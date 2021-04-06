Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 6, 2021

Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:33 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Willard Harmon

1936 – 2021

Willard Harmon, 84 of Cranberry Springs Road, Fleetwood, died peacefully at the home of his daughter surrounded by family Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was born August 31, 1936 to the late Jacob M. and Pearl Brown Harmon of Beech Creek, North Carolina. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Luther, John, Frank, John, Robert, Ronald and Roy and sisters, Carrie Mast, Lora Presnell and Mae Townsend.

Willard was a dedicated father and a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and attended Beech Valley Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He was a loving soul and had a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. In the 1980’s and 1990’s he would dress as Santa Claus at Christmas time and deliver candy with the earnings from raising tobacco to us suspecting children across Watauga and Avery County. Later in his retirement he could be found at Hardee’s drinking coffee and telling stories. He was available to help his children at a moment’s notice and never once failed to help in any way he could. Dad always had chewing gum in his pocket and offered it to anyone that had a few minutes to talk to him. It will be this loving spirit that lives in those left to cherish his memory.

He is survived by his five children, Jackie Harmon and wife Janice of Sugar Grove, Deborah Norris of Fleetwood, Gary Harmon and wife Melissa of Foscoe, Jamie Harmon and wife Dawn of Meat Camp, Kimberly Bare and husband Dallas of Newton, NC. Thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. His sisters, Pansy Blevins (Wilson), Mary Presnell and brothers, Ira, (Frances), Clint, Lewis, and Clyde (Virginia).

Funeral services for Willard Harmon will be conducted Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2 PM at the Beech Valley Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Max West and Rev. Dave Adams. Burial will follow in the Beech Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday afternoon prior to the service from 1 until 2 o’clock at the church. Those attending are requested to observed Covid 19 protocol and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Beech Valley Baptist Church or the Beech Valley Cemetery, 3665 Buckeye Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Online condolences may be shared with the Harmon family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Harmon family.

Beulah Hayes

1939 – 2021

Mrs. Beulah Brown Hayes, 81, of Vilas, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home. Born August 15, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Roy E. and Hazel Church Brown. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Beulah was a wife, mother and “Nanny”. She loved her family and friends dearly.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ken Hayes, two daughters, Susie Moffitt and husband Mike of Lenoir and Becky Warren and husband Barry of Granite Falls, one son, James Hayes of Hickory, two granddaughters, Nicole Triplett Farthing and husband Joel and Erika Carroll and husband Nathan, six great grandchildren, Hattie Mae Farthing, Kayleigh Ruth Carroll, Jackson Earnhardt, Colt Farthing, Lucas Carroll and Andrew Carroll, one sister, Pat Baldwin and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Brown, a son in law, Terry Triplett and a brother in law, Roger Baldwin.

Funeral services for Beulah Brown Hayes will be conducted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Billy Norris and Rev. Ronnie Hayes. Those attending the service are requested to wear a mask and follow Covid-19 Protocol.

The body will lie in repose at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, Tuesday afternoon, April 6, 2021 from noon until 5 pm for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book.

Graveside services and burial will be private.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and love to the caregivers that have helped us complete mom’s journey, Lillian, Cindy, Madison and all of our caretakers, volunteers, and the nurses and staff of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. The family would also like to thank Oak Grove Baptist Church for their love, prayers and many meals.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hayes family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hayes family.

Duane Eric Danner

1964 – 2021

Duane Eric Danner, Sr., 57, of Zionville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home. Born January 21, 1964 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Harold Danner & Brenda Canter Danner.

He is survived by one daughter, Miranda Morefield and husband Jon, two sons, Brandon Dollar and wife Julie and Justin Danner and Starr, one sister, Tabatha Oakes and husband Johnny. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Dustin Minton, Alayla Kanupp, Laci Kanupp, Dyson Danner, Kelsie Miller, Audrianna Danner, Anslee Danner, Mason Dollar, Drayden Danner, Kingston Danner, Elizabeth Dollar and Aubree Danner, three nephews and a number of aunts, uncles & cousins.

In addition to his parents Duane was preceded in death by a son, Duane Eric Danner, Jr., and a brother Jody Danner.

At Duane’s request there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Austin& Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory to help offset expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the Danner family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Danner family.

Paul Bernard Moretz

June 05, 1926 – March 30, 2021

Paul Bernard Moretz, 94, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Tuesday, March 30th.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 2nd, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines. Covid restrictions will be observed. Burial at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, Boone, will be held on Tuesday, April 6th, at 2:00 p.m.

Paul was born June 5, 1926 to the late Paul Allen and Mabel Davis Moretz. He is predeceased by his sister Annie Dunlap, brothers Mark and Kenneth Moretz and wife Emma Moretz.

Paul was the loving husband of Shelby White Moretz. He is survived by: brothers Ernest Moretz, wife Marie, and Robert Moretz, wife Sylvia; sisters Elsie Carter and Wilma Simpson, husband Jack. Paul was the stepfather of: Donald Pate, Jr., wife Kim, Dennis Allen Pate, Allison Vercoe, husband John, and Jimmie Roy King, Jr. He is also survived by his 11 step grandchildren and 11 step great – grandchildren.

Paul was born and raised in Boone, NC. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and after his honorable discharge, returned to Boone where he attended Appalachian State University. Paul moved to California where he met, and alter married Emma Moretz. They moved to North Carolina and settled in Aberdeen after his retirement in the 1970s.

He was an avid golfer and soon started working for the Pinehurst Golf Club on Pinehurst #6. Around his retirement in the 1990s, Paul built a new home in Southern Pines. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7318.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul Bernard Moretz please visit our Tribute Store.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Helen Smith Rominger

October 06, 1926 – April 02, 2021

Mrs. Helen S. Rominger, formerly of Hodges Gap Road, died Friday, April 2, 2021 in Watauga Medical Center. A native of Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late William and Cora Byrd Smith and the wife of the late Bennie Dexter Rominger.

Mrs. Rominger was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Tester; 3 sisters, Ruth Welch, Velma Dobson, and Victoria Yates and three brothers, Hade Smith, Byrd Smith and Lowell Smith.

She is survived by her son, David Rominger of Zionville; one sister, Doris Bliss of Hickory; one brother, Hoover Smith of Lexington, NC; 2 Grandchildren, Jennifer Miller of Boone; James Tester and wife Catherine of Dutch Creek Rd, Banner Elk; and 6 Great-Grandchildren, Lillian Morsette, Tristan Morsette, Dawson Miller, James Hunter Tester, Catherine Elizabeth Tester and Rayleigh Maryann Tester. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Funeral service for Helen S. Rominger will be conducted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Matney-Liberty Church. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 1:45 at the church. Interment will follow in Matney-Liberty Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rominger Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Jim Heimburger

November 14, 1942 – April 02, 2021

Mr. Jim Heimburger, age 78, died Friday, April 2, 2021 in Watauga Medical Center. Born November 14, 1942, he was a son of the late Harold and Helen Johansen Heimburger.

Jim was a retired Police Officer with the Cuyahoga Falls Ohio Police Department and later retired from the ASU Police Department. Jim was active in glass recycling and opened the first Glass Recycling Center in Watauga County. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He had a passion for photography and enjoyed jewelry making.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jenni Heimburger; his son, Eric Heimburger and wife Kathy of Maryland; 2 daughters, Kim Osborne Brown and husband Mike of Ashe County; Cat Franks of Asheville; 4 grandchildren, Angela Felder and husband Darryl and Jim’s “Granddoggy” Lulu of California; Michael Osborne and wife Kristin of Ashe County; Joey Heimburger and wife Elisa of Buffalo, NY; Matt Heimburger of Washington, DC; 2 great-grandchildren, Kyzen and Briar Osborne of Ashe County; one sister, Shari Dominguez and husband Luis of Winston-Salem and one brother, Donnie Heimburger and wife Marsha of California.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607\

Online condolences may be sent to the Heimburger Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Agnes Carnie Manning

March 15, 1920 – April 02, 2021

Mrs. Agnes Carnie Manning, age 101, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Appalachian Brian Estates. Born March 15, 1920 in Scotland, she was a daughter of the late David and Mary Carnie and wife of the late Ralph William Manning.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Edna Manning Clark.

She is survived by a daughter, Ellen Manning Worthen and husband Denny of The Villages, FL; Son-in-Law, Roger Clark of Boone; 4 Grandchildren, Kimberly Clark Marland and husband Eric of Boone; Erin Worthen Kivard and husband Brian of FL; Kenneth Clark and wife Annette of Salt Lake City, UT; Scott Worthen and wife Jeanne of CT and 10 Great-Grandchildren.

Services for Mrs. Manning will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Manning Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the Manning Family.

Grace Seatz Wagoner

June 24, 1924 – April 05, 2021

Grace Seatz Wagoner, age 96, widow of Roya Wagoner, of Todd, went home to be with the Lord on Monday afternoon, April 5, 2021, while surrounded by her family.

A countless number of children have been lovingly cared for by “Aunt Grace” over her many years.

Mrs. Wagoner is survived by one granddaughter, Jennifer Chandler, of Todd; one grandson, Paul Widener, of Todd; three great-granddaughters, Jackie Stutts (Justin), of Lexington, Christina Chandler of Clemmons, and Kylie Chandler (Joey Miller) of Todd; two great-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roby and Barbara Seatz, she was preceded in death by her two husbands; her son, Cecil Wilburn Widener; and ten brothers and sisters.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The family respectfully requests no food. Special thanks are extended to niece, Peanut, for the exceptional loving care she provided to Aunt Grace and Pam from Medi-Home Hospice who thought of her as her own grandmother.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wagoner family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jack Richard Ollis

August 12, 1943 – March 31, 2021

Jack Richard Ollis, age 77, of Newland passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at UNC Hospital Chapel Hill. A native of Avery County, he was born August 12, 1943, a son of the late Otto and Lula Benfield Ollis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Ollis Smith; and a daughter, Sarah May Ollis.

Jack loved traveling, animals, hunting and was a good steward of the land. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family, especially his wife.

Jack has left to cherish his memory his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret Ollis of the home; two children, Elaine Ollis of Altamont, Carol Gay and husband Mark of Linville; two grandchildren, Brian Gay of New York City, and Laura Scott and husband Brandon of Greenville, NC; and two great grandchildren, Turner and Sadie Scott of Greenville, NC.

A private family service will be held on the family farm with Rev. Lander Heafner officiating.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Ollis family and viewed at www.rsfh.net.

The care of Jack and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.