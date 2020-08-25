Watauga and Avery Obituaries – August 25, 2020

Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:40 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mary Ruth Church

1927 – 2020

Mary Ruth Presnell Church, age 92, of Elizabethton, and formerly of the Foscoe community, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born November 11, 1927 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Okie Heaton Presnell. Mary Ruth was a homemaker, and enjoyed gardening and working outside in the yard. She also enjoyed making butterscotch pies that she often shared with her neighbors.

She is survived by four children; Joyce Henson and husband Garry of Boone, Pauline Greene and husband David of Banner Elk, Jackie Bridges and husband Tab of Boone, and Marty Church and wife Jackie of Elizabethton, TN, one grandson, Garret Church and wife Christina of Maryville, TN, one sister, Pearl Tester of Lexington, NC and one brother, Len Presnell and wife Lena Mae of Lexington, NC.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sims Church, one daughter, Melissa Church, two grandchildren, Galen Henson and Brandie Church, two sisters, Maybelle Cook and Wanda Jalskoski, and four brothers, Dayton, Rhonda, Cecil and J.C. Presnell.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Mary Ruth Church will be private. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Bette Graham Hudson

1934 – 2020

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. John 14:27

Bette Graham Hudson was ushered into the presence of our Lord and Savior on August 20th, 2020. She was 85 years young. Bette was born a small- town southern girl in Sulligent Alabama on October 14, 1934 to Clifford and Polly Graham, of Fayette, Alabama. Her lovely Auburn locks and deep dark brown eyes served her well during her teens and early 20s as a model and beauty pageant contestant. Not one to hang her hat on pageants, Bette graduated from Brenau University in Gainesville, GA and went on to analyze rocket fuel as a chemical engineer for the Apollo space program. She met her sweetheart Richard Carl Hudson, MD in central Florida and they married on June 14th, 1958. They raised their family in south Florida while also enjoying the high country of North Carolina for over the last 2 decades.

Bette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Hudson, her 3 loving daughters, Lise Hudson, (Glenn Graves), Laura Hudson Hamre, (Jay), Leslie Hudson Russell, (David), her 2 granddaughters, Tatum Olivia Russell, 15 and Avery Pauline Vigar Russell, 13. She is also survived by her cousin, Jane Hollis Meherg, and her 2 nieces, Mary Jane Meherg, and Laura Anne Meherg.

Bette dedicated her life to Christian service in various lay leadership roles, leading Bible Study worship at several Palm Beach county churches as well as serving as a Soprano vocalist in the Lakeside Presbyterian Choir. When most of her peers were winding down their careers, Bette ramped hers up acquiring her Masters- in- Counseling at the ripe age of 60. She went on to serve as a mental health counselor for Catholic Charities. Bette also shared her lifelong passion of painting with others that spanned more than six decades. She was a tremendous cook (having run her own catering business while raising three girls), golfer, and adored her dogs (both pure bred and mixed would suffice). Her charitable endeavors included: The Junior League of the Palm Beaches, and the American Cancer Society among others. Bette was known for her quick wit, infectious sarcasm and her powerful yet compassionate spirit.

Bette will be buried at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery in Valle Crucis, North Carolina on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A private celebration of Bette’s life will be later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bette’s name to one of the following: Lakeside Presbyterian Church of West Palm Beach, FL; Holy Cross Episcopal Church of Valle Crucis, NC, or Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue in NC.

Larkin Rufus Ferguson

1947 – 2020

Larkin Rufus Ferguson, 73, of Boone, NC passed away on Thursday, August 20. 2020 peacefully at home in the presence of his daughter Kelley White-Horton. Family will be announcing memorial services at a later date.

Larkin Ferguson was born in Lenoir, NC to June Ferguson and Pauline Tilley on November 4, 1947. He went to high school at Freeman High and graduated. He worked as a food service worker at ASU and then at Sagebrush for many years. He enjoyed music, dancing and the company of family.

Larkin Ferguson is preceded in death by his partner the late Ethel Naomi White, his daughter Kelley White-Horton, sons James Kevin White, Brian Kelley Ferguson, other siblings, his girlfriend Melissa Moore and a host of friends and family. Memorial donations may be made to the family, at 128 Kerley Dr., Boone, NC 28607. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Seby Jones Cancer Center Dr. Tariq and staff, Medi-Home and Hospice, and his special nurse Holly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Martha Lou McPherson Leonard

July 05, 1937 – August 19, 2020

Martha Lou McPherson Leonard, age 83, of the Cranberry House in Newland, a former resident of Burlington, North Carolina, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020, at the Cranberry House.

Martha was a daughter of the late Frank and Mattie Lou Bulla McPhern. She was born and raised in Burlington, North Carolina. Upon graduating Williams High School in 1955, she married her sweetheart Christmas Eve of that same year. Together they raised two children and shared 59 years of marriage. Martha was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking and canning summer vegetables. She also had a wonderful talent for floral design and created many beautiful arrangements and wreaths over the years.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Williams and husband Jeffrey of the Seven Devils Community, and one son, Stuart Leonard and wife Kaye of Valrico, Florida. She is also survived by two granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leonard; one son, Patrick Leonard; two sisters, Carolyn Nance and Frankie Gwaltney, and one brother, Thomas McPherson.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Alamance Park in Burlington, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cranberry House, 6215 North 19E, Newland, North Carolina, 28657, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Birdie Mae Harmon Keller

August 15, 1932 – August 19, 2020

Birdie Mae Harmon Keller, age 88, of Albert Tester Drive, Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020, at her home.

Birdie was born August 15, 1932 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Otis and Alice Ward Harmon. She was a homemaker and the last living charter member of Green Valley Baptist Church. Anyone who knew Birdie knew her as generous, strong, selfless,humble, loving caring, and content. She loved God, and treasured her family and friends. The riches of this world never enticed her. She found her happiness through cooking huge Sunday dinners for the family and friends, making quilts and embroidering items to give away, and so much more. One of her favorite verses was: I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive. Acts 20.35

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Alice Adams of Vilas, and Brenda Potter and husband Jackie of Elk Park; six grandsons, Jamie Keller and wife Sharon of Zionville, Johnny Presnell of Banner Elk, Tony Glenn and wife Stephanie of Vilas, Jason Adams and wife Krystal of Goldsboro, North Carolina, James Keller of Zionville, and Joey Potter and his companion, Kristen Costner of Sugar Grove; four granddaughters, Judy Horney and husband Randy, and Crystal Ross and husband Justin, all of Banner Elk, Michelle Nelson and husband Wesley of Boone, and Kayla Potter of Vilas one son-in-law, Ken Ward of Vilas, and two sisters-in-law, Ruby Harmon of Candler, North Carolina, and Linda Harmon of Elk Park. She is also survived by sixteen great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Keller; one daughter, Linda Ward; one son Randy Keller; two grandchildren, Hunter and Maria Warren; four sisters, Hazel Rhodes, Retha Lanning, Judy McCurry, and Floy Tester, and two brothers, Clinard Harmon and Frank Harmon, one son-in-law, Dale Adams.

Funeral services for Birdie Mae Harmon Keller will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 22, 2020, at 12:00 o’clock, at Green Valley Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 11:00 until 12:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Eric Cornett, Pastor David Ward, and Pastor Daniel Lawrence. Burial will follow in Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church Youth Missionary Fund, in care of Green Valley Baptist Church, 629 Buckeye Road, Elk Park, North Carolina, 28622.

Mary Quirion

March 06, 1960 – August 20, 2020

Mary Quirion, age 60, of Monarch Lane, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, August 20,2020 surrounded by some of her dearest family members.

Mary was born March 6, 1960 in Italy. Mary was a kind, compassionate, God fearing woman. She was an multi-published author who aspired to bring nothing but light into the world. Mary had great compassion for animals, but she especially had a deep love for horses and horseback riding in her youth. Aside from her interest in animals she was an an incredible mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

Mary is survived by her daughter Danielle ,husband Mason Lyons, her two sons Ethan (all of Boone,NC) and Matthew Quirion; and his Fiancé Kim Sterback of Milford, Connecticut. Mary is also survived by one Granddaughter, Ariella Quirion.

Due to COVID, there will be a small private celebration of life for Mary Quirion.

Harry Hale Critcher

December 09, 1937 – August 20, 2020

Harry Hale Critcher, age 82, of Deerfield Road, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone.

Harry was born December 9, 1937 in Watauga County, a son of the late Carnie and Judy Thompson Critcher. He retired from Hollar and Greene Produce after 41 years of service. He was also a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Stout Critcher of the home; one daughter, Sandy Critcher Jordon and husband Jeff of Boone; two sons, Danny Critcher and wife Lynne, and Randy Critcher and wife Debra, all of Boone; two granddaughters, Madi Critcher of Boone, and Ashley Jordan of Hudson; four grandsons, Cody Critcher, Ethan Critcher and wife Macy, and Zack Critcher, all of Boone, and Jeffrey Jordan and wife Kandis of Hayes, North Carolina, and four brothers, Reggie Critcher and wife Debbie of Lenoir, John Critcher and wife Dana of Boone, Reverend David Critcher and wife Linda of Virginia, and Steve Critcher of Boone. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Dillion Critcher; one sister, Erma Davidson, and four brothers, Ed, Truman, Carlton, and Howard Critcher.

Funeral services for Harry Hale Critcher will be conducted Saturday morning, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend David Critcher and Reverend Bud Russell. Burial will follow in the Critcher Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Critcher Cemetery Fund, in care of Anissa Castle, 1779 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Randy Marshall Aldridge

September 19, 1946 – February 11, 2020

Randy Marshall Aldridge, age 73, of NC Highway 105 South, Boone, husband of Margie Aldridge, passed away Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center.

Randy was born September 19, 1946 in Watauga County, a son of the late Herbert and Pauline Harrison Aldridge.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Byrd Aldridge of the home; one daughter, Cristie Dollar; two granddaughters, Charity and Valerie Dollar; one great-grandson, Liam Stapleton; one brother, Chip Aldridge and wife Debra, and one sister, Suzanne Crum and husband Wesley, all of the Foscoe Community; his mother-in-law, Bernice Byrd, and sisters-in-law, Audrey Chambers and husband Earl, and Jane Ashley and husband Tommy. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services for Randy Marshall Aldridge will be conducted Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Foscoe Christian Church. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Wilson.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1: 00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Margie Aldridge, 8958 NC Highway 105 South, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to the Benevolent Fund at Foscoe Christian Church, 8834 US Highway 105 South, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Jesser Isaac Vasquez-Rodriguez

March 06, 2013 – August 23, 2020

Jesser Isaac Vasquez-Rodriguez, age 7, of Russell Beach Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Jesser was born March 6, 2013 in Honduras, the son of Oscar William Vasquez-Pascual of Vilas and Dunia Maribel Rodriguez-Banegas of Nuevo Paraiso, Victoria Yoro, Honduras. He was a kindergarten student at Cove Creek Elementary School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Jeslyn Mabel Vasquez-Rodriguez of Nuevo Paraiso, Victoria Yoro, Honduras; his paternal grandparents, Juan de Dios Vasquez-Diaz and Maria Elisa Pascual of Nuevo Paraiso, Victoria Yoro, Honduras, and his maternal grandparents, Jose Pedro Rodriguez and Lorenza Banegas Cubas.

Funeral arrangements for Jesser Isaac Vasquez-Rodriguez are incomplete at this time.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, Inc., 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

James Joseph “Joe” Perry

July 16, 1938 – August 23, 2020

James Joseph “Joe” Perry, age 82, of Zionville, NC passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home.

Joe was born July 16, 1938 in Watauga County, a son of the late General Blanco Perry and Genevieve Carpenter Perry. He was a retired self-employed carpenter and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by one daughter, Aleta Stafford Hickory; two sons, Tony Perry, and Donovan Perry and wife Felicia of the Beech Creek Community; seven granddaughter, Hope Perry of Banner Elk, Cheri Smith and husband Tim of Denver, North Carolina, Carla Chastain, Jae Cee Marchand, Anna Marchand, all of Hickory, Crystal Perry, Morristown, Tennessee, and Christen Maestas of Boone; three grandson, Lee Perry of Banner Elk, James Stafford of Hickory, and Joseph Perry of Newton; one brother, Keith Perry and wife Lindel of Boone, and two sisters, Myrtle Calhoun and husband Chester of Raleigh, and Marsha Thomas and husband William of Zionville. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Navone Perry; one sister, Theda Lail, and one brother, William Perry.

Graveside services for James Joseph “Joe” Perry will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Tim Pierce. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130, will follow the graveside service.

Sylvia Cribb Kirby

December 30, 1935 – August 23, 2020

Sylvia Cribb Pittman Kirby age 84 of Hudson, NC passed peacefully at the Caldwell Hospice and palliative Care Center on Sunday August 23, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Steward Kirby of the home. One son David Pittman Jr. One daughter Gloria Church and husband Jim Church. Three stepchildren Eric Kirby, Angela tuck and husband Bob, and Rodney Kirby. Two brothers Jerome Cribb and wife Jan ,Mike Cribb and wife Ann. Two sisters-in-law Vicky Cribb and Mary Sue Cribb. Two grandchildren Regina Albaugh and husband Jimmy, Josh Church and wife Shannon. Two step grandchildren Anna Rogers and husband Jason, Dustin Tuck and wife Lisa. Sylvia is also survived by nine great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Sylvia was born in Summerville, South Carolina . She was a retired registered nurse and was active in the Hudson United Methodist Church choir. Sylvia had a love of gardening, sewing, music and animals. She was a talented musician and could play multiple instruments. She was preceded in death by her parents LG Cribb and wife Jessie, two brothers Luther Cribb and Larry Cribb and her first husband David Pittman and great grandson Andrew Church.

A graveside service for Sylvia Cribb Pittman Kirby will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Ann Lou Bullock Caviness

July 22, 1927 – August 23, 2020

Ann Lou Bullock Caviness, age 93, of Appalachian Brian Estates, Boone, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Appalachian Brian Estates.

The daughter of the late Osborne and Eula Knight Bullock, she was born July 22, 1927 in Granville County, North Carolina.

She is survived by three sons, Danny Caviness & wife Pat of Lakeview, North Carolina; John Caviness and wife Sharon of Whispering Pines, North Carolina and Lawrence Caviness and wife Jeannie of Boone; one daughter, Lynn Buckner and husband Mike of Asheboro, North Carolina; One sister, Joyce McNair of Hendersonville, North Carolina and two brothers; Mayward Bullock and wife Hazel of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina and Lane Bullock and wife Lois of Vass, North Carolina. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Caviness, two great-grandsons, Luke Dowd and Ty Caviness, one sister, Celine Painter and two brothers, Russell and Harold Bullock.

Graveside services and burial, for the immediate family, will be conducted at Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeview, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Lakeview Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 32, Lakeview, North Carolina 28350 or to Medi Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Billy Clinton Baird

February 21, 1938 – August 23, 2020

Billy Clinton Baird, age 82, of Vilas, passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Bill was born February 21, 1938. and graduated from Cove Creek High School in 1955 and Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts. He is survived by his brother, Dan Baird and wife Anne Vannoy Baird of Matthews, North Carolina; two nephews, David Baird and wife Karen and their son Joshua of Charlotte North Carolina and Joey Baird and wife Dana and their daughters Samantha and Sarah of Indian Trail, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clint and Josie Mast Baird, his sister, Patty Hodges and her husband Dennis.

Due to the Covid restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service.

The family wishes to extend it’s deepest appreciation to the Life Care Center Of Banner Elk and their great staff for their love and care for Billy over the past two and one-half years.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Watauga Project On Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Caldwell Hospice And Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or to Life Care Center Of Banner Elk, P.O. Box 2199, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604.

Dr. Steven H. Cook MD

September 6, 1951 – August 22, 2020

Steven Henry Cook MD (Doc Cook) passed away August 22nd at the age of 68 in his home surrounded by his family after his long struggle following a series of strokes. He was born in Syracuse, NY on September 6, 1951. He went to college in Waco, TX at Baylor University. After Baylor, he moved back to NY to pursue a medical degree at Upstate Medical Center College of Medicine. He met Bobbie Spencer in histology lab, and a few years later (on July 4, 1976) they married. They both graduated in 1977, and after completing an internship in Somerville, NJ, and family practice residency in Johnson City, NY, Steve established a family medical practice in Johnson City, NY. He worked in that practice for 12 years; he and Bobbie had four kids during their time in NY. In 1994, Steve and Bobbie moved to Banner Elk, NC where he practiced medicine for another 17 years. Doc loved delivering babies, practicing family medicine, and occasionally moonlighting in the emergency room.

Doc had a passion for ministry and especially for foreign missions. He organized more than ten medical mission trips to Haiti, where doctors, nurses, and non-medical volunteers would treat those without regular access to medical care. Ministry was as important to him as medical treatment, and he used these trips to share Jesus’ love through his actions with those who might not have heard the Gospel before. He fellowshipped at Mt. Calvary Baptist and led the senior sunday school class there for many years. Steve was an avid Spades player, a life-long Boy Scout, a Mexican food enthusiast, and a lover of good music. He was also often goofy and stubborn and loud and unapologetic.

Steve is preceded in death by his twin brother Jeffrey Cook, his parents William and Joyce Cook, and his granddaughter Sophia Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Cook; his sons James, Bill, and Andrew Cook and their wives Ginny, Jessica, and Stephanie Cook; his daughter and her husband, Mary and David Walker; nine grandchildren; and his sister, Marilyn Hirt.

The family will have a celebration of life service for Doc when it is easier for the community to gather in a few months.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mount Calvary Baptist’ Mission Fund, Avery MediHome Hospice, or Boy Scout Troop 807.

The family would like to thank MediHome Hospice, Toby Guinn, Carrie Johnson, and Martha Garris for their kind support and care over the last few weeks of Doc’s life.

James Burleson

April 29, 1944 – August 23, 2020

James Burleson, age 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence in Newland.

He was born on April 29, 1944 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a son of the late Doby Burleson and the late Hazel Ledford Burleson.

James graduated from Mars Hill College and retired from First Union Bank, where he served as the City Executive for the Newland Branch for over 25 years. He was a member and past deacon of First Baptist Church Newland, Vesper Masonic Lodge in Spruce Pine, Shriners and the Lions Club. He had served on the Board of Trustees for Mayland Community College, the Board of Directors for Mountain Glen Golf Club and the Avery County Tourism and Economic Development Board.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Sister, JoAnn Abernathy.

James leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 54 years, Dianne Richardson Burleson of Newland, NC; Son, Stephen (Cheryl) Burleson of Newland, NC, Daughter, Sherry (Doug Tennant) Burleson of Linville, NC, Sister, Mary Goins of Merritt Island, FL, Sister, Bernice Peters of Spruce Pine, NC, Granddaughter, Victoria (Jeremy) Woods of Asheville, NC, Granddaughter, Abbie Burleson of Newland, NC, Great-Granddaughter, Eleanor Belle Woods; Brother in law, Tommy (Shirley) Richardson of Winston-Salem, NC; Sister in law, Glenna (Joe) Ollis of Marietta, GA; Brother in law, Roger (Carol) Richardson of Bakersville, NC; Host of nieces and nephews.

James will be interred in the First Baptist Church Newland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church Newland, PO Box 165 Newland, NC 28657.

