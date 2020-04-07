Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 7, 2020

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 4:42 pm

William Steven Martin

1970 – 2020

William Steven Martin, age 49 of Zionville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. Steve was a gentle soul who loved his family, friends and his animals.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Asa Martin.

He is survived by his mother, Annabelle Martin of Glenbridge Health and Rehab; his brother, Donald Martin and wife Ruby of Zionville; his sister Ann Lewis and husband David of Zionville; two step-children Derreck and Phyllicia Sluder of Mountain City, TN.; one step-grandchild, Ellie Sluder of Zionville. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

No services will be held at this time. A memorial service for Steve will be held at a later date.

Ralph Anthony Nilles

1928 – 2020

Ralph A. Nilles, 91, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Horizons Memory Care in Boone, NC.

Ralph was born October 1, 1928 to Anthony and Edna (Rummel) Nilles in Madison, Wisconsin. He was an avid swimmer and gymnast for the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a degree in Animal Husbandry and was awarded two sports letters. He retired as an Environmentalist for Mecklenburg County and went on to work as a Park Service Ranger in Boone. As a volunteer for Samaritan’s Purse, Watauga Medical Center, his Church and his Foscoe community, he received many services awards. He was recognized by the 112th Congress of the United States on August 1, 2011 for his volunteer efforts in the High Country. Ralph also served in the 27th Army Infantry during WWII.

Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley (Motte) and his daughter Terry. He is survived by his son, Charles J. Nilles, and daughter Susan Burkhart (Damon), granddaughter Jessica Bishop (Hunter), great grandson Adam, grandson Damon J. Burkhart, brother Paul (Maizie) and loving nieces and nephews.

Private gravesides were conducted in the White Cemetery.

Regina Angelina Pelsmaeker

1962 – 2020

Regina Angelina Greene Pelsmaeker, age 57, of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday evening at her residence. Born July 10, 1962 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late William Dean Greene, Sr., and Louise Wright Greene. Regina was an accountant with Hospitality mints. She enjoyed collecting antiques and being a mother.

She is survived by her life partner, Tim Williams, her son, William Dean Greene, III, both of the home, her mother and step-father, Louise Absher and Jerry, two brothers, William Dean Greene, Jr., and wife Sharon and George Daniel Greene all of Blowing Rock. She was preceded in death by her father, Blowing Rock Chief of Police William Dean Greene, Sr.

Due to the coronavirus funeral services for Regina will be private.

James Mack Wall

1947 – 2020

Mr. James Mack Wall, age 73, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. Born January 4, 1947 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mae Church Wall. James enjoyed his work as an EMT for many years. He was a NASCAR fan, and especially liked Bill Elliott. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. James was the family storyteller and also took pride in his flower gardens.

James is survived by four daughters; Angie Wall of Boone, Anita Wall Nixon and husband Richard of Franklinville, Shannon Wall Robinson and husband Clint of Mountain City, and Crystal Wall Christian and husband Richard of West Jefferson, seven grandchildren, Brandon Mast, Brittany Hayes and husband Curtis, Blake Robinson, Weston Robinson, Tommy Christian, Darius Christian, Paige Mast Blevins and husband Cody Blevins, and one sister, Sandy Miller and husband Junior. Great grandchildren, Hunter Mast, Harper Blevins, Leo Christian and Camdyn Dancy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Ronald Mast, Jr., four sisters, Lucille Miller, Myrtle Miller, Irene Hartley and Sarah Jones and two brothers, T. J. Wall and Danny Wall.

Funeral services for Mr. James Mack Wall will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hunter’s Hero’s Scholarship Fund. PO Box 1586, Boone, NC 28607.

Patricia Madeline “Pat” Cook

1939 – 2020

Patricia Wilcox Cook, age 80, passed away on April 2, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. Born November 30, 1939 in Boone, North Carolina, Pat was the daughter of Charles Cole and Julia Florence Hollar Wilcox. She was a proud and loving mother, wife, and friend. She was always giving of her time and love for family, church community, and friends. If you were to ask all the college students that were tenants in her apartments over the last 50 years, you would hear a recurring message. They would say that she was like a second mom, with the love and care she gave, but also the reminders she gave to make the right decisions. Pat had a way of making you feel a part of the family. For 59 years Pat worked as a hair beautician, making sure the men and women in the community had the best looking hair possible. As many of you might know, Pat’s Beauty Salon is a great place to share information about the community, but Pat adamantly said this information sharing was not gossip. She was extremely creative, and this could be seen when she made flower arrangements for family, friends, and church celebrations. For those of us that had the opportunity to play cards (Phase 10, Canasta, Rook, etc…) her competitive nature shined through; however, she was a great sport when she lost games to her sons and grandchildren. She loved cooking for friends, family, and other loved ones and always cooked more food than could be eaten. People speak about walking in the light of God and sharing His presence every day, and this is how Pat lead her life. She was a giver of love, support, assistance, and advice, all in the spirit of praising our Heavenly Father. Pat is survived by her husband of 36 years Haden Cook; children, Charles Clawson and wife, Amy, Bobby Clawson and wife, Pam, Tim Cook, Vicki Caudle and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Mallory Clawson, Charlie Clawson, Connor Clawson, Evan Clawson, Anna Suits and husband, Brandon. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Wilcox and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Wayne ‘Butch’ Wilcox and sister-in-law, Gerry Brown Wilcox. Due to the current pandemic and restrictions of people gathering together, we will be celebrating Pat’s life at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church (375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607) or to Christian Outreach Center First Baptist Church Boone, a charity that Pat strongly supported. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Cook family.



Richard William Winkler

1936 – 2020

On June 9, 1936, Dr. Len Hagaman delivered Richard William Winkler to William Macon and Margaret Mae Hagaman Winkler in his office on Main St in Boone, NC. As a native of Boone, Dick grew up on a dairy farm next to his Grandmother, Belle Winkler, who was like a second mother to him. He was a typical mischievous boy; one time he turned a wind-up toy car with cogs loose in his cousin’s (Nancy Dee Penick) hair and the car had to be cut out along with all the hair on one side of her head. He never did outgrow that streak of mischief; as a teenager he and his best friend, Bill Austin, dropped a small cherry bomb in his Dad’s truck and ruined the seat. Additionally he had a pet crow and was known as Crow or Crow Dick. Throughout his life, Dick was a dairy farmer, cattle farmer, hunter, fisher, marksman extradonaire—he was a national champion with Buckmasters in the bow, rifle and muzzle loader, and 7th grade teacher at Bethel Elementary. Additionally, he was a 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge; he served as Master of the Snow Lodge in Boone numerous times. He was also an active member of the Lodges at Deep Gap, Mouth of Wilson, VA and Pensacola, FL. He often visited other local Lodges. Dick was married to Erie Gay Smitherman for 60 years. They have 2 children: George and Teresa. They also have 3 grandchildren: Jeremy Page, Jessica Page Mabe, and Tristen Winkler. He also knew his greatgrandchildren: Harrison Miller, Eli Miller, Dresden Page, and Ross Page. Dick passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday with his family near. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Masonic Orphanage in Oxford, NC. Please mail to Treasurer, Snow Lodge 363, PO Box 2672, Boone, NC 28607. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Richard Winkler will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the Winkler family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Winkler family

Wayne W. Otto

July 16, 1955 – March 31, 2020

Wayne W. Otto, 64, of Wildwood Lane, Boone, passed way Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Wayne was born July 16, 1955 in Illinois, son of the late Walter and Vera Mae Knack Otto. He was the owner & operator of Pro-Am Sports in Boone.

Wayne is survived by one sister, Betsy Otto of High Point.

Memorial services for Wayne W. Otto will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hazel Triplett Tate

June 23, 1914 – April 01, 2020

Hazel Triplett Tate, age 105, of Boone, passed away Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Hazel was born June 23, 1914 in Watauga County, daughter of the late Thomas Hall Triplett and Mamie Jane Hodges Triplett. She was a retired dental assistant for Dr. Gene Reese, and a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church.

Hazel is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services and burial for Hazel Triplett Tate will be conducted at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

Jane Miller Cline

December 24, 1949 – April 01, 2020

Jane Miller Cline, age 70, of Cary, North Carolina, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

Jane was born December 24, 1949 in Watauga County, a daughter of Reba Palmer Miller and the late Larna McCoy Miller. She was a retired supervising health care provider for Cigna Health Care. Jane was a Loving Mother and Grandmother, She loved having her family over for Sunday evening dinners and enjoyed spending summer vacations at the beach with her family. Jane was an 8 year Lung Transplant Survivor.

Jane is survived by her husband, Tommy Cline of Cary, North Carolina; one daughter, Leslie Cline Couch and husband Brian Couch, and their children, Wyatt and Shelby Couch, all of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; one son, Jeffrey Cline and wife Jennifer Cline, and their children, Evelyn and Nora Cline, all of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; her mother, Reba Miller of Boone; one brother, Danny Miller of Boone, and one sister-in-law, Laurie Miller of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial for Jane Miller Cline will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020, at 1:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Officiating will be Mr. A.B. Blanton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ellie’s Army Foundation, a program of the Duke University Medical Center Lung Transplant Department, at 1051 NE 93rd Street, Miami Shores, Florida, 33138.

Raymond Eggers

March 17, 1943 – April 02, 2020

Raymond Eggers, age 77, of Hampton Creek Road, Roan Mountain, Tennessee, a native and former resident of Avery County, passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Raymond was born March 17, 1943 in Avery County, a son of the late Ray and Ruth Bowles Eggers. He was a retired truck driver, and attended Valley Haven Baptist Church in Banner Elk.

Raymond is survived by his companion, Barbara Watson of the home; two sons, Michael Scott Eggers and wife Debbie of Elk Park, and Shane Eggers and wife Shana of Elizabethton; two brothers, James “Sam” Eggers and wife Jan of Leesburg, Florida, and Michael Eggers and wife Linda of Banner Elk; two granddaughters, Brittany Marie Eggers of Lost Cove, North Carolina, and Harley Rayann Eggers of Banner Elk; and two grandsons, Dustin Eggers of Banner Elk, and William Lambert Eggers of California. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Homer, Eddie, and Pat Eggers.

Funeral arrangements for Raymond Eggers are incomplete at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

James M. “Jim” Cameron

September 18, 1950 – April 02, 2020

James M. “Jim” Cameron, age 69, of Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.

Jim was born in Fayetteville, NC on September 18, 1950. He graduated from Fayetteville High School, in 1968. He owned and operated Camco Enterprises, an irrigation business, for over thirty years. He was industrious, successful in business, and generous with his time and money.

Jim was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed fly-fishing and made annual trips to Alaska and recruited family and friends to join him. He also enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many places and countries after retirement.

Jim was a spiritual man and was active at Haymount United Methodist Church in Fayetteville for many years. After moving to his Blowing Rock home, he joined a men’s bible study group and formed strong relationships with the members of the group and at Middle Fork Baptist Church. He shared his belief in Christ and his love of the Lord with others.

Jim was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends and all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his brother Hugh Scott Cameron and his wife, Janet, their three children, Scott Cameron and his wife, Avery, and their three children, Amanda Barnes and her husband, Chris, and their four children, Clifton and his wife, Shannon, and their three children and his sister, Rebecca Cameron McLemore and her two children, Cameron McLemore and his wife, Christy, and their three children, and Amy McLemore and her son. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Clifton Cameron, Jr. and mother, Etta Richey Cameron.

A celebration of Jim’s life is anticipated to take place in Blowing Rock, North Carolina in September of this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Care Clinic, 239 Robeson St., Fayetteville, NC 28301 or Middle Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 743, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Janet “Granny” Penley

January 31, 1934 – April 3, 2020

Janet “Granny” Penley, age 86, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence in Pineola.

She was born on January 31, 1934 in Herkimer County, New York, a daughter of the late Roger Crandall and the late Helen Goodall Crandall.

Granny enjoyed playing cards all night, watching old westerns, crocheting, and she made each of her family their own Christmas Stockings. She loved her family and treasured the time she spent with each and everyone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Sister, Barbara Crandall; Great Grandson, Lucas Jeffrey Nixon.

Janet leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Susan Singleton of Pineola, NC, Son, James (Terri) Elston of Blackfoot, ID, Sister, Mildred Dunn of Westminster, MD; Nine grandchildren; Nine great grandchildren.

Due to the current health concerns, services will be held at a later date.

Louise Joyce Johnson

December 1, 1927 – April 5, 2020

Louise Joyce Johnson, age 92, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, NC.

She was born on December 1, 1927 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Alonzo E Sluder and the late Agnes Rash Sluder.

She was a loving and gracious lady who enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. She attended First Baptist Church Newland and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, James Johnson; sister, Victoria Napier.

Louise leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, David (Sharon) Johnson of Marshville, NC, Son, Glenn (Deliah) Johnson of Newland, NC, Brother, A.E. (Junior) (Edwina) Sluder of Newland, NC; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.

Private interment will be held in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Mitchell House and Medi Home Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to Laura Singleton for her loving care and friendship towards Louise.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fork Mountain Cemetery Fund c/o Doyle Calhoun 539 Calhoun Hollow Rd Newland, NC 28657.

