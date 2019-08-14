Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 14, 2019

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:39 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Gussie W. Mizelle

1940-2019

Wayne Mizelle died at home on August 7, 2019 at the age of 79 after a long battle with heart disease.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sproles Lewis Mizelle, of the home and six children. They are Susan Sherrod and husband Marty, Lori Earls and husband Mike, son Jeff, Glenda Surles and husband Andy, Catherine Lewis and Leah Moore, Matthew Lewis and wife Audrey. Wayne was also the proud grandfather of Jessica, Christopher, Brandon, Courtney, Wesley, Josh, Makayla, Claire, Ashlyn, Erin, Noah and Grace and all of their families. Wayne was married to the late Ellen Smithwick Mizelle for 48 years prior to his marriage to Charlotte almost 14 years ago. He is the son of the late Callie Dunlow Mizelle and Perry Soloman Mizelle and brother to the late Charlie Carlton Mizelle and Christine Mizelle Cullipher.

Wayne was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Boone. He retired from teaching automotive technology at Northern Nash High School. Wayne also taught adult classes for car repair at Nash Community College and enjoyed a combined 14 year career as a policeman in Edenton, NC and as Chief of Police in Havelock, NC. He loved working on computers, playing games, sharing tales of the day with his friends and buddies at The New Market Hardees Coffee Club, and time spent with his family and friends.

Wayne grew up farming with his family in Bertie County, where his family attended the Askewville Baptist Church. The last 14 years of his life shared with his wife Charlotte were spent living his lifelong dream of traveling all over the world on planes, trains, helicopters, ships and by road. No one loved to fly more than Wayne. Later in retirement he moved to the beautiful mountains of North Carolina with his wife Charlotte, his traveling companion of 14 years. Together they weathered much bad health, enjoyed awesome travels and experienced great joys. He felt they had been blessed in so many ways in this life.

The family will receive guests Sunday, August 11th at 2 p.m. at Northside Community Church, 1660 Beaver Pond Drive, Rocky Mount and immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. He will be buried at a later time in a private family service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park next to his beloved first wife Ellen.

A memorial service and receiving of friends will be held in Boone, NC at St. Lukes Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Marie H. Isenhour

1937-2109

Mrs. Marie Hodges Isenhour, age 82, of Aho Road, Blowing Rock, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home. Born January 26, 1937 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late General Grant and Mamie Moody Hodges. Marie was a homemaker and a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church. In addition to being a homemaker, Marie was a master seamstress, and made dresses for her granddaughters. . She also enjoyed interior design and home remodeling. Her remodeling work was hands on, even teaching others to do the construction work.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Butch Isenhour, two sons, Barton Eric Cook of Mississippi and Mark Anthony Cook of Blowing Rock, two step-sons, Tony Isenhour of Orlando, Florida, and Barney Isenhour of Killen, Texas, three grandchildren, Cindy Cook Isaacs and husband Frankie of Zionville, Jessica Cook of Palm Bay, Florida, and Maggie McNeil and husband Troy of Vilas, two great grandchildren, Caleb Isaacs, and Cheyenna Hampton and husband Cody all of Zionville. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronard Claude Cook, one son, George Ronard Cook, three sisters, Doris Miller, Zadia Trivette and Bonnie Eggers, and three brothers, Dow, Dallas and Hubert Hodges.

Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Hodges Isenhour will be conducted Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2 PM at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Daniel Featherstone. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1PM until 2 PM.

Diane I. Trivette

1970-2109

Diane Chaney Trivette, age 49, of Fleetwood, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care of Lenoir, NC. Mrs. Trivette was born July 16,1970 in Watauga County, NC to the late Wayne Lloyd and the late Shelby Jean (Moran) Isaacs. Diane was raised in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Watauga County, attended Watauga High School, and became a CNA. She was CNA at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone and also worked at the 221 Grocery store in Fleetwood. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, travel, and her dogs Peppy and Levi.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years: David Ralph Trivette of Fleetwood; two half-sisters Theresa Isaacs of Salisbury, Debbie Butchart of Salisbury two aunts, Diane Barnes of Ohio, Nadine Mingram of Boone; four uncles, Edd Isaacs and wife Rita Fae of Vilas, Ronnie Isaacs and wife Linda of Vilas, Ricky Isaacs and wife Geneva of Vilas, Lee Bryant of Mountain City, TN; five brother-in-laws, Jimmy Trivette and wife Charlotte, of Fleetwood, Gary Trivette and wife Linda of Fleetwood, Ronnie Trivette and wife Angie of Fleetwood, Rodney Trivette and wife Ann of Fleetwood, Tommy Trivette and Lisa of Fleetwood; numerous nieces and nephews; two special friends Carol Ruff of Lenoir and Jeanette Love of Mountain City, TN

Diane was preceded in death by both of her parents, all of her grandparents, two brothers, an aunt, an uncle, and a cousin.

The funeral will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 13594 US Hwy 221 S, Fleetwood, NC with Rev. Ray Greene and Rev.Tim Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in the Watson Cemetery at 6343 Old US Highway 421, Deep Gap, NC 28618..

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church prior to the funeral.

Roby F. Weaver

December 12, 1935 – August 07, 2019

Roby F. Weaver, age 83, of George Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Roby was born December 12, 1935 in Watauga County, a son of the late Elzie and Grace Church Weaver. He was a retired bridge builder for Miller Engineering.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Perry Weaver of the home; one daughter, Sharon Yates and husband Allen of Trade, Tennessee; one son, Douglas Weaver and wife Liz of Conway, South Carolina; three grandsons, Roby Edward Weaver of Seward, Alaska, Michael Douglas Weaver of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Jackson Lee Yates and wife Katlin of Trade, Tennessee; three sisters, Lois Triplett, Louise Weaver, and Doris Greer and husband Richard, all of Boone, and two brothers, Junior “Squire” Weaver, and Roy Weaver and wife Pat, all of Boone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Holder, and two brothers, Johnnie and William Weaver.

Funeral services for Roby F. Weaver will be conducted Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Leonard Fletcher. Burial will follow in the Weaver Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Lucy Mae Greene Moretz

March 22, 1920 – August 07, 2019

Lucy Mae Greene Moretz, age 99, of Brookshire Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Mrs. Moretz was born March 22, 1920 in Caldwell County, a daughter of the late Leonard Andrew Greene and Bertha Harrison Greene. She was a homemaker, and was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry M. Moretz and wife Betty of Boone, and Billy J. Moretz of Charlottesville, Virginia; two daughters, Ruby M. Jump and husband Paul of Smithfield, North Carolina, and Anita M. Townsend and husband Tim of Banner Elk; her grandchildren, Jon Moretz and wife Kim, Karl Moretz and wife Leah, Dixon Moretz, Clare Moretz, Wendy Springs and husband Mike, Tabby Watson and husband Andrew, Jason Holdaway and wife Heather, Brooke Moretz and husband Bradley, Hannah Sander and husband Justin, and April Townsend and her companion, Duke Transor; her great-grandchildren, Austin and wife Khelsy, Amber, Siah, Jacob Sydney, Samantha, Holden, Madison, Macy, Melania, Alyssa, Lincoln, Meleia, Zettie, Lucy, Forrest, Isabella Liberty, and Zeke, and two great great great-grandchildren, May and RaeLynne. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jones Millard Moretz, one son, James L. Moretz; one daughter, Barbara Ann Moretz; four brothers, Odis, Lonnie, Ronald, and Roy Greene, and one sister, Oney Belle Vandyke.

Funeral services for Luce Mae Greene Moretz will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Max West. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Burial will follow in the Moretz Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service. At other times, friends may call at the home of a son, Jerry Moretz, 1254 Brookshire Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moretz Cemetery, in care of Jerry Moretz, 1254 Brookshire Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Mark Stephen “Steve” Little

December 28, 1961 – August 07, 2019

Mark Stephen “Steve” Little, age 57, of Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Steve was born December 28, 1961 in Wilkes County, a son of Marion Perry and the late James Robert Little. He was a former employee for Tyson Foods. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He really loved the outdoors. Steve was also really loved to laugh as well as cook.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Shelia Stacy Dotson; two sons, Jason Mark Pearson and wife Laura, and Stephen Ryan Little; two daughters, Jennifer Wyatt and Nikki Wyatt; two sisters, Patsy Diana Little Phifer and husband Clarence, and Brandi Little-Gandy and husband Maurice of Wilkes County; two brothers, Timothy Luke Little and wife Debbie, and Brian Keith Turner, and a step-sister, Athens Peterson of Candor, North Carolina.

Memorial services for Mark Stephen “Steve” Little will be conducted Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend David Testerman.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

William Lee “Bill” Winkler, Sr.

February 15, 1937 – August 08, 2019

William Lee “Bill” Winkler, Sr., age 82, of Bear Pen Ridge Park Road, Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 8, 2019, at his home.

Bill was born February 15, 1937 in Watauga County, a son of the late Christopher and Ruth Hollars Winkler. He was a retired real estate broker and served in the United States Navy for 19 years.

He is survived by two sons, Lee Winkler and wife Janta of Boone, and Chris Winkler and wife Jennifer of Kirkland, Washington; two granddaughters, Rebecca Winkler of Seattle, Washington, and Ann Winkler of Boone; one grandson, Christopher Winkler of Seattle, Washington, and one half brother, Ricky Hight.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara McKaraher, and two brothers, Dickie and Jack Winkler.

Funeral services for William Lee “Bill” Winkler, Sr. will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, PO Box 2600, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Merry Lee Mears

December 26, 1947 – August 08, 2019

Merry Lee Kemp Mears, age 71 of Banner Elk passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home.

She loved the beach, water, antiques, gardening, her friends and the mountains. She grew up in Florida but settled in the high country and owned a bed and breakfast for many years.

Mary Lee is survived by close friends and family that will miss her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother, and her beloved dogs, Rusty and Lucky.

A memorial service for Merry Lee Kemp will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the, Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Polly Trivette Mele

November 05, 1928 – August 13, 2019

Polly Trivette Mele, age 90, of 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Boone.

Polly was born November 5, 1928 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Grady and Addie Belle Trivette. She was a retired postmaster at Cove Creek Post Office and a former restaurant manager at K-Mart.

She is survived by one son, Don Mele and wife Lara of Boone; two sisters, Peggy Cunningham and husband Les of Ocklawha, Florida, and Doris Blankinship of West Jefferson; one brother, George Trivett and wife Alice of Piney Flats, Tennessee, and a daughter in law, Linda Hicks of Boone. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great -grandchild, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Tommie Hicks; three sisters, Ruth Trivette Brown, Juanita Hicks, and Mae Brown, and one brother, Charles Curtis Trivette.

Funeral services for Polly Trivette Mele will be conducted Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock, in the chapel, prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble. Burial will follow in Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Edna Earle Arnette Townsend

June 8, 1939 – August 6, 2019

Edna Earle Arnette Townsend , age 80, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on June 8, 1939 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Wesley Arnette and Ruth Cole Arnette.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; 5 Sisters, and 2 Brothers.

Edna was a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk, NC. She enjoyed working outside, spending time with her family, going to Cherokee and playing the Lottery. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed listening to Country Music.

Edna leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 62 years, Paul Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter, Judy (Benny) Taylor of Foscoe, NC, Daughter, Mary Norris of Crossnore, NC, Son, Ben (Twila) Townsend of Newland, NC, Daughter, Regina Norman of Banner Elk, NC, 9 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Brothers and 1 Sister.

Funeral Services for Edna Townsend will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 3:00 pm on Friday at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist.

Interment will follow in Townsend Cemetery.

