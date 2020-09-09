Watauga and Avery Obituaries – September 8, 2020

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 9:44 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Lois Kodz

1933 – 2020

Lois Emily Howe Stanek Kodz, 87, passed away Sunday afternoon at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone, NC. Lois was born on March 1, 1933, in Noroton Heights, Connecticut, the youngest of 7 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Amanda Russell Howe. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her older siblings, Mildred, Dorothy, Russell, Raymond, and James Howe, and Jesse Howe Heim. She was a member at various Episcopal churches in Connecticut and North Carolina, but she always considered her home church to be St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Darien, CT.

Lois married Chester Walter Stanek in 1964 and enjoyed their brief life together until his passing in 1966. She remarried in 1992 to Joseph Kodz who preceded her in death in 2006. Over the course of her life, Lois worked in the accounting field for various industries. She loved to travel and enjoyed meeting new people, especially children, and never met a stranger. She was an avid walker her whole life, always enjoying an after dinner walk. Her many jaunts included trips down to Pear Tree Point Beach, around the Point and back to her childhood home on Maple Street, neighborhood walks, and even some adventurous wanderings in her later years. Lois also loved music, both playing piano and singing. She enjoyed a variety of music styles but Polka music was her favorite. The church choirs she joined benefited from her alto voice and she cherished the many friendships that were formed. After living in Connecticut her entire life, she moved to Wilmington, NC, in 1989. Not long after her move, Wilmington experienced a rare Christmas snow storm with 20 inches of snow. Lois was the hero of the neighborhood that year as she was the only one who owned a snow shovel. She enjoyed living in Wilmington, loving the beach life and Southern history of her adopted home, well into her retirement. When she wasn’t at the pool, walking the neighborhood, or shopping, she was employed part-time in the New Hanover County school system. Because of early onset dementia, she moved closer to her daughter in the Asheville area. After Lisa’s family relocated to the High Country of WNC, Lois, suffering from advanced dementia, was transferred to the Glenbridge facility to be closer to her immediate family. As her cognitive abilities slipped away, when asked where she was, she always responded with “15 Maple Street, Darien, Connecticut.”

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stanek Austin, son-in-law Rev. Wes Austin, grandchildren, Jonah, Andrew, and Emma Austin, along with a multitude of extended family in Connecticut. She was especially close to her beloved nieces, Judith Martin, Linda Obuchowski, and Virginia Howe who affectionately called her “Aunt Lo”.

The family owes a deep gratitude to the staff at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation, especially Michelle and Kassidy during Lois’s recent illness. The family also wishes to thank Caldwell Hospice, her nurse Gretchen Miller, her Social Worker, Cierra Wilcox, and other staff and volunteers for their loving care and support of Lois.

A Celebration of Life service officiated by The Reverend Cynthia Banks will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Boone, NC. A private burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Darien, CT, will be held at a later date. The family requests donations be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, Lenoir, NC, in Lois’s memo.

William Marshall "Bill" Gantt



William Marshall “Bill” Gantt

1950 – 2020

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our hero William Marshall (Bill) Gantt, age 69, of Seven Oaks Road, Boone. Bill escaped his earthly bounds on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. He arrived into this world on November 24, 1950 in Catawba County kicking and screaming and ready for adventure. He was the son of the late Charles and Bertie Pruitt Gantt and likely the sole perpetrator of many of their sleepless nights and the cause of many grey hairs that appeared on their head. Nevertheless he became a star athlete and the apple of many young ladies eye. Bill was a long distance truck driver for over 30 years and was currently working for Vannoy Construction although making friends, having a wide open joy for life, and telling stories were likely his best vocations. In his spare time he loved the lake, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He was a grand adventurer, hot dog aficionado, spinner of tales, ice cream connoisseur, and a vast well of often useless knowledge. He had a heart of gold and was always up for new adventures, travel, and shenanigans of any kind. Left behind to continue his legacy of adventure, friendship, support of the downtrodden, and living a great life are his wife Pamela Gantt, his children, Bryan (Bubba) Gantt, Lindsey Gantt, Marcie McGinnis, and William Marshall Gantt Jr, three grandchildren, Meagan and Morgan McGinnis, and Halie Gantt, one sister, Ann Watkins and two brothers, Paul Settlemyre and James Gantt.

A grand Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Given his great love of animals and his passion for rescuing fur babies the family requests that memorials in his name be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone NC 28607.

Patsy Carolyn Fox



Patsy Carolyn Fox

1942 – 2020

Patsy Carolyn Calloway Fox, age 78, of Calloway Road, Boone, the Foscoe Community, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone. Patsy was born on May 14, 1942 in Watauga County to the late A.C. and Georgia Belle Callowy. She was a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Swanson and husband Dennis of Lenoir, her son Anthony Beckelheimer of Boone, two grandchildren, Jeremy Swanson and wife Tara of Lenoir, and Zachary Swanson of Lenoir, four great grandchildren, Lyla Swanson, Ashlyn Swanson, Maggie Swanson and Emerie Swanson all of Lenoir, two sisters, Marbeth Church of Boone and Violet Weiss and husband Josef of Columbus, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raleigh Denver Fox.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Patsy Fox will be private. The family owes a deep gratitude to the staff at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. The family also wishes to thank Caldwell Hospice, her nurse Gretchen Miller, her Social Worker, Cierra Wilcox, and other staff and volunteers for their loving care and support of Patsy.

Joanne Phillips Coffey

Joanne Phillips Coffey

July 19, 1942 – September 01, 2020

Joanne Phillips Coffey, age 78, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, passed away Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, North Carolina.

Joanne was born July 19, 1942 in Avery County, a daughter of the late Don Elmer Phillips and Rosa Pearl Potter Phillips. She was a homemaker and attended Cranberry High School.

Joanne was known for her love for God and her family. She was a source of strength for many many years to all who knew her. Joanne tended a large vegetable garden each year and was generous with the harvest to family and friends alike. Joanne not only tended to her garden but also to her family as well. She cooked three meals a day up until this summer and called any and all who happened to be in her home to join her at meal time for food and fellowship. She loved generously and cared deeply. Her grandsons were especially dear to her and she was known to point out their pictures in her home and the ones she carried in her Bible. She would remark about how very proud of them she truly was.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charlie Cline Coffey of the home; one daughter, Brenda Coffey Isaacs and husband Michael of Sugar Grove; two sons, Richard Cline Coffey and Randall Wayne Coffey, both of Elk Park; two grandsons, Josiah David Isaacs of Boone, and Andrew Joshua Isaacs of Sugar Grove; two sisters, Georgia Phillips Norris of Boone, and Wilma Phillips Hicks of Banner Elk; one brother, Wendell Ham Phillips of Elk Park, and one sister-in-law, Violet Phillips of Butler, Tennessee. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Isaacs; an infant brother, David Phillips; two additional brothers, William Elmer Phillips and James Charlie Phillips; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Norris and Bobby Hicks, Sr., and one sister-in-law, Cindy Phillips.

Funeral services for Joanne Phillips Coffey will be conducted Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at Flat Springs Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Bryan Miller and Pastor Gordon Noble. Burial will follow in the Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The services, weather permitting, will be conducted outdoors at the church. Friends are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and the family respectfully requests no hand-shaking or physical contact due to the Covid-19 Pandemic guidelines. If inclement weather, the family only will gather inside the church. Friends are asked to tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Flat Springs Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, in care of Elmer Jones, 1212 US HWY 321, Sugar Grove, North Carolina, 28679.

Troy Lee Cannon

Hampton Funeral and Cremation service is in charge of the arrangements.

Troy Lee Cannon

November 13, 1972 – September 01, 2020

Troy Lee Cannon, age 47, passed away September 1, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Cove Creek Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Reverend William Fred Vannoy

Reverend William Fred Vannoy

April 06, 1926 – September 04, 2020

William Fred Vannoy, age 94, of Todd, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.

Fred Vannoy grew up in the Ashe County mountains of North Carolina. After serving his country with the 68th Field Artillery Armored Battalion in World War II, Fred returned to Ashe County and married the love of his life, Nancy Hicks, in 1946. They were married for 73 years. Fred and Nancy built a home overlooking the New River, where they spent the next seven decades raising a family and being stalwarts in their church and community. Fred was a carpenter, sawmiller, and an avid farmer, raising Burley tobacco, cows, and chickens. He was a Baptist Minister, serving as Pastor of Pilot Mountain Baptist Church for more than twelve years, and was an active member of the church for over 50 years.

Everyone who knew Fred knows they could call upon him at any time and he would be there to help them or pray with them, day or night, rain or shine. His greatest joys in life were being with his family, serving the Lord, and taking care of his garden. He loved hunting and fishing, developing lasting friendships with fellow hunters and anglers near and far.

Fred is survived by his daughter Debbie Vannoy Williams, daughter Sandy Vannoy and husband Jim Todd, son John Vannoy and wife Angel, grandchildren Chad Moretz and wife April, Jeff Moretz and wife Stephanie, Barrett Vannoy, and Carly Vannoy, great grand children Indya Moretz and Drake Moretz, great great grandchild Italia Renee, and daughter-in-law Ruth Vannoy.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gathus and Nettie Vannoy, his wife Nancy, his son Mack, his brother Burl, and his sister Pearl Phillips and husband Paul.

Fred will be laid to rest in a private family service. Well done, thou good and faithful servant… He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pilot Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Connie Winebarger, 160 Winebarger Dr., Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Vannoy family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Dare Aldridge Triplett

Dare Aldridge Triplett

July 22, 1924 – September 05, 2020

Dare Aldridge Triplett, age 96, of US Highway 321 South, Boone, passed away Saturday morning, September 5, 2020.

She was born July 22, 1924 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late McLonel Aldridge and Artie Mae Sluder Hollar. She was a retired sales clerk with Belks Department Store and was a member of Middle Fork Baptist Church. Dare’s happiest times were when she was with her family. Sunday afternoon was her favorite time, as her home was the place where all were welcome. She was a true southern cook, always growing vegetables and filling the table with the most delicious food imaginable.

She is survived by one daughter, Gail Storie and husband Nelson of Blowing Rock; two sons, Mike Triplett of Boone and Chris Triplett and wife Debbie of Boone; one granddaughter, Sarah Triplett Farris and husband Michael of Sneedsferry, North Carolina; two sisters, Judy Dale of Oxford, Mississippi; and Peggy Mains of Zionville; and one brother, Jay Aldridge and wife Suma of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Romey Triplett and one sister, Geraldine Ledford.

Due to COVID-19 services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Triplett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Gregory Harold "Gregg" Hampton

Gregory Harold “Gregg” Hampton

February 27, 1959 – September 05, 2020

Gregory Harold “Gregg” Hampton, age 61, of Hummingbird Lane, Boone, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1959 in Watauga county to Barney Stanley and Delores Storie “Tommie” Hampton. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Monroe and Lela Greene Hampton as well as his maternal grandparents, Carnie Harold and Lena S. Storie.

Gregg was a member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. He attended Lees McRae College and Appalachian State University where he earned a degree in business. Gregg was a member of the Lees McRae ski race team and attended Stratton Mountain Ski Academy and Red Lodge Montana Ski School. Gregg was Vice President of Hampton Funeral Service where he served for over 40 years, treating each family he dealt with, with the upmost respect and care. He loved his career of helping families in the darkest of their time.

Gregg was a genuine and generous man. He loved and adored his beautiful daughters, stepdaughter, granddaughters, and wife. Those that knew him, and there are so many, loved him dearly. To know him, was to love him. He was a one of a kind person. Gregg was a tremendous and dedicated coach to so many kids, whether it was the ski kids or the soccer kids. He lived life to the fullest and had a smile that could brighten even the rainiest days. He had a love for playing and listening to music, traveling, and spending time with his friends.

In addition to his parents, Gregg is survived by his loving wife Brandy, of the home, who he left to cherish his memory. He was the proud father and grandfather of all girls; three daughters, Stephanie Pitts and husband Chad of Charleston, South Carolina, Samantha Warf and husband Shane of Auburn, Georgia, Caroline Bilodeau and husband Dylan of High Point, one stepdaughter, Bayleigh Black of Blowing Rock, three granddaughters, Charley and Rilan Pitts, Harper Grace Warf, and his soon to arrive fourth granddaughter, Baby Warf. Gregg is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral services for Gregg Hampton will be conducted Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 2 o’clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Pastor Bud Russell, Pastor Kenny Newberry, and Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. A live stream of the service will be available on Mount Vernon’s website, www.mvbcb.org. The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1:00 until 3:00 and from 5:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home. In addition to the visitation, the body will lie in repose from Wednesday at noon through Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yosef Club, c/o ASU Foundation, PO Box 32064, Boone, NC 28607 or Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Julia Seech Dolgas

Julia Seech Dolgas

August 31, 1920 – September 06, 2020

Julia Seech Dolgas, formally of Boone, age 100, went to be with the Lord on Sunday September 6, 2020.

She was born August 31, 1920, in Gary,West Virginia to the late Charles and Elizabeth Seech. She was the oldest of seven children. Julia was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. She married Steve Dolgas in 1940 and moved alone to Flint, Michigan while he served in the Army during WWII. At that time she worked in a defense plant making gun bolts. After the war she resided in Fort Hood, Texas where she worked in an Army Post Exchange. They eventually returned to Flint where they raised their family until retiring to Boone. She also lived in Clearwater, Florida, Glen Alpine, North Carolina and finally Flushing Michigan, Julia was an avid seamstress and Scrabble player. She loved bowling and senior line-dancing. She was also a member of the Glen alpine Women’s Club. She was of the Catholic faith belonging to St.Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, in Boone, as well as St Charles Catholic Church, in Morganton. She would tell her life’s story to anyone that would listen and she touched the lives of everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters and one brother, as well as her husband, Steve G. Dolgas and one son, Steven G. Dolgas.

Survivors include daughter Laura Livingston of Clio, Michigan; son James Dolgas and wife Evelyn of Howell, Michigan; daughter Deborah Chapman

and husband Dan of Flushing, Michigan; son Andrew and wife Juanita of Hickory, North Carolina; daughter Diane Brock and husband Mark of

Abingdon, Virginia and daughter-in-law Penny Dolgas of Granite Falls, North Carolina Also surviving are nine grandchildren and fourteen

great-grandchildren, many of whom were able to share in her 100th birthday celebration. Julia was loved and will be remembered fondly by

many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special friend, April Henderson of Morganton, North Carolina whom she considered an adopted

granddaughter.

Funeral services for Julia Seech Dolgas will be conducted Sunday, September, 13, 2020 at 3:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3, prior to the service at the chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dolgas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Sheila Sue Cannon



Sheila Sue Cannon

December 19, 1956 – August 31, 2020

Sheila Sue Cannon, 63, of Heaton, passed away on August 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 19, 1956 in Avery County to the late Wayne and Fay Laws Cannon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Tony Cannon.

Sheila worked for 41 years in the Avery County Schools. She was a loving mother, sister and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Alicia Cannon; Sisters; Della Rupard, and Carolyn Ward (Danny).

Six nieces and nephews, Thirteen Great nieces and nephews, Eight Great-great nieces and nephews, also her school family.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Cannon Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 162 Free Hill Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Cannon family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Davy Fields



Davy Fields

March 3, 1962 – September 1, 2020

Davy Fields, age 58, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

He was born on March 3, 1962 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Shirley Caraway Fields of Newland and the late Phillip Fields.

Davy was a fun loving friend to everyone. He worked for may years as a Shrubberyman and Painter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He would take a back road just to see an area he had never seen.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Phillip Fields.

In addition to his mother, Davy leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 10 years, Mary Henson Henson of Elk Park, NC; Son, Daniel (Meagan Stelchook) Fields of Boone, NC, Granddaughter, Natalie Stelchook, Granddaughter, Jade Fields, Daughter, Ashly (Bryan) Wilson of Winston-Salem, NC, Grandson, Everrett Wilson, Son, D. J. Fields of Newland, NC, Daughter, Ashley (Eddie Shell) Warren of Crossnore, NC, Future Grandson, Henry Shell, Brother, Tim (Betty Hicks) Fields of Newland, NC, First Cousin, Jeff (Becky) Caraway of Banner Elk, NC, First Cousin, Rick Caraway of Lenoir, NC, First Cousin, Kathy Caraway of Lenoir, NC, Host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Davy Fields will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Elk Park Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Trivett officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be: Daniel Fields, Eddie Shell, Nick Porter, Cory Hoyes, Charles Bailey, and Jeffrey Meade. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm on Thursday.

The family would like to thank Roy Bailey for his help with the grave, and to thank all their family and friends “We Love All of You!”

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Fields family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Dora Burleson Hartwell



Dora Burleson Hartwell

June 2, 1943 – September 3, 2020

Dora Burleson Hartwell , age 77, of Morganton, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at College Pines Health & Rehabilitation in Connellys Springs, NC.

She was born on June 2, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Olin Burleson and the late Margaret Biggs Burleson.

Dora had previously been employed in the Healthcare field Bayada Nursing and other health care facilities. She was of the Baptist faith and read her bible daily and loved to go to church. She loved elderly people and when she was able to get out, would take them to get groceries, out to eat, take them to church or anywhere they wanted to go.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Olin Burleson; Mother, Margaret Burleson; Sister, Shirley Kay Burleson.

Dora said she had the best family in the world and was glad our parents brought us up in a Christian home. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Brother, Douglas (Tresia) Burleson of Morganton, NC, Brother, Larry (Joyce) Burleson of Newland, NC, Brother, Sidney (Rita) Burleson of Limestone, TN, Sister, Barbara (George) Curtis of Morganton, NC, Sister, Daris (Curtis) Greenway of York, SC, A host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to health concerns, the family will be having a drive thru visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 1:00 pm you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.

A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm in the Yellow Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Tony Land officiating. Dora’s favorite song “Amazing Grace” will be sung by Susan Land. Serving as pallbearers will be: Terry Burleson, Chris Burleson, Curtis Greenway, II, Shawn Burleson, Demry Burleson, Tommy Burleson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hartwell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dora and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Albert Crowell

November 25, 1928 – September 3, 2020

Albert Crowell , age 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Cranberry House in Newland, NC.

He was born on November 25, 1928 in Washington County, Tennessee, a son of late Jasper Crowell and the late Mollie Saults Crowell.

Albert was of the Baptist Faith and retired from the Johnson City Public Works Maintenance Department, He loved to hunt and be in the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Jessie Lee Crowell; Father, Jasper Crowell; Mother, Mollie Crowell; Brother, George Crowell.

Albert leaves behind to cherish his memory a Step-Son, Leonard Johnson of Elk Park, NC and a host of friends and caregivers. Albert was one of the kindest and gentle people anyone could ever meet. He will be missed by those who loved and cared for him.

Graveside services for Albert Crowell will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Heaton Cemetery with Evangelist Jack Ollis officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Crowell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Albert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.