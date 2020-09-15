Watauga and Avery Obituaries – September 15, 2020

Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:25 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Scott Edwin McDonough

1957 – 2020

Scott Edwin McDonough died on September 6, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born December 7, 1957, at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Englewood, Florida. Scott graduated from Venice High School in 1975. After graduation, Scott joined the Army, where he served for three years.

Scott moved to Boone, NC, where he earned his Associates degree in Business from Caldwell Community College. Since he still had GI benefits, he went back to CCC and earned his LPN. He worked for several years at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Scott loved his geriatric patients, and he discovered that his patients would often take their meds better when he used his Donald Duck voice.

Scott was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a legacy from the poisoned water at Camp LeJeune when he was in utero. Because of his health, he was unable to work at Glenbridge any longer. Scott worked part time at Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center, an organization he loved. As a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis, he volunteered in many areas, including being the official coffee maker. He also loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and he loved his family

Scott leaves behind his mother, Claire McDonough, with whom he lived with and cared for. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Ree McDonough of Chapel Hill, Randy McDonough (Andrea) of Boone, Leslie Sharpe (Scott) of Cary, six nieces and nephews, and his 27 year old cat, Clever. He is predeceased by his father, Tom McDonough.

n lieu of flowers, memorials should go Holy Cross Episcopal Church (holycrossvallecrucis.net) or to Spirit Ride (spiritridenc.org). Services will be held at a later time when we can gather safely.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the McDonough family.



Helen Payne Stroupe Holubek

1923 – 2020

Helen Payne Wilcox Stroupe Holubek, 97, of Boone, NC, passed away September 10, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Dempsey Wilcox and Florence Payne on May 24, 1923, in Boone, NC. Helen graduated from Appalachian High School in 1940 and received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Music Education at Appalachian State Teachers College and later her Masters degree at Appalachian State University.

She married the late Edward McElwee Stroupe, Sr. of Clover, SC, on October 6, 1947. They lived in Charlotte until Ed’s death on March 6, 1962. She moved back to Boone in 1963, with her twin sons, Mac and Lee.

She married John James Holubek on October 8, 1983. Helen and John resided in both Holiday, FL, and Boone, NC. They enjoyed extensive domestic and foreign travel prior to John’s death on February 17, 1996.

Helen is survived by her two sons and their wives, Edward McElwee Stroupe and Linda Aldridge Stroupe, of Greensboro, NC, and Lee Wilcox Stroupe and Anita Fielden Stroupe, of Boone. She has four grandchildren: Mark Edward Stroupe married to Elizabeth Rayle Stroupe, Carter McElwee Stroupe, deceased June 30, 2010, David Lee Stroupe married to Preetha Chakrabarti, and Kristin Anita Stroupe married to Jeffrey Loperfido. She has three great-grandchildren: Lillian Elizabeth and Blake Carter Stroupe and Dominic Lee Stroupe-Loperfido. Helen is survived by her sister-in-law Norma B. Wilcox. Her three siblings, Mary Lillian Wilcox Kilby, Nancy Wilcox Ragan, and Dempsey Lee Wilcox, Jr., predeceased her. She has a special New York family, Lillian Holubek, Paul and Elizabeth Holubek, Maryann and Eric Notholt, and Edna and Abed Mustafa

Helen loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was deeply devoted to her immediate and extended family, and she cherished her many friends. In her later years, she developed close relationships with her caregivers who provided companionship and tender loving care. Helen loved reading, flowers, trees, poetry, Bible study, good food, and her church.

As an elementary teacher for thirty years, she spent twenty years teaching at Mabel Elementary School in Watauga County. She was recognized for her excellence in teaching when she was selected Watauga County Teacher of The Year for 1971-1972. She was a member and past president of the local chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for women educators. She was a lifetime member of the National Education Association and a member of the local chapter of the Retired North Carolina School Personnel.

As a trail blazer, she was the first female Student Body President at Appalachian High School as well as one of the first two women to be elected to the First Baptist Church Board of Deacons in Boone. She also served on a variety of church committees and in other roles through the years. At First Baptist she taught various Sunday School classes including her most recent, the Contemporary Ladies Class. She also served as Sunday School Superintendent. She was on the Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Board and a member of the Gardenette garden club that helped with the Daniel Boone Gardens.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Mrs. Holubek will be private

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 33DTS, Boone, US-NC 28607-0033, and PFLAG Greensboro Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 4153, Greensboro, N.C. 27404. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



Willa Mae Combs

1940 – 2020

Willa Mae Moody Combs, age 79, of Sugar Grove, passed away Thursday morning, September 10, 2020 at her home. Born November 5, 1940 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Stacy and Fairy Amy Palmer Moody. Mrs. Combs was retired from Shadowline and was a long time member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by three children; Sandra Craig and husband Nathan of Boone, Jeanice Mae Combs of Sugar Grove and Randy Harold Combs of Boone, three grandchildren, Daniel Combs and wife Ruth Anne of Nashville, TN, Jessie Watson and Ashley Dotson of Sugar Grove and Johnathan Watson, three great grandchildren, Allison Watson, Carter Watson and Marley Watson, and Lisa Reed Combs.

Graveside services and burial for Willa Mae Moody Combs will be conducted Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 PM at the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. David Icenhour.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Combs family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Combs family.



Sue Nell Proffitt

1945 – 2020

Mrs. Sue Nell Potter Proffitt, age 75 of Todd, the Pottertown Community, passed away Friday Morning, September 11, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Ted and Susanne Mains Potter. She was the best mom and grandmother anyone could ever ask for. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Benjamin Proffitt, Jr., and a son, Timmy Proffitt.

She is survived by a son, Jimmy Proffitt and his fiancée Amy Strawser, and her son Cooper, all of Hudson, one sister, Emmer Potter of Todd, granddaughter, Ashley Proffitt Williams and husband Josh of Hickory, grandson Chase South and wife Chelsie of Lenoir, two great grandchildren, Baylee and Gavin South both of Lenoir. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Millsaps Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Phipps will officiate. Social distancing and masks are required.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 and/or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Il. 60601

Online condolences may be shared with the Proffitt family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Proffitt family.



Troy Abner Coffey

1927 – 2020

Troy Abner Coffey, age 93, of Boone died Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home in Boone.

Troy was born April 27, 1927 in Caldwell County, North Carolina. He is the son of the late William and the late Bessie Townsend Coffey

He was employed as a Carpenter.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Belle Hicks Coffey of Boone; a daughter, Carolyn Miller of Lenoir; a son, Jerry Wayne Coffey and companion Donna Barnes of Boone; a granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Nelson and husband Bryan of Wilkesboro; several neices and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Troy is preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Miller Jr.; a son-in-law Kenneth Miller Sr.; four sisters; four brothers.

A private family burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock

It was Troy’s request that no public services be held.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Coffey family.

Joe Harold Eller

1940 – 2020

Harold Eller, age 79, of Boone, passed away Friday morning, September 11, 2020. Born December 17, 1940 in Watauga County, he was a son of Willard and Eunice Adams Eller. Harold was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church, but loved visiting all Watauga County churches. After serving a tour in the US Air Force, Harold began his employment with Mountain Farm Credit in Jefferson and Boone as a loan officer before retiring as the branch manager. After love of family, his greatest joy in life was blue grass music and trips to Montana. Harold faithfully served his community as a member of the Deep Gap Ruritan Club for many years, as well as a member and chairman of the Advisory Council of the Appalachian Senior Companion Program. He also served on the board of the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department.

Harold is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Hollar Eller; son, Kevin Eller and wife, Anna, of Fleetwood; daughter, Risa Graiger and husband, Mike, of College Grove, TN; grandsons, Joseph and James Eller of Fleetwood and Christian Waters and April Proffitt, and her daughter, Carly, of Navarre, FL; granddaughters, Addie Eller of Fleetwood and Chastin Bryson and husband, Tyler, of Nashville, TN; great granddaughter, Graylyn Bryson of Nashville, TN; niece, Kimberly Toal of Fox Island, WA; bonus children, Shaun Farthing, Cindy Farthing, Jim and Kathy Weaver and Tina Farthing; bonus grandchildren, Chris and Amber Farthing, Brad Farthing, Robert and Chelsea Ward, and Amber Ward; bonus great-grandchildren, Tristin Nardi, Alexis Nardi, Ava Hodges and Micaelyn Ward; and brother and sisters-in-laws, Dale and Betty Greene, Bob and Janette Hollar and Reba Eller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ted and Carson Eller; father and mother-in-law, Lige and Selma Hollar; and his life-long friend, Stan Smith.

Graveside services for Harold Eller will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, September 15, at 2 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Officiating will be Bill Hartley, Rev. Robert Ward, Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls, and a special poem by Risa Graiger. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests those attending graveside services, please observe social distancing and to wear a mask. Anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest register book may do so Monday from noon until 5 PM at Austin & Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Deep Gap Ruritan Club, in care of Elaine Davis, 256 Somerset Dr., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eller family.

Betty Jean Oaks

July 19, 1938 – September 08, 2020

Betty Jean Oaks, age 82, of Don Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Glenbridge Health And Rehab.

She was born July 19, 1938 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Howard and Anna Ward Oaks. She was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Jackie Presnell Cook of Butler, Tennessee; one son, Timothy Presnell and wife Sally of Richlands, Virginia; two granddaughters, Austin Cook Kane and Husband Matthew of Hampstead, North Carolina and Morgan Presnell of Lexington, Kentucky; one grandson, Drew Presnell of Wilmington, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Wesley Kane of Hampstead, North Carolina; four sisters, Lovell Presnell of Banner Elk; Mary Lind Phillips of Lenoir; Reba Barnes and Clarice Barnes both of Conover, North Carolina and two brothers, Clint Oaks Of Lenoir and Reed Oaks of Kalamazoo, Michigan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Neighbors and one brother Chester Oaks.

Funeral service for Betty Jean Oaks will be conducted Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Pastor Peter Vandenberg will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1, at the church, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Oaks family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Ann Boykin

November 23, 1945 – September 08, 2020

Shirley Ann Boykin, age 74, of West Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by one daughter, Juanita Farmer and Molly Peterman of West Jefferson, North Carolina; two sons, Ronald Farmer and Kelsey of White Heart, Tennessee and Chuck Farmer and Tammy of Dayton, Ohio.

A memorial service for Shirley Ann Boykin will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Boykin family at hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Patricia Weiler “Pat” Wilson

February 27, 1943 – September 09, 2020

Patricia Weiler “Pat” Wilson, age 77, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born February 27, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland. The daughter of the late harold R. Weiler and Dorothy Harding Weiler. She was a retired dental assistant and a member of Boone Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Clarence Richard Wilson of Boone; one daughter, April L. Corley of Valdosta, Georgia; three step-sons, Steven Wilson of Elk Park, North Carolina; Rickie Corley of Boone and John Corley of Miami, Florida; one step-daughter, Cindy Kuczynski and husband Ed of Valdosta, Georgia and one brother, Michael J. Weiler and wife Brenda of Homestead, Florida. She is also survived by five grandchildren.

A memorial service for Patricia Weiler “Pat” Wilson will be conducted Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11, prior to the service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2058, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The family respectfully request no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Mary Frances “Sissy” Hampton

June 12, 1947 – September 10, 2020

Mary Frances “Sissy” Hampton, age 73, of Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Mike Tester.

Sissy was born June 12, 1947 in Watauga County to the late Dexter and Ora Trivette Hampton. She graduated from Appalachian High School and went on to attend Beauty College in Charlotte, North Carolina. She worked for thirty years at Boutique Beauty Salon in Blowing Rock where she had many loyal customers and made lasting friendships. She worked at Appalachian State on Building Services as a supervisor where she retired in 2009. She loved trips to the beach and Disney World. Her favorite ways to spend her days over the last several months was playing checkers and cards with her granddaughter Macy and hearing how well she played in golf tournaments.

Sissy is survived by her daughters: Martha Pate and husband Chris of Boone, Christy Tester and husband Mike of Blowing Rock, Special grandsons: Eli Pate and wife Heydon of Phafftown, NC, Connor Pate of Boone and girlfriend Kelly O’Keefe of Washington DC, special granddaughter Macy Pate of Boone, Brothers: Mack Hampton and wife Judy of Boone and Morris Hampton and wife Susie of Blowing Rock, three neices and nephews and several great neices and nephews also survive

In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her brother Merill Hampton.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Watauga County Project on Aging or to MediHome Hospice. Special thanks to Andy and Nikki and all the people at MediHome for taking such great care of Mom and being so supportive to us.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Willa Jean Ward

September 11, 2020

Willa Jean Ward, age 82, of 1366 Hwy 194 South, Vilas, NC passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation following a battle with Cancer.

She was known as “Miss Jean” to many from the years she spent managing a day care center and the ten years she was an assistant in K-1 at Valle Crucis Elementary School. She was dedicated to the care of her family and possessed a love for helping others. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Sugar Grove, NC and attended Evergreen Baptist Church of Trade, TN. She served as the president of the American Legion Auxiliary and the chairman of the Poppy Committee for many years at the post in Boone. She also served as a volunteer for the Republican Party in Watauga County. Later in life, she enjoyed delivering meals to other seniors with the Meals on Wheels Program.

Survivors include her daughter, Jewel Harmon of Trade, TN and her son Rick Ward of Vilas, NC. Her nephews, Wayne Henson of Jackson, TN and Gary Henson of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, N.T. Ward, Jr. and two granddaughters, Michelle and Mindy Harmon.

Due to COVID-19 services will be private.

The family respectfully requests no food, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Roy “Wayne” Smith

June 20, 1955 – September 11, 2020

Roy “Wayne” Smith, age 65, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.

Wayne was born June 20, 1955 to the late Roy Sidney Smith and Kitty Elouise Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Wayne is survived by a sister, Nancy Ramsey of Hudson, and a brother Harry Smith of Banner Elk. He is also survived by a niece, Lou Anne (Neil) Annas of Granite Falls, a nephew, Jake (Robin) Ramsey of Hickory as well as long-time friends, Rick Hamby and family, Rick Gentry and family, Lisa Jones and Paul and Bobbie Smith.

Wayne had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help his family and friends. He loved being outdoors and was a master at the BBQ grill. He served as the maintenance manager for Holston Camp in Banner Elk for many years where he formed many long-lasting friendships.

Memorials in Wayne’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Condolences may be made online at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Dennis Anthony

September 2, 1950 – September 14, 2020

Dennis Anthony, age 69, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Atrium Health Services in Charlotte, NC.

He was born on December 2, 1950 in Surry County, North Carolina, a son of the late A. Anthony and the late Effie Davis Anthony.

He worked as a Wood Scientist for Georgia Pacific and was a member of the Long Ridge Baptist Church. Dennis proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Faye Clark Anthony.

Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory a brother, David Anthony of Newland, NC and a host of nieces and nephews

Graveside services for Dennis Anthony will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:30 pm in the Calloway Cemetery with Rev. Andrew Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society or to your local hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Anthony family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dennis and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.