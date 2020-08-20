Watauga and Avery Obituaries – August 20, 2020

Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:18 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Mack Louington Capps

1953 – 2020

Master Sargent Mack L. Capps III went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020.

Mack served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He considered it the job of a lifetime. After retiring from the Army he continued to serve his country faithfully as a U.S. Postal Service worker for 22 years.

He is survived by his wife Sara Jane, sister Libby Fulkerson (Bob Mateya), brother Alan Capps (Pam Buck), daughter Lori Bineham (Michael), daughter Robyn Nolette (James), and grandchildren Tyler, Ashley and Andrew.

Gifts in Mack’s honor may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date and time to be announced later.



William S. Bingham

1945 – 2020

William S. Bingham, Jr passed away peacefully at his home in Davidson, NC Friday August 14, 2020. Bill Bingham was born April 8, 1945 in Pinnacle, NC to the late William, Sr. and Christine Bingham. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Robert Bingham.

He served in the United States Army in the Airborne division and in the elite Green Berets attaining the rank of Captain. His dedicated service earned him the Air Medal, the American Spirit Honor Medal and a Bronze Star.

After his service in the Army, Bill began his career in the Independent Insurance System. Bill served as board member and President of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina and was recognized with the Ernest F. Young Education Award in 1997 and the prestigious IIANC Independent Agent of the Year Award in 2004.

Bill Bingham epitomized the virtues of grace, honor and dignity. His love of family was a constant throughout his life. No matter what the event, “Bing” was there. Bill lived life by a creed that actions speak louder than words and he quietly went about helping others with no desire for recognition.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Patty, his daughter and her spouse, Miki and Andy Osherow and his grandchildren, Lucy and Dylan. He is also survived by his sister Rebecca Mast and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to his favorite organization The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade Street NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Online condolences may be shared with the Bingham family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Obituary courtesy of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory.



Janie Holbrook Greer

1937 – 2020

Mrs. Janie Holbrook Greer, age 83, of Deep Gap, the Triplett Community, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Wise County, Virginia, to the late Robert A. and Pearl Brown Holbrook. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Donald Greer.

Janie and Charles were married September 15, 1955, and that same year moved to Triplett, N.C. She worked many jobs over the years, IRC, Shadowline, Roses Department Store, and the Daniel Boone Inn.

Janie was known for the beautiful quilts that she made. These were given to family members and friends over the years. They were given out of love and prayer. She prayed over every quilt for every person that would receive them

She was a member of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 7 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by four daughters, Donna Clark and husband Bud of Morganton, Connie Watson and husband Jerry of Lenoir, Carol Dollar and husband Raymond of Deep Gap, and Linda Greene and husband R.L. of Lenoir; two sons, Chuck Greer and wife Sabine of Banner Elk, and Matt Greer of Deep Gap; two sisters, Ilene Hyler of Bluff City, TN and Myrtle Holbrook of St. Paul, Va. She is also survived by ten grandsons, six granddaughters, and twenty-one great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be private.

Online condolences may be shared with the Greer family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greer family



Birdie Ellen Townsend

1925 – 2020

Mrs. Birdie Ellen Sluder Townsend, age 95, of Norman Road, Boone, the Foscoe community, passed away Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk. Born March 2, 1925 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Andy and Carrie Harmon Sluder. Birdie attended the Foscoe Christin Church. She was a waitress at the Daniel Boone Inn for over 40 years, and was well known for her fried apple pies. Embroidery, quilting and gardening were some of Birdie’s favorite hobbies. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and loved everyone. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Calloway and husband Roy, and Doris Miller, two grandchildren, Chris Calloway and wife Diana and Jeanie Miller and husband Darrel, three great grandchildren, Alanna Stallings and husband Brandon, Lauren Greer and husband Tanner, and Jacob Miller and fiance’ Corinne Giles, and one great-great grandchild Mila Greer.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Adam Townsend, a great granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Miller and several brothers and sisters.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Birdie Townsend will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial will be in the Foscoe Community Cemetery

Online condolences may be shared with the Townsend family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Townsend family.



Hillard Dewey Ward

1944 – 2020

Hillard Dewey Ward, age 76, of Big Branch Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Born March 4, 1944 in Watauga County, he was a son of Dewey and Anita Ward. Mr. Ward was of the Baptist faith. He always enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially the times trout fishing and hiking in the woods and just being outdoors with them. His second passion was working the family farm raising tobacco, Christmas trees, cutting trees and splitting wood for family use. His favorite pastime was working with and repairing old model jeeps.

Mr. Ward is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Linda Hicks Ward; and daughters, Barbara Ward Jones and husband, Anthony, of Elk Park and Susanne Ward of Sugar Grove.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Earl Ward; and sisters, Carolyn McGuire, Jessie Ballew and Marie Presnell. Funeral services for Hillard Dewey Ward will be conducted Friday afternoon, August 21, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Richard Trivette. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services. Graveside services will follow in the Ward Cemetery.

The family respectfully request those attending to please wear a mask and to observe social distancing.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Averette Haney

January 17, 1938 – August 12, 2020

Kesler Averette Haney, age 82, of Rutherfordton & Boone passed away Wednesday at his home.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Rebecca Russell Roark Haney of the home and Boone; Son Keith Haney and wife Kim of Forest City; Daughter Margaret Johnson of Ft. Worth, TX; granddaughters Olivia and Sarah Haney of Ellenboro; Stepson Steve Roark and wife Robyn of Boone; Step granddaughter Brook Matheson and fiancé Britt Cooper of Boone; step grandson Russell Brown of Zionville, NC; Sister-in-Law Phyllis Plowden and husband Bill of Shelby; Brother-in-Law Rev. Bud Russell and wife Betty of Vilas; Aunt Madeline Nixon of Charlotte; Uncle Marvin Holland of Newton Grove, NC. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends Danny, Rhonda and John Davis; and the Roark family who welcomed Averette as a brother and uncle when he married Becky. He was preceded in death by his first wife Frances Champion Haney, his parents, Kesler and Eva Holland Haney, and stepdaughter Kathy Roark Mitchel l and husband Daniel.

Averette served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic from 1960-1965. He was a native of Madison County, NC, attended Mars Hill College and Auburn University, and received a bachelor’s degree from N.C. State University and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University. He taught vocational education for five years at Tarheel High School and twenty-four years at Polk Central High School where he also drove a school bus for eighteen years. Following retirement from teaching, he was an apartment manager and did car transfers for local automobile dealers. An Eagle Scout himself, Averette was Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 129 of Spindale. During this time he obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed seeing North Carolina from the air.

He was a member of Spencer Baptist Church in Spindale for almost 50 years where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, choir member, and on numerous committees. He was also an associate member of the Boone Advent Christian Church and sang in the choir.

Whenever possible, Averette enjoyed spending time on the lake fishing. He loved to travel and visited most of the United States. He pulled a camper twice to Alaska and twice to Nova Scotia, spending many weeks on each trip. He and Frances toured the Holy Land, walking where Jesus walked. Mostly he enjoyed camping trips whenever he could take time to explore more fully the area he was visiting. Following their marriage in 2010, he and Becky took many trips camping or just driving to visit all around the Carolinas, the United States and Canada. He was dedicated to delivering Meals on Wheels with Becky in Watauga County.

Averette dearly loved his family and friends, but most of all, he loved his Lord and being in God’s house. He looked for opportunities to witness to others about Christ wherever he went and would approach strangers or those he had just met to make sure they knew of Jesus’ love and saving grace. Averette will be deeply missed by many, but we rejoice that he now is in the presence of his beloved Lord and reunited with his loved ones.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation of and thanks to the many wonderful staff of Hospice of the Carolinas Foothills for the excellent, loving care Averette received during recent months.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolinas Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City NC 28043.

Graveside services will be conducted 10 AM Saturday August 15, 2020 at Cool Springs Cemetery in Forest City, NC with a celebration of life to follow at 1 PM at Spencer Baptist Church in Spindale with Rev. Bruce Caldwell, Rev. Billy Vaughn, Rev. Bud Russell and Rev. Mitch Marlowe officiating.

The family ask that everyone attending please wear a face covering and observe social distancing

Crowe’s Mortuary & Crematory is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the Haney family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Wanda Kaye Howell

May 16, 1961 – August 17, 2020

Wanda Kaye Howell, age 59, of Malibu Road, Mooresville, passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2020, at Huntersville Medical Center in Huntersville.

Wanda was born May 16, 1961 in Watauga County, a daughter of Callie Ruth Rominger and the late Kodell Howell. She was a senior loan officer for Citizen One Bank.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Jason Harmon of Boone; one daughter, Chasity Rominger of Sugar Grove; a son-in-law, Brian Rominger of Sugar Grove; her granddaughters, Emma and Cora Rominger of Sugar Grove; one grandson, Max Harmon of Boone; two brothers, Junior Howell of Linville and Alan Howell of Vilas; one sister, Donna Coffey of Blowing Rock; one sister-in-law, Shirli Howell of Linville, and one brother-in-law, Doug Coffey of Blowing Rock. She is also survived by a number of special uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many friends.

Memorial services for Wanda Kaye Howell will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 22, 2020, at 1:30 PM, at Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3112 Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina, 28679. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Lawrence. Due the Covid-19 Pandemic, the services will be conducted outside where social distancing will be observed.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at the fellowship hall, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Howell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Birdie Mae Harmon Keller

August 15, 1932 – August 19, 2020

Birdie Mae Harmon Keller, age 88, of Albert Tester Drive, Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020, at her home.

Funeral arrangements for Birdie Mae Harmon Keller are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Keller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Danny Dee Dibble

March 6, 1938 – August 12, 2020

Danny Dee Dibble, age 82, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 6, 1938 in Osborne County, Kansas, to the late George and Margaret LeRock Dibble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Joe Dibble.

Dan attended Kansas State University on a four year basketball scholarship and he majored in mathematics. His career started at NASA in Cape Canaveral, Florida and he retired from Eastern Airlines as a Captain. Dan was a member and attended Banner Elk United Methodist Church.

Those left behind to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 40 years, Connie of the home; one son, Sean Dibble; one daughter, Daphne Dibble; two grandsons; one sister, Jane More. Extended family members, Steven, James, Ricky, and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Banner Elk United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1584 Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604 or http://www.bannerelkumc.org/donate.html

The family would like to say thank you for all the loving support from all of their family and friends.

Family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Dibble family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Danny and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.