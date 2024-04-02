Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 2, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Chauncey “Chug” Garvin, III

October 27, 2008 ~ March 22, 2024

Chauncey Garvin, III, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024 at his home.

Chauncey, who was known to family and some friends as “Chug”, was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 27, 2008 to the late Ebony Latrice Carter and Chauncey Garvin, II.

Chauncey was a student at Green Valley Elementary School here in Boone, NC. He played basketball and football and was good at both. He was well liked by his classmates and teachers.

Chauncey was proceeded in death by his mother Ebony Carter and grandmother Gertrude Carter.

He is survived by his guardians/Uncle and Aunt, Willie and Katrina Smith of Boone, NC, father, Chauncey Eugene Garvin, II of Jacksonville, Florida, 4 sisters, A’naysha Latrice Lamb of California, Sabi Na Kili Williams and Katrice Nicole Matthews, both of Jacksonville, Florida. A’manda Ma’shay Carter of Illinois, his grandmother, Mary Autry of Jacksonville, Florida and great grandmother, Minnie King Pilson of Winston-Salem, NC. His Uncle and Aunt Deandrea and Monica Carter of West Jefferson, NC and Aunt Anthenette Riley of Illinois and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by a

Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m., at Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607, officiated by Pastor Mike Townsend.

The Smith family has requested that in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be may to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory to go towards expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Smith family.

Rex Clyde Barnes

September 3, 1936 ~ March 23, 2024

Rex Barnes, age 87, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away on March 23, 2024, in Boone. He was born on September 3, 1936, in Boone, NC. Rex served in the U.S. Navy for 8 years. He was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family.

Rex worked as a manager for IRC/TRW in Barbados and Brownsville, Texas. Prior to this, he was an electrical contractor and owned Northwest Electric Service.

He was a little league football coach, enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles.

Rex is survived by his daughter, Vickie Moore, and grandchildren: Dylan Moore (Lacey), Holly Moore, Colton Moore, Stephanie Davis (Josh). He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Sluder, and Barbara Barnes, as well as his great-grandchildren: Rowen Moore, Landon, Oliver, and Abby Davis. Also his faithful fur baby: Briarpatch otherwise known as Mr. Dog.

Rex is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rebecca Barnes, son Vincent Barnes, brother Tom Barnes, and sister Roberta Miller.

Rex was a member of Foscoe Christian Church.

There will be a celebration of life service on April 6th at 4 pm at Foscoe Christian Church.Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 130.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Leslie Smith and her staff for the compassionate care given over the years. Memorials may be made to The Council on Aging, Watauga County, Meals on Wheels.

Thomas Allen Severinghaus, Sr.

June 19, 1952 ~ March 29, 2024

Thomas Allen Severinghaus, Sr., age 71 of Boone, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Patricia Young Severinghaus. He retired as Facilities Coordinator at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and was a 30 year member of the Plumber and Pipefitters Local Union #412. He enjoyed acting, producing, directing, and make-up artist at Los Alamos Little Theatre where he met the love of his life, Beverly.

Survived by loving wife of 16 years, Beverly Severinghaus of Boone.

Daughters, Rachael (Jonathan) Arellano, of Albuquerque, NM, Cassandra Severinghaus of Rio Rancho, NM, Victoria Groh of St. Leonard, MD

Sons, Thomas Severinghaus, Jr of Westfield, Mass, Chris (DeShae) Pardon of Ruston, LA

Grandsons, Keith Serveringhaus of Westfield, Mass, Alexander Groh of St. Leonard, MD, Houston Pardon of Ruston, LA, James Pardon of Denton, Tx

Brother, Daniel (Beverlee) Severinghaus, of Albuquerque, NM

Niece’s, Rebecca Severinghaus, Nadeige Severinghaus, Haeja England of Albuquerque, NM

Nephew, Brian Serveringhaus of Albuquerque, NM

Great niece, Elliette Hungate of Albuquerque, NM

Sister-in-law Kathryn Fort- Severinghaus of Albuquerque, NM

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother Jeffery Severinghaus and

nephew Matthew Severinghaus.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Severinghaus family.

Richard Howe

May 6, 1939 – March 27, 2024

He was born on May 6, 1939 in Latham, Illinois. He received his B.S. and M.A. degrees from Appalachian State University (ASU) in Boone, North Carolina and his Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). At ASU, he won an athletic scholarship to play basketball during his undergrad years and was later inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball. He was also awarded ASU’s Distinguished Alumni Award.



Richard spent most of his professional career working for his beloved alma mater, ASU, and dedicated 43 years of service to the school. During his time at ASU, he was the assistant to the chancellor, the University’s Compliance Officer, and a professor in the Reich College of Education. In the College of Education, he taught graduate courses in history, law, and higher education.



In 1978 he married his perfect match, Betty Carol Barker. They made their home in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and were married for 46 years. They raised their daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Howe, there and were surrounded by a kind and supportive neighborhood community. Richard was a consummate cheerleader for his ladies in everything they pursued and never missed a game or match in which his daughter played. During his last years of life when he struggled with the residual effects of radiation treatment from cancer, Betty devotedly cared for him.



Richard was an incredible athlete and sports fanatic and enjoyed playing doubles and singles tennis at Deer Valley Racquet Club with his crew of guy friends. Ever the fierce competitor, his long baseline shots and lefty serves were hard to defend, showing no mercy on the court for anyone, friend or not. He adored his group of guy friends who he called, “the boys,” and when he retired, he enjoyed meeting them for lunch and fellowship twice a week.



He loved reading and writing poetry and found great comfort in British poetry, especially. He quoted his favorite lines of poetry to his family daily and during car rides to school. His daughter was able to return the favor by reciting his favorite poems back to him, out loud, during his last days.



A dedicated member of the service organization, Rotary International, he served six terms as club president of the Rotary Club of Boone and two terms as district governor of District 7670. He also raised over $10 million for The Rotary Foundation.



His family will remember and cherish his enthusiastic, never-back-down spirit, and his unwavering dedication to the people and institutions he loved.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, North Carolina at 140 Chestnut Drive Post Office Box 14, Blowing Rock, NC 28605-0014 or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Peter Kendall Chamberlin

May 31, 1939 – March 27, 2024

Peter Kendall Chamberlin (Pete), 84, of Beech Mountain, North Carolina, passed away surrounded by his five daughters on March 27, 2024.

As one of Pete’s closest friends told his daughters of their father, “There ain’t but one!”, so trying to fit a life lived as well and as large as Pete Chamberlin’s into a container is impossible. The following is a mere attempt to share some of the highlights of this legendary man.

Pete was born in Syracuse, New York, on May 31, 1939, to Ann Forsyth Cleghorn and Edwin Sanderson Chamberlin and raised in Dewitt, New York, with his three younger siblings Carol, Jim, and Ann. His family spent summers on Lake George, New York, where he taught the younger kids in his generation and following generations how to swim, water ski, and navigate the lake in a motorboat or a sailboat.

One summer in the late 1950s, Pete met Cynthia (Sandy) Turnbull when she admired a repair he did on her boat. They enjoyed boating, dancing, and their five daughters: Carolyn Moore (Gary), Katie Bruening (Glen), Kimberly Sanderspree (Scott) all of Lake George, and Kristin Chamberlin-Long (Dave) and Cindy Myers (Eric) of Johnson City, Tennessee, as well as ten grandchildren: Kendall Moore, Katie Moore, Chaskin Saroff, Dylan Bruening, Hahnah Fetterman, Sanderson Saroff, Sage Sanderspree, Caroline Myers, Carson Bruening, and Sarah Myers. He is also remembered as fun Uncle Peter by Leslie LeMense of Summerton, South Carolina, and Todd Chamberlin of Lake George, New York.

After graduating from Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts, in 1963, Pete began an award-winning sales career with Behr Manning (later Norton Company). In retirement, Pete moved fulltime to Beech Mountain, a magical place where he felt most at home. The members of Ski Patrol, Beech Mountain Fire Department, Beech Mountain Bourbon Society, and countless others were all part of his beloved extended family. Supporting the local community fed Pete’s soul.

In mid-life, Pete met and married Shirley Everhart, a North Carolina native who shared his love of adventures and good friends. They enjoyed many years together on Beech Mountain until Shirley’s passing five years ago. Pete was a father figure to Shirley’s three children: Lisa, DL (Cheryl), and Henry, and loved the four Everhart grandchildren: David, Andrew, Dessie, and Reba.

Pete got lucky in love for a third time when he found Nancy Kennedy of Beech Mountain. They began dating in April 2020 during the pandemic quarantine and married in January 2021. Pete loved Nancy’s children, Clark (Marcia), Denis (George) and David (Hannah), and quickly became Grampa Pete to Nancy’s many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His heart of a servant and big curiosity resulted in Pete having many hobbies that he approached with a “go big or go home” attitude. He volunteered on the National Ski Patrol for 70 years and with the Beech Mountain Fire Department for 24 years, but helping people succeed was his real passion. Pete loved building the next generation of volunteers through mentorship and encouragement. He also enjoyed NASCAR as a fan and as a volunteer member of Bobby Allison’s pit crew. Pete’s appreciation of a journey as much as a destination took him all over the world to ski, research genealogy in courthouses and cemeteries, sail, visit beaches, cruise through the Panama Canal and Caribbean islands, experience other cultures, and explore the United States on road trips.

As the host with the most and a passion for cooking, grilling, smoking, roasting, and preparing food to share, Pete always had a stocked fridge and pantry, and a beverage to offer. Anyone lucky enough to visit on a weekend morning, would likely be offered bacon and a famous Pete popover with butter and jam.

He loved gathering around the side yard fireplace (built to replicate those provided on the Lake George picnic islands) for weekly cookouts with friends and neighbors. Pete never knew a stranger.

Pete and his family thank everyone for their love and friendship. A celebration of Pete’s rich life will be hosted by the Town of Beech Mountain, the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Fred’s General Mercantile at 3PM on March 30, 2024, at the Buckeye Lake Recreation Center (1330 Pine Ridge Road, Beech Mountain, NC 28604).

Anyone wishing to honor Pete is encouraged to perform an act of service, make a monetary donation to the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (https://beechmountainvfd.org/about/donate/), or make a blood donation to a local American Red Cross.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Horton

January 10, 1939 – March 23, 2024

homas “Tommy” Horton, age 85, of Elizabethton passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at his home. Tommy was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Joseph Franklin Horton, Sr. and Louise Williams Horton. In addition to his parents, Tommy was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Diane Henderson Horton.

Tommy was a 1962 graduate of Memphis State where he attended on a golf scholarship and had served in the Army National Guard. Tommy had worked as a golf professional at the Elizabethton Golf Course for 25 years and then worked an additional 20 years at Mountain Glen Golf Course in Newland, North Carolina. He was a loyal and devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton, where he had served on the Administrative Council, presently serving as treasurer, an usher and was a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. Tommy had served as president of the Tri City Chapter of the PGA, and was Prep Champion of Tennessee while in Chattanooga. Tommy enjoyed going to the beach every summer with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Margaret “Meg” Brown and husband Gary of Elizabethton; his brother, Joe F. Horton, Jr. of Chattanooga; his nephews, Joe F. Horton, III and wife Teresa and their children and grandchildren all of Chattanooga and Terry Shawn Horton and wife Kaye also of Chattanooga; and his special friend, Gaye Stanton of Elizabethton; as well as his special furbaby, Cassie.

A service to celebrate the life of Thomas “Tommy” Horton will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton with Reverend Raymond Amos, Sr. and Reverend Dr. Robert Countiss officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Chancel Choir with David Arney, organist and Susan Heaton, pianist. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM at the church prior to the church on Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Foster, Terry Chappell, Herman Roland, Tony Rowe, Gayle Hood, W. B. “Bill” Greene, Richard Tetrick, and all his golfing buddies over the years.

Friends may also call at the home of his daughter at other times. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of food, donations be made to your local food pantry or to the food pantry at First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the fund of their choice at First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton or to the Animal Shelter of your choice in memory of Tommy.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Horton family.

Elvira Jane Ellenburg

July 22, 1935 – March 25, 2024

Elvira “Ellie” Ellenburg, age 88, of Newland, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024 at the Mitchell House.

She was born July 22, 1935 to the late Sanford and Marion Painter Tyner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred “F.C.” Ellenburg; Brother, Garland Tyner.

Ellie was a member of the Newland Presbyterian Church. She was an educator for many years and retired from Bulloch County School Systems in Georgia in 1991. Ellie was also on the Board of Trustees for Habitat for Humanity in Avery County. At Christmas season, she enjoyed making shoe boxes for Samaritans Purse for the children. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother and loved spending time with her family.

Ellie leaves behind to cherish her memory: Daughter, Susan Christmas of Greer, SC, Daughter, Ginny (Greg) Edwards of Knoxville, TN, Son, Ben (Christina) Ellenburg of Jacksonville, FL, Son, Mike Ellenburg of Newland, NC, Son, David Ellenburg of Jessup, GA; Grandchildren, Katie Christmas, Tyner Brooks, Daniel Brooks, Logan Edwards, Aidan Edwards, Sarah Edwards and Emma Edwards; and Seven Great Grandchildren; Sister in Law, Anne Tyner.

Services for Ellie Ellenburg will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Michael McKee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2024 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at the Mitchell House and Medi-Home for their continuous care for Ellie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Habitat for Humanity 57 John Taylor Road, Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ellenburg family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ellie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

