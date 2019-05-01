Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 30, 2019

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:08 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mr. Archie M. Orr

(May 27, 1927 – April 25, 2019)

Archie Orr, of Boone and formerly of Miami, FL, died peacefully at home on Thursday April 25, 2019. He was 91 years old. Archie and his wife Dolores bought a summer home in Boone in 1976. He was a retired plumber of Local 519 of Miami Florida and a US Navy veteran, having served in World War II. Dolores retired a few years later. They spent their summers in Boone enjoying many happy days with his sons, granddaughters and many extended family and friends. There are many happy memories of rafting trips down the South Fork of the New River. This was a special time for Archie with his beloved granddaughters.



Archie and Dolores permanently moved to Boone in 1993 and joined Rutherwood Baptist Church shortly thereafter. They were invited to the church by close friend Claude Bodenheimer.



Archie had many hobbies. His favorites were golfing, following horse racing and growing roses, which he enjoyed sharing with family, friends and the church.



Archie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dolores Orr, two sons, Bill Orr and wife Kathleen of Windermere, FL, and son Scotty Orr and wife Terri of Boone and daughter in law Judy Orr, four granddaughters, Kristi Fenton and husband Doug, Angela Orr, Melissa Orr and Rebecca Rogers and husband Jon and one great grandchild, Rai Orr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lelah Orr, first wife Virginia Heath Orr, son Bobby Orr, one brother and one sister.



Funeral services for Mr. Archie Orr will be conducted Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at noon at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Officiating will Rev. Peter Vandenberg. Graveside services with military rites provided by American Legion Post 130 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 am until noon.



Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.



Bobby Greer Dancy

(December 23, 1940 – April 26, 2019)

Bobby Greer Dancy, age 78, of Newland, a native and former resident of

Watauga County, passed away Friday morning, April 26. 2019 at The Heritage of Sugar Mountain. Born December 23, 1940 in Watauga County, he was a son of Archie and Madge Greer Dancy. Before his disability, Bobby was employed as a machinist. He was an enthusiastic Tar Heel Basketball and Braves Baseball fan. Bobby loved NASCAR and in particular, following Jeff Gordon. His favorite pastime was playing Rook.

Mr. Dancy is survived by his daughter, Lorie Dancy Pyrtle and his son, Pat Dancy, both of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Sara Pyrtle and Wesley Pyrtle, both of Winston-Salem, and Andrew Dancy of High Point, and Clark Dancy of Fayetteville; sister, Nancy Shore and husband, Gordon, of Boone; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Winebarger Dancy of Vilas; A number of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Dancy and A. D. Dancy and his wife, Glenda.



Private graveside services for Bobby Greer Dancy will be conducted in the Greer Family Cemetery.



The family respectfully requests no food or flowers, and suggests memorial

donations may be made to the Greer Cemetery Fund, in care of Brenda Hollars, PO Box 84, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.



Anita Marie Woodard

(July 25, 1951 – April 27, 2019)

Miss Anita Marie Woodard, age 67, of Mountain City, Tennessee, and formerly of Boone, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019 at Life Care of Banner Elk.

Born July 25, 1951 in Dade County, Florida, she was a daughter of John and Roberta Hickman Woodard. Miss Woodard was a member of Boone United Methodist Church. She taught music at the elementary level in Dade County, Florida before moving to Boone. Anita also enjoyed her membership in the Mountain Laurel Quilting Guild and her favorite pastimes were quilting, sewing, baking, and making dolls and teddy bears.



Miss Woodard is survived by three brothers, George Edwin Woodard and special friend, Melissa Worsham, of Mountain City, Tennessee, William Naff Woodard and companion, Dannie Rowland, of Arden, and John Marshall Woodard and wife, Patty, of Cool Springs, Florida. Two nieces, one great-nephew, and numerous cousins also survive.



Memorial services for Anita Woodard will be conducted at a later date.



Dale D. Adams, Jr.

November 28, 1944 – April 26, 2019

Dale D. Adams, Jr., age 74, of Vilas, passed away Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019, in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Dale was born November 28, 1944 in Watauga County, a son of the late Dale D. Adams, Sr. and Earlena Greene Adams. He was a retired plant operator for the Town of Boone Water Treatment Plant and previously was Co-Owner and Operator of Adams Building Supply in Vilas. Dale was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and loved the outdoors, flowers and gardening. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and always put others before himself. He was a quiet soul but had a sweet spirit everyone enjoyed.

Dale is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Adams of the home; two sons, Tony Glenn and wife Stephanie of Vilas, and Jason Adams and wife Krystal of Wichita, Kansas; one brother, Kent Adams of Lenoir; one sister-in-law, Brenda Potter and husband Jackie of Elk Park; one granddaughter, Melea Glenn of Vilas; four grandsons, Gideon Glenn of Vilas, Justus Adams, Malachi, and Eli Adams, all of Wichita, Kansas, and his mother-in-law, Birdie Keller. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Randy Adams, and a grandchild.

Funeral services for Dale D. Adams, Jr. will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, May 1, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Antioch Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Lawrence, Pastor Eric Cornett, and Pastor Thomas Brown. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The family would like to extend special appreciation to Kim Arrowood, FNP and the staff of Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee for their support and loving care during this difficult time.

Elizabeth “Libby” Lingerfelt Williams

August 22, 1927 – April 28, 2019

Elizabeth “Libby” Lingerfelt Williams, age 91, of Skyview Drive, Boone, wife of the late Dr. Cratis Williams, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Funeral arrangements for Elizabeth “Libby” Lingerfelt Williams are incomplete at this time.

Betty Sue Isaacs

September 24, 1947 – April 29, 2019

Betty Sue Isaacs, age 71, of 7452 US Highway 421 South, Vilas, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence.

Sue was born September 24, 1947 in Avery County, daughter of the late Loyd and Dare Isaacs. She was co-owner of Isaacs Furnace Company and a member of Vilas Valley Baptist Church.

Sue is survived by her husband, Gary Isaacs of the home; one son, Mackie Isaacs and wife Shannon; one daughter, Melissa Smith and husband Keith; one step-son, Shane Isaacs and wife Alice; her grandchildren, Jordan Isaacs and wife Anna, Roger Smith, Tyler Isaacs, Cassandra Pearson and husband Travis, Brittany Smith, Hailey Isaacs, and Hayden Isaacs; her great grandchildren, Kaden Pearson, Cohen Isaacs, and Karter Pearson; five brothers, Bob Isaacs and wife Gail, Hal Isaacs and wife Lynne, Carlton Isaacs and wife Mary, Lynn Isaacs, and Teddy Isaacs and wife Teresa; her brother and sisters-in-law, Dan and Betty Isaacs, David and Iracilla Isaacs, Jack and Kay Norris, Tony and Doris Isaacs, and Doug and Treva Isaacs, and her special friends, Larry and Evelyn Greer, Mary Brown, and Fred, and Malinda Norfleet. Sharon Blackwell. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Betty Sue Isaacs will be conducted Thursday afternoon, May 2, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Pierce and Pastor Jeffrey Austin. Burial will follow in Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Claude Stapleton

October 13, 1933 – April 30, 2019

Claude Stapleton, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

He is survived by two sons, Mike Stapleton and wife Pam and David Stapleton and wife Shannon all of Boone, two grandsons, Jacob Stapleton and wife Carrie of Charlotte, and Daniel Stapleton and wife Stephanie of Boone, three granddaughters, Kristen McGinnis and husband Aaron of Vilas and Victoria and Katherine Stapleton both of Boone, eight great-grandchildren, Smith Stapleton, Zack Stapleton, Mason McGinnis, Graham Stapleton, Ethan Perry, Ayla Perry, Believe Rose Stapleton and Silas McGinnis, three brothers, Ronnie Stapleton of Beckley, West Virginia, Wayne Stapleton of Rural Oak, Michigan and Marvin Stapleton of Kingsport, Tennessee, two sisters, Diana Shell and Virginia Hylton and husband Jerry all of Wise, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Millsaps Stapleton, his father and mother, Milton and Ollie Smith Stapleton, one son, Jeff Stapleton, five brothers, Sonny, Wilson, Elmer, Sam, Martin and Tommy Stapleton and one sister, Wilma Jean Markham.

Funeral services for Claude Stapleton will be conducted Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Three Forks Baptist Church. Reverend Lynn Powers and Reverend Ray Greene will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church, 1922 US Highway 421 South, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

At other times the family will be at the residence of, Mike and Pam Stapleton1027 New River Hills, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

