Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 9, 2019

Mr. Jim Wilson

(May 28, 1944 – April 1, 2019)

Mr. James Clinton Jim Wilson, age 74, of Boone passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Born May 28, 1944 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late James Frank and Wilma Jones Wilson. Jim was a Veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War. He was employed with NAPA Auto Parts for many years and was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed sports, especially NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed cooking and baking.

Jim is survived by one son, Troy Wilson of Florida, two granddaughters, Bryn and Taylir Wilson, one brother, George Wilson of Boone, one sister, Glenda Gray and husband Willie of Greensboro, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a niece, Judi Wilson.

Memorial services for Mr. Jim Wilson will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 pm at Austin& Barnes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NE, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Willie Austin Potter

(July 03, 1930 – April 2, 2019)

Mr. Willie Austin Potter, age 88, of Chestnut Grove Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday morning April 2, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Lafayette and Orpha Norris Potter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother George Potter, sisters, Iva Lee Tuttle and Barbara Ann, and a grandson, Robert Potter.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernice Burleson Potter; three sons, Billy Potter and wife Carol , Gary Potter, and Larry Potter and wife Sarah all of Boone; five sisters, China Alease Tuttle, Rose Osborne, Joyce Godsey, Gladys Cole and husband Danny, and Grace Potter; two brothers, Jimmy and Steve Potter. Three grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren also survive.



Funeral services for Austin Potter will be conducted Thursday morning, April 4, 2019 at 11 o’clock at the Meat Camp Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Mike Townsend and Rev. Burl Greene. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 o’clock, one hour prior to services, at the church. Burial will follow with military honors provided by American Legion Post #130, in the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.



Elayne Bishop

(December 21, 1977 – April 3, 2019)

If you had the privilege to meet Elayne Bishop, you knew a woman with a heart of gold – living life to its fullest. Blessed with a contagious laugh, spirited soul and quick wit, Elayne was always willing to lend a hand or an ear. Passionate about life, she was never one to back away from a challenge, she blazed her own path while enriching the lives of those around her along the way. Her drive to excel was prevalent in everything she did but loving her family and friends is what she cared about most. The life of Elayne Bishop came to a close on the evening of April 3rd but the memory of this incredible woman lives on. For Elayne, there was no greater joy or purpose in life than to love and be loved, and there is no more authentic way to honor her memory than to continue to spread that love and spirit in all that we do.



Karyn Elayne Bishop, age 41 of Boone, North Carolina, passed away April 3, 2019 at her home. She was born December 21, 1977 in Hendersonville, North Carolina; and was a graduate of Hendersonville High School, Caldwell Community College and Appalachian State University. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was an educator at Watauga High School, an avid biker, runner and volunteer.



Elayne is survived by her loving husband Aaron Bishop, sons Lucas and Jonah and daughter Nora Elayne; mother Karyn Spreeman of Hendersonville, NC; brothers Wike Graham (Kimberly) of Hendersonville, NC and Kyle Graham (Tracey) of Erie, CO; step-sisters Heather Conklin (Brent) of Elon, NC and Heidi Lance (Pat) of Etowah, NC; in-laws Henry and Elaine Bishop of Roswell, Ga; sister-in-law Gina Pfeffer (Thomas) of Palm City, FL; sibling-like-cousins, Marla Denecke of Lynn Haven, FL, Julie Lawson of Tallahassee, FL, Shelly Bell of Tallahassee, FL, Travis Clark of Thomasville, GA and a number of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Graham of Clyde, NC; sister Robyn Graham of Hendersonville, NC and step father Karle Spreeman of Hendersonville, NC.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 AM at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd, Boone, NC 28607. Family and friends are invited to continue the Celebration at Camp Sky Ranch 634 Sky Ranch Rd, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 from 2:00-4:00 PM, parking is limited so please plan on carpooling. Come dressed casually for a time to remember and celebrate Elayne.



In lieu of flowers Elayne requested donations be made to support the Bishop childrens education fund, 190 Disney Dr., Boone, NC 28607 or to High Country Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1029 Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Joshua Paul Woodruff

(June 04, 1979 – April 3, 2019)

Joshua Paul ‘JOSH’ Woodruff, age 39, of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, son of Don and Tracy Woodruff, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019. Joshua was born June 4, 1979 in Charlotte.



Josh is survived by his son, Elijah Cole Woodruff of Charleston, SC; parents, Don and Tracy Fowler Woodruff of Deep Gap; sister, Heather Kristin Woodruff of Boone; and maternal grandparents, Ross and Barbara Bannister Fowler of Asheville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.



A Celebration of Life and Gathering of Friends for Josh Woodruff will be held Friday evening, April 12th at 7 PM at the Harvest House in Boone, officiated by Rev. Darrell Roberts.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Elijah Cole Woodruff Trust Fund. Make check payable to; FBO Elijah C. Woodruff 529 Education Fund. Mail to any office branch of Edward Jones Investments.



Mr. Edwin D. McNeely

(December 09, 1933 – April 4, 2019)

Mr. Edwin Dorman Ed McNeely, age 85, of Boone, passed away, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care. Born December 9, 1933, in Catawba County, he was a son of the late Edwin and Vera Lee Chapman McNeely.

Ed was retired from Lowes where he worked in sales, and was a US Army Veteran. Ed enjoyed music and even rebuilt a player piano to enjoy. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed working and building things around his home.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lookabill McNeely, two daughters, Tammy McNeely and Elaine Pennell and husband Robert and one granddaughter, Ella Pennell all of Boone, one sister, Mary Frances Gomez and husband Al of Medeira Beach, Florida and two brothers, Tommy McNeely of Conover and Dr. Farrell McNeely and wife Sharon of Gainesville, Florida.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Dorman McNeely, II.

Funeral services for Mr. Ed McNeely will be conducted Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 3 PM. Burial will follow in the Pennell family cemetery.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Jack Vines

(December 27, 1929 – April 6, 2019)

Jack Vines, 89, of Vilas NC, passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A native of Watauga County, he was born December 27, 1929. Jack was a colorful character; known for his big smile and sense of humor. His knowledge of horses made him well known throughout the county and across the state. He made friends wherever he went from horse pulls and rodeos to NASCAR across the country.

Jack was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Watauga County and began his life long career as a professional truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Nell Tester Vines. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Laura Vines. He is survived by his children Kay Vines, Connie Knight and husband Gary, Cathy Waters and husband Rusty, Jackie Vines, Tim Vines and wife Pam and Brad Vines; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; Glada Hayes, Ronald Greer, Peggy McKinney, Bob Vines, Bill Vines, Marlene Church and Jerry Vines.

A gathering of family and friends for Jack will be Tuesday evening, April 9, from 6 until 8 PM at Austin and Barnes. Burial will be private.

The family respectfully requests no food and no flowers.

Lena Greene McNeil

November 17, 1937 – April 02, 2019

Lena Greene McNeil, age 81, of Old Highway 421 South, Boone, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge Ridge in Blowing Rock.

Lena was born November 17, 1937 in Watauga County, daughter of the late Mannie and Thelma Hamby Greene. She was in partnership with her late husband, Billy Thomas McNeil of McNeil Farms. Lena was also a Bus Driver for Parkway and Hardin Park Schools. She was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

Lena is survived by a daughter, Cindy McNeil Jones of Boone; one granddaughter, Leslie Nicole Jones of Boone; four great-grandchildren, Kayla Saleen, Hailey Grace, Jedon Link, and Maci Elizabeth Trivette, all of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Thomas McNeil; one sister, Lavon Greene Smith, and four brothers, Wright Greene, Arlie Greene, Sandford Greene, and M.L. Greene, Jr..

Funeral services for Lena Greene McNeil will be conducted Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019, at 3:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock. The speaker will be Mr. Tim Moretz and Pastor Sherrill Welborn. Burial will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, North Caroline, 28607.

The family has respectfully requested no food.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at The Foley Center. The family would also like to express and a very special thanks to nurses Susan Daly and Lorraine Miller. Additionally a special thanks to Mozella Jackson.

Robert Joshua “Bob” Keen, Jr.

December 01, 1936 – April 02, 2019

Robert “Bob” Joshua Keen, Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born on December 1, 1936 to the late Robert Joshua Keen, Sr. and Hazel Wimmer Keen Andrews in Garden Creek, VA

After High school moved to Flint Michigan and worked on the Chevrolet Assembly line. Bob was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Alaska. After getting out of Army moved to Hudson and worked for Rooster Bush. In 1971, he started Bob Keen’s Auto Body Repair where he spent the remainder of his career. Starting with 2 bays, Bob built the business into one of the largest Independent auto body repair facilities in NC. He was named in the Global directory of Who’s Who for demonstrating leadership and achievement in the area of auto body repair. He successfully completed multiple certificates for Mercedes Benz and BMW. Bob was I-CAR certified, and a member of the Independent Auto Body Association. His biography recognizes the years of hard work, sacrifice, and commitment for his chosen profession. Bob was a founding member of the Towing and Recovery Professionals of North Carolina.

Bob was a member of Hibriten Masonic Lodge #262, 3rd degree, A.F. & A.M., and was also a Shriner in Foothills Shrine Club. Bob was also active in the local government. Bob was on the Town Counsel for 14 years. He loved Hudson and proudly served as Mayor Pro Tem with the late Pete Nichols. Bob, and the other council men, were instrumental in getting water and sewer to Hudson. During this time, they also accomplished obtaining benefits for the police officers. Bob was also a donor to the building of the Hudson Recreation and was also a proud member of the Hudson Optimist Club.

Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing, working in his yard, and spending time with his grandchildren which were the “love of his life”. He loved the community that he raised his children in. Bob enjoyed working on cars, and appreciated the friendships that it brought. He always wanted to make sure everyone’s car was better when it left than what it was when it came in. Treating people fair, no matter what they were driving, was his favorite motto. If anyone knew him, they would agree that he was the hardest working man in town.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Keen and Ralph Andrews; and step father, Hardy Andrews.

Survivors include his wife Cora Holder Keen of the home; daughter, Kelly Keen Brackett and husband Chris of Hudson; son, Robert Keith Keen and wife Melanie of Hudson; grandchildren, Hannah Brackett, Madison Keen, Joshua Brackett, K.J Keen all of Hudson; sisters, Lou McRary of Granite Falls, Ruth Hodges of Lenoir, Billie Sue Waisner of Asheboro, Martha Nickles of Franklinville; brothers, Louis Keen and wife Edith of Archdale, James Keen of Melbourne Beach, FL, Dale Andrews and wife Cookie of Hudson, David Keen of Franklin; sisters-in-law, Pat Keen of Lenoir, Reba Andrews of Hudson, Ruth Holder Winslow and husband Virgil, and Rhea Holder Swift and husband Ronald.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hudson.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hudson. Rev. Mack Jarvis will be officiating the service.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the family cemetery in Blowing Rock on the Parkway.

Bob’s employees will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hibriten Masonic Lodge #262, 602 Wilkesboro Blvd. SE, Lenoir, NC 28645. Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Hudson Fire Department, 122 Mt. Herman Rd., Hudson, NC 28638.

Allen D. Lambert

February 04, 1951 – April 03, 2019

Allen D. Lambert, age 68, of Paul Greer Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Allen was born February 4, 1951 in Ashe County. He was Army Vietnam Veteran, where he received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and 2 Army Accommodation Medals. Allen had a Bachelor’s Degree and was Sergeant with the Department of Correction’s in Watauga County for 25 years. Allen loved to hunt, but later on if life he enjoyed just watching God’s creation. He enjoyed his classic cars and enjoyed getting together with the members of the car club. Allen Loved to work outdoors with flowers and trees. He enjoyed life everyday, no matter what came his way. Allen loved his family and friends, and his two little dogs, Spanky and Baily. He was baptized when he was a young boy and was of the Baptist faith. Allen is now with our Lord and Savior. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Allen is survived by his wife, Gail Jones Lambert of the home; one son, Michael Allen Lambert of Boone; one sister, Mary Gordon of Burlington; three brothers, Joey Lambert of High Rock Lake, North Carolina, Ralph Lambert of Burlington, and Bill Lambert of Boone; one foster brother, Wilson Greene and wife Louise of Silverstone; one foster sister, Carolyn Harmon and husband Ed of Silverstone; one sister-in-law, Linda Hodges and husband Finley of Vilas; one brother-in-law, Ben Jones and wife Karen of Boone; a close friend, Lamar South of Boone, a special nephew, Ronnie Harmon of Silverstone. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Johnnie and Hattie Combs Lambert; his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Ruby Jones; his foster father and mother, Ronda and Gladys Greene; two brothers, Paul and Roy Lambert, one brother-in-law, John and Earlene Yates Jones.

Funeral services for Allen D. Lambert will be conducted Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Eugene Braswell will officiate. Military rites, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow the service. Burial will follow in the Culler Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, at the chapel, prior to the service.

Eva Carroll Keller

November 09, 1941 – April 03, 2019

Eva Carroll Keller, age 77, of Locust Hill Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Eva was born November 9, 1941 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Virgil Grady Carroll and Onnie Alvertia Williams Carroll. She was a retired school bus drive, where she received the Tracy Lea Calhoun Bus Driver of the Year in 1985 and 1996. Eva was dedicated to the students and formed relationships to the children she served with love. She was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

Eva is survived by her husband, Harold Keller of the home; one daughter, Dianne Williams and husband Delmus of Boone; one son, Michael Keller and wife Nikki of Gamewell; three granddaughters, Laiken Williams of Boone, Hannah Keller and Heidi Keller, both of Wilmington, North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Izzy Williams of Boone; three sisters, Velma Anderson of Maryland, Marie Moretz and husband Ernest, and Dorothy Williams and husband Tom of Maryland; two brothers, Roy Peck Carroll of Claremont and Stanley Carroll and wife Beverly of Boone, and a dear friend and sister-in-law, Vickie Carroll. She is also survived by four step-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Violet Hayes and Vera “Shorty” Moretz, and two brothers, Vaughn Carroll and Virgil “Buddy” Carroll.

Funeral services for Eva Carroll Keller will be conducted Sunday afternoon, April 7, 2019, at 3:00 o’clock, at Rutherwood Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Peter Vandenburg, Mr. John Kahle, and Mr. Chris Hodges. Burial will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Bessie Helen Hicks Norris

August 20, 1921 – April 06, 2019

Bessie Helen Hicks Norris, age 97, of 302 Ridge Road, Boone, wen to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Jane Phillips of Tod. Mrs. Norris was surrounded by her family and loved ones as she made this journey.

Bessie Helen Hicks Norris was born August 20, 1921 in Watauga County, a daughter of Thomas and Lillie Fair Arnette Hicks.

She is survived by four sons, Clark Norris and wife Sharon of Conover, Glen Norris and wife Barbara of Butler, Tennessee, Fred Norris and wife Jewel of Boone, Wade Norris and wife Brazilla of Boone; four daughters, Lisa Flynt and husband Tim of Maiden, Jane Phillips and husband Fred of Todd, Margaret Baird of Thomasville, and Rachel “Becky” Winebarger of Boone; one daughter-in-law, Paulette Norris of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and one son-in-law, Paul Townsend of Banner Elk. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Denver Norris; one daughter, Mary Helen Norris Townsend; one son, Walter Norris; two sisters, Hazel Hicks and Ella Mae Hicks Yates; seven brothers, Jack, Albert, Sam, Dale, Paul, Cecil and Bob Hicks; and one son-in-law, David Winebarger.

Funeral services for Bessie Helen Hicks Norris will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, at 1:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Burl Greer and a grandson, Joel Norris. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 12:00 until 1:00, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607;

The family would like to send a special thank-you to Elizabeth McKnight. She was an angel caregiver and a Godsend. The family also wishes to thank Medi Home Hospice of Ashe County. They were wonderful!

Kathy Roark Mitchell

September 19, 1966 – April 06, 2019

Kathy Roark Mitchell, age 52, of Zionville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home.

Kathy was born September 19, 1966, in Watauga County, a daughter of Becky Russell Roark Haney and the late Jack Johnson Roark. She was a Certified Public Accountant with a BSBA Degree in Accounting from Appalachian State University. Kathy was a member of the Boone Advent Christian Church.

Kathy is survived by one daughter, Brook Matheson of Boone; one son, Russell Brown of Zionville; her mother and step-father, Becky Russell Roark Haney and Averette Haney of Rutherfordton and Boone; one brother, Steve Roark and wife Robyn of Boone; two uncles, Reverend Bud Russell and wife Betty of Vilas, and R.D. Roark of Belleville, Illinois; three aunts, Marie Cole and husband Tommy of Hudson, Linda Harmon and husband Tommy of Sugar Grove, and Lillie Roark of Boone. She is also survived by a number of cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel J. Mitchell; her paternal grandparents, Russell and Jeanette Roark; her maternal grandparents, Marvin and Louise Russell; one uncle Dale Roark.

Memorial services for Kathy Roark Mitchell will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 10, 2019, at 5:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Mitch Marlowe and Pastor Gordon Noble.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 4:00 until 5:00 o’clock at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Advent Christian Church, PO Box 2515, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Harley Lee Triplett

July 23, 1932 – April 08, 2019

Harley Lee Triplett, age 86, of 208 Rogers Drive, Boone, passed away Monday morning, April 8, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Lee was born July 23, 1932 in Watauga County, son of the late Harley Bloom Triplett and Willie Cook Triplett. He was a retired employee for Triplett’s Amoco and Appalachian State University Food Services. Lee was a member of Greenway Baptist Church.

Lee is survived by his wife, Shirley Rogers Triplett of the home; one son, Ronnie Lee Triplett and wife Lynn Ann DeGregorio of Hampton, Virginia; four daughters, Teresa Triplett Schroen of Augusta, Georgia, Karen Sue Triplett, Stephanie Lynn Triplett, and Maria Elizabeth Triplett, all of Boone; two grandsons, Steven Nicholas Triplett of Boone, and Jonathan Harley Schroen of Augusta, Georgia, and one sister, Julia Marie Teague of Boone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services for Harley Lee Triplett will be conducted Thursday afternoon, April 11, 2019, at 5:00 o’clock, at Greenway Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 3:00 until 5:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Darrell Hobbs and Pastor Gordon Noble. Military honors, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow the funeral service.

The family will receive friends, from 3:00 until 5:00 o’clock, at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Shirley Maners Chamberlin

May 22, 1935 – April 08, 2019

Shirley Maners Chamberlin, age 83, of Christie Way, Beech Mountain, went home to join her Heavenly family April 8, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Shirley was a woman of true character and elegance. A stalwart of many things gone by but important in their time. Born the only child of Herman F. Maners and Myrtle Anderson Maners, her close family of cousins on both sides of the parents were more sister and brother, than a family tree would explain. Her loyalty and love had no boundaries.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, David L. Everhart, Jr., who was father of Lisa Everhart (deceased) and sons, David “DL” Everhart, III of High Rock Lake, North Carolina, and Henry Everhart of High Point, North Carolina.

Shirley treated the friends of her children as her own. the friends had a second mom selflessly providing guidance and sustenance.

Shirley’s business career started at Schoonbeck which became part of Henredon Furniture. The bonds of loyalty and friendship that started there helped her launch with first husband David L. Everhart, Jr., Crown Printing, Inc. of High Point, which she owned and operated for over 20 years. She was respected in the printing industry, not only as a woman business owner, but as a vital part of the community. She was loved and respected by her employees, vendors, and customers. As president of Crown Printing, she was able to expand her circle of friends and was a leader in the High Point PBX club which raised thousands of dollars for Muscular Dystrophy, North Carolina Burn Center, and St. Jude’s Children,s Hospital and innumerable other charities. She contributed to the beginning of entities such as the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival and the Henredon Classic LPGA event and anything the High Point Jaycees were involved with.

In 1991 Shirley transitioned into retirement and in 1994 married her husband Peter K. Chamberlin and gained five daughters. Carolyn Moore of Queensbury, New York, Katie Bruening of Lake George, New York, Kimberly Chamberlin of Cleverdale, New York, Kristin Chamberlin-Long of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Cindy Myers of Johnson City, Tennessee. All who came to love and be loved and cherished by Shirley.

Shirley is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The 13 grandchildren all looked forward to seeing the gleam and sparkle in her eyes and her beautiful smile.

Memorial service for Shirley Maners Chamberlin will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 12, 2019, at 3:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Mr. Eric Myers.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Special thanks goes out to her care givers she came to know and love in the past two years who were so kind and loving – Karen Northrop, Pam Ramsey, Maggie Breden, and Glinda Yates.

The family would also like to recognize and thank Hospice of the Blue Ridge for their service and loving care in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mountain VFD, PO Box 436, Beech Mountain, North Carolina, 28604, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28215-3220.

Pansy Keller

March 9, 1928 – April 6, 2019

Pansy Elizabeth Keller, age 91, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Heritage of Sugar Mountain Assisted Living in Newland, NC.

She was born on March 9, 1928 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Ira M. Vance and the late Lee Ota Clark Vance.

She was a member of the Pineola Baptist Church. Pansy had served her community her entire life, working as a cook at Life Care Center and Heritage at Sugar Mountain and then cooking at the Avery County Senior Center. She was honored in 2010 as the Care Giver of the Year for Avery County.She loved her family and cherished the times she took care of her mother and father. Pansy enjoyed sewing and loved to dress up and decorate for Halloween.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Clyde Horton Keller; Two Brothers, Paul Vance, Everett Vance; Four Sisters, Thelma Franklin, Loyce Levan, Ruth Edwards, Comrade Vance; Grandson, Tim Weatherman.

Pansy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Linda Carol (Walker) Hodges of Newland, NC, Daughter, Scottye (Jim) Harrison of Hilton Head Island, SC, Son, Clyde Keller, Jr. of Linville, NC, Daughter, Anne (Jimmy) Keener of Newland, NC, Son, Mike (Helen) Keller of Elizabethton, TN, Brother, John (Katey) Vance of New Bern, NC, Sister, Alberta Redmond of Statesville, NC, Grandchild, Stephen (Kitty) Vance, Grandchild, Lisa Vance, Grandchild, Jason (Aimee) Vance, Grandchild, Dan (Sheri) Weatherman, Grandchild, Melonye (Callie O’Berry) Trivett, Grandchild, Kim Storie, Grandchild, Kristin Keller, Grandchild, Kendra Griffith, Grandchild, Tom (Heather) Starkey, Grandchild, Anthony (Amanda) Odom, Eighteen Great Grandchildren, Several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Pansy Vance Keller will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cuthbertson Cemetery with the Rev. Brent Price officiating. Family, friends, and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage of Sugar Mountain and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Fred Davis Sr.

October 19, 1931 – April 9, 2019

Fred J. Davis, Sr., age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

He was born on October 19, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Avery J. Davis and the late Nellie Puckett Davis.

Fred was a helpful and kind man who never met a stranger and would lend a hand to anyone. He served his country as a Med Tech in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a proud member of the Honor Guard for the Pat Ray Post of the VFW, of which he was a Life Member.Fred attended many churches in Avery County, and was always ready to jump in and teach a Sunday School Class if needed. He was well versed in the bible, which he studied daily. He enjoyed growing ramps and picking branch lettuce, hunting and fishing, and collecting rocks and four leaf clovers. Fred could amaze almost anyone looking for the clovers, he could just look to the ground and find one almost immediately.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings,Ellen, Pauline, Beatrice, EllaMae, NancyLou, Shirley Jean, Evelyn, and Avery, Jr.

Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 64 years, Ruby Vance Davis of Newland, NC; Son, Fred Davis, Jr. of Newland, NC, Son, Larry Dean (Carmen) Davis of Newland, NC, Daughter, Wanda Gail Johnson of Wilkesboro, NC, Seven Grandchildren, Fifteen Great Grandchildren, One Great Great Grandchild.

Funeral services for Fred Davis will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Atkins officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery.

Fred’s family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk and the staff of Medi Home Hospice.

The family respectfully requests no flowers, and asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1347 Newland, NC 28657.

