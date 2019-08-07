Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 7, 2019

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2:45 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Donna W. Mills

(December 18, 1946 – August 1, 2019)

Donna Marie White Mills, 72, of Zionville, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Born in Williamson, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Columbus & Nannie Hall White. Donna lived in Watauga County for most of her life. She was a retired Lab Technician at TRW and was a member of the Apostolic Church of Vilas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Mills who passed away January 2, 2013, and by a sister, Iva Adkins of Lenoir.

Survivors include her children, Maria Lynn Sherwood & husband James, Sugar Grove, and James Steven Fox & wife Kim, of Boone; her grandchildren, Caden Smith and Amanda Fox Brown & husband Cody all of Zionville, and Ashley Fox of Blowing Rock; great grandchildren, Ryley and Peyton Brown; sisters, Fern & husband Roger and Hazel & Gloria; and special nieces, Yvonne and Lynnette, both of Lenior.

Graveside service will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, Tn., with Pastor Terry Carver and Pastor Gabriel Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow the service. The family would like to express a special Thank You to the staff at Foley Center and the staff of Medi Home Health & Hospice of Boone. Also a special Thank you to Kylie Sherwood. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Donna to Medi Home Health & Hospice or the Apostolic Church, 185 Robin Lane, Vilas, North Carolina 28692. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton, Tenn. is serving the Mills family.

Announcement is courtesy of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elaine Jolly

(February 08, 1946 – August 5, 2019)

Elaine Hartley Jolly, 73, from Boone, passed away peacefully in her home in Clayton, NC on Aug. 5, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.



Ms. Jolly was born in Watauga County and grew up in Boone and Key West, FL. She attended Broward Junior College and Florida Atlantic University, graduating from the latter with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She taught primary school in central Florida. In 1973, she returned to Boone, where she worked in various roles as a teacher, a realtor, and clothing store manager. She was bright, energetic, and always impeccably dressed.



Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe Hartley and Ruby Whitesides Hartley, and by her brother, James R. Hartley.



Elaine is survived by her son, Scott Ferwerda; one aunt, Elizabeth Whitesides; one sister-in-law, Iva Hartley; one niece, Heather Hartley and her husband, Phil Reynolds; one nephew, Eric Hartley and his wife, Lynette Brown Hartley; one brother, Gary Hartley; one special cousin, R.D. Shoemake; and several other cousins.



The family will receive friends at 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.



A private graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org.



The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassion and care provided by the staff of Clayton House Memory Care and Community Home Care & Hospice of Johnston County.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Baxter Wade Miller

(February 19, 1926 – August 5, 2019)

Baxter Wade Miller, age 93, of Boone, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock. Born February 19, 1926 in Watauga County, he was a son of Joseph Jonathan and Clemmie Gentry Miller.

Baxter honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-long member of Howards Creek Baptist Church, serving as both Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Baxter retired from Hamptons Body Shop. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle and preparing the annual vegetable gardens.



Baxter is survived by his sons, B. W. Miller and wife, Tory, of Boone and Jonathan Miller of Lexington; daughters, Patricia Miller, Melissa McCurry and Mary Miller, all of Boone; granddaughters, Rebekah Miller and Heather McCurry; honorary granddaughter, Caroline Sloan and honorary grandson, Savas Altuntas; special family friends, Teri Cleavinger, Angie Shepard and Darrell Sloan; brother, Eugene Miller and wife, Ann, of Holly Hills, FL; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Emogene Main Miller; daughter, Rebecca Anne Miller; brothers, Howard, Ralph, Glenn, Herbert and Worth Miller; and sisters, Edna Miller, Annabelle Ray and Verlee Penley.



Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2 oclock at Howards Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Burl Greene, Rev. Joe London, Rev. John Mough; and Jim Ginger. Military graveside honors, conducted by the American Legion Post #130 and Disable American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow at the Howards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 8th, from 6 until 8 oclock, at Howards Creek Baptist Church.



Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the EKG Building Fund, at Howards Creek Baptist Church, 240 Howards Creek Rd., Boone, NC 28607.



The Miller family wishes to thank the staff at The Foley Center for their special love, care and devotion to Baxter.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

Dorothy E. Zimmerman

(October 31, 1925 – August 6, 2019)

Dorothy Elaine Zimmerman, age 93, passed away August 6, 2019 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab. Born October 31, 1925 in Bonduel, WI, she was a daughter of Charles and Hilda Wussow. Mrs. Zimmerman was an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Blairsville, GA.



She is survived by her sons, Al Zimmerman and wife, Katherine Graham, of Vilas and Barry Zimmerman and wife, Roxanna, of Orlando, FL; and grandchildren, Graham Beck Zimmerman of Portland, OR, and Ava Elaine Zimmerman of Rougemount, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Zimmerman; and brother, Jerry Wussow.



Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 noon on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain (NC).



The family suggests memorials to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfunealhome.com



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Zimmerman family.

Wayne Proffitt

September 24, 1955 – July 30, 2019

Wayne Proffitt, age 63, Ball Branch Branch Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.

Wayne was born September 24, 1955 in Watauga County, a son of the late Bynum Glenn Proffitt and Margaret Wilson Proffitt. He was a retired employee of the Appalachian State University Physical Plant, and a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son, Matthew Proffitt of Rock Hill, South Carolina; one sister, Patricia Wellborn of Deep Gap; one brother, Jim Proffitt and wife Sharon of Weaverville, North Carolina; four nephews, Remi Wellborn of Locust, North Carolina, Richard Greer and wife Christi of Lincolnton, North Carolina; Brian Allen and Melanie of Salisbury, North Carolina and Sherman Greer of Locust, North Carolina; one niece, Gina Russell and husband Don, and four great-nephews, Asher Greer and Andon Greer, both of Lincolnton; Colt Greer of Locust and Henry Allen of Salisbury, North Carolina and one great-niece Lillian Allen of Gastonia, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Amber Proffitt, and one sister, Iris Allen.

Funeral services for Wayne Proffitt will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019, at 3:00 o’clock, at Meat Camp Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Townsend. Burial will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the Proffitt family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tony O’Brien

September 29, 1944 – July 31, 2019

Tony O’Brien, born September 29th, 1944 in South Wales, and 23 year resident of Boone, North Carolina, died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on July 30, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter Claire Anna O’Brien and his son John Eliot O’Brien.

He requested no service be held and we return him to his beloved wife of 27 years, Kathleen Anne O’Brien (1942-1999), with our memories of him.

Online condolences may be sent to the O’Brien family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria Franklin

April 13, 1930 – August 04, 2019

Gloria Franklin, age 89, of 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Funeral arrangements for Gloria Franklin are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Franklin family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William Scotty Watson

October 16, 1958 – August 06, 2019

William Scotty Watson, better known as “Scotty”, age 60, of Hopewell Church Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center after a brief illness.

Scotty was born October 16, 1958 in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late Grady and Elva Greene Watson. He was employed by Walmart of Boone. Scotty loved to travel with his wife Marilyn, and they had recently enjoyed a trip to Niagra Falls and Ontario Canada. He enjoyed going to flea markets, and buying and selling antiques. Scotty loved deep sea fishing with friends on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and was a big fan of Blue Grass music.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Trivette Watson of the home; five sisters-in-law, Evelyn Hicks, Doris Greer and husband Johnny, Barbara Ashley and husband Buddy, and Juanita Miller, all of Boone, and June Weaver and husband Joel of Jefferson, and one brother-in-law, Grayson Trivette and wife Phyllis of Boone. Also surviving are a number of cousins from Carter County, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Gus Watson.

Funeral services for William Scotty Watson will be conducted Friday afternoon, August 9, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Delmar James. Burial will follow in Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service. At other times, friends may call at the Miller Home Place, 270 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, in care of Juanita Miller, 260 Elk Knob Drive, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Watson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Spillman Howard

January 11, 1936 – August 06, 2019

Doris Spillman Howard, age 83, of Wintergreen Lane, Boone, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2019, at her home.

Funeral arrangements for Doris Spillman Howard are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Howard family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Rev. George Roland Mullinix

December 17, 1937 – August 4, 2019

George Roland Mullinix, age 81, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born December 17, 1937 in Wake County, and moved to Burke County as a young child being the son of the late Rex Sr. and Goldie Smith Mullinix. He also was preceded in death by his brother Rex Mullinix Jr. Although he spent his youth in Burke County, he always called the mountains home. Roland graduated from Hildebran High School and then attend Lenior Rhyne College in Hickory graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. In his late teens Roland felt a call to the ministry, so he went on to continue his education at Duke Divinity School, graduating with a Masters of Divinity. He later pursued a degree in Counselor Education and Research at Appalachian State University and graduated in 1980.

Roland was ordained into the United Methodist Conference serving a wide variety of appointments through the Western North Carolinas United Methodist Conference. This included being a parish minister serving churches both large and small. He received special appointments as a resort outreach minister in Banner Elk and chaplain at High Point College. His last appointment before retirement was West Jefferson United Methodist Church. From there he served as a counselor at New River Mental Health in Ashe County and later worked as an inpatient social worker at Cannon Hospital in Banner Elk. As a man who served so many, he continued his work in Hickory at the Family Guidance Center, before returning to his beloved mountains to work with children in need at both Grandfather Home for Children and Crossnore School. Wherever he was located, Roland always got involved in the community sharing his many talents. He focused much of his volunteer effort in working with youth and the aging. Following his final retirement from the United Methodist Church, he served as bridge interim pastor and was on staff at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk until his health began to fail.

Being involved with the theater and music was a large part of his life as well. He was involved with Lees McRae Theater for many years as well as an outdoor drama in Valdese, “From This Day Forward”, and the numerous productions put on at The Rock School there in Valdese. He was cast in many leading roles.

Roland will be fondly remembered by many as an avid Duke fan, especially football. He was proud of the fact that he played on a 6-man football team in high school and had the scars to prove it. He enjoyed attending football games throughout his adult life at all his alma maters.

Roland’s sermons, prayers and life were a gift to those who heard him and knew him. He presented the scriptures in a way so that all could understand and relate by making them applicable to everyday life.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Brett Mullinix (Brenda) of Nelson, GA, Jon Mullinix of Walkertown, one granddaughter, Molly Mullinix, also of Walkertown, 2 step grandchildren, Brittney Threewitt (Lance) and Michael Brown .

A memorial service and internment is planned for Sat. Aug. 17th at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with visitation and a life celebration to follow in the church fellowship hall including a lunch.

The family would like to offer their thanks to the staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk and to the Nurses and staff of Medi Home Hospice for the continued care and support they have shown to Roland and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crossnore School and Avery County Humane Society.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rsfh.net

The care of Roland and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Edna Earle Arnette Townsend

June 8, 1939 – August 6, 2019

Edna Earle Arnette Townsend , age 80, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on June 8, 1939 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Wesley Arnette and Ruth Cole Arnette.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; 5 Sisters, and 2 Brothers.

Edna was a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk, NC. She enjoyed working outside, spending time with her family, going to Cherokee and playing the Lottery. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed listening to Country Music.

Edna leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 62 years, Paul Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter, Judy (Benny) Taylor of Foscoe, NC, Daughter, Mary Norris of Crossnore, NC, Son, Ben (Twila) Townsend of Newland, NC, Daughter, Regina Norman of Banner Elk, NC, 9 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Brothers and 1 Sister.

Funeral Services for Edna Townsend will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 3:00 pm on Friday at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist.

Interment will follow in Townsend Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Townsend family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Edna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

