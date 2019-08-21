Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 21, 2019

Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:42 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Tommy Reed Ward

1949 – 2019

Tommy Reed Ward, age 70, of Boone, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Born January 15, 1949 in Watauga, NC, he was the son of the late Charlie A. and Ethel (Hagaman) Ward.

He farmed his whole life, growing tobacco, vegetables, and shrubbery. He was a simple and private man.

He was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Ward.

He is survived by two brothers, Dean Ward and wife Martha Jean of Sugar Grove, and Allen Ward and wife Peggy also of Sugar Grove; niece, Melissa Soto and husband Dan of Sugar Grove; two nephews, Jimmy Ward of Sugar Grove, and Lester Ward and wife April, of Mountain City, TN. He is also survived by special friends Mary Ann, Dan, Lester and Doug.

Funeral services for Tommy Reed Ward will be conducted Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Zion Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130 and D.A.V. Chapter 90, in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral services Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the church.

Flowers will be appreciated.

Mabel “Missie” Rasnick

1924 – 2019

Mrs. Mabel “Missie” Rasnick, age 95, of Boone, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab. Born March 21, 1924 in Logan Co., Arkansas, she was a daughter of Eustis Oren and Mabel Shannon Roberts. Mrs. Rasnick taught first grade, reading and retired as a high school guidance counselor. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone.

Mrs. Rasnick is survived by her daughter, Lynn Rasnick Barbour and husband, William, of Statesville; her son, James Richard Rasnick and wife, Rebekah, of Conway, AR; grandsons, Jason Hubbard and wife, Amanda, of Knoxville, TN and Brian Hubbard and wife, Lauren, of Blowing Rock, Stuart Rasnick of Little Rock, AR and Justin Rasnick and wife, Alyssa, of Sheridan, AR; and brother, June Roberts of Booneville, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rasnick, and daughter, Susan Margaret Rasnick.

Graveside services for Missie Rasnick will be conducted in Booneville, Arkansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Patient Account Fund at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Shirley Montgomery Lee

September 27, 1948 – August 13, 2019

Shirley Lee Rainey, age 70, of Little Creek Road, Todd, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, at St. Vincents Hospital in Jacksonville Florida.

She was born in Welch, West Virginia the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Lee Montgomery. She was the oldest of seven children and a true coal miner’s daughter. She was a very successful real estate broker. She opened up the first assist and sell franchise in Jacksonville, Florida in 2000. Her office quickly became one of the top producing franchises in the United States. In addition, she was a dedicated believer in natural health and medicines. A Microscopist and homeopathic. In 2018 Shirley opened up Ashe County’s first local raw juice bar, Southern Shine. Her main passion was helping others, whether it was trying to save people money in real estate commissions or trying to help cure a verity of ailments. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.

Her caring gentle spirit and beautiful smile will be forever missed until we reunited in heaven.

She is survived by one son, Edward R. Quasky of Jacksonville, Florida; two daughters, Kelly A. Doughtery and husband Fred Doughtery, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida and Maria Robbins and husband Spencer G. Robbind III, of Todd, North Carolina; two grandsons, Nathan A. Lee and Robby A. Rodriguez, III of Todd, North Carolina; three granddaughters, Ashley N. Piernick, Amber M. Piernick and Autumn K. Piernick all of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Stephen M. Montgomery of Odenton, Maryland; one sister, Patsy V. Brown of Baltimore, Maryland; her ex-husband, Robert E. Lee of Boone and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service for Shirley Lee will be conducted Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 o’clock at Robbins Family Cemetery. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

Kathleen Berry Ward

May 30, 1928 – August 16, 2019

Kathleen Berry Ward, age 91, of Boone, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Southfork Assisted Living in Winston-Salem.

Born May 30, 1928, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Roy Standford and Mabel Hodges Berry. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was active at Oak Grove Baptist Church in many different positions, teaching children’s Sunday School and church organist, and was the WMU director for Three Forks Baptist Association.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Ward Blair and husband Mark of Clemmons; two grandsons, Winston Blair of Clemmons and Jared Blair and wife Beth of Winston-Salem; two great-granddaughters, Abigail Grace Blair and Ella Kate Blair of Winston-Salem; two nephews, Steve Ellis of Haines City, Florida and Blowing Rock, and Jim Ellis of Hilton Head, South Carolina; and one uncle Tom Hodges and wife Janis of Tuscon, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Ward, one daughter, Kathy Elaine Ward.

Funeral service for Kathleen Berry Ward will be conducted Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Reverend Ron Hayes, Reverend Mark Blair and Reverend Jared Blair will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, one hour prior the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 306 Oak Grove Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The family would like to thank the staff of Appalachian Brain Estates, Glenbridge Health Care in Boone, and Southfork Assisted Living for their care of Kathleen.

Dora Osborne Adkins

July 04, 1951 – August 17, 2019

Dora Osborne Adkins, age 68, of Hickory, a former resident of Watauga County, wife of the late Alvin Adkins, Sr., passed away Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, at the Brian Center in Hickory.

Dora was born July 4, 1951 in Maryland, a daughter of the late John and Mildred Osborne. She was a retired seamstress for Shadowline and Betty’s Drapery, both in Boone, and a member of Westside Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Alvin Adkins, Jr. and wife Lisa of Hickory; one daughter, JoAnne Yates and husband Randy of the Matney Community; one granddaughter, Betty Jo Yates of the Matney Community, and one grandson, Cody Moretz of Boone. She is also survived by a number of brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Adkins, Sr.

Funeral services for Dora Osborne Adkins will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, August 21, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor David Ward. Burial will follow in Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Janice “Jan” Robbins Elder

April 21, 1941 – August 18, 2019

Janice Irene Robbins Elder was born in 1941, the daughter of Grover C. Robbins, Jr. and Lavader “Pat” Rainey, in Lenoir, NC.

Jan went on to culture a big personality with a rich life that she tended to live to her fullest. A true child of old Blowing Rock, she and her brother, Mike, were some of the first campers at Yonalohssee and Jan cherished lifelong friendships and lessons developed there. Insisting upon being known as “The boss’s lovely daughter”, she grew up in the shadows of the newly launched Tweetsie and Hound Ears, and after college at U. of Florida, and graduating from U. of Miami, struck out to California solo to find her center stage. Already flying planes by this time, she spent summers of her mid-twenties dealing blackjack in Lake Tahoe and winters hiring out as a boat mate in St. Croix. Making her way back to Western NC after stints in Dallas and Miami, she spent her thirties, forties, and fifties marrying, trying out farm life, raising two children, Billy and Lora, while sheltering and feeding many others, developing Woodland Meadows of Beech Mtn with her then-husband, Bill, among other roles, and continuing to make an impression on many. In her early sixties, Jan found her joy in Folly Beach and Charleston, SC, where she fell in love again and cultured her appreciation of history and interesting stories, acting as a certified tour guide, writing ghost stories, and later publishing a book of daring French Huguenots. In her late sixties and early seventies, Jan defied convention again by traveling the U.S. Southwest for 5 wonderful years in her 36 ft RV with her beloved Treeing Walker Coon Hound. It was late during these adventures that she began showing the signs of Atypical Parkinsonism and made her way back to her final years at Rose Glen of Wilkesboro and finally, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living of Boone.

The family says a huge message of thanks to many wonderful people, including CNA’s, Medtechs, nutrition team, activities staff, Medi-Home therapists, and Hospice team who guaranteed Jan comfort, dignity, perspective, shopping, and coffee and desserts.

Jan’s End of Life Celebration will be held Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, 4pm, at the small Eldermann Overlook Barn on Beech Mountain. There will be no mediocre cookies.

Robert Thomas Wise Jr.

April 30, 1954 – August 14, 2019

On Wednesday August 14, 2019, Robert Thomas Wise Jr. passed away at the age of 65. Born April 30, 1954, he was the son of the late Tom and Ruth Wise.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Burleson Wise. He is survived by his sons Cain Wise and Kyle Wise, both of Newland; Granddaughter Mia Wise; Grandson Salem Wise; Sisters Pat Carpenter and her husband Shufford, of Newland, Tommie Richardson, of Newland, Debbie Dotson and her husband Jerry of Boone; Mother in law: Billie Burleson of Newland,; Brother in law: Tom Burleson and his wife Deni of Newland, Sister in laws; Connie Greene and her husband Ted of Boone; Martha Jo Buchanan and her husband Bruce of Newland.

Several nieces and nephews.

Interment and graveside service for Robert will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday, August 16, in the Fletcher Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Roger Wise officiating.

Mike Aldridge

March 30, 1944 – August 16, 2019

Mike Aldridge, age 75, of Newland, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019.

He was born on March 30, 1944 in Crossnore, North Carolina, a son of the late Carl Aldridge and the late Ruth Smith Aldridge.

Mike was a member of First Baptist Church of Newland. He was also a member of the Linville Masonic Lodge #489 where he served as Master for several terms. A former mayor of the Town of Newland, he also owned and operated Mike Aldridge Trucking Company with his wife Martha for over 35 years. He enjoyed truck driving, operating heavy equipment, riding motorcycles and restoring old cars. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed listening to classic country and 50’s rock and roll, especially Jerry Lee Lewis. His favorite color was chrome but a close second was red.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Brother, Tom Aldridge; Son, Michael Aldridge, Jr.

Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Martha Johnson Aldridge of Newland, NC, Daughter, Angela (Tim) Berry of Pineola, NC, Daughter, Christina Aldridge of Spring Hill, TN, Brother, Garry Aldridge of Shelby, NC, Brother, Dennis (Cindy) Aldridge of Newland, NC, Sister In Law, Doris Aldridge of Newland, NC, and several special nieces and nephews.

Services for Mike Aldridge will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am from the First Baptist Church of Newland with Dr. Bill Jones and Rev. Dennis Aldridge officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday August 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Newland.

Interment will follow the service in the A.A. Johnson Cemetery on Old Spanish Oak Road in Newland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Seby B. Jones Cancer Center of Boone, The Masonic Home for Children, Linville Lodge Masonic Scholarship, or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

Floyd Ray Bare

March 14, 1943 – August 17, 2019

Floyd Ray Bare, age 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 14, 1943 in Elk Park, North Carolina, a son of the late Ted Bare and the late Loy Eller Bare.

Ray spent most of his life doing what he loved best coaching little league football and baseball. He had a passion for working with kids who loved the game as much as he did. Ray was an Avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time outdoors and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; sister, Christine Jones, brother, Clyde Bare and father in law, Cephus McKinney.

Floyd leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife and love of his life of 57 years, Willa McKinney Bare of the home; Son, Teddy (Kathy) Bare of Frank, NC; Son, Scotty Bare of Newland, NC; Daughter, Karen (Eric) Clark of Newland, NC; Grandchildren, CJ Walker of the home, Dereka (John) Dunn of Jonesborough, TN, Ashley (Brandon) Campbell of Roan Mountain, TN, Alexandria Bare of Frank, NC; Great Granddaughters, Rylee Walker of Newland, NC; Kylee Dunn of Jonesborough, TN; Brother Jeff Bare of Newland, NC; Sisters, Francis Bostain of Cherokee, NC, Judy Arrowood of Newland, NC; Diane Harmon of Newland, NC, Gail Harmon of Valley Crucis, NC Sandy Ollis of Morganton, NC, Libby Cook of Drexel, NC; Mother-in-Law, Mable McKinney of Newland, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

A Private Burial was held at Eric Clark Cemetery.

C.W. (Buster) Arnette

June 22, 1941 – August 18, 2019

C.W. (Buster) Arnette, age 77, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was born on June 22, 1941 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Wesley Arnette and the late Ruth Cole Arnette.

He was preceded in death by his Parents: Wife, Linda Jane Arnette; Sisters: Edna, Lizzy, Annie, Lillian, Mae, Floy; Brothers: Ford and Rhonda.

Buster was a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk, NC. He enjoyed singing, Saw Milling, Galaxing, fixing things, storytelling, and fishing. He loved his wife and all of his family. He enjoyed listening to Gospel and Old Country.

Buster is survived by Daughters: Ruthy Harmon and husband Terry of Banner Elk, Linda Hamby and husband Jay of Hampton TN, Gail Townsend and husband Terry of Banner Elk, Susie Hoilman of Banner Elk, and Angie Woodard and husband Kevin of Ashe county. He is also survived by grandsons Hunter Harmon, Josh Horney, Jonah Horney and wife Nicole, Hooch “Jacob” Horney and girlfriend Stephanie King, Brian Hoilman and wife Heather, Joseph Townsend and wife Brittany. Granddaughters, Lynn “Sissy” Wright and husband Leroy, Charity Woodard and boyfriend Norman McFadden, Beth Puckett and husband Ike. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Emsley, McKenna, Easton, Dustin, Thomas, Maverick, EmelieBlu, McKambree, and Lane Dakota. And also surviving is his brother, Eugene Arnette, sister, Evelyn Bailey and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Buster Arnette will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Lonnie Barnes officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm up until the service hour at 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Davis Cemetery on Tweetsie Trail in Banner Elk, NC

The family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the ICU Nurses at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to: the family to help cover funeral expenses.

