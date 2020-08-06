Watauga and Avery Obituaries – August 6, 2020

Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:58 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mary Elizabeth Richards

1929 – 2020

Mary Elizabeth Barnes Richards, age 90, of Highway 194 North, Boone, passed away Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at the Cranberry House in Newland. Born November 25, 1929 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Stewart and Estella Coffey Barnes. Mary Elizabeth was a member of Boone Baptist Church and will be remembered for her love of the Lord, and her family and church community. She enjoyed working in her yard, caring for her flowers and maintaining her annual vegetable gardens, but her passion was being surrounded by her family and sharing memories from picture albums. Mary Elizabeth loved baking breads and cookies and preparing meals for family and friends and especially fixing Saturday morning breakfasts for the boys that worked for R.L. delivering Sealtest Milk door to door. Occasionally she would slip off with friends to dig May apple roots. She is survived by her daughters, daughters, Brenda Trivette and husband, Mike, of Boone and Sharon Townsend and husband, Kenneth, of Banner Elk; sons, Larry Richards and wife, Vivian and Bob Richards and wife, Betsy, all of Boone; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister, Becky Miller of Kernersville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. L. Richards; sister, Betty Elliott; and brother, Jim Barnes.

Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Richards will be conducted Friday morning, July 31, at 11 o’clock at the Boone Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Kenny Newberry. The body will lie in state at the church from 10 until 11 o’clock, prior to services. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family respectfully requests attendees to wear masks and observe social distancing.

At other times, the family will be at the home of Brenda and Mike Trivette, 225 Rainbow Trail, Boone.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Boone Baptist Church, PO Boxes 2058, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Richards family



Recie Elizabeth Craig

1928 – 2020

Mrs. Recie Lentz Craig, age 91 of Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Edmisten Lentz. She was a member of Rumple Presbyterian Church. Recie loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in basketball and baseball. She was a UNC Tar Heel fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Craig; brothers Lewis, Guy and Carter Lentz.

She is survived by three sons; Ted Craig and wife Karen of Bryson City, N.C., Homer Wayne Craig and wife Kim of Winston-Salem, and Robert Craig and wife Susan of Blowing Rock; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, sister Nancy Trexler, and husband Earl, and sister Mary Lentz all of Blowing Rock, N.C.

Private graveside services will be conducted Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock

The family requests no flowers or food please. Memorial donations may be made to Rumple Presbyterian Church Choir, 1218 Main Street, Blowing Rock, N.C. 28605.

Online condolences may be shared with the Craig family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Craig family.

Randy Edward Moody

1958 – 2020

Randy Edward Moody, age 62, of Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at his home. Born June 24, 1958 in Avery County, he was a son of Charlotte Louise Adair Moody and the late Fred Edgar Moody. Randy was a member of Mountain Dale Baptist Church. Most of his working career was home construction carpentry in and around Watauga County. He served six years in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Randy loved his family beyond measure. He was happiest when sharing time with his son trout fishing and spending quality time with his grandchildren. Randy will be remembered as a man with a good hearted soul.

He is survived by his son, Blake Moody and wife, Nicole, and grandchildren, Noah, Piper and River, all of Lenoir; his mother, Louise Moody of Vilas; sisters, Doris Hicks and husband, Curtis, of Elk Park and Shirley Moody of Vilas; and brothers, Joe Moody and wife, Martha, of Boone, Larry Moody and wife, Chris, of Morehead City, Kenneth Moody and wife, Marcelle, of Butler, Tennessee, and Allen Moody of Thomasville. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Randy Moody will be conducted Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 at 2 o’clock at Mountain Dale Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Mountain Dale Baptist Church, in care of Emery Cornett, Jr., 344 Clyde Cornett Rd., Vilas, NC 2869

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moody family

Darlene Rondon

1965 – 2020

Darlene Shook Rondon, age 55, of Banner Elk, the Foscoe community, passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at her home. Born July 26, 1965 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Bobby Ralph and Anna Lee McKinney Shook. Darlene was a housekeeper at Chetola Resort for many years. She enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, her chickens and her two dogs, Jackson and Mia.

She is survived by one son, Keegan Rondon and Allie, one brother, Glenn Shook and wife Ellen, her niece and nephew, Hayla Shook and Hunter Shook and fiancé Rachel Price, aunts and uncles, Lucy Shook, Hazel Pyatte, Sue Duckworth, Ray McKinney and wife Peggy, Reth Ann Adams, Freda Greene and husband Jim.

A Celebration of Life Service for Darlene will be conducted, Saturday evening, August 15, 2020 at 5:30 at Chetola Resort. Guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Watauga Baptist Church, 10781 NC Hwy 105 South, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be shared with the Rondon family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Rondon family.



Paula Evon Arsenault

1969 – 2020

Paula Evon Eldreth Arsenault, age 51, of Phillips Street, Boone, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home. Born April 27, 1969 in Watauga County, she was the Daughter of Carl and the late Elizabeth “Libby” May Walton Eldreth. Paula attended Blackburns Tabernacle Church in Todd.

Paula is survived by a son, Zachary Evan Arsenault of Eagle Rock, VA: two sisters, Lisa Taylor and husband Michael of Jacksonville, NC, Diane Wiles and husband Randy of Wilkesboro, NC; brother Doug Eldreth and wife Tracy of Lenoir; father Carl Eldreth of Boone; Daughter-in-Law, Marrion Arsenault of Hampton, VA; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony Arsenault; son Aaron James “A.J” Arsenault; her mother Elizabeth “Libby” Mae Walton Eldreth.

Funeral Services for Paula Evon Eldreth Arsenault will be conducted Wednesday morning at August 5, at 11:00 A.M. at the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. J.D. Walton. The body will lie in state prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Howell Cemetery in Todd.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Arsenault family.



John David Farthing

1947 – 2020

Mr. John David Farthing, age 73, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born April 25, 1947 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late George David and Loy Farthing. Mr. Farthing was retired from Western Piedmont Community College.

He is survived by his wife, Christy Farthing, and his nieces and nephews, Steve Clawson of Hickory, Cindy Ray of Edgefield, SC, Sandy Platts of Ridge Spring, SC and Joey Clawson of Boone, and their families

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Farthing Herlong.

Graveside services for Mr. Farthing will be conducted Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 PM at the Winfield Scott Farthing Cemetery, also known as the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the Farthing family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Farthing family.

Johnny R. Lawrence

September 01, 1939 – July 29, 2020

Johnny R. Lawrence, age 80, of Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at Cranberry House in Newland.

Johnny was born September 1, 1939, a son of the late Paul and Virgie Snyder Lawrence. He was a member of Trade United Methodist Church in Trade, Tennessee

He loved being with his wife, friends, and family. He was their hero. He graduated from Cove Creek High School in 1958. After completing 2 years in the Army, He had a 45 year career of driving long haul semi-trucks, which he loved. He was known as “Lost Dog”.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 1/2 years, Evelyn Harmon Lawrence of the home; his daughter, Libby Bryant and husband John of Lexington, North Carolina; his son, Johnny “John Boy” Lawrence, II. and his companion Tonya Watson, and her daughter, McKinlee Watson of Millers Creek, North Carolina; three grandsons, Dwayne Warren and wife Jamie of Booneville, North Carolina, Dylan Lawrence of Shelby, North Carolina, and Garret Lawrence (U.S. Army) of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; three step-grandsons, Jonathon Bryant and wife Courtney, and Justin Bryant, and Colton Bryant, all of Lexington, North Carolina; one step-granddaughter, Casey Bryant of Lexington, North Carolina; two step great-grandsons, Caleb Bryant of Ashboro, North Carolina, and Taylor Childress of Booneville, North Carolina; two brothers, Barton Lawrence and wife Connie of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, and Frank Lawrence and wife Judy of Trade, Tennessee, and one sister, Charlotte Thomas of Zionville, North Carolina. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and many good friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Donald Lawrence; one brother-in-law, Bower Thomas, and his father and mother-in-law, Ed and Ida Harmon.

No services will be conducted for Johnny R. Lawrence.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 4:00 until 6:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243, 202 College Street, Mountain City, Tennessee, 37683, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lawrence family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Nolan C. Church

February 23, 1930 – July 29, 2020

Nolan C. Church, Sr., 90, of Huntsville, Ohio, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at Green Hills Care Center after a long battle with shingles.

He was born in Zionville, NC on February 23, 1930, to the late Ivan E. and Vera (Byers) Church. Nolan was also preceded in death by two sisters.

Nolan married the former Nina Fry on August 1, 1953, in Liberty, Indiana, and she survives in Huntsville. He is also survived by son & daughter-in-law Nolan and Dawn Church, Jr. of Capital Heights, Maryland, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War, Nolan met his future wife while stationed at the 664th AC&W in Bellefontaine. He worked as an engineer at Bendix before he retired. Nolan and Nina traveled the country for many years until returning and settling in Huntsville where Nina’s family lives. Nolan was a lifelong musician and had played in Johnny Green’s band back in the day. Spending time in Florida and the mountains of North Carolina, Nolan knew many musically-inclined friends. While living in North Carolina, he was a very active member of the Mabel Methodist Church.

A memorial service celebrating Nolan’s life will be held at a later date at the Mabel Methodist Church, Zionville, North Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mabel Methodist Church, 5932 Old US Hwy 421, Zionville, NC 28698.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Church family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com or at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the local arrangements.

Dylan Hensley

February 12, 1993 – July 30, 2020

Dylan Hensley, age 27, of Boone, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.

Dylan was born February 12, 1993 in Asheville, North Carolina, a son of Denise Gragg Ogle and Tony Hensley.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Alyssa Bene’ Hensley of the home; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Laws of Fairview, North Carolina; his paternal grandmother, Clara Johnson of Asheville; two grandmothers-in law, Martha Swaim and husband Allen of Jonesville, North Carolina, and Darlene Crater of Hamptonville, North Carolina; his mother-in-law, Renee Haraway and husband Ricky of Jonesville; his father-in-law, Bart Crater and wife Angie of Buhl, Alabama; one sister-in-law, Erin Crater of Blacksburg, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Matt Dixon and wife Kelsey of Raleigh; one nephew, Micah Dixon of Raleigh, and his “Love Bugs”, Selah and Rhonyn.

A celebration of the life of Dylan Hensley will be conducted Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock, at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Pavilion. Officiating will be Reverend Bud Russell and Dr. Bob Ellison.

The family will greet their friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Access”, in care of Appalachian State University Foundation Office at www.givenow.appstate.edu and select “Appalachian Access”.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hensley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jewell Coffey Moody

January 20, 1921 – July 31, 2020

Jewell Coffey Moody, age 99, of Blowing Rock, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Jewell was born January 20, 1921 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Leon and Marion Norris Coffey. She was a retired owner and operator of Moody’s Furniture in Blowing Rock. Jewell is a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone.

She is survived by one son, Larry Moody of Blowing Rock; one brother, Wayne Coffey of Blowing Rock, and a sister-in-law, Betty Coffey of Blowing Rock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Moody; one granddaughter, Kristi Moody; three brothers, Homer, Wade, and Owen Coffey, and four sisters, Thelma Deal, Irene Woods, Helen Carroll, and Marie Broyhill.

Funeral services for Jewell Coffey Moody will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the funeral home, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moody family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Eva Burnell Aldridge Meredith

February 10, 1930 – August 05, 2020

Eva Burnell Aldridge Meredith, age 90, of Leesburg, Florida, a native and former resident of the Foscoe Community, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her summer home in Foscoe.

Funeral arrangements for Eva Burnell Aldridge Meredith are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Meredith family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Rebecca Suther Christenbury

Rebecca Suther Christenbury, age 99, of Old US Highway 421, Vilas, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 5, 2020, at her home.

Rebecca was born October 17, 1920 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Thomas Wilson Suther and Virgie Viola Wood Suther.

She is survived by one son, Allen “Chris” Christenbury, Jr.; one daughter, Virgie Rebecca Christenbury, and two sisters, Sylvia Baldwin and Sarah Washburn.

Graveside services and entombment will be conducted Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at the Crown of Life Mausoleum at Crown Memorial Park in Pineville. Officiating will be Rabbi Dennis Jones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Christenbury, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Christenbury family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Ronda Evelyn Hollifield

October 18, 1959 – August 5, 2020

Ronda Evelyn Hollifield, age 60 , of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 18, 1959 in Avery County to the late Gene Burleson and Nancy Brownlee Gwyn.

Those she left behind to cherish her memory are; one daughter, Nicole (Jason) Carpenter of ; one son, William David Cable of Newland; four grandchildren, Evan Carpenter, Chloe Cable, Colton Cable, and Callie Cable; one brother, Daniel Burleson of Boone; and two nephews, Joshua and Jacob Burleson.

No services are planned at this time.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hollifield family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ronda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Margaret Blalock Sudderth

December 25, 1927 – August 5, 2020

Margaret Blalock Sudderth, age 92, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on December 25, 1927 in Orange County, Florida, a daughter of the late Aaron Paul Blalock and the late Rhona Gragg Blalock.

Margaret was a member of Aaron Baptist Church where she served in choir and the WMU. She was a graduate of Newland High School and retired from the Avery County Schools, where she had served as a bookkeeper. She was also a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order Of The Eastern Star and was awarded Lifetime Membership in the OES. She enjoyed baking and decorating wedding cakes, collecting Roseville Pottery and snow villages, and playing golf, Margaret had 2 Holes In One in a 30 day period.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving Husband of 71 years, Felton Bernard Sudderth; Two Sons, Joseph Larry Sudderth, Thomas Felton Sudderth; Three Brothers, Charles Blalock, Jerry Blalock and Lewie Blalock; Sister, Pauline Sudderth

Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Steven Sudderth and his wife Vickie of Morganton, NC, Daughter in law, Kay Sudderth of Montezuma, NC, Brother, Bruce Blalock, Grandson, Ryan Young Sudderth of Bozeman, MT, Grandson, Reid Sudderth and Kristen of Denver, CO, Granddaughter, Ruthie Sudderth of Foscoe, NC, Great-Grandchildren, Fischer Sudderth and Nell Sudderth.

The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 2:00-3:00 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. As guests arrive at 2:00 you will enter the West parking entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family. A graveside service will follow at the Montezuma Cemetery. Everyone in attendance should have face coverings and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Aaron Baptist Church, PO Box 266 Montezuma, NC 28653.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Mountain Assisted Living, the Nurses and Staff Charles A. Cannon Memorial and Caldwell Hospice and Pallative Care for the loving care they provided to Margaret..

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Sudderth family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Margaret and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.