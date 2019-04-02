Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 2, 2019

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 5:20 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Kyle E. Hartman

(March 05, 1986 – March 28, 2019)

Kyle Evan Hartman, age 33, of Lenoir, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born March 5, 1986 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Brad Evan Hartman and Kathryn Klimowicz Hartman. Kyle served in the US Navy for four years. He was a Master of Arms at the Naval Base in Kitsap, Washington. Kyle enjoyed sports, especially fishing, golf, boating and working out. He also enjoyed cooking and was a movie fan.

Kyle is survived by his mother, Kathy Hartman, two brothers, Jeff Hartman and wife Carol Anne and Ryan Hartman and wife Sharon, and six nieces and nephews, Timothy, Coble, Kellen, Bradley, Zachary and Lily Hartman.



Memorial services for Kyle Hartman will be conducted Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3 PM at the First Independent Baptist Church in Blowing Rock. Following the service there will be a reception in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Douglas Arthur Merkel

April 12, 1953 – March 30, 2019

Douglas Arthur Merkel, age 65, of Vilas Overlook, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Susan Moxley Merkel of the home; his father, Dan A. Merkel of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and three sisters, Diane Knoll and husband Allie of Stratford, Wisconsin, Carol Garces and husband Carlos of New Berlin, Wisconsin, and Sandra Benz and husband Randy of Brookfield, Wisconsin. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Merkel.

Memorial services for Douglas Arthur Merkel will be conducted at a later date.

Aaron Ashley Garrison

July 15, 1983 – March 30, 2019

Aaron Ashley Garrison, age 35, beloved son, brother, and uncle went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, suddenly Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, while visiting Phoenix, Arizona. Aaron was born July 15, 1983 in Boone, North Carolina.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Floyd “Dipper” Garrison and Charlotte Garrison; one brother, Adam Garrison and wife Jessica; a niece and nephew, Ashley Rose and Aidan, all of Boone. Also another nephew, Ethan of Princeton, North Carolina, and one uncle, Raymon Garrison and wife Susan of Deep gap.

He has written a number of short stories, one of which was performed as a play in Florida. He also enjoyed being God’s “goodwill ambassador”, passing out flowers and placing cartoons where people were, to brighten their day. Aaron also enjoyed stamping paper money with the words “You are loved” in English and Spanish, his ministry daily. I have no doubt that he heard the words “Well done, good and faithful servant” as he entered heaven’s gates for his was a life well-lived in service to his Savior.

Memorial services for Aaron Ashley Garrison will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in his honor, may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Sadly missed by family and friends, who eagerly await our reunion in heaven. We praise God for our beloved son!

Jack Story

March 31, 2019

Pastor Jack Story, of Michigan, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Funeral arrangements for Pastor Jack Story are incomplete at this time.

Madelyon Reece Harmon

November 03, 1939 – March 31, 2019

Madelyon Reece Harmon, age 79, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Madelyon was born November 3, 1939 in Avery County, a daughter of the late Ted Rosevelt Reece and Norma Ruth Matherly Reece. She was a retired employee of IRC/TRW, and was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church.

Madelyon is survived by her husband, Paul Harmon of the home; one son, Rex W. Harmon of Elk Park; one granddaughter, Chasity Rominger and husband Brian of Vilas; one grandson, Jason Harmon of Vilas; two great-granddaughters, Cora Rominger and Emma Rominger; one great-grandson, Max Paul Harmon; one brother, Darrell Reece and wife Margaret of the Flat Springs Community; two sisters, Mary Lou Reece and Katie Harmon and husband Verlin, all of the Flat Springs Community, and a special nephew, Chris Carroll. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Joe and Max Reece.

Funeral services for Madelyon Reece Harmon will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Bryan Miller and Reverend Len Hicks. Burial will follow in the Mount Gilead Cemetery in Elk Park.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 7:00 until 9:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Mary Icenhour Ellison

May 10, 1922 – April 01, 2019

Mary Icenhour Ellison, age 96, of Grady Winkler Road, Boone, passed away Monday morning, April 1, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Mary was born May 10, 1922 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Bill and Nancy Pennell Icenhour. She was a homemaker in her home.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Tempie Woodring and husband Howard of Boone, Pansy Ross and husband Dean of Boone, and Bonnie Potter of Hickory, and four sons, Don Ellison, Robert Ellison and wife Shirley, and Charlie Ellison, all of Boone, and George Ellison and wife Rachel of Mountain City, Tennessee. She is also survived by twenty-nine grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Ellison; two sons, Jerry and Henry Ellison; two daughters, Hazel Chandler and Pearl Miller, and one step-daughter, Eva Lee Kincaid.

Funeral services Mary Icenhour Ellison will be conducted Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, in the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Moretz. Burial will follow in the Potter- Main Cemetery in Todd.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Clyde B. Byrd, Sr.

July 23, 1924 – April 01, 2019

Clyde B. Byrd, Sr., age 94, of Castle Ford Road, Todd, passed away Monday morning, April 1, 2019, at W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Clyde is survived his wife, Mary L. Byrd of the home; one daughter, Theresa Opitz and husband Stefan of Lancaster, South Carolina; one son, John Preece of New York City; four granddaughters, Martha Hope Byrd of New Orleans, Louisiana, Frances Jean Byrd, Lauren Opitz of Lancaster, South Carolina, and Ashley Rummage and husband John, of Raleigh; one granddaughter, Isla Grace Rummage of Raleigh; one brother, Howard Byrd, and one sister, Floe.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Byland Byrd; one sons, Clyde B. Byrd, Jr., and his father and mother, Benjamin Martin Byrd and Rhoda Ethel Townsend Byrd.

A Funeral Mass Clyde B. Byrd, Sr. will be conducted Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. The body will lie in state, at the funeral home chapel, from 11:30 until 12:30 PM. Officiating will be Father Matthew Codd. Military graveside rites and burial will be conducted Monday afternoon April 8, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11:30 until 12:30 PM, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Martha Pittman

March 11, 1929 – March 26, 2019

Martha Whittington (Granny) Pittman, age 90, of Newland, North Carolina was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her residence after a prolonged illness.

She was born on March 11, 1929 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Willard and Ethel Hicks Whittington.

Martha enjoyed family gatherings, family beach vacations, attending her church, Frank Presbyterian Church (where she had served as a Sunday School Teacher, teaching the youth of the community), eating out and shopping with her sister, Louise. She worked for Tar Heel Mica Company, Glen Raven Mills, retired from Baxter Healthcare, and then retired once more from the Avery County CAP Program at the age of 82.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Richard “Dick” Pittman; a grandson, Michael “Hippy” Singleton; twelve siblings.

Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Donna (Junior) Singleton of Newland, NC, Son, Jack Pittman of Newland, NC, Son, Jim (Mary) Pittman of Newland, NC, Sister, Louise Buchanan of Newland, NC, sister in law, Toni Whittington; grandchildren, Lorie Singleton, Jim-Bob Pittman, Jared Pittman; step grandchildren, Cheyenne Richardson, Natalie Richardson, Dixie Richardson-Pittman, Brian Jones, Brandon Jones; great grandchildren, Cainan Singleton, Kacey Garland, Carson Singleton, Cole Singleton; Step great grandchild, Tyler Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Martha Pittman will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Frank Presbyterian Church with Rev. Hal McNeely officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday at Frank Presbyterian Church.

Interment will follow the service in the Pittman Cemetery.

The Pittman family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of Medi Home Hospice for the loving care and support; to the Rev. Hal McNeely and their entire Frank Presbyterian Church family; Sam and Darlene Oakes; to Madeline Horney and to Ross and Martha Elmore.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to: Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.

Nancy Brownlee

May 11, 1942 – March 27, 2019

Nancy Evelyn Brownlee Gwyn, age 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence in Crossnore.

She was born on May 11, 1942 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Mal Church and the late Lillian Townsend Cornett.

Nancy was of the Seventh Day Adventist Faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, playing Rummy, and spending time at the local sales stores.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Sampson Gwyn; Two Sisters, Janice Rhoney, Coletta Mistro; Four Brothers, Harvey Marion Church, Morton McRae Church, Tommy Church, Herman Church; .

Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Daniel Burleson of Boone, NC, Daughter, Ronda Burleson Cable of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Nicole (Jason) Carpenter, Grandson, William David Cable, Grandson, Jacob Burleson, Grandson, Joshua Burleson, Great-Grandson, Evan Carpenter, Great-Granddaughter, Chloe Cable, Great-Grandson, Colton Cable, Great-Granddaughter, Callie Cable, Brother, George (Margaret) Church of Newland, NC.

Services for Nancy Evelyn Brownlee Gwyn will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 7:00 pm from the Grandfather Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Terry Lee Calvert

June 24, 1951 – March 29, 2019

Terry Lee Calvert, age 67, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Marion, NC.

He was born on June 24, 1951 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Paul Calvert and the late Betty Hodges Calvert.

Terry loved the Lord with all his heart. He worked at Baxters for 41 years. He enjoyed taking care of everybody else before himself. He also enjoyed camping. He enjoyed listening to Gospel and Old Country music.

Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 17 years, Kathy Ruppard Calvert of Linville, NC; Sister, Barbara (Bruce) Holman of Bellevue, NE, Brother, Butch (Sam) Calvert of Mooresville, NC, Sister, Roxanne (Charles) Bumgarner of Hudson, NC, brother-in-law, Gary (Lori) Ruppard of Banner Elk, NC and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Terry Calvert will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 beginning at 12:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am up until the service hour at 12:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC

The family of Terry Calvert would like to thank all of his friends and family for their support.

Rodney Millsaps

March 18, 1960 – March 29, 2019

William “Rodney” Millsaps, 59 of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Rodney was born on March 18, 1960 in Alexander County to Bruce and Kelsie Millsaps.

He is preceded in death by his sister Suzanne Rexrode.

He is survived by his wife Melissa and step children Jax and Zoe Gardner of Roan Mountain, daughter Brooke Millsaps, son Matthew Millsaps and wife, Stevie, daughter Brittany Millsaps Phillips, and husband, Seth, and Janet Millsaps, mother of his children. Also surviving are sister Joy Millsaps Fox of Bethlehem, three grandchildren, Tenley and Tate Phillips and Leo Millsaps, nephew Wesley Rexrode and wife, April, nieces Hannah Fox Hefner and husband, Jordan, Chelsea Fox and Rachel Fox, and six great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 3-5 PM with the service to follow at 5 PM at the Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. James Bumgarner and Rev. Bryan Calhoun officiating.

A graveside service will be held at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, in Taylorsville, North Carolina at 2 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

