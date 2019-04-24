Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 24, 2019

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 5:15 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Charles Von Oaks

(September 19, 1928 – April 17, 2019)

Charles Von Oaks, age 90, of Grasshopper Lane, Newland, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Born September 19, 1928 in Avery County, he was a son of Taylor Christopher and Ruby Hughes Oaks. Von retired as a district manager for United Family Life Insurance Company. He was an active and dedicated member of Roaring Creek Free Will Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Music Director and Mens Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed nothing more than wading creeks and streams to catch his share of speckle trout. His special pastime was reading his Bible and listening to his favorite Blue Grass Gospel music. Von was described by family as a person with the patience of Job. Closest to his heart was his family, and he shared a special bond with his grandson, Dillon Oaks and his great-grandchildren, Sydnee and Ezra Von Oaks.



Von is survived his wife, Jean Hughes Oaks; daughter, Debbie Ward and husband, Kenny, grandson, Dillon Charles Oaks and wife, Kelsee; grandchildren, Sydnee and Ezra Von Oaks; and sister, Kate Thomas, all of Newland. He was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Oaks; brother, Dean Oaks; and sister, Sue Dillinger.



Funeral services for Charles Von Oaks will be conducted Sunday afternoon, April 21st, at 3 oclock at the Roaring Creek Free Will Baptist Church in Newland, officiated by Pastor Ken Staton and Rev. Junior Carver. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30 until 3 oclock, prior to services, at the church. Burial will follow in the Hughes Cemetery.

Mr. Oaks served at the active caretaker of the Hughes Cemetery. Therefore, his family suggests memorials be made to the Hughes Cemetery Fund, in care of Debbie Oaks, 134 Green Oaks Lane, Newland, NC 28657.



Hobert McKinley Watson

(March 23, 1938 – April 17, 2019)

Hobert McKinley Watson, age 81, of US Highway 421 North, Vilas, passed away Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. The last of thirteen brothers and sisters, Hobert was born in Ashe County to Noah and Eva Church Watson. He was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Mr. Watson retired as Police Chief from the Beech Mountain Police Department and also served in law enforcement with the Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriffs Office. Hobert and Jewel enjoyed traveling the country together. He never met a stranger, enjoyed meeting new people and loved to collect friends.



Hobert is survived by his sons, Mickey Watson and wife, Kelly, of Clearwater, Florida, and Tim Watson and wife, Alisa, of Sugar Grove; granddaughters, Jenny Peele of Boone and Kristi Ogren and husband, Chris, of Hudson; grandsons, Josh Watson and wife, Emily, of Troutman and William Watson and wife, Daryan, of Mountain City, Tennessee. Six great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death his wife, Jewel Hayes Watson, his parents, and siblings.



Memorial services for Hobert Watson will be conducted Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019 at 2 oclock at Brushy Fork Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor John Mark Brown, Rev. Toby Oliver and Tom Redmond. The family will receive friends

From noon until 2 oclock, prior to services, at the church. Burial will be private.



The family respectfully requests no flowers and suggests memorials to the Adams Cemetery Fund, in care of Jerry Greer, 3549 Old 421 South, Boone, NC 28607 or to Shriner Hospitals for Children, in care of Randy Vines, 1005 George Wilson Rd., Boone, NC 28607.



Mr. Jesse L. Moore

(June 22, 1934 – April 19, 2019)

Mr. Jesse Luther Moore, age 84 of Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Friday afternoon, April 19, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Born June 22, 1934 in Butler, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Narvie and Myrtle Harmon Moore. Jesse worked for a number of years at a service station with his father and was a cattle farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Harmon Moore, one son, Dennis Moore both of Sugar Grove, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Smith and Joy Moore and one brother, Glenn Moore.

Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Luther Moore will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. James Denton and Mr. John Smith. Burial will follow in the Cable-Harmon Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday afternoon from 1PM until 2 PM.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Cable-Harmon Cemetery, in care of Edgar Harmon, Loves Knob Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28697 or to Fresenius Dialysis Center, NC Hwy 105, Suite 201, Boone, NC 28607.

Julian C. Culton

November 02, 1929 – April 13, 2019

Julian C. Culton, age 89, of Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, passed away Saturday morning, April 13, 2019, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville.

Julian is survived by one son, Dr. Mark Culton and wife Brenda, and one grandson, Kai Culton, all of Los Gatos, California.

Memorial services for Julian C. Culton will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Julian, to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Paul Dugger

June 28, 1974 – April 16, 2019

Paul Dugger, age 44, of Gettysburg Place, Claremont, passed away Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, at Catawba Valley Memorial Hospital.

Paul is survived by his mother, Wanda D. Webb and husband Ronnie of Shelby; his father, Richard W. Dugger and wife Rita of Claremont; two brothers, Richard Allen Dugger of Hickory, and Travis Scott Dugger of Shelby; one sister, Rachel N. Dugger of Claremont, and two step-brothers, Michael R. Harbeson, and Christopher W. Harbeson, both of Lenoir.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William F. Dugger and Meril O. Dugger, and his maternal grandmother, Mae “Mama Mae” Dugger.

Funeral services for Paul Dugger will be conducted Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Richard Jones. Burial will follow in the Harmon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 12:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

George Dodson Taylor

October 10, 1943 – April 17, 2019

George Dodson Taylor of Pawleys Island, SC and Blowing Rock, NC, passed away peacefully at Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, April 17. He was surrounded by family, friends and a loving medical staff.

Born October 10, 1943 in Chester, PA, his family eventually moved to North Augusta, SC in 1952 where George graduated from North Augusta High in 1961. He attended Clemson University, became a member of Kappa Delta Chi fraternity, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1965. He married Claudia O’Hearn of Augusta, GA in 1966.

After seven years as a Mechanical Engineer with DuPont in Chattanooga, TN, George switched gears and stepped into a career that would become his life’s legacy. He began work with Sea Pines Plantation, Hilton Head Island, SC in 1973, and learned the art of the development of master planned, amenity communities from the late Charles Fraser. Throughout his 40 years in real estate, George was involved in the development of many communities along the South Carolina coast: Ocean Creek and Kingston Plantation in Myrtle Beach, SC; DeBordieu Colony of Georgetown, SC; Litchfield By The Sea, Inlet Point South, The Peninsula, The Reserve, The Reserve Golf Club, Reserve Harbor Marina in Pawleys Island, SC; and Prince Creek in Murrells Inlet, SC.

He conducted strategic consultations for a diverse group of clients including MacFarms International of Hawaii and Australia, Rank Corporation of London, England, LaQuinta Grove of Palm Springs, CA, The Country Club of South Carolina in Florence, S.C., Kiawah Island, S.C. and many others. George was also involved in development consulting projects including Windsor Polo Club, in Indian River, Florida, Harbour Town, of Hilton Head, S.C. and many others.

Known for his incredible vision and spirit of collaboration, he was instrumental in forming some of the most real estate development–savvy partnerships: Leonard Call & Taylor of Myrtle Beach, SC; The Barony Company, Taylor Mahon & Associates and Taylor Campbell Group of Pawleys Island, SC. He was also very keen in attracting talent to work with him, many of whom would credit him for their success.

George has served as a featured presenter and was an active member with the Urban Land Institute Recreational Development Council. He also was active with the Clemson University Foundation Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors of the Waccamaw Community Foundation of Myrtle Beach.

Upon retirement, He and Claudia moved to Blowing Rock, NC, but maintained a residence in Pawleys Island to continue their connection with family and friends. He loved playing golf, his weekly men’s Bible study group, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by his sons Todd Glidden Taylor (Christa) of Hendersonville, NC, Christopher George Taylor (Emily) of Pawleys Island, SC; and daughter Leigh Taylor Hamilton (Kirk) of Blowing Rock, NC. George was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, Holden Taylor, Henry Taylor, Anne Rawlins Hamilton and Nathan “Nate” Hamilton. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel Taylor (Linda), of Danville, VA, sister, Linda Graybeal (Carl) of North Augusta, SC and Uncle Buddy Brumfield of Danville, VA. He is pre-deceased by his parents, George H. and Ernestine B. Taylor.

In his final days, he would share with family and friends his favorite scripture, Philippians 1:21: “For me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Abbey Church, Pawleys Island on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 am with a visitation reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to World Medical Mission, Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Sonny Lee Wilson

May 31, 1945 – April 19, 2019

Sonny Lee Wilson, age 73, of North Fork Road, Zionville, went to rest eternally with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, April 19, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Sonny was born May 31, 1945 in Watauga County, a son of Bertha Sanders Wilson and the late Burl Lee Wilson. He was a retired lineman supervisor for Blue Ridge Electric. Sonny was a member of Union Baptist Church and attended Timbered Ridge Baptist Church.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Hilda Thomas Wilson of the home; one son, Pastor Derick Wilson and wife Holli of Zionville; two granddaughters, Amber McGuire and husband Matt of Blowing Rock, and Marina Wilson of Zionville; two grandsons, Dirk Wilson and Amos Wilson, both of Zionville; two great-grandsons, Macon and Owen McGuire of Blowing Rock; his mother, Bertha Sanders Wilson of Zionville; one brother, Tommy Wilson and wife Carolyn of Zionville, and two sisters, Gail Dotson and husband Tommy of Boone, and Darlene Hicks and husband Jimmy of Sugar Grove, a sister-in-law, Fran Phillips and husband Joe of Zionville, two brothers-in-law, Lawrence Thomas, and Albert Thomas and wife Jewell, all of Zionville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Duane Wilson, a daughter-in-law, Angela Wilson and his father and mother-in-law, Clay and Wilmetta Eggers Thomas, and a sister-in-law, Lois Thomas.

Funeral services for Sonny Lee Wilson will be conducted Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor T.J. Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Sarah Ann Goodwyn Harmon

August 26, 1953 – April 20, 2019

Sarah Ann Goodwyn Harmon, age 65, of Bon Marche Lane, Raleigh, and a resident of Jefferson, wife of Jerry M. Harmon, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at Transitions Hospice in Raleigh.

Sarah’s life was lived with passion and humor and a great love for family and friends. All who met Sarah fell in love with her.

She was a graduate of Northern Durham High School and Appalachian State University, where she received a B.S. Degree in Early Childhood Education. Sarah truly loved children and the work she did with them. After many years in the teaching profession she retired to spend more time and travel with her family. She was a avid Appalachian State football fan and was on the dance team that performed at football and basketball games while in college.

Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Michael Harmon and her two sons, Marcus Goodwyn Harmon and wife Gabrielle of Charlotte, and Benjamin Avery Harmon and wife Tatum of Boone. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Liam and Lila Harmon of Charlotte, and by her sister Beth Goodwyn Chestnut and her husband Dave, and daughter Zoe of Asheville.

Sarah grew up in Durham and was preceded in death by her parents, William Muriel Goodwyn and Mary Frances Harris Goodwyn.

Graveside services and burial for Mrs. Sarah Ann Goodwyn Harmon will be conducted Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens. Dr. Bo Prosser will officiate.

A reception will follow the graveside service at the Appalachian State University Football Stadium Club Level Reception Area.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Children’s Home Society, 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405.

