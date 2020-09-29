Watauga and Avery Obituaries – September 29, 2020

Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 4:30 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Hal Eddie “Eddie” Johnson

1942 – 2020

Mr. Hal Eddie Johnson, age 78, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Born January 29, 1942 in Rutherford County, he was a son of the late Hal Gideon Johnson and Ola Elizabeth Camp Johnson. Eddie was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and had worked for Watauga Opportunities. Eddie won several medal with the Special Olympics, he was friendly, outgoing, and never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, D. H. Johnson. He is survived by one sister, Sharron Johnson of Boone, and two brothers, Robert Thurman Johnson of Boone and Claude Alton Johnson and wife Christina Lanthier Johnson of New Jersey. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Eddie Johnson will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest register may do so on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1 pm until 5 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared with the Johnson family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson fami



Peggy Mast

1931 – 2020

Peggy Ann Farthing Tester Mast was born to James Brown and Gladys Farthing on May 31st, 1931. The youngest of six children in Vilas NC, Peggy went on to attend Appalachian State University to study music. She met her first husband the Rev. Welch Kenneth Tester Sr. in college and went on to have five children Jeannie Louise Tester, James Brown Farthing Tester of Hendersonville, Lauren Ruth Tester Brown of Hendersonville, Welch Kenneth Tester, Jr (Casey) of Boone, and Margaret Lynn Tester of Boone. After their marriage she accompanied Welch to serve churches in Spruce Pine, Lincolnton, and Edneyville before settling in Valle Crucis. In Valle Crucis she was an integral part of Welch’s ministry as the Director of Valle Crucis Conference Center and in the congregational life of Holy Cross Episcopal Church. Previously she pursued a career in education and spent quite a few years teaching in the Henderson County School system. She loved to play piano, decorate cakes, listen to music, and be with friends and family. Peg had a fondness for animals and took in many over the years including raising poodles for a time. She was powerfully moved by Cursillo and had a deep and abiding faith in God. After the death of her first husband Welch, Peggy moved to Boone where she married her second husband Fred Mast. They were married for many years until Fred’s death. They loved to travel to South Carolina and fish and adored their four legged companion Sammy. After Fred’s death she spent the remainder of her years living close to her children and remaining family. Peggy is preceded in death by her two husbands Welch and Fred, her oldest child Jeannie, and her five siblings Vann Farthing of Bethel, Lucy F. McLeod of Raleigh, Mabel F. Spach of Winston Salem, Jimmie F. Mast of Sugar Grove, and Dick Farthing. Those left to cherish her memory include her remaining children and six grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and former students. The family will celebrate her life in a small intimate ceremony and a potential memorial service will be held at a later time if possible. Gifts and memorials in memory of Peggy can be mailed C/O Casey Tester at 1060 Hwy 321 N. Sugar Grove NC 28679 and will be gifted to Holy Cross Church for the care and upkeep of the Memorial Garden where additional family members have been laid to rest.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Mast family.



Mary Jo Setzer

1940 – 2020

Mrs. Mary Jo Austin Setzer, age 80, of Hudson, passed away Monday morning, September 28, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care. Born February 3, 1940 in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Bonnie Lee Hall Austin. She was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. Mary Jo was a retired educator, having worked for the Caldwell County Board of Education for 38 years. She began her career at the Patterson School for Boys, followed by Lenoir High School, Hudson High School and finished her career at Hudson Middle School. She is survived by a daughter, Jill Setzer of Lenoir, three brothers, Jerry Austin & wife Geneva of Granite Quarry, Steve Austin & wife Reba of Lenoir and Don Austin & wife Happy of Hudson, one sister-in-law, Carolyn Austin of Boone and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Hubert Setzer, one brother, Johnnie Austin, and a sister-in-law, Dorothy B. Austin.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services for Mary Jo will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the Setzer family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Setzer family

Max Edward Hollars

November 24, 1941 – September 23, 2020

Max Edward Hollars, age 78, of Foggy Hollow, Blowing Rock, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 24, 1941 in Watauga County to the late McKever Mckinley Hollars and Carrie Earline Hollars. He was a retired painter and a member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Collis Hollars of Blowing Rock; one daughter, Melissa Gilchrist and husband Michael of Happy Valley, North Carolina; two sons, Mark Hollars and Norma Green of Blowing Rock and Mason Hollars and wife Kim of Blowing Rock; one granddaughters, Tynsley Gilchrist of Happy Valley, North Carolina and four grandsons, Jeffrey Austin and wife Jessie of Burnsville, North Carolina; Mace Hollars of Blowing Rock; Sterling Gilchrist of Happy Valley, North Carolina; and Macon Hollars of Blowing Rock and one brother, Ted Hollars of Salisbury, North Carolina and two brother-in laws, George Collis and Greg Buchanan both of Blowing Rock. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Henderson and Lois Hedrick and five brothers, Junior, Herman, Jimmy, Wade and Joe Hollars.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Bobby Pritchard and Reverend Gary Shew will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Yadkin Valley Baptist Church, 4135 Steeltown Road, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645. or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hollars family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Edna Earl Rupard Townsend

June 01, 1936 – September 27, 2020

Edna Earl Rupard, age 84, of Cynthia Lane, Banner Elk, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 1, 1936 in Avery County to the late Rommie Rupard and Cora Story Rupard. She was a homemaker and a member of White Rock Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Floyd Ray Townsend of the home, two daughters, Jane Eggers of Banner Elk and Holly Tina Johnson and husband Adam of Banner Elk; two granddaughters, Roxanne Franklin and husband John of Banner Elk and Nichole Johnson of Bethel and two grandsons, Mark Eggers and wife Tammi of Banner Elk and Logan Johnson of Bethel and four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Peggy Townsend, one son, Dennis Townsend, and one infant son, Ray Lewis Townsend and one infant daughter, Nancy Townsend, three sisters, Dorothy Jean Norwood, Pauline Townsend and Ruth Rupard, four brothers, Lennie, Pete, Doyle and Wayne Rupard and one son-in-law, Eddie Eggers.

Funeral services for Edna Earl Rupard Townsend will be conducted Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Ken Hodges and Reverend Brandon Ford will officiate. Interment will follow Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at Townsend Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00, prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215.

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services in in charge of the arrangements.

John “Bill” Hollingsworth, Jr.

January 29, 1960 – September 27, 2020

John “Bill” Hollingsworth, age 60, of Zionfields Lane, Zionville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Florence Hollingsworth of the home, one daughter, Erin Hollingsworth of Boone; two sons, Ryan Hollingsworth and wife Sara of Concord and Patrick Hollingsworth of Boone; two sisters, Lindsey Hollingsworth of Goodlettsville, Tennessee and Lisa Ann Canterbury and husband Robert Lane of Forest City, North Carolina; one brother-in-law, Robert Feinburg and wife Edna of Dunkirk, Maryland; mother-in-law, Mary DeHart of Deale, Maryland; four nieces, Sidney Maria Hollingsworth Hess, Hannah Barnes Worthington and husband Brandon, Olivia Hollingsworth Cantu and husband Mark and Willow Alexis LaFone, six nephews, Samuel Hoffmayer Hess and wife Morgan, Taylor Aldrich Atwood Barnes, Liamm Walker LaFone, Trevor Davis Feinhurg, Brandon Feinburg and Evan Feinburg. He is also survived by his beloved and loyal dog, Sadie.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hollingsworth family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

James Richard “Dick” Page

January 02, 1932 – September 28, 2020

Richard “Dick” Page, age 88, of Meadowview Drive, Boone, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Page family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Diana Miller

September 13, 1944 – September 28, 2020

Diana Miller, age 76, of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Forrest Miller of the home, step-daughter, Martha Roman of Hickory, step-son, Chris Miller of Deep Gap, two brothers, Sam Wyatt and wife Virginia of Denver, North Carolina and Paul Wyatt and wife Pam of Troutdale, Virginia and one step-granddaughter. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lawrence and Gladys Norris Wyatt two sisters, Mary Linda Wyatt and Monica Arnold, and her brother, Charles Wyatt.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Rhymer Cemetery. Reverend David Cooper and Reverend Gary Lawrence will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Fork Baptist Church, 157 S. Fork Church Road, Todd North Carolina 28684.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire

March 01, 1936 – December 11, 2019

Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire, age 83, of Kansas City, Missouri, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Maxine was born March 1st, 1936 in Boone, North Carolina to Glenn Coffey and Reba Jones. Her father preferred the name Maxine so she was known by that name by family and friends.

Maxine grew up in a loving family along with one sister and three brothers. She attended School at Elkland High School in Todd, N C & graduated from high School @ Appalachian High School in Boone, NC in 1955.

Before she graduated from high school she took on a permanent & lifetime job/partnership when she married Tom McGuire from Todd, NC in 1954. I doubt if she had any idea of what she was getting into but she must have been a wonderful partner to stick around for over 60 years. She worked and supported her husband through college at UNC Chapel Hill, J C Penney Co., The Air Force, The Nebraska Air National Guard, & TWA. Her support was vital to Tom’s success as a pilot because of so much time away from home.

Maxine has been able to do things that would have seemed unlikely or maybe impossible.

For her daughter’s 16th birthday she & her family took Shannon to London to see the city and see a Broadway show. She & her family took her Mother & Father in law to Hawaii for a 10 day vacation. She was able to take her daughter to New York City to see “Cats” after she graduated from college.

There are way too many wonderful stories about her life as a wife, mother, homemaker & friend to cover here. All through her life she has been a happy person.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Thomas W. McGuire of the home; one son, Brent Thomas McGuire of Ocoee, Florida; one daughter, Shannon Wynn Wilson of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; two brothers, Billy Glenn Coffey of Powell, Tennessee, and Joe Leonard Coffey of Deep Gap, and one sister, Mary Lorene Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Coffey.

Memorial services for Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Laura Weant will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing are requested.

Online condolences may be sent to the McGuire family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Clyde T. Jones

July 29, 1924 – September 29, 2020

Clyde T. Jones, age 96, of New River Heights Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.