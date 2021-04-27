Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 27, 2021

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:24 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Vanessa Ann Vannoy

1980 – 2021

Ms. Vanessa Ann Vannoy, age 40, of Boone, passed away Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at her home. Born November 15, 1980 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Richard and Sheila Triplett Vannoy. Vanessa had a big heart and would give whatever she had to help others. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, growing milkweed for the butterflies, and watching cattle on the farm. Vanessa worked at the Gap and as a tutor while attending UNC Wilmington. She attended Faith Baptist Church.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Sheila Vannoy of Boone, one sister, Natalie Vannoy of Cleveland, TN, her paternal grandfather, Charles Vannoy, and her aunts and uncles, Terry Triplett of Wilkes County, David Vannoy and wife Donna of Florida, Terry Vannoy and wife Debra of Florida, and Patricia Vanhoose and husband Jeff of Boone, and a number of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace Cole Vannoy and Vance and Mona Webb Triplett and a cousin, Matthew Vannoy.

Graveside services and burial for Vanessa Vannoy will be conducted Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2 PM at the Vannoy Family Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Sonny Younce and Rev. Bud Russell.

Friends may call at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Saturday, April 24 from noon until 5 PM to pay their respects and sign the register book.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Vannoy Cemetery Fund, in care of Patricia Vanhoose, 123 Turkey Knob Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Nila Elaine McGuire

1958 – 2021

Elaine Coffey McGuire, age 62, of Highway 194 South, Vilas, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Born November 2, 1958 in Watauga County, She was a daughter of Truett and Joyce Greene Coffey. Elaine was known as a lady who adored her Lord over all. Her purpose in life was loving her husband, family, and grandbabies unconditionally.

Evident by her nursing career, Elaine’s next obligation was caring for others. Over the years, she served as an LPN at Watauga Medical Center, Blowing Rock Hospital and Maximum Health Care. She enjoyed reading, especially the Bible, writing, listening to good preaching, and growing flowers.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Eugene McGuire; sons, Chad McGuire and wife, Michelle, of Zionville, and Jason McGuire and wife, Sharon, of Vilas; daughter, Nila Galgano and husband, Jimmy, of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Caleb and Caitlyn McGuire, Summer King, and Isaiah, Elijah and Sophia Galgano; and sisters, Samra Renfro of Mountain City, TN and Sara Richardson of Lenoir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Bruce Coffey.

Funeral services for Elaine Coffey McGuire will be conducted Monday afternoon, April 26, 2021, at 2 o’clock, at Grace Baptist Church in Foscoe, officiated by Rev. Shane Gunter, Rev. Jimmy Galgano and Rev. Zane Tester. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Clarks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests all Covid restrictions be observed.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials may be made to the Clarks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Rachel Townsend, 2840 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28607.

Betty Lou South

1948 – 2021

Betty Lou Shook South, age 72 of Boone, passed away Thursday, Aprill 22, 2021.

She retired from IRC after working there for 35 years.

She was the daughter of the late Alvin Wilson and Thelma Marsh Lowrance Shook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel Geneva Shook and Lola Shook Kuslansky, and brothers Roy Raymond Shook, Wilson Shook, Garland Shook and Baby Boy Shook.

She is survived by two sisters, Opal Williams of Boone, and Revonda Coffey of Tennessee, and one brother Harold Shook and wife Darlene of Lexington, N.C.

Two step-daughters, Monica and Melissa South of Statesville, and her former husband Bower South of Deep Gap.

A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services for Betty Lou Shook South will be conducted Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Mary Lou Wellborn

1933 – 2021

Mrs. Mary Lou Cox Wellborn, age 88, of Hodges Gap Road, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, April 22, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born January 30, 1933 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Fred and Betty Broyhill Cox. Mrs. Wellborn’s greatest joy in life was being with her family, celebrating birthdays, holidays and any other event necessary to just gather. She loved baking and cooking for family and friends and in her spare time tending to her grandchildren and children of her neighbors, reading a good book, and listening to music, especially gospel, country and blue grass. Spring of each year, she and Charles were busy planting the annual vegetable garden and setting flowers around their home.

Mrs. Wellborn is survived by her three daughters, Dinah W. Pinney, Cara W. Osborne and husband Bryce, and Jeannie Wellborn, all of Boone; four grandsons, Charles Pinney of Boone, Daniel Osborne of Raleigh, Matthew Osborne of Aiken, SC, and Paul Wellborn of Boone; granddaughter, Sharon Pinney of Boone; two great-granddaughters, Aria Gamradt and Evelyn Gamradt, both of Boone; and two sisters, Della Trivette of Triplett and Barbara Melton of Lenoir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hubert Wellborn; brothers, Carson and Don Cox; and sisters, Vera Cox Hendrix and Anna Lee Cox Miller.

Funeral services for Mary Cox Wellborn will be conducted Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021 at 3 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Ron Hayes. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services. Graveside services will follow in the Cox Family Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to the Cox Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Brenda Dew, 351 Raven Maple Drive, Wilkesboro, NC 28679.

Shirley Fox

1937 – 2021

Shirley Frazier Fox went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 25, 2021, surrounded by her family and caregivers.

Shirley was born October 5, 1937 in Catawba County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Worth and Mabel Frazier, two brothers, Wray and Larry Frazier and one sister, Martha Frazier. She was married to Ben Fox, Sr for 59 ½ years and they were truly examples of what a Christian marriage should be.

She is survived by one son, Ben Fox, Jr. and wife Annette and one daughter, Anne Donadio and husband Joe, all of Boone.

She leaves behind her 4 lovely granddaughters whom she adored, Katelin Fox (Alex), of Charlotte, Nicole Jennette (Robbie), of Greenville NC along with Hallie Rose Donadio and Cady Donadio of Boone.

Mrs. Shirley was a true Southern Lady with a servant’s heart. She was a Registered Nurse for 42 years, serving in many areas, including Doctor’s office, hospital, home health, hospice, and ended her career at the Appalachian State University Infirmary.

Mrs. Shirley loved her church, Brushy Fork Baptist and one of her passions was to make sure that people knew about Jesus. She loved children and spreading Jesus’ love to them. She taught Sunday School for many years to four and five year olds.

Services for Mrs. Shirley Fox will be held, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The family will have visitation at Austin and Barnes Funeral home from 9:30 am to 11:00 and a service with be held at Mt Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens at 11:30 am with pastors, Toby Oliver and John Mark Brown officiating.

Those attending the visitation are requested to wear a mask and observe Covid-19 protocol.

Flowers are accepted of memorials may be made to the Children’s Ministry of Brushy Fork Baptist Church 3915 US-421 Vilas, NC 28692.

Darrell Gene Moody

September 26, 1967 – April 21, 2021

Darrell Gene Moody, age 53, of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home. He was a hard worker and was known for his electrical trade. He loved his family, the beach and working on the farm.

He was the son of the late Henry Clay Moody and Louise Stout Moody, he was born September 26, 1967 in Watauga County.

He is survived by his loving son, Mavrick Moody of Vilas, one sister Virginia Harmon and husband Clyde of Lenoir; two nieces, Stacie Barber and husband Brandon of Charleston, South Carolina and Jamie Roark and husband Michael of Vilas; one nephew, Jason Harmon and wife Carmen of Lenoir six great-nieces and nephews, Jacob and Jessie Harmon, Haven and Miles Barber, and Molly and Julianna Roark.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Clay Moody.

Funeral services for Darrell Gene Moody will be conducted Monday, April 26, 2021, at 3:00 o’clock, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Reverend Ethan Greene will officiate. The body will lie in state from 2:00 until 3:00, at the church. Interment will follow in Upper Beaver Dam Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, one hour prior to the service, at the church. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions as mandated by the state of North Carolina, the services and visitation will be limited to 45 or less.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Hampton Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Terry Farthing Miller

January 02, 1969 – April 21, 2021

Terry Farthing Miller, age 52, received her heavenly wings on April 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer; never complaining and always encouraging others; surrounded by her family at home.

She loved spending time with her family, friends, and puppies. She was an avid bowler and championship horseshoe pitcher. She was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. She was also a fan of the Carolina Panthers and UNC Tarheel Basketball.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ricky “Rick” Miller; her daughter, Amber M. Nelson, and husband Joey of Boone; her son, Adam M. Miller and girlfriend, Kaitlyn of Mtn. City, TN; three grandchildren, Cameron and Kaleb Nelson and Daniel Plank; her mother, Reba Farthing, two sisters, her twin, Sherry Stanton and husband Vern, Darlene Foley; and her brother Tim Farthing all of Sugar Grove, her Grandfather, Arvel Millsaps, her mother-in-law, Diane Miller of Todd and her brother-in-law, Randy Miller and wife Lisa of Zionville. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family as well as many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell Farthing, brother, Keith Farthing, brother-in-law, Buddy Church, Maternal Grandmother, Pauline Millsaps and Paternal Grandparents, Edgar, and Genive Farthing and her father-in-law, L.H. Miller.

Funeral Services for Terry Miller will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Ray Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Guy-Combs Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Guy-Combs Cemetery, C/O Lois Combs, 1066 Moretz Rd., Mtn. City, TN, 37683.

Bobby Ross “Bob” Miller

February 15, 1934 – April 24, 2021

Bobby Ross “Bob” Miller, age 87, of Zionville, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

Bob was a truck driver for many years for Refrigerated Transport in Atlanta Georgia, as a long-haul driver. Then he drove from Florida to Columbus, Ohio for Big Bear, as well as many other areas of the Unites States. He also enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and visiting friends at the local country store when his health permitted. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emogene Reece Miller of the home, one son, Gary Miller and one granddaughter, Emma Miller, both of Zionville; his sisters-in-law, Wilma Miller, Louise May, Faye Warren, Becky Wilson and Virginia Oliver and husband Albert, two brothers-in-law, Lynn Reece and wife Pat, Bobby Reece and John Johnson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Will Miller and Blanche Wilson Miller, one sister Doris Bumgardner and three brothers, Howard, Burl and Jack Miller.

Funeral services for Bobby “Bob” Miller will be conducted Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Zionville Baptist Church. Pastor Dwayne Tester will officiate. Entombment will follow in Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum.

Serving as active pallbearers will be, Isaac Matheson, Jimmy Reece, Rick Miller, Kenny Ray Wilson, Kevin Thomas and Jimmy Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Thomas, John Johnson, David Miller, Joey Miller, Albert Oliver, Bobby Reece, Lynn Reece, Ronnie Garland, Tony Trivette and Chris Oliver.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org

