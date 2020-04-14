Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 14, 2020

Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:32 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Connor Patrick Kelly

1987 – 2020

Connor Patrick Kelly, age 32, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on the evening of April 6, 2020. He passed away at Care Partners Hospice Home in Asheville, NC.

Connor was born April 7, 1987 to Kevin Kelly and Mary Adams. He graduated from Polk County High School in 2005 and later received his Associates Degree from North Carolina State University in 2010. He started his own home remodeling and landscaping business shortly after and later started Shamrock Property Solutions with his lifelong friend, Matthew Highsmith. Connor was happily married to Amber Kelly, and they spent 12 wonderful years together.

Besides spending time with his wife and friends, Connor enjoyed many different hobbies. He was an avid collector of coins and comic books. He also enjoyed cooking and traveling, especially to Universal Studios in Florida. Connor will be remembered for his exuberant personality and contagious smile, as well as being very loyal to his friends and family. He also deeply loved his wife and their pet cat, Miss Kitty.

Connor is survived by his wife Amber; his father Kevin Kelly and mother Mary Adams; brother Kevin Kelly; uncles Tom Kelly and Tommy Adams; and aunt Deirdre Sullivan. He also had numerous friends that he considered family as well.

A memorial service for Connor will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the Kelly family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Kelly family



Edward Earl “Ed” Groff

1936 – 2020

LTC USA (ret) Edward Earl Groff of 1016 Miners Ridge Trail, Banner Elk, NC died peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020 at age 83. Edward was born May 3, 1936 in Mount Vernon Hospital, Mount Vernon, NY. He is survived by his wife Mary Frances (Frankie) Pennington Groff of Banner Elk, MC; his brother Arthur Charles Groff and his wife Barbara Littlejohn Groff of Greenwich, CT; his daughter, Laura Jane Rives and her husband Bernard Peter Rivers of Gainesville, VA; his son, Douglas Edward Groff and his wife Kerri Robinson Groff of Fancy Gap, VA; a step-daughter, Caitlin Jons Pennington of Woodbridge and her fiancé Kyle Gibson of Woodbridge, VA; and a step-son Stephen J. Chalupsky and his wife Kelly Gartin Chalupsky of Brambleton, VA. He is also survived by four granddaughters, Allison Rivers, Danielle Rivers, Bryce Chalupsky, and Mikayla Gibson and one grandson Brennen Chalupsky. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Cornell Groff born in Bridgeton, NJ; his mother, Mildred Frances Wagner Groff born in New York, NY and his first wife and mother of his children, Wilma Jane Laser Groff born in Emmaus, PA.

Edward was a graduate of Edison Technical and Vocational High School in Mount Vernon, NY. He received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1958 and a Masters in Engineering Administration at George Washington University in 1974.

LTC Groff was a commissioned officer in the US Army during the period 1959-1979 and served in Berlin, Germany; Tokyo, Japan; and at Military Assistance Command, Vietnam in Saigon, Vietnam in 1969-1970. He graduated from the US Army Security Agency Training Center and School, the US Army Command and General Staff College, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. While on active duty he was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, The Bronze Star and The Legion of Merit. He was a member of American Legion Post 130 in Boone, NC and The High Country Chapter, Military Officers Association of America and was serving on the MOAA Board of Directors.

Ed was always a very active person. He enjoyed running, biking, skiing, and golfing. Family and friends were always important to him and to combine that with camping always made for good times. Ed loved to travel and along with his wife, Frankie, explored much of the US and Canada in their 5th-wheel. In 2004 they began working in the cruise industry which enabled them to share their love of cruising with family, friends, and clients.

Church was a huge part of Ed’s life. Wherever he was, Ed was very active in all areas of the ministry. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church from the time he moved to Banner Elk until his death. Before that he was instrumental in beginning Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran in Haymarket, VA and was a charter member. Edward was a member of several Masonic fraternal organizations. He was raised a Master Mason in John Stewart Lodge No. 871 F. & A. M. in Mount Vernon, NY on June 13, 1963 (later to become Huguenot Lodge No. 046 in Tuckahoe, NY). He was also a Life Member in Perpetuity of Hay Market Lodge No. 313 in Haymarket, VA where he served as Master in 1999; and Snow Lodge No. 363 in Boone, NC. He was active in Fauquier Royal Arch Chapter No. 25; The Scottish Rite in Alexandria, VA; Piedmont Commandery No. 26, Knights Templar in Manassas, VA; Kena Shriners in Merrifield, VA and was a member of Appalachian Shrine Club in Boone, NC. The family would like to thank all the staff at Watauga Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist, and Life Care Center of Banner Elk for their efforts and attention to Ed’s needs during this journey. We would also like to thank Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for their help in making this final transition as comfortable as it could be. In this time of restrictions due to the Covid-19 virus, final arrangements will be announced at a future date and time. The family intends to hold a memorial service for Edward at Bethany Lutheran Church in Boone, NC. He will be transported to Virginia for interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

The family suggests, if you wish, you consider donating to the ministry of Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church building fund at 4090 Sudley Road, Haymarket, VA 20169. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Groff family



Douglas Alvin “Chip” Presnell

1965 – 2020

Mr. Douglas Alvin “Chip” Presnell of Sugar Grove, was victorious in his 27 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was 54 years old. He was a proud native and lifelong resident of Watauga County. He took great pride in the fact that he was born in the “Old Watauga Hospital”, the building of which is still located on the campus of Appalachian State University.

Chip worked for Hospitality Mints for 19 years and volunteered for many years at Samaritan’s Purse; was an active member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He carried his Christian faith throughout his entire life. He loved people: they were his favorite hobby. Never meeting a stranger, he befriended all he met. He enjoyed making people laugh, and if you were a friend of Chip’s you were a friend for life. He had a deep love for Southern Rock and Gospel Bluegrass music, and really enjoyed playing basketball and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Alvin Presnell.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tina Presnell; one son, Caleb Presnell; his mother Betty Presnell; one brother, Bruce Presnell and wife Kendra; niece Makenzie and nephew Matthew, and niece Elizabeth; his mother-in law Janice Eller and father-in-law Willard Eller; a brother-in-law William Eller and wife Michele; and nephews David and Andrew. Private graveside services will be conducted in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be conducted in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston Salem, N.C. 27103 and/or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, N.C. 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Presnell family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Presnell family.



John Duncan Goodloe

1935 – 2020

John Duncan Goodloe IV, age 85 of Mountain City, TN (formerly Atlanta), died April 7, 2020. The son of the late John D. Goodloe III and Helen Hylton Goodloe, he was born in 1935 in Washington D.C. He attended Northside High School and graduated from Auburn University. After serving as an airborne Naval Officer, Mr. Goodloe joined Adams Cates Co., Realtors in 1962. From Sales Associate, Mr. Goodloe rose to become president, Chairman of the Board, and primary owner of Adams Cates Company. In 1988, Mr. Goodloe sold Adams Cates Company to Grubb & Ellis Company and remained at the helm for two years before electing early retirement in 1990. Active in civic and professional affairs, Mr. Goodloe served as member of the Atlanta Rotary Club, Director and 1979 President of the Atlanta Board of Realtors, Director and President of the Georgia chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, Director and two term Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Atlanta City Club. He was a founding member, with his late wife, Rena K. Rider-Goodloe, of the Wellness Community Atlanta, and served many years as a Director. He was a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, headed the United Way fund drive for Realtors Division, was Chairman of the Board of the Metropolitan chapter of The March of Dimes, and served as an Honorary Trustee of the Georgia Kidney foundation. In 1971, he was elected “Boss of the Year” by the Atlanta Jaycees.

Following the sale of the Adams-Cates company, Mr. Goodloe owned a resort property, the Abaco Inn, near Hope Town in the Bahamas. He served as Director of the Bahamas Hotel Association, and a Director of the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board. He owned and operated the Inn for ten years after which he sold it. Additionally, he continued in the commercial real estate and consulting business through Goodloe Real Estate Advisors. He was active in the ownership and operation of a pecan farm in Houston County and a partner in JGA Stables, a thoroughbred racing and breeding business.

He was formerly a member of the Commerce Club, Capitol City Club, Piedmont Driving Club and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was also a regular attender of both St. Phillips Episcopal Church and Mount Paran Church of God in Atlanta, GA and more recently, Bethel Baptist in Vilas, NC.

Mr. Goodloe spent the last 20 years of his life visiting and living in the Tennessee mountains where he enjoyed fishing, hiking, boating, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Goodloe is survived by his daughters, Jane Wylie Goodloe of Saint Simons, GA, Amy Townsend Goodloe of Longmont CO, Samantha Goodloe Steele of Mountain City, TN, his grandchildren Hunter Stephens Baker of Mountain City, TN, John Duncan Stephens of Boone, NC, and Elizabeth Page Stephens of Boone, NC, and his great grand-children Elizabeth Rose Baker and William Powell Baker.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 123 Mountaindale Road, Vilas, North Carolina 28692. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Goodloe family.



Eula Mae Fox

1929 – 2020

Eula Mae Coffey Fox, 90, of Boone, passed away peacefully Good Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at home with her family. Mimi was born May 4, 1929 in the Aho community to the late Marion Oliver Coffey and Lyda Edmisten Coffey. She grew up on a farm and at age 16 entered Mars Hill College; subsequently she attended Appalachian State Teachers College, graduating with an education degree. Over the course of a teaching career that spanned nearly 40 years, she taught a variety of subjects at a variety of schools including Parkway, Green Valley, Hardin Park, Cove Creek, Watauga High School and the Consolidated School on Junaluska Heights. Mimi taught and influenced literally hundreds of students and she loved them all; and they loved her. Mimi’s parents instilled in her a number of strong beliefs and she lived her life to exemplify those beliefs. Go to church every Sunday; work hard to help yourself and to help others. Vote Democratic, and read the Charlotte Observer every day. Mimi was heartbroken with the Observer stopped local delivery.

Some examples of Mimi’s leadership; Mimi was a founding member of the Enrichment Sunday School class at First Baptist Church. The class is still thriving, 30-some years later. Mimi also was a founding member of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, as well as serving on the Board for ten years.

She was an active member of a number of groups including Watauga County Democratic Women; the Watauga County chapter of the NC Retired Educators Association; the Jones House Advisory Board; and the Friends of the Library. In 1970, Mimi and her husband E.B. established Flintlock Campground, which has developed into a thriving business and will celebrate 50 years this season. In addition to her parents, Mimi was preceded in death by her husband, E.B. Fox, Jr; her daughter Martha Carol Fox; her brother William Coffey; and her sister Geneva Coffey Hall. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Coffey Haas; her three sons; E. B. Fox, III and wife Lynn; Charles and wife Tricia; and George and wife Cynthia. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mimi loved each and every one.

Mimi’s home for the last four years has been Appalachian Brian Estates, and the family would like to recognize and thank the fine staff as well as Mimi’s many friends and neighbors at ABE. Also thanks to Andy Benoit and the staff at Medi-Home Hospice.

To Mimi’s caregivers: Carolyn Grimes, Connie Shell, Shelby Key, Linda Green, Holly Greene and Kloie Greene; words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, a Memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled in the future when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 33 DTS, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Fox family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Fox family

Judith Clarke Fore

June 21, 1955 – April 08, 2020

Judith Clarke Fore, age 64, of 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 8, 2020, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Judith was born June 21, 1955 in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of Pat Wood Clarke and the late Carlysle H. Clarke. She was a retired professor from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She had a Bachelors Degree in Speech and Theater Arts, a Masters of Education in Children’s Theater, and a Masters of Arts Degree in English. Judith had a passion for acting and directing theater, a gained faith through performing and listening to music. She loved caring for animals and helping place animals into good homes. Judith would always reach out to those with financial and emotional needs, assisting in any way that she could.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Meredith McDonough and husband Brett of Boone; one son, Erick Fore of Lenoir; her longtime companion, Dale Gryder of Lenoir; her adopted children, Ashley Norton and Cory Gryder; her adopted grandchildren, Shae and Taylor Norton, and Mason Gryder, and one brother, John Clarke and wife Sandy of Richmond, Virginia.

Memorial services for Judith Clarke Fore will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Caldwell Humane Society, Inc., PO Box 1991, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Fore family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



James Keith Pyatte

November 15, 1949 – April 11, 2020

James Keith Pyatte, age 70, of Newland passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Avery County on November 15, 1949 to the late Emma Lou Burleson and James Z. Pyatte. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Earline Franklin Pyatte.

He is survived by his aunt, Ruth Buchanan and cousin, Anita McClellan.

Graveside services will be private.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Pyatte family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Keith and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.