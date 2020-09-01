Watauga and Avery Obituaries – September 1, 2020

Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:23 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



William Spencer “Bill” Miller

1946 – 2020

Rev. William Spencer “Bill” Miller, age 74, of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday evening at his residence. Born August 4, 1946 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Spencer and Doris Miller. Bill was a Minister for 46 years. He pastored at Rockview Baptist Church in Triplett, Whaley Baptist Church in Beech Mountain, Hardin Road Baptist Church in Deep Gap, Highland View Baptist Church in Deep Gap, Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church in Lansing, and Peace Haven Baptist Church in Lansing. Rev. Miller was currently serving at Grace Baptist Church in Foscoe. Bill enjoyed hunting wild hogs and deer. His hunting adventure led him to Mt. Vernon, Illinois, where he has hunted, preached and led revival services for a number of years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gayle Greene Miller, three children, Bryan Miller and wife Polly of Deep Gap, Alan Miller and wife Veda of Lenoir, and Angela Miller of West Virginia, four grandchildren, Eric Moretz, Seth Miller, Sydeena Isaacs, and Serena Richardson, five great grandchildren, Maddie Richardson, Katie Richardson, Hazel Richardson, Adaline Miller and Wyatt Miller, his brothers and sisters, Stanley, Barney, Ted, Steve, Ricky, Danny, Casey, and Jack Miller, Anne Hamby, Darlene Watson, Texie Icenhour, Dallie, and Jane Arnette.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Derrick Miller and several siblings.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Helen Ragan Brown

1927 – 2020

Mrs. Helen Ragan Brown, age 93, of the Hwy. 194/Sands Community in Boone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.

Helen was born in Watauga County on July 25, 1927 to Carter and Maude Grogan Ragan. She was retired from TRW/IRC and was a member of Howard’s Creek Baptist Church. Over the years, Helen was involved in numerous ministries within the church. She loved her Sunday School Class – the JOY (“Just Old Youth”) group and the many activities and mission projects they did. She enjoyed delivering flowers to shut-ins in the community in her “little gray Pontiac VIBE” with her sister-in laws, Faye Greene and Pearl Norris. She enjoyed quilting – every family member received at least one handmade quilt from her and she donated many quilts over the years for the church bazaar. She also had a love for gardening, canning, jigsaw puzzles, search-a-words, gospel hymns, and watching game-shows and westerns on TV. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas…and was like a kid opening gifts. But she loved nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – she cherished and had a special bond with each of them. No matter the occasion she was always the life of the party…bringing so much joy and laughter to all!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roby Brown, two sisters Paris Winebarger and Mary Dee Cooke, a brother George Ragan, son-in-law Roland Jones, as well as several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandy Jones, Randy Brown and wife Lisa, and Debbie Greer and husband Tony; her grandchildren Tammy McClannon and husband Terry, Amy Shook and husband Mark, Jennifer Kemp and husband Joe, Derek Brown and wife Leslie, Brittany Story and husband Austin, and Erik Greer and wife Rachel; her great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Shook, Kiersten and Jonathan McClannon, Bryce Kemp, Ryland and Hadley Brown, and Thomas, Allie, Ben and Anna Greer; a brother Robert (Bob) Ragan, sister-in-law Wilma Ragan Simpson, brother-in-law Kenneth Wilcox; along with many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be limited to immediate family and a “Celebration of Life” service will be scheduled at a later date

The family would like to thank The Foley Center and Hospice for their care during her short stay there. Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Sand’s Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Greer, PO Box 2651, Boone, NC 28607.

Flavel M. Eggers

1928 – 2020

Mrs. Flavel Moretz Eggers, age 92, of Boone, passed away Friday night at Watauga Medical Center. Born May 31, 1928 in Watauga County, she was the 4th of 11 children born to Lloyd Milton and Etta Norris Moretz. Mrs. Eggers was retired from Southern Bell Telephone Service where she worked for 35 years. She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church since 1970. Flavel was a graduate of Appalachian High School, a member of the Red Hat Society, the Watauga County Historical Society and Mountain Laurel Garden Club.

“To know Mommaw was to love her. She never missed remembering a birthday, anniversary, or special event and was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She didn’t hang up the phone without letting you how special you were and how much she adored you. She loved spending time with her son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and newest great grandchild- we were her world. She loved her flowers, getting her hair and nails done, looking through pictures, learning family trees, and visiting with everyone. A mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and aunt; Mommaw adored family and any chance to visit. Family and a tremendous sisterhood of dear friends inspired her to live each day to the fullest. She will be greatly missed but we know she is with Jesus reunited with Pawpaw and her loved ones that have passed on. What a glorious day it will be when we see her again. God is good all the time. All the time, God is good. We want to thank Boone Fire, Boone Police, Watauga EMS, and Garrett Norris for their compassion and care of our mother and grandmother.”

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Edward Eggers, three sisters, Auburn Hagaman, Delma Hayes, and Canses Smith, and four brothers, Milton, Carey, Alton and J. B. Moretz.

She is survived by one son, Scott Eggers and wife Teresa of Vilas, two grandchildren, Jacob Eggers and wife Jessie of West Palm Beach, Florida and Sarah Lynn Eggers Russell and husband Alan of Raleigh, and one great grandson, Archie Scott Eggers of West Palm Beach, Florida, three sisters, Frieda Crotts of Granite Falls, NC, Treva Castle and husband Lynn of Boone, her baby sister and best friend, Barbara Barnes and husband Tom of Huntersville, NC, two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Eggers of Lexington, NC and Wanda Hill of Tifton, Georgia, nine nieces, who lovingly called her Aunt B; Regina Alford, Susan Adams, Dixie Wilkenson, Lisa Cress, Brenda Shook, Lauren McCullough, Pamela Dellinger, Sheri Castle and Melanie Culpepper, eight nephews, Benny, Dana, Michael, Craig, Brian and Brad Moretz Mark Hayes and Richard Crotts.

Graveside services for Mrs. Flavel Eggers will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Persons wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest book may do so Monday from noon until 5 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. In memory, we ask that you love unconditionally, be compassionate to others, and send a card to someone you love. We respectfully request no flowers or food and ask for donations to the American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association in her honor

Jerry Clyde Dishman

1960 – 2020

Jerry Clyde Dishman, age 60 of Russell Road, Durham, NC passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Jerry was born on February 6, 1960, in Boone, NC to the late Ivan and Nannie Grace Tester Dishman of Sugar Grove, NC.

He leaves behind the undeniable love of his life, Jan Winebarger Pendley Dishman as well as his three daughters, Avery Dishman, Greenville, NC, Emily Dishman, Wilmington, NC, and Tyson Dishman, Cary, NC who were the absolute delight of his heart. He is also survived by his bonus children, Kristin Pendley Baltazar, Pembroke Pines, FL, and Kevin Pendley, Myrtle Beach, SC. Jerry is survived by two brothers, Bill Dishman and wife Carol of Sugar Grove, NC and Ralph Dishman and wife Vanessa of Todd, NC, One sister, Brenda Eggers and husband Michael of Mountain City, TN He is also survived by three nephews, Ivan Dishman and wife Jesse, and Carter Dishman and wife Beth of Sugar Grove, NC and Morgan Eggers of Plainfield, IN, Four nieces, Kasi Dishman, Mountain City, TN, Marly Eggers, Johnson City, TN, Carlyn Eggers, Rota, Andalusia, Spain, and Jamie Dishman, Conway, SC. Bonus grandchildren Cameron Baltazar and Jaden Baltazar, Pembroke Pines, FL. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Brian Dishman, maternal grandparents, Ray and Ida Ward Tester, and his paternal grandparents Willard and Janie Dishman all of Sugar Grove, NC.

Jerry was a man of many talents and abilities, as was showcased by the variety of tasks he took on. He held project management certification from PMI. He was a co-inventor of the U.S. Patent No: 7.590.834, and a published author of trade information. He was considered by some to be one of the foremost authorities on Ford hay balers and delighted in communicating with others on forums around the world about tractors and balers. Jerry was a well-loved girls softball coach and the proud owner of Timbered Ridge Services. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Cary, NC. He also loved to cook, make barbeque, and adored anything he could make into a project. He loved music and singing in the church as well as playing bass and other instruments throughout his life. He was most well known for his big heart and ability to care for others. If he was your friend, you had no doubt that he would do everything possible for you. He showed this same kindness and generosity to both family and strangers. If you needed him, he was there.

As a 1982 graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Physics and Electronics, he quickly made his mark as a project manager and engineer for various companies in the Research Triangle area including LANDesk Software, IBM/Lenovo, Ambra, and Memorex/Telex. He was currently employed by MetLife in the Global Procurement Department.

A memorial service will be held in Jerry’s honor at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, NC on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 am. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at Greene Cemetery, 965 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, NC in his cherished mountains overlooking the mountain home he loved. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina regulations, social distancing and masks are required for both services. Memorial donations may be made to Greene Cemetery, ? Tom Tester, PO Box 457, Sugar Grove, NC 28679, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215

John Willard Munn

October 14, 1933 – August 28, 2020

John Willard Munn of Charlotte, North Carolina, 86, passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2020 lovingly surrounded by his family.

Mr. Munn was born October 14, 1933 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Olive Wilkinson and Willard Munn. John graduated from Walton County High School in DeFuniak Springs and went on to further his education at Florida State University and the Colorado School of Mines. After graduating with an Engineering degree, John went on to a successful career in the metallurgical engineering field and founded his own business brokering deals for mining companies.

John married the love of his life, Mary Hester Murphy in 1958 in Casper, Wyoming. They have three children Mary Babette Munn McAuliffe (Thomas McAuliffe), Kevin John Munn and Brian Patrick Munn (Kelly Cortelyou Munn). John is preceded in death by his brother Donald Munn and survived by his sister Janet “Terri” Munn.

John was a beloved member of the choir at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. He was an accomplished artist, sculptor and enjoyed working outdoors, visiting the mountains and spending time with his grandchildren (Brennan Ford, Meagan Goheen, Morgan Ford, Madeline Munn and Carter Munn) and great grandchildren (Mia Goheen and Julia Goheen).

His family and friends pay tribute to him: “John is the most generous, kind-hearted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever anyone was in need. No task was too large. His smile, laugh and sense of humor will always be cherished and remembered with love.” He will be dearly missed.

The family held a private service honoring John at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in Linville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Lenoir, NC or Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC.

David Lee Burleson

June 15, 1952 – August 27, 2020

David Lee Burleson, age 68, of Crossnore passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Cranberry House in Newland. He was born on June 15, 1952 in Avery County to the late Demry Charles and Inez McKinney Burleson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Burleson.

David was a member and attended Crossnore First Baptist Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. David enjoyed fishing, drag racing, NASCAR and motorcycles.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brandon Burleson of Newland; two daughters, Heather Blackburn and husband Josh and Hollie Stewart of and husband Timmy of Spruce Pine; two sisters, Phyllis Cook of Charlotte and Susie Poorman of Morganton; three brothers Demry Burleson Jr. and wife Wanda of Morganton, Richard Burleson and wife Debbie of Charlotte and Tommy Burleson and wife Estelle of Newland; six grandchildren, Braeden, Chloe, Cooper, Hadlee, Rylee, Harrison.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Burleson Family Cemetery on Stamey Branch Road at 2:30 P.M. followed by Military Honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 1:00 PM you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

