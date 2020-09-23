Watauga and Avery Obituaries – September 22, 2020

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9:23 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Linda Tester

1962 – 2020

Linda Trivett Tester, age 58, of Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday morning, September 14, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Born May 13, 1962 in Westchester, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Will Trivett and the late Betty Dampman Trivett. Mrs. Tester was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. By occupation, Linda was a Registered Nurse who had been employed at Blowing Rock Hospital, Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Life Care of Banner Elk. She enjoyed knitting blankets for family and friends, and her favorite past-time was reading books, especially Stephen King novels.

Mrs. Tester is survived by her husband, J. W. Tester; daughter, Michaela Sutherland of Sugar Grove; her father, Will Trivett of Sugar Grove; sister, Brenda Trivett of Boone; and brother, Sam Trivett of Sugar Grove. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Dampman Trivett.

Graveside services for Linda Tester will be conducted Friday afternoon, September 18th, at 1 o’clock at the Beech Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David Icenhour. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests social distancing and to please wear a mask when attending services.

John Harold Smith

1936 – 2020

Mr. John Harold Smith, age 83 of Deep Gap, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County, and the son of the late Robert and Clancie Miller Smith. He was a member of Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Millers Creek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Vaughn, Earl, Luther and Darrell Smith. Also sisters, Beulah Cook, Dollie Shirley, Hazel Smith and Stella Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Holly Mae Greene Smith, four sons; Roy John Smith and wife Renee of Deep Gap, Randy Smith and wife Donna of Deep Gap, Richard Smith of Zionville, and Russell L. Smith of Deep Gap. One sister, Wanda Simmons of Lenoir, and one brother, Robert Smith of Deep Gap. 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. John Harold Smith will be conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Sherrill Welborn and Rev. Jerry Grogan will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Richard Harold Greer

1940 – 2020

Frances T. “Frankie” Greene

1927 – 2020

Frances Erma Teams Greene, 93, went home on September 16, 2020. Frankie was born February 14, 1927 in Boone, North Carolina to Bub Grady Teams and Nancy Ethel Frances Gragg.

Frankie leaves behind her loving children, Linda Greene Agnello and her husband, Steve of Johns Creek, Georgia and James (Johnny) Conley Greene III and his wife, Catharine of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by her sister, Edith Teams Sylvester of Middleton, Wisconsin. Frankie adored her grandchildren, Carly Melissa Agnello Bellard and her husband, Randy of McKinney, Texas, Tristen Rebecca-Agnello Anderson and her husband, Eric of Cumming, Georgia, Christopher Jordan Greene of Raleigh, North Carolina, and step-grandson George Tucker Hennessy of Raleigh, North Carolina. Frankie’s great-grandchildren, Madison and Eli Bellard of McKinney, Texas and Conley and Thaine Anderson of Cumming, Georgia, were the light of her life. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, James Conley Greene Jr, her siblings, Glen Everette Teams of Knoxville, Tennessee and Dotsy Mamiloe Teams of Ocala, Florida and her granddaughter, Mikayla Shannon Greene of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Frankie met the love of her life, J.C., while working as a secretary at Appalachian High School. After serving in the Navy during World War II, J.C. returned from Europe to complete his high school education. He fell in love with Frankie, and asked her to marry him on their first date. They were married on June 3, 1947. Frankie served as the secretary to Principal Herbert Wey at Appalachian High School before starting Boone Supply Company with J.C. in 1956. J.C. and Frankie faithfully served the Boone community for more than 20 years before selling the store in 1976. After working again for ASU as secretary to the Chancellors Emeritus, Frankie followed J.C.’s dream and together they started a sawmill in Deep Gap. “Happy Hollow”, named for a loyal pet, was their beloved home until 2004, when they moved to Whitestone in Greensboro. After J.C.’s passing in 2013, Frankie moved to Raleigh in 2018 to be close to family. Her passion was sending emails to family and friends, and at times overwhelming in-boxes with jokes, anecdotes and inspirational messages. In later years, Frankie enjoyed reading her Bible, working crossword puzzles and indulging in strawberry and butter pecan ice cream. She was an AVID supporter of ASU football and Duke basketball. But above all, Frankie was a listener, cheerleader, co-conspirator and loving friend to so many. Her quick wit, kindness and generosity will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or your local church

Ruby Mae Hagaman

1936 – 2020

Mrs. Ruby Mae Presnell Hagaman, age 84, of Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, wife of Jimmie Lawrence Hagaman, passed away Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020 at home.

Born April 25,1936, in Watauga County, North Carolina to Gold and Mary Alice Presnell. She worked for IRC and anybody who ever had the chance to meet Ruby, and get to know her, knew that she was a giving person, she loved her family and friends dearly and she loved her children and praising God.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jimmie Hagaman; one son, David and wife Kathy of Oak Island, NC; one daughter, Donna Townsend and husband Barry of Boone, NC; five grandchildren: Crystal Hodges, Kim Cline and husband Steve; and Patricia Knight and husband Christian; Cam Garrison and Randi Sheridan; 5 great-grandchildren: Cody Hodges; Savannah, Jessie and Emma Rae Cline; Slade Sheridan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Roy Presnell; one sister, Goldie Hicks and one beloved daughter, Patricia Hagaman.

The body will lie in state from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.

Graveside Services for Ruby Mae Presnell Hagaman will be conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM at the Trivette Cemetery in Sugar Grove on Bethel Road.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to all of the nurses and aides at Medi Home Health and Hospice for the great care they provided

Jeannie Lee Wise

1976 – 2020

Jeannie Lee Heise Wise, age 43, of Newland, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She loved the Lord dearly, and enjoyed testifying to others about him and his glorious love to everyone. She loved her family, especially playing with her grandson James.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Heise, her grandparents Don and Ruth Heise, her mother-in-law Jo Rita McKinney Wise, and a niece Sarah Clawson

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Tim Wise, one son, Nicholas Wise of Newland, three daughters, Briana Wise of Newland, Erica Wise of Banner Elk, and Sabrina Roberson of Newland. One brother, Quinton Edwards of Maquoketa, IA, Three sisters, Dawn Clawson of Banner Elk, Destini DeHart of Shreveport, La. And Chandel Edwards of Maquoketa, IA.

She is also survived by her mother Carmen Borror-Davis and father Jock, and her precious grandson James.

Funeral services for Jeannie Lee Heise Wise will be conducted Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Buck Mountain Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the Clawson Family Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. 194 Queen Street, Boone, N.C. 28607

Bernice Marjorie Rauch

1926 – 2020

Bernice Marjorie Rauch, age 94, of Banner Elk, North Carolina died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home in Banner Elk.

Bernice was born September 16, 1926 in Rock Valley, Iowa to the late John and Bertha Wierda. Her family moved to the Holland, Michigan area in 1928. Throughout the years she was a member of the First Reformed Church and also the Rose Park Reformed Church in Holland. She was a filling machine operator for Parke-Davis and retired in 1984. Bernice was a member of the Foscoe Christian Church in Boone, North Carolina.

She is survived by two sons, Tom Rauch of Banner Elk, North Carolina, Gary and Karen Rauch of Winter Springs, Florida; Three granddaughters Laura and Mike Moran of Lake Mary, Florida, Shannon and Tino Ochoa of New Castle, Colorado, Heather and Tim Kunkel of Lake Mary, Florida: six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Rauch Jr.; four brothers Louis, William, Harvey, and Floyd Wierda; a twin sister Beatrice Eleder; a sister Margaret Vander Maat; a great-grandchild Chloe Kunkel; a daughter-in-law Clydene Taylor Rauch.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Bernice’s cremated remains will be buried in the Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland, Michigan

Vergie Moretz

1932 – 2020

Mrs. Vergie Parsons Moretz, age 88, of Boone, the Big Hill Community, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at her home.

Born May 10, 1932 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Walter William and Nellie Miller Parsons. Mrs. Moretz was a long time member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Vergie was retired from TRW, she enjoyed quilting and going to yard sales.

She is survived by one son, Bill Moretz of Boone, one granddaughter, Sabrina Audet of Boone and one great grandson, Todd Emmitt Lunceford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Moretz, one daughter, Patsy Moretz Pearson, one son, Douglas Moretz, four sisters, Olphia Watson, Lucille Watson, Ethel Jones and Ola Walker and four brothers, James, Clarence, Junior, and Howard Parsons.

Graveside services and burial for Mrs. Vergie Parsons Moretz will be conducted Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 4:45 at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Laura Weant.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, NC 28607

Virginia Clara Smith

1924 – 2020

Mrs. Virginia Clara Miller Smith, age 96, of Brownwood Road, Deep Gap, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020. Born September 14, 1924 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Charlie and Mattie Blackburn Miller. Virginia enjoyed bowling and quilting.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her son, Steve Smith and wife, Lenoir, of Boomer; grandsons, Phillip Smith and wife, Julie and Eric Smith, all of Boomer, and Douglas Smith of Wilkesboro; great-grandchildren, Ellie & Elijah Smith, Karma Smith, Gabriel Smith and wife, Megan, and Alana, Alexis and Jackson Smith; niece, Jane Pennell; and nephews, Kyle Hollars and Richard Dockery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith in 1984.

Graveside services for Virginia Smith will be conducted Monday afternoon, September 21st, at 2 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, officiated by Rev. James Hall.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030

Junie A. McGraw

September 07, 1947 – September 15, 2020

Junie McGraw, age 73, of Blowing Rock passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Foley Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Jackie William Farmer

June 04, 1965 – September 17, 2020

Jackie William Farmer, age 55, of Boone, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence.

Jackie was born June 4, 1965, son of Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Hicks Farmer. Jackie worked as a custodian for Watauga Co. Schools and retired after 21 years of service. He would always say one of the things he loved most about his job was working with his co-workers and being around the kids making them laugh and smile. Jackie was also known as a prankster and he loved to play jokes on people. His most beloved hobby was spending his Saturday evenings with all of his dirt track racing buddies at Mountain View Speedway. In other spare time Jackie loved to be outdoors mowing the yard and building furniture out of reclaimed wood. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Farmer is survived by his wife Sheri Proffitt Farmer of the home, sons, Brandon Farmer and wife Kristin, and Anthony Ashley, both of Boone, grandchildren, Victoria Ashley and Jayven Ashley of Banner Elk, sisters, Sheila Church of Boone and Betty Johnson and husband Reverend Ralph Johnson of Coshocton, Ohio, and Father and Mother in Law, Joe and Joyce Proffitt of Wilkesboro. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jackie is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Farmer.

Funeral services for Jackie Farmer will be conducted Sunday September 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Jerry Moretz, Reverend Ralph Johnson and Reverend Billy Norris will officiate. Interment will follow in Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 until 6, at the chapel, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Serge Storelli

November 23, 1935 – September 18, 2020

Serge Storelli passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home after a ten year journey with dementia.

Serge was born November 23, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Dominick and Victoria Loscialo Storelli. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Storelli and sister, Lucille Cozzoli.

Serge is survived by his wife, Jill Henehan of 57 years, their children, Dean and wife Anne Storelli, Rob Storelli, Victoria and husband Mark Stack, Dorian Storelli and partner Jon Tate, Cindy Storelli and his brother Victor and wife Jackie Storelli of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ten grandchildren; James, David and Elena Storelli, Sergio Storelli, Giuliana and husband Chris Davis, Victor and wife Carolina Storelli, Jospeh and wife Aubrey Storelli, Campbell and Jillian Stack, and Grace Cummins.

Three great-grandchildren: Alessandra Davis, Annabelle and Thomas Boone Storelli and blessed with family members too numeruous to name.

Serge was renowned literally throughout the world as one of the leading innovators of recycling. This career brought extensive worldwide traveling. His company, Durbin Paper Stock in Miami, Florida was the World’s Largest Waste Paper Collection and Processing Plant. It started as a small business in New York in the early 1900’s by his father Dominick Storelli with limited resources but unlimited aspirations!

Serge was a master gardener, accomplished chef and involved in numerous charitable, civic and religious organizations. This sums up his amazing life-“Care less for your harvest than how it is shared and your life will have meaning and your heart will have peace.”

A private “Festa di Vita” (Festival of Life) will be held by the family at a later date.

Donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice or Cookies for Kid’s Cancer.

Eliza Howell McGuire Holman

September 13, 1926 – September 20, 2020

Eliza Howell McGuire Holman, age 94 of Vilas, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

Eliza Was born September 13, 1926 to the late Walter M. Howell and Nannie Watson Howell. Eliza “Granny” was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved going to the Western Watauga Community Center to be with her friends and to play Rook. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by three sons, Baxter McGuire and wife Sandi of Mountain City, Tennessee; Garry McGuire and wife Elaine of Vilas, and Preacher Bill McGuire of Vilas; one daughter-in-law, Barbara McGuire of Zionville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William S. McGuire, her second husband, Greer Holman, a son, Wesley McGuire, a daughter-in-law, Mary Helen McGuire and five brothers and four sisters.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Baird’s Creek Cemetery. Preacher Bill McGuire will officiate. Due to COVID-19 the family ask that mask be worn.

Shirley Rohrbach Erickson

March 28, 1938 – September 20, 2020

Shirley Rohrbach Erickson, age 82, of Boone, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

She is survived by one daughter, Pam Horner and husband Bill of Sugar Grove, five granddaughters, Emily Horner Harris and husband Damon of China; Grace Horner, Annaclaire Horner, Kate Horner and Ellie Horner all of Sugar Grove; three grandsons, Andrew Horner and wife Ann of Cincinnati, Ohio; Will Horner and wife Kathryn of The Woodlands, Texas and Charlie Horner of Sugar Grove and one great-granddaughter; Charlotte Horner of The Woodlands, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph Charles Rohrbach and Evelyn Alvina Wallich Rohrbach.

Private funeral services for Shirley Rohrbach Erickson will be conducted at a later date.

Betty Jean Oaks

July 19, 1938 – September 08, 2020

Betty Jean Oaks, age 82, of Don Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Glenbridge Health And Rehab.

She was born July 19, 1938 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Howard and Anna Ward Oaks. She was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Jackie Presnell Cook of Butler, Tennessee; one son, Timothy Presnell and wife Sally of Richlands, Virginia; two granddaughters, Austin Cook Kane and Husband Matthew of Hampstead, North Carolina and Morgan Presnell of Lexington, Kentucky; one grandson, Drew Presnell of Wilmington, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Wesley Kane of Hampstead, North Carolina; four sisters, Lovell Presnell of Banner Elk; Mary Lind Phillips of Lenoir; Reba Barnes and Clarice Barnes both of Conover, North Carolina and two brothers, Clint Oaks Of Lenoir and Reed Oaks of Kalamazoo, Michigan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Neighbors and one brother Chester Oaks.

Funeral service for Betty Jean Oaks will be conducted Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Pastor Peter Vandenberg will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1, at the church, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Shirley Ann Boykin

November 23, 1945 – September 08, 2020

Shirley Ann Boykin, age 74, of West Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by one daughter, Juanita Farmer and Molly Peterman of West Jefferson, North Carolina; two sons, Ronald Farmer and Kelsey of White Heart, Tennessee and Chuck Farmer and Tammy of Dayton, Ohio; two sisters, Wanda Noble and Mary Jones and one brother, George Carroll.

A memorial service for Shirley Ann Boykin will be held at a later date.

Patricia Weiler “Pat” Wilson

February 27, 1943 – September 09, 2020

Patricia Weiler “Pat” Wilson, age 77, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born February 27, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland. The daughter of the late harold R. Weiler and Dorothy Harding Weiler. She was a retired dental assistant and a member of Boone Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Clarence Richard Wilson of Boone; one daughter, April L. Corley of Valdosta, Georgia; three step-sons, Steven Wilson of Elk Park, North Carolina; Rickie Corley of Boone and John Corley of Miami, Florida; one step-daughter, Cindy Kuczynski and husband Ed of Valdosta, Georgia and one brother, Michael J. Weiler and wife Brenda of Homestead, Florida. She is also survived by five grandchildren.

A memorial service for Patricia Weiler “Pat” Wilson will be conducted Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11, prior to the service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2058, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The family respectfully request no food.

Norma Jean Parker

October 7, 1937 – September 18, 2020

Norma Jean Parker, age 82 , of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.



She was born on October 7, 1937 in Duval County, Florida, a daughter of the late Grayson Lewis and the late Elizabeth Lewis Anderson.

She attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk and enjoyed sending cards to shut ins. She was one of the purest people one would ever meet, she loved everyone.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Grayson Lewis; Mother, Elizabeth Lewis; Husband, Alton Neal Parker; .

A great mom and grandmother, and role model, Norma leaves behind to cherish her memory; Daughter, Julie Parker of Roan Mountain, TN, Daughter, Sunni (Tom) Wegner of Ocala, FL, Son, Dan Parker of Ocala, FL, Son, Randy (Melody) Parker of Candler, FL, Sister, Sandra (Dave) Taylor of Jacksonville, FL, Sister, Cindy Anderson of Jacksonville, FL, Three Grandchildren, One Great Grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, Banner Elk, NC

Juanita Blake

February 7, 1950 – September 20, 2020

Juanita Blake, age 70, born February 7, 1950, left those she loved on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cage and Margaret Webb and two beloved sisters Shirley Gray and Betty Rogers.

She was survived by the son she adored and loved Gerald “Jerry” Robbins and her sister Jeanie Webb with whom she had an inseparable and loving bond.

Juanita was above all a loyal and devoted mother, daughter and sister. She downplayed her PhD from Vanderbilt University in the Human Resources program. She would laugh and with a twinkle in her eye say that when she moved to Nashville to teach at Vanderbilt while working on her PhD she found herself the only woman in classes with wealthy, Fortune 500 company CEO’s who flew in to attend classes on company jets. She moved to Nashville in a Toyota Camry with a hot plate and mattress. She worked her way through Community College, a Bachelor degree in English from Appalachian State University and a Master of Arts degree from Western Carolina University in Human Resources. Her incredible intelligence, grace and beauty and willful determination did not go unnoticed. Juanita was equally proud of her skills using power tools and hammer and a skill saw and she could mud and tape sheetrock with skills only matched by professionals. She delighted in her ability to grow the biggest and best garden in the community as she did this summer in spite of severe pain and weakness. She never complained.

Juanita could do anything and approached every task with determination, skill and precision. She did not take shortcuts and would not tolerate less from others. She did not let pain, grief or obstacles defeat her and encouraged others to do the same.

After retirement from careers that allowed her to travel all over the country doing speaking and training presentations and writing manuals that are still used by Federal agencies, Juanita purchased Huskins Court and Cottages to ensure the Pineola Community would be able to maintain its charm and moral values with a business that would reflect the decent qualities of the community and it residents. Her standards were high and her work ethic admirable. Her patrons loved her and the community appreciated the sacrifices she made to keep the motel under local ownership. She was known to feed families stranded in snow storms soup and sandwiches when stores and restaurants were closed.

Juanita later changed the “business model” to the motel to “extended stay” and remodeled the units to accommodate tenants for annual leases. She was delighted by and enjoyed the relationships she had formed with many of the residents who treated her with so much respect and kindness. She considered them to be family and developed warm and personal friendships with them.

Everyone who knew Juanita agrees she was a remarkable, intelligent, strong, generous and kind trendsetter who was passionately devoted to her son and family. She rushed to change the subject when complimented and always encouraged others to follow their dreams and to be the best person they could be.

As one person said “You would never forget Juanita in one of her cute little hats whether she was in the grocery store or if she was giving you advice on how to make your life better. She put actions behind words and her actions were a testament to her faith.

Juanita will be missed by her son, her sister, her community and those whose lives she touched or changed. Juanita was a force of nature. She was remarkable. She was loved. She believed all people are created equal, that Democracy, the Constitution and Rule of Law matters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Calloway Cemetery.

Thelma “Louise” Buchanan

April 20, 1932 – September 20, 2020

Thelma “Louise” Buchanan, age 88 of Minneapolis, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Life Care of Banner Elk. She was born on April 20, 1932 in Avery County to the late Josephine Vance. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan ” Buddy” Buchanan Jr.; two babies, David Paul Buchanan and Jamie Ross Buchanan; and son in law Curtis “Spot” Ward.



Louise was a member of Minneapolis Methodist Church and retired as a Postmistress at Minneapolis Post Office. She loved the Lord and her church. Louise was a loving and caring Mama and Nanny. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and many crafts. Louise also enjoyed being outdoors and cooking for family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are one daughter, Joann Ward; two granddaughters, Beth Wright and husband Eric of Newland and Lindsey Harris and husband Allen of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; three great grandchildren, Carson Wright, Justin Wright and Gage Harris; and one step-great grandchild, Hannah Pertko.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Minneapolis Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

