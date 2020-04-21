Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 21, 2020

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 3:48 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Nancy Le Ellen Hampton

1951 – 2020

Nancy Le Ellen Propst Hampton, age 68, of Trade, Tennessee peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born October 20, 1951 in Lumberton, NC, she was a daughter of Lee Roy and Mary Ellen Spencer Propst. Nancy worked for 20 years at what became Bank of America but began as Bank of North Carolina. She loved assisting her customers and helping them find solid financial solutions. After her retirement from BOA, she went to Appalachian State University in the Housing and Residence Life department. Nancy was a mom away from home for many of her student employees. She is remembered as being ‘The Bear” during her 8 years with ASU. Nancy felt strongly about the support of local animal rescues and her battle with cancer. She loved her own two rescues, Ginger and Oscar, and housed dozens of dogs in her years. Nancy participated in Relay for Life events for many years and hoped that a cure for breast cancer would be found in her lifetime. She enjoyed traveling and visiting the beach.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Samantha Ellen Fuentes of Boone; granddaughter, Courtney Noelle Davis and husband Josh, of Morganton; and four sisters, Joan Parker and Evelyn Hurley, both of Hickory, Peggy Eason of Garner, and Linda Elliott and husband, Jackson, of Roxboro. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Hampton and sister, Audrey Jenkins. Due to the Covid-19 restriction, a memorial service for Nancy will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is pay for expenses, or to Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary, in care of Melissa Gentry, 977 Harbin Hills Rd., Mountain City, TN 37693/ Online condolences may be shared with the Hampton family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hampton family.



Emory Virgil Maiden

1946 – 2020

Sugar Grove — Dr. Emory Virgil Maiden, Jr., 74, passed away April 13, 2020. Emory is survived by his wife Martha Dutcher Maiden; his son Emory Maiden III and wife Sabena; his daughter Bryn Martha Maiden Morgan and husband Earl; his daughter Rhiann Vi Maiden Del Valle and husband Alfredo; his grandchildren, Ellary and Kade. He was the son of Emory Virgil Maiden and Melba Cosby Maiden, who preceded him in death. He is also survived by his brother Alvin Maiden and wife Wanda; and sister Amy Maiden Lupejkis and husband Jeff; and his many nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends. Dr. Maiden grew up in Richmond and attended Huguenot High School, where he was a scholar-athlete on the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He attended the University of Richmond on a football scholarship and graduated with a B.A. in English in 1967. He earned a M.A. and Ph.D. in English at the University of Virginia, specializing in nineteen-century American literature and completing his dissertation “Cape Cod: Thoreau’s Handling of the Sublime and Picturesque” in 1971. Dr. Maiden taught at the University of New Hampshire from 1971 to 1973. In 1973, he joined the Department of English at Appalachian State University, where he had a long and distinguished teaching and administrative career; even after his retirement as Professor of English Emeritus in 2012, he continued to teach one course each academic year until his death. He was the English Department’s Director of Composition, and chaired and served on various departmental and University committees, most notably on teaching, writing, and the use of computers in instruction. He was Director of the University’s Summer Reading Program. He also co-directed the Appalachian Writing Project, a summer program for high school teachers. Dr. Maiden played on faculty and community basketball and softball teams, including the Watauga Merchants. In 2016, he published a novel, Robbing the Tootsie Railway, notable for its contemporary local color and philosophizing about softball. He also coached youth softball and Little League teams in the Cove Creek community, and was an avid golfer. He was an adoring grandfather to Ellary and Kade, and was looking forward to a new arrival due in the summer. Family was the most important thing in his life and he made sure his family always felt loved, were cared for and knew laughter. His immediate family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony this week. Emory supported many charitable causes, such as the Audubon Society, Duke Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, and the American Lung Association. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to one of these organizations, or locally to the Watauga High School Drama Department. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Maiden family.



Betty Jean Davis

1934 – 2020

Betty Jean Tugman Davis, 85, of Boone, NC passed away on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, and is now rejoicing among the angels. Betty was born in Watauga County, North Carolina on May 3rd, 1934. She graduated from Elkland High School in 1951 and pursued a career for more than 25 years with Northwestern Bank until her retirement. Betty was married to Johnnie Davis on December 16th, 1951, and they were married for 68 years.

Betty was an active force in her community and a charter member of Hopewell Community Church where she held many positions over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had the ability to comfort those in need and infused love in everything she touched. Betty enjoyed spending her time gardening, stitching needlework, crafting, reading, cooking, and loving her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vaughn and Mildred Miller Tugman. She is survived by her husband Johnnie Davis; one son, Bill Davis and wife Sandy; one daughter, Brenda Davis husband Rick; one sister, Barbara McKinney and husband Rev. Charles Edwin McKinney; six grandchildren, Michelle, Wesley, Justin, Travis, Nate and Madison. Also surviving are in-laws, Jim Davis and wife Christine, Paul Davis, Arlie Davis and wife Ann, Shirley Critcher and husband Lawford. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Also surviving is a special friend, Kerry Watson.

Funeral services for Betty will be private. A memorial service to be conducted in Hopewell Community Church will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Community Church in c/o Barbara McKinney, 5585 NC Hwy. 194 N. Boone, N.C. 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Davis family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Davis family



Roy James Roach

1941 – 2020

Rev. Roy James Roach, Jr., age 78, of Lansing, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone. Born September 9, 1941 in Chatham, Va., he was a son of Roy Roach, Sr. and Doris Boswell Roach. A selfless and kind man who lived his belief in the Lord, Roy was the most wonderful husband, father and grandfather that any family could hope for. He was a minister, carpenter, farmer, and grocery store assistant manager. Roy retired from AEV (American Emergency Vehicles) in Jefferson. Pastor Roy served several Baptist Churches in the High Country area. He also served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Roy is survived by his wife, Randi Berry Roach; four daughters, Dana Glover and husband, Chris, of Bentonville, Arkansas, Tammy Shaffer and husband, Brian, of Deep Gap, Vicki Roach of Vilas, and Patricia Andrews and husband Allen, of Bahama, NC; his son, Eric Roach and Patty, of Rising Sun, Maryland; step-son, Gary Trivette of Charlotte; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Buncky Motley of Chatham, Va. and Trudy Johnson of Danville, Va.; and three brothers, Larry Roach and wife Ann, of Gretna, Va., Mack Roach and wife, Jeanette of Chatham, Va. and David Roach and wife, Jackie, of Midlothian, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friends, Rob Lewis, Charles Kilby, Jose and Juana Barcenas and family, and constant companion, his dog, ‘Bandit’.

Memorial services for Roy Roach will be private.

A sincere ‘Thank You’ to the entire staff at Glenbridge Health and Rehab in Boone for their personal and professional care extended to the Roach family. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Roach family.

Ethel Marie Townsend Norwood

March 23, 1935 – April 17, 2020

Ethel Marie Townsend Norwood, age 85, of Newland, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Waters Of Roan Highlands.

The daughter of the late Joe Sidney Townsend and Geneva Teaster Townsend. She was born March 23, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina. She was a nurses aid and a member of Banner Elk Seventh day Adventist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Danny Norwood and wife Lisa, Ronnie Norwood and wife Deborah and Stevie Norwood and wife Lisa all of Newland; three daughters, Kathy Horney and husband Jimmy of Banner Elk; Phyllis Arnette and husband Eddie of Banner Elk and Janice Norwood of Newland; two sisters, Barbara Ann Ward and husband Cecil of Banner Elk and Mary Townsend and husband Junior of Piney Creek; two brothers, Floyd Townsend and wife Edna Earle of Banner Elk and Jimmy Townsend and wife Ruby of Laurel Springs; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Norwood, three sisters, Celia Norwood, Lucy Sword and Mildred Ramsey and four brothers, Dayton, Buster, Vernon and Kenneth Townsend.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Marie Townsend Norwood will be conducted Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, beginning Monday at 12:00 o’clock. Burial will follow in the Townsend Cemetery. Elder Ken Hodges will officiate.

A family gathering will begin, at the church, beginning Monday at 12:00 o’clock. The number of family and guest will be limited to a maximum of 50 individuals at any one time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norwood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Keith Taylor

May 26, 1956 – April 18, 2020

Keith Taylor, age 63, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday evening, April 18, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital of Tri-Cities in Bristol, Tennessee.

Keith was born May 26, 1956 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a son of Delores “Dee” Kirkley Taylor MacKay and the late Donald Keith Taylor, Sr. He was a self-employed field service engineer.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion, Karen D. Saine of Boone; one sister, Natalie Kim Taylor-Stroupe and her husband David Henry Stroupe of Winston-Salem, one aunt, Elvira Arnold and husband Bobby Lee Arnold, and his dog, Banjo.

Memorial services for Keith Taylor will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 South Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202.

Online condolences may be sent to the Taylor family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Douglas Keith Isaacs

February 13, 1953 – April 20, 2020

Douglas Keith Isaacs, age 67, of 336 Big Hill Road, Boone, passed away Monday, April 20,2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

Douglas was born February 13, 1953 in Watauga County, a son of the late Lonnie and Maggie Christian Isaacs. He was a self-employed carpenter.

His survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Treva Davis Isaacs; their two sons, Matthew Isaacs and his companion Lisa Watkins, and Brandon Isaacs and his companion, all of Boone; his son, Bryan Isaacs and wife Brittany of Kenbridge, Virginia; four brothers, Dan Isaacs and wife Betty, David Isaacs and wife Iracella, Tony Isaacs and wife Doris, and Gary Isaacs, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Donna Cheek, Dale and Brenda Davis, Dan Davis, and Jack and Kay Norris. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Douglas Keith Isaacs will be scheduled and conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to the American Cancer Society, in care of Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Houston H. Harmon

July 21, 1936 – April 21, 2020

Houston H. Harmon, age 83, of Houston Harmon Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Funeral arrangements for Houston H. Harmon are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Scotty Brown

November 14, 1948 – April 15, 2020

Scotty Brown, age 71, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

He was born on November 14, 1948 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Thomas Plato Brown and the late Nell Mayberry Brown.

He was a member of the Cranberry Baptist Church and was a loving son, brother, father and friend. He served his country in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart for his service. Scotty worked as a Rock Mason.

Scotty leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Danielle Brown of Newland, NC, Sister, Sharon Brown of Roan Mountain, TN, Sister, Susie Brown of Newland, NC, Sister, Tammy (James) Smith of Roan Mountain, TN, Brother, Freddy (Linda) Brown of Cranberry, NC, Brother, Richard (Kathy) Brown of Elk Park, NC.

Graveside services for Scotty Brown will be private in the Cranberry Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to: The Waters at Roan Highlands, 146 Buck Creek Rd Roan Mountain, TN 37687 in recognition of the wonderful and loving care they provided to Scotty.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brown family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Scotty and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Helen Ruth Hughes

October 23, 1921 – April 19, 2020

Helen Ruth Hughes, age 98, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Helen and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland