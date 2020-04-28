Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 28, 2020

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 3:46 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Frances Jane Dean

1929 – 2020

Frances Jane Kelley Dean was born September 12, 1929 and died April 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Frances was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kelley of Steele Missouri. Frances survived two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Alice Dean, and two grandchildren, Alyssa Lauren Frieberg and Elaina Nicole Frieberg.

Frances attended Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas. She taught elementary school in Arkansas, California, and Texas. She enjoyed church work, teaching Sunday School classes, and Vacation Bible School. She married Clarence Edward Dean Jr. on January 7, 1966.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Methodist Church, 922 Railroad Grade Rd., Fleetwood, NC 28626.

Online condolences may be shared with the Dean family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dean family.

Houston H. Harmon

July 21, 1936 – April 21, 2020

Houston H. Harmon, age 83, of Houston Harmon Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Houston is survived by his wife, Margie Ward Harmon of the home; one daughter, Rosie Harmon Medynski of Sugar Grove; two sons, Roger L. Harmon and wife Noreen of Lenoir, and Claude Harmon of Atlanta, Georgia; three sisters, Virginia Ward and Sue Ward, both of Boone, and Linda Kelly and husband George of Lenoir, and two brothers, Lee Harmon and wife Betty of Boone, and Marshall Harmon of Blowing Rock. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Don Harmon; his father and mother, Adie and Gladie Hicks Harmon, and three brothers, Grady, Ernest, and Benny Harmon.

Graveside services and burial for Houston H. Harmon will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Mae Smith Woodring

March 01, 1931 – April 26, 2020

Mae Smith Woodring, age 89, of Highway 194 North, Boone, widow of David C. Woodring, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center, in Boone.

The daughter of the late Linzy Bynum Smith and Beulah Blankenship Smith. She was born March 1, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina. She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Danny Woodring, one grandson, Danny Woodring II, both of Claremont, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Danelle Woodring Mizenheimer and husband Adam, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Mizenheimer all of Cleveland, North Carolina, one brother, John Smith of Augusta, Georgia; and one sister Ruby Parlier of New York.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Woodring, one son, LeRoy Woodring, and five sisters, Grace Bradshaw, Dorothy Gryder, Edith Greene, Bea Smith and Sudie Smith, two brothers, Albert Smith and Roy Smith.

Funeral services for Mae Smith Woodring will be conducted Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock. Pastor Charlie Woodring will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 until 1:00, one hour prior to the service, at the chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the Woodring family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangement.

Verdia Calloway Towsend

October 20, 1932 – April 26, 2020

Verdia Calloway Townsend, age 87, of Granite Falls, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Sunday evening, April 26, 2020, at Granite Falls Health and Rehabilitation in Granite Falls.

The daughter of the late Douglas Monroe Calloway and Thelma Arnett Calloway. She was born October 20, 1932 in Avery County, North Carolina. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Darla Jenkins and husband Dwight of Granite Falls; three sons, Steve Townsend and wife Ingrid of Hudson; Rick Townsend of Lincolnton; and Danny Townsend of Connelly Springs; one sister, Lois Yarber of Granite Falls and one brother, Bobby Joe Calloway and wife Sandy of Granite Falls; eight grand children, eleven great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Junior Townsend, one daughter, Deborah Townsend, one infant son, one sister, Bonnie Ruppard and one brother, Dennis Calloway.

Graveside services and burial for Verdia Calloway Townsend will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Sain.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 12:30 until 1:30, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Wilma Calhoun Willis

May 7, 1931 – April 26, 2020

Wilma Calhoun Willis , age 88, of Newland, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

She was born on May 7, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Calhoun and the late Stella Rash Calhoun.

She was a life long member of the Vale Freewill Baptist Church of the Vale community and loved to read her bible and sing. She was a member of the “Free Wills” Gospel Quartet.

She worked as a waitress for many, many years at the Shady Lawn Restaurant in Newland and retired in the mid 1970’s.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George William Willis; and one infant brother, Sonny Calhoun.

Wilma leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Gary (Sherry) Willis of Newland, NC, Sister, Blanch Johnson of Newland; grandson, Joshua (Brynn) Willis and one great grandson, Gabriel Willis, all of Johnson City, TN; niece, Darlene Pritchard of Newland; nephew, Kevin (Vickie) Johnson of Newland.

Graveside services for Wilma Calhoun Willis will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fork Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Gary Huffman officiating.

The family would like to thank Toby Guinn and the entire staff of Life Care Center and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the love and caring support they provided to Wilma and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Vale Freewill Baptist Church c/o L.D. Vance 908 Turbyfill Rd, Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Willis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Wilma and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

