Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 27, 2019

J. B. Taylor

1943 – 2019

Mr. J.B. Taylor, age 75, of Boone, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the son of the late George F. and Jeanie Wilcox Taylor.

J.B. was a plumber by trade, working for 37 years. He loved woodworking, spending hours making furniture. He was a very creative person and was loved by everyone that knew him. J.B. loved his family. He was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Bernice Taylor in 2013. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Thomas and James Taylor; two sisters, Annamae Cornell and Emma Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Taylor King of Zionville; brother, C.L. Taylor and wife Jane of Lenoir, sister, Lena Woodring of Meat Camp.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Per J.B.’s request there will be no services. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Herman Clay Cannon

1931 – 2019

Herman C. Cannon, age 88, of Cannon Lane, Vilas, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born June 15, 1931 in Watauga County, he was a son of Troy and Ruby Harmon Cannon. In 1952, Herman married his sweetheart and the love of his life, Shelby Lee Matheson. He entered the US Air Force in 1951, retiring in July, 1971 as a Senior Master Sergeant with numerous honors and metals. He received special recognition from President Nixon for his service to our country. SMSGT Cannon was selected out of Tactical Air Command to demonstrate the C-123 for President Kennedy. He played an important role in the first landing of the astronauts and was associated with NASA throughout his career. After retiring from the military, he and Shelby trucked all over the country for the next 13 years. He lived a quiet and happy life enjoying family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his pet dog, B.J. Thank goodness we have so many wonderful memories of our dad. Our family will miss him terribly.

Herman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shelby Cannon; daughters, Anita Miller, Teresa Cannon and Gail Ellis Winebarger; son, Bruce Clay Cannon; grandchildren, Shawn and Michael Aldridge, Amanda VanWingerden, Andrew Ellis, Cheyanne, Dakotah, Autumn and Skyler Cannon; great-grandchildren, Cole and Cody Ellis, Case, Asher, Isaacs, and Ella VanWingerden; sister, Rachel Cannon; and brother, Hencil Cannon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Lester Cannon.

Military Graveside Honors will be conducted Monday, August 26th at 1:45 PM at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN, officiated by Rev. Chad Cole.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2 until 4 o’clock at Austin & Barnes.

We would like to say a special ‘Thank You’ to the entire Medi-Home Health and Hospice personnel, and especially his nurse, Janelle. Thanks to all for the prayers said for Herman and for all the food and flowers sent. Thank you to Rev. Chad Cole for all the prayers, guidance and love he has shown our family.

The family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Otto G. Thomas

August 15, 1926 – August 21, 2019

Otto G. Thomas, age 93, of Zionville passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Otto was born August 15, 1926 in Watauga County, a son of the late William Marion Thomas and Mary Eggers Thomas. He was a retired crew leader for the North Carolina Department of Transportation and a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, church clerk, and Sunday school teacher. Otto served in World War II in the Navy on the LST-379.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Harmon Thomas of the home; one daughter, Nancy Fagan and husband Sean of Mountain City, Tennessee; two sons, Larry Thomas and wife Audrey of Trade, Tennessee and Joe William Thomas and wife Debbie of Zionville; one granddaughter, Cindy Delaura and husband Josh of Zionville; one grandson, Joey Thomas and wife Tanya of Swan Hills, Alberta, Canada; and five great-grandchildren, two brothers, Frank Thomas and wife Nell of Zionville and Bower Thomas and wife Charlotte of Zionville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Gary Thomas and one sister, Edith Thomas.

Funeral services for Otto G. Thomas will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Union Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor Bill Warren. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service. At other times, friends may call at the home of a brother, Bower and Charlotte Thomas, 11910 Highway 421 North, Zionville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roxanne Miller, 6797 US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.

Sam Harris Wilson

November 05, 1932 – August 01, 2019

Samuel Harris Wilson, 86, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Senior Care Center in Brunswick after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Born November 5, 1932 in Clinton, SC, he was the son of Sara Harris Wilson and Albert Wilson.

After serving in the Navy, Sam moved to St. Croix, US Virgin Islands where he met and married his bride, Pamela Alderson Wilson in 1962 and began a lifelong love story like no other. Together they raised 5 children while traveling throughout the Caribbean. Sam managed resorts, built and Captained boats, while also doing beautiful woodwork. They later moved to Boone, NC where he owned and operated Village Real Estate and Village Builders, and was President of The Board of Realtors (1984) before retiring to St. Simons Island, Georgia in 1989.

Sam loved the sea and mountains alike and shared that love and knowledge of both with his family. There seemed to be nothing he couldn’t build or fix. He loved working with his hands and he was a wonderful cook. He was a man of few words and he was respected by everyone who met him.

Sam is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pam; son, Young Sam Wilson; daughters Dawn Wilson (Kevin), and Day Evans; grandchildren Kelsi Donovan, Summer Evans, Alan Russell, and Sara Russell; great-grandchildren Boston Matjazic and Rosalie Mann. He was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel Wilson and Dean Wilson.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Historic Brunswick at the Wright House at 804 George Street on August 24th, drop in from 2-5pm. A second Celebration of Life will be held in Boone in the fall, more details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Robert Alan “Rob” Russell

June 24, 1961 – August 06, 2019

Robert Alan “Rob” Russell, age 58, of Eagle Ridge Drive, Vilas, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from complications of a recently diagnosed illness.

Rob was born June 24, 1961 in Allentown, New York, son of Carroll and Ellen Wagoner Russell. He was owner and operator of Russell Construction and though he built wonderful homes around the area what he really enjoyed building was custom specialty features like entry doors, curved staircases, custom built-ins, mantels and cabinets. Rob was passionate about so many things, he loved to create art through wood, copper, writing and so many other outlets.

He is survived by one daughter, Sara Russell of Boone; one son, Alan Russell and wife Maielee of Long Beach, California; one sister, Martha Farmer and husband Dan of Kingsport, Tennessee, and one brother, Mark Russell of Morehead City, North Carolina. He is also survived by a number of nieces and one nephew.

A celebration of life for Robert Alan “Rob” Russell will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019, from 4:00 until 6:00 o’clock, at Watauga Lake (Lake Lot).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any alcohol support group of your choice or simple just help/support someone you care about.

Khrista Ray Britt

February 16, 1973 – August 23, 2019

Khrista Ray Britt, age 46, of Robbins, North Carolina, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

Khrista was born February 16, 1973 in Watauga County, daughter of Joe Ray and Roma Sowards.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Thristan Britt of Robbins, North Carolina, and Jacob Britt of Raleigh.

A celebration of Khrista’s life will be conducted Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Peter Vandenberg and Pastor Travis Suits.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

William L. “Bill” Burnette

October 03, 1926 – August 25, 2019

William L. “Bill” Burnette, age 92, of 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone, formally of Asheville, died peacefully, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Bill was born in Asheville to Joe L. and Lillian Trantham Burnette. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances Rogers Burnette, and a sister, Doris Burrell.

Bill was a World War II veteran of the Air Force, being an armament specialist on the B29 bombers during the end of World War II. After the war, he earned his Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the Citadel.

He has been a member of West Asheville Baptist Church since 1951, serving as deacon and in many other capacities in the church over the years. He was also very involved in the West Asheville Kiwanis for many years serving as President and Trustee. He was an insurance salesman for most of his working career and he never knew a stranger. His smile and wit were his trademark to all that knew him.

He is survived by two children, Steve L. Burnette and wife Jan of Chocowinity, North Carolina and Cheryl Bland and husband Milton of Boone; four grandchildren, Nathan Bland and wife Christin of Boone, Chris Bland and wife Angela of Boone, Jason Burnette and wife Kristin of Wake Forest, and Dr. Brooke Johnson and husband Shane of Clayton, and five great-grandchildren, Ely and Abby Burnette, Emily Johnson, Charley Bland, and Lincoln Bland.

Funeral services for William L. “Bill” Burnette will be conducted Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019, At 2:00 o’clock, at West Asheville Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Stan Welch. Burial will follow at Old Bon-A-Venture Cemetery in Canton, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Asheville Baptist Church Building Fund, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, North Carolina, 28806.

Ira Clay Wilson

January 08, 1929 – August 26, 2019

Ira Clay Wilson, age 90, of Clay Wilson Road, Zionville, passed away Monday evening, August 26, 2019, at his home.

Clay was born January 8, 1929 in Watauga County, a son of James Hamilton Wilson and Hattie Wallace Wilson. He was a retired plumber and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by three granddaughters, Regina Graham and husband David of Zionville, Jana Lyons and husband Brent of Todd, and Emily Sheffield and husband Adam of Banner Elk; eight great-grandchildren, Evan, Abby and Alyssa Graham, Eli Lyons, Rayley and Carson Moretz, and Lucy and Rory Sheffield, and two sisters, Faye Potter and Georgia Pardue and husband Edgar, all of Zionville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Wilson; one son, James Ray “Butch” Wilson; one sister Pearl Martin, and one brother, Earl Wilson.

Funeral services for Ira Clay Wilson will be conducted Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Allen Perry. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Kathy Shook

March 30, 1962 – August 23, 2019

Kathy Shook, age 57, of Elk Park went home to be with Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019.

A native of Avery County, she was born on March 30, 1962 to Madeline Palmer Sheppard of Newland and the late Preacher Charles Collis Sheppard.

Kathy attended Blevins Creek Church and enjoyed fishing, singing, going on outings with her sisters and spending time with her family.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by: a brother, Danny Sheppard and a sister, Linda Sheppard.

Kathy has left to cherish her memory, along with her mother, her: children, Mitchell Durham and wife Cindy of Newland, NC, BJ Hodges and husband Sammy of Banner Elk, NC, Kelly Jennings of Travelers Rest, SC., Michael Shook and wife Mindy of Montezuma, NC, Bradley Shook and wife Christal of Beech Mtn., NC, Maranda Weatherall and husband John of Washington State; siblings, Rita Boger and husband Bob of Salisbury, NC, Brenda Rupard and husband Tommy of Woodleaf, NC, Stanley Sheppard and wife Liz of Newland, NC, Barbara Shook and husband Lynn of Cleveland, NC, Elizabeth Turbyfill and husband Michael of Elk Park, NC, Loretta Daniels and husband Rex of Newland, NC, Anita Goforth and husband Keith of Banner Elk, NC, Libby Brown and husband Cecil of Elk Park; 20 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Kathy Shook will be conducted on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland with Preacher Lynn Shook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Palmer Family Cemetery in Elk Park, NC.

The Shook family would like to thank Kathy’s friends at Elk Park School Apartments for their hospitality and friendships along with Medi-Home Hospice and Palliative Care and High Country Home Care for taking such good care of Kathy.

Howard Dolan

January 25, 1938 – August 24, 2019

Howard Dolan was born January 25, 1938 in Holley, New York. Howard went to be with our Lord at Watauga Medical Center on Saturday Morning, August 24, 2019.

Howard was raised on a big farm in Holly New York, where he helped his father and mother run the farm. He helped his father in construction.

Howard was a professional carpenter by trade and owned his own business. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a gentle, happy man who loved most people that he met. Howard enjoyed car racing and attending races with his son.

Preceded in death by his parents Clark and Lillian Dolan and a brother Chuck Dolan.

Howard is survived by his wife of 19 years Nancy Blalock Dolan. He also has a daughter Teri Wilhowski and husband Bill from Buffalo, New York, and one son Tim Dolan from Barberton Ohio. He had one step-son Bobby Blalock and wife Debbie from Montezuma, NC and their children.

For the past 19 years Howard made his home with his wife Nancy in Montezuma, North Carolina and traveling to Umatilla, Florida where they spent their winter months.

As a Christian, the last 19 years Howard attended Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma, with his wife Nancy. He loved country music and playing solitaire.

A celebration of life service will be held at Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma at 2:00pm on Saturday August 31, 2019. Reverend Jamie Johnson will be officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Aaron Baptist Church P.O. Box 266 Montezuma, NC 28653

