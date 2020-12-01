Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 1, 2020

Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:03 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Michelle Louise True

1971 – 2020

Michelle Louise True, age 49, of Vilas, the Beaver Dam Community, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. Born May 26, 1971 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Jim True and Alma Ruth Osborne Greene. Michelle was an assistant manager at Bed Bath & Beyond. She was a graduate of the National College of Business & Technology.

She is survived by her fiancé, Paul Lee Braswell and his children, Amanda Stamper and Danielle Potter, her brother, Phillip Greene and wife Linda, her Aunt, Lisa Greene and her children, Cameron Denny, Hailey Denny, Daniel Roosevelt Greene and wife Elizabeth, and Cora Payne and husband Jake and their daughter, Clara Payne.

Services for Michelle Louise True are incomplete. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family in care of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Elsie Jean Fowler

1930 – 2020

Elsie Love Fowler, age 90, of Arden, and formerly of Watauga County, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Lawrence and Chloe Hodge Love.

She is survived by one son, Ned Fowler and wife Alice of Skyland, N.C.

Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Services will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.

The family would like to acknowledge their sincere gratitude to Aston Park Health Care Center for their compassion, and caring love that they showed towards Elsie.

Lena Greer Norris

May 31, 1931 – November 26, 2020

Lena Greer Norris, age 89, of Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Foley Center.

The daughter of the late Jacob Roscoe Greer and Annie Lois Miller Greer. She was born May 31, 1931 in Watauga County. She was retired from Shadowline and a member of Faith Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Bruce Boulanger and wife Linda of Jacksonville, Florida and Jim Boulanger and wife Cindy of Mountain City, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Melanie Walker and husband Robbie of Deep Gap; one grandson, Matthew Boulanger and wife Stephanie of Todd; five great-grandchildren, Shaylyn and Haydyn Walker and Piper, Trey and Hadley Boulanger, three brothers, Johnny Greer and wife Doris of Boone; Leonard Greer and wife Marnie of Clayton, North Carolina and Kenneth Grant Greer and wife Ethel of Morganton; one sister, Gail Hayes and husband David of Fries, Virginia and one sister-in-law, Betty Greer of Boone. Also, her beloved pets Cooper and Abby.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Norris, one sister, Emma Mae Kulgten and two brothers, Elton and Jack Greer.

A private memorial service for Lena Greer Norris will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Liberty Home Health and Hospice.

Vivien Duncan Hay

December 11, 1939 – November 26, 2020

Vivien Duncan Hay, age 80, of Blowing Rock passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The Foley Center.

The daughter of the late Charles Ewing Duncan and Alda Hurley Duncan. She was born December 11, 1939 in Portsmouth, Ohio.

She is survived by two daughters, Amy C. Bennett and husband James of West Jefferson and Theresa Tess Anders of Phaff Town, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Brandy White of Walnut Cove, North Carolina; two grandsons, Jordan Logon and girlfriend Alex of Boone and Timmy Bennett of Walnut Cove, North Carolina; one sister, Gail Osman of Charlotte and one sister-in-law, Peggy Duncan Leeder of Charlotte. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bo Culbertson, her second husband, Tom Hay; two sisters, Marlyn Ellis and Charlene Ellis and one brother, James Duncan.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family, in C/O the daughter, Amy Bennett, 107 Xenos Lane, West Jefferson, North Carolina 28694.

Benny Lee Eldreth

November 20, 1957 – November 26, 2020

Benny Lee Eldreth, age 63, of Vilas, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. He was born November 20, 1957 in Watauga County.

Benny had retired as a cook with Appalachian State University.

He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Paul Eldreth and his Maternal Grandparents, Wade and Vennie Moretz.

Benny is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anita Combs Eldreth; his mother, Pauline Moretz and his step-father, Howard Moretz both of Lexington, North Carolina; his step-daughter, Joni Johnson and husband Kyle of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Eli Dean Johnson of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kyle Johnson, Jr. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Abrianna Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Sophie Johnson of Salisbury, North Carolina and a special Aunt, Ruth Shaver of Independence, VA.

A private Graveside Service with family and friends will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Eric Cornett and Pastor David Ward officiating. The family requests all attending wear a mask and practice socially distance.

The body will lie in state Tuesday, from 2:00 until 5:00 and Wednesday from 9:00 until 12:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel so friends may come and pay their respect and sign the registry book.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Buddy Lee Ingram

November 24, 2020

Buddy Lee Ingram, 76 of Elk Park N.C. was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday November 24th 2020.

Bud was a hard worker and a master carpenter by trade. Bud was a humble and kind man that always thought of others. He was always lending a helping hand to family, neighbors, and extended family. Bud loved to tinker and work on things. Most of all bud loved his family.

Bud was preceded in death by his father Arnold Ingram and mother Verlie Ingram. Wife Della Ingram. Brother Dave Ingram. Sisters Louise Franklin, Patsy Isaccs, and Mary Pearson. Special friend Jomae Hughes.

Bud is survived by his son Allen Ingram of the home. Daughter Tina Ingram and Matt Daniels. One and only granddaughter Maddie Lynn Daniels. Other family includes Rachel Jones, Mary Alice Parlier, Joey Franklin, Lisa Franklin, along with many more extended family and friends.

The family will have a private service.

Martha Boone

May 1, 1952 – November 28, 2020

Martha Boone, age 68, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Mission Hospital – St. Joseph Campus in Asheville, NC.

She was born on May 1, 1952 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late C. C. “Tex” Mohr and the late Geneva Franklin Mohr.

Martha retired from Sloop Memorial Hospital after many years as a Ward Clerk. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain and enjoyed flowers. She was a caring woman and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband, Larry Boone of Roan Mountain, TN, Daughter, Jacqueline (Robbie) Eller of Newland, NC, Son, Marshall (Lorie) Vance of Crossnore, NC, Sister, Margaret Ollis of Newland, NC, Sister, Shirley M. Ice of Atlanta, GA, Brother, Clay F. Mohr of Crossnore, NC; grandchildren, Skyler, Lucas and Austin.

Services for Martha Boone will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Crossnore First Baptist Church with Rev. Geren Street officiating. Interment will follow in the John Johnson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Habitat for Humanity or the Gideons.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

