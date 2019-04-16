Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 16, 2019

Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 4:23 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

David C. Barnes, Jr.

(May 13, 1939 – April 6, 2019)

David Cranford Barnes, Jr. was born on May 13, 1939, in Lenoir, North Carolina to Lillian Wilson Barnes and David Cranford Barnes, Sr. He died on April 6, 2019, in Boone, NC.



David was a lifelong resident of Lenoir, and his family has deep roots in the farms of Alexander County and the Blue Ridge Mountains of Watauga County. He graduated from Lenoir High School (class of 57), home of the Bearcats, and recently attended his 60th high school reunion. David loved his high school days. He was awarded the most popular senior superlative (alongside Frankie Noll). David played football, baseball, and ran track for the Bearcats. His mother worked at Belk Department store in the womens clothing department, and his father was a barber. David had fond memories living with them and his older sister, Betty, on Abernathy Street and Sharon Avenue in Lenoir. He spent much of his childhood with his grandparents (the Watts and Barnes families) in Alexander County. He remembered grabbing hot biscuits from the kitchen table, stuffing them in his pockets, and running outside to spend the day exploring. Growing up close to his relatives made David a strong believer in the importance of bringing his family together.



David attended college at NC State University for 2 years, learned a few lessons the hard way, then volunteered for military service in the Army in 1962. He was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he earned commendations for sharpshooting (rifle) and good conduct. He performed various roles including time as a special orders clerk and was honorably discharged in 1964 and served in the Army Reserves until 1968. He remained devoted to his veteran peers who fought in Vietnam and often called out the bravery and heroism of his high school pals and servicemen George Petree and Walter Judson Jud Spainhour. After his military service, David enrolled in his beloved East Carolina University (he called it ECTC from its previous name: East Carolina Teachers College) where he majored in history. He was also on the schools inaugural soccer team. He graduated in 1966 and was a proud alumnus–his wardrobe is filled with purple and gold.



David worked as a substitute teacher and in different furniture companies over the years, finally founding his own business–West Lenoir Cushion Company–which supplied surrounding furniture companies with custom packing materials. David was proud of owning a local business and for creating jobs–including employing the visually impaired to fold corner pads used in shipping different types of furniture. When the furniture industry began to decline, David reluctantly closed the business and worked in human resources with various Caldwell County furniture companies.



His life was centered around family, nature, and golf. His father, D.C. Barnes, Sr., played at Lenoir Golf Club where the D.C. Barnes Invitational tournament was founded in his name. Davids friends could find him at a tee box or in the golf clubs back room spending time with his golfing buddies and telling endless stories. He also loved the mountains where he explored the winding back roads and spent time with his sister, Betty Bower, and her family in Sugar Grove–surrounded by their Labrador Retrievers and Yorkshire Terriers, sprawling greenhouses, and a stocked trout pond. He loved his family and showed up at all their piano and dance recitals, weddings, reunions, games/sporting events, art shows, graduations, and funerals. He was always ready with a word of advice (Keep your options open) or a philosophical belief (Your freedom ends where my nose begins).



David was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Rainwater Barnes, and his second wife, Brenda Wilson Barnes. He is survived by his daughter Kelly Barnes Rightsell and husband Brian Rightsell, daughter Laura Barnes Hamlyn and husband Greg Hamlyn, and stepsons Mitchell Todd Wilson and Scott Wilson and wife Cindy Wilson, and grandchildren Owen, Ben, and Kathleen Rightsell, and Eric, Brittney, and Lauren Wilson. His beloved sister, Betty Bower of Boone, NC, preceded him in death, and he was loved and cared for by her children, Davids nieces Virginia Bower, Marguerite Moltz and husband Ray Moltz, the late Betty Lee Bower and Kathy Bower, and nephews David Bower, John Bower and wife Laura Bower. David was also a best friend and father figure to Earl Smith of Lenoir and his children, and the Smith and Barnes families have been working with and supporting each other for decades.

Davids family would like to thank the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge staff for caring for him for the last 2 years (and for the constant encouragement and we love David comments whenever we visited). Thanks to Dr. Charles Ford and his team at Blue Ridge ENT. And to the skilled staff at Medihome Health and Hospice in Boone. Thanks to the nurses at Watauga Hospital who treated him like family. Thanks to his friend Skip Chester and many others who supported David and his daughters Kelly and Laura when they needed local help.

The family is planning a gathering in Lenoir to celebrate David in late May/early June. He loved Wilson Creek and the surrounding foothills, so donations in his name to the Foothills Conservancy of NC (foothillsconservancy.org) are welcome.

Henry Buster V. Dishman

(August 15, 1926 – April 13, 2019)

Mr. Henry Vance “Buster” Dishman, age 92 of Vilas, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the son of the late Willard and Janie Greene Dishman. He was a past employee of Rotens Furniture and Heilg-Meyers Furniture in Boone for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Dare Dishman, a sister, Maude Ward, and brothers Ivan and Lloyd Dishman.



He is survived by two sisters, Mabel Ward of Boone and Leta Mae Edmisten of Sugar Grove.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Henry Vance “Buster” Dishman will be conducted Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. John Mark Brown. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the services. Memorials may be made to Brushy Fork Baptist Church.

Tanya Mae Trandum Borlase

September 13, 1974 – April 10, 2019

Mrs. Tanya Mae Trandum Borlase, age 44, of 1228 Orchard Road, Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence.

Our parents never got the chance to live for themselves because they were always living for us. We can find comfort in the fact that they were each other’s true loves and that they are still together, looking down on us and grieving with and for us, but not in pain. Dad dedicated himself to working hard to provide for our family, but never missed a chance to hug us, tell us he loved us, leave a cute note on our windshield, come to a sporting event, or tell us he was proud of us. Dad led by example when he loved with whole heart, unconditionally, encouraging us to chase after God’s calling while supporting us in every aspiration. From the first day of his high school summer job, Dad knew he had met the woman he would spend the rest of his life with. And he did. He fell in love with good reason as Mom had to grow up way too fast, but allowed us to grow up slow. She was the most patient, forgiving, selfless person who would give too much of herself to make sure not only her children and family were okay, but also friends, strangers, and animals. Her life was devoted to praying, advocating for, and unconditionally loving her children. Jeff and Tanya were always an incredible joy to their parents, and always a source of pride. Every life who encountered our parents was left impacted, inspired, and changed. Our parents made the world better and we hope to continue that legacy, loving people, fiercely and reaching hearts for Jesus.

Tanya is survived by her children, Taylor, Kaya, Alexis, Meseret, Tristan, Eli, Steven, and Melaku Borlase, all of Deep Gap; her mother, Robin E. Watson Trandum Hahn of Deep Gap; her father, Don Trandum, Jr. and wife Brenda of Montreal, Missouri; two brothers, Donnie Trandum, III and wife Laurie of Cedar City, Utah, Levi Trandum and wife Sarah of Linn Creek, Missouri; one sister, Becky Groebl and husband Jim of Camdenton, Missouri; her paternal grandfathers, Don Trandum, Sr., and Don Scott and his wife Mollie, all of Stoutland, Missouri; four nieces, Kendra, Hannah, Adreanna, and Amelia; and four nephews, Joshua, Seth, Grant, and Carl and Joshua.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marion, Ruby, and Bertha Watson; a paternal grandmother, Adele Trandum, and a niece, Madelynn.

Funeral services for Tanya Mae Trandum Borlase will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Officiating will be Pastor William Kranz and Pastor Bret Gray.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, following the funeral service, at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund for the family, established by Blowing Rock Parks & Rec, in care of Autumn, PO Box 47, Blowing Rock North Carolina, 28605 (Please make checks payable to Alexis Borlase), or to the MSC Education Fund, in care of Manhatten Supply Company, 525 Harbour Place, Davidson, North Carolina, 28036.

Jeffrey “Jeff” Borlase Borlase

April 16, 1975 – April 10, 2019

Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” David Borlase, age 43, of 1228 Orchard Road, Deep Gap, passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence.

Our parents never got the chance to live for themselves because they were always living for us. We can find comfort in the fact that they were each other’s true loves and that they are still together, looking down on us and grieving with and for us, but not in pain. Dad dedicated himself to working hard to provide for our family, but never missed a chance to hug us, tell us he loved us, leave a cute note on our windshield, come to a sporting event, or tell us he was proud of us. Dad led by example when he loved with whole heart, unconditionally, encouraging us to chase after God’s calling while supporting us in every aspiration. From the first day of his high school summer job, Dad knew he had met the woman he would spend the rest of his life with. And he did. He fell in love with good reason as Mom had to grow up way too fast, but allowed us to grow up slow. She was the most patient, forgiving, selfless person who would give too much of herself to make sure not only her children and family were okay, but also friends, strangers, and animals. Her life was devoted to praying, advocating for, and unconditionally loving her children. Jeff and Tanya were always an incredible joy to their parents, and always a source of pride. Every life who encountered our parents was left impacted, inspired, and changed. Our parents made the world better and we hope to continue that legacy, loving people, fiercely and reaching hearts for Jesus.

Jeff is survived by his children, Taylor, Kaya, Alexis, Meseret, Tristan, Eli, Steven, and Melaku Borlase, all of Deep Gap; his mother, Kathy Brown and her husband Mike of Carbondale, Illinois; his father, Gary Borlase of Springfield, Missouri; one brother, Matthew Borlase and wife Breanna of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister, Sherri Perkins and husband Tim of Lebanon, Missouri; his maternal grandfather, Donald Alexander of Summerville, Georgia; four nieces, Charlie Jane, Codie, Callie, Hanidee, and seven nephews, Carter, Cooper, Cohen, Colton, Corbin, Hayden, and Huxson

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bobbie Alexander, and paternal grandparents, Edward and Lee Borlase.

Funeral services for Jeffrey “Jeff” David Borlase will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Officiating will be Pastor Pastor William Kranz and Pastor Brett Gray.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, following the funeral service, at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund for the family, established by Blowing Rock Parks & Rec, in care of Autumn, PO Box 47, Blowing Rock North Carolina, 28605 (Please make checks payable to Alexis Borlase), or to the MSC Education Fund, in care of Manhatten Supply Company, 525 Harbour Place, Davidson, North Carolina, 28036.

Susan Brooks Chesson

September 28, 1933 – April 11, 2019

Susan Brooks Chesson, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock, N.C. She was born in Durham, N.C. to Eugene and Ruth (White) Brooks Jr., and was the youngest of two children. After graduating from Duke University, Susan worked as an educator for the Durham City School System, and was an active member of the Junior League of Durham and Epworth United Methodist Church. She retired in Blowing Rock, N.C. in 1991, and enjoyed many years with her daughters and grandchildren, gardening, working at Appalachian Ski Mountain and attending Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ruth Brooks Jr., and her brother, Eugene Brooks III.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan (David) Chandler and Brooks (Frank) Marro, and her grandchildren, Justin Chandler, Mark Morel Jr., Taylor Chandler, Mary Morel and Michelle Morel.

Funeral services for Susan Brooks Chesson will be conducted Saturday, April 20th, at 11:00 o’clock at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock. Reverend Kathy Beach will officiate. A reception will follow the funeral service.

Susan’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Foley Center and Medi Home Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Susan for the past two years.

Sandra Allen “Sandy” Ruffin

February 7, 1952 – April 12, 2019

Sandra Allen “Sandy” Ruffin, age 67, of Boone, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.

She is survived by, one daughter, Catherine P. Ruffin of Youngsville, North Carolina, three grandsons, Isaiah and Micah Drake and Sawyer Ruffin all of Youngsville, North Carolina, two brothers, Thomas Ruffin and wife Phyllis of Wilson, North Carolina and Timothy Ruffin of Nash County, North Carolina.

She was preceded by her father and mother, Thomas Woodard and Patricia Parrish Ruffin.

A private memorial service for Sandra “Sandy” Allen Ruffin will be held at a later date.

Julian C. Culton

November 02, 1929 – April 13, 2019

Julian C. Culton, age 89, of Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, passed away Saturday morning, April 13, 2019, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville.

Julian is survived by one son, Dr. Mark Culton and wife Brenda, and one grandson, Kai Culton, all of Los Gatos, California.

Memorial services for Julian C. Culton will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Julian, to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Remona Johnson

December 17, 1963 – April 9, 2019

Remona Johnson, age 55, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born on December 17, 1963 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of Finley Johnson and Betty Young Effler.

Remona attended Johnson’s Chapel and The Peoples Church. She enjoyed spending time with her girls, grandsons and caring for her father.

Remona leaves behind to cherish her memory; her Daughters, Erika Farthing of Myrtle Beach, SC, Katie Farthing Donofrio and son in law Matthew Donofrio of Wilmington, NC, Leigha Farthing of Murrells Inlet, SC, Caroline Farthing of Myrtle Beach, SC, father of the daughters and friend, Harold Lee Farthing of Myrtle Beach, SC, Grandsons, Braxton, Blake, and Noah Coffey, Father, Finley Johnson of Newland, NC, Mother, Betty Effler of Burnsville, NC, Sister, ReJeanna Trice of Newland, NC, Brother, Finley Johnson, Jr. of Newland, NC, Sister, Kristie Johnson of Newland, NC. Several Nieces and Nephews.

A Memorial Service for Remona Johnson will be held on, Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 4:00 pm at Crossnore First Baptist Church, with Pastor Chris Nance officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Crossnore First Baptist Church.

Cara Clark Carver

October 26, 1942 – April 9, 2019

Cara Clark Carver, age 76, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on October 26, 1942 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Claude Clark and the late Violet Clark.

Cara was a member of Powder Mill Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, her flowers and flower garden. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to gospel music.

Cara leaves behind to cherish her memory: her husband of 55 years, Joe Carver of Elk Park, NC; Son, Claude (Karen Du Bois) Carver of Elk Park, NC; Daughter, Pam (Ricky) English of Newland, NC; Son, Russell (Nancy) Carver of Elk Park, NC. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: John Adam (Christina) Carver, Jordan (Morgan) English, Joshua Carver, Emmalee Carver, Porter Carver, Nyoka (Scott) Potter, and Brandon English. Great-Grandchildren: Austin Carver, Justin Carver, Kinsley English, Bryce English, Laiken English. Also, her brother, Omer Clark of Linville, NC and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Cara Clark Carver will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Carver, Pastor Junior Carver, and Pastor John Stockton officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm up until the service hour at 2:30 pm on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Private Interment will be held in Gwyn Cemetery on Curtis Creek.

Bruce Crowe

February 16, 1961 – April 12, 2019

Bruce Crowe, age 58, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was born on February 16, 1961 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Dorman Edward Crowe of Newland and the late Mamie Dotson Crowe.

Bruce was a loving and kind son, brother and friend. He was always willing to help anyone at anytime. He was truly a good Samaritan and neighbor.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Mamie Elizabeth Crowe; Niece, Misty Hunnicutt; Nephew, Steven Lynn Daniels.

Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory his Father, Dorman Edward Crowe of Newland, NC, Sister, Elwanda (Richard) Daniels of Newland, NC, Sister, Shelia (Tim) Ollis of Newland, NC, Twin Brother, Mark (Tammy) Crowe of Newland, NC, Brother, Zane Crowe of Pigeon Forge, TN, Brother, Monty (Joyce) Crowe of Myrtle Beach, SC, Host of Nieces and Nephews..

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Zennie Taylor McKinney

May 10, 1931 – April 13, 2019

Zennie Taylor McKinney, age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born on May 10, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Taylor and the late Eldie Sluder Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Fred McKinney; Daughter, Carolyn Walters; Grandson, Bo Ollis; Great-Granddaughter, Sydeny Nanney; Two Sisters, Ruth Painter, Pauline Ollis; Two Brothers, Ray Taylor, Arlie Taylor.

Zennie attended Elk Park First Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing word searches, and working in her flowers. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great-great grandchildren.

Zennie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Gail Blankenship of Knoxville, TN, Daughter, Rosalie (Lake) Ollis of Marion, NC, Daughter, Jane (Roger) Turbyfill of Elk Park, NC, Daughter, Terri McKinney of Newland, NC, Son, Rick McKinney of Newland, NC, Son, Richie Parker of Newland, NC, Grandson, Jason (Jodie) Parker of Newland, NC, Sister, Lois Vance of Newland, NC, Sister, Wanda Beal of Newland, NC, Sister, Mary McClanless of Burnsville, NC, Brother, AJ (Carolyn) Taylor of Charlotte, NC, 11 Grandchildren, 33 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great-Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Zennie McKinney will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Gragg officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm up until the service hour on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Taylor Cemetery on Taylor Rd.

The Family would like to offer a special thank you to: Pastor Donald Gragg, Medi Home Hospice and all the Capp workers.

Peggy Vance Young

October 30, 1936 – April 14, 2019

Peggy Vance Young, age 82, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence in Newland.

She was born on October 30, 1936 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Roby Glen Vance and the late Dolly Dennie Vance.

A memorial service for Peggy Young will be held on Saturday at 3:0 pm at the Crossnore First Baptist Church with Revs. Freddie Stapleton and Lander Heafner officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 pm until the service time. Graveside services will follow in the Crossnore Baptist Church Cemetery.

