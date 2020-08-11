Watauga and Avery Obituaries – August 11, 2020

Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4:31 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Rebecca Sue Barnes

1936 – 2020

Mrs. Rebecca Sue Sluder Barnes, age 84, of Boone, the Foscoe Community, passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk. Born April 3, 1936 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Arlen and Eva Bell Calloway Sluder. Becky graduated from Cove Creek High School in 1954. She was a homemaker and a member of Foscoe Christian Church. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge and needlepoint.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rex Barnes, one daughter, Vickie Moore of Marion, and four grandchildren, Dylan Moore, Holly Moore, Colton Moore and Stephanie Davis.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Vincent Barnes, and two brothers, Tom and Pete Sluder.

Graveside services for Becky Barnes will be conducted at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Officiating will be Minister Chris Wilson

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Life Care Center of Banner Elk, 185 Norwood Hollow Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be shared with the Barnes family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Barnes family.



Lorena Brenda Crouse

1954 – 2020

Lorena Brenda Crouse, age 66, passed away at her home in Crumpler, NC where she was cared for by her daughter Martha Shumate-Cason and grandchildren Felicia Anne Bledsoe, Teresa Jade Myers McGuire, and their spouses Everett Bledsoe and Joseph McGuire.

She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on January 12, 1954 to Mable Lorena McLamb and Gardner McLamb and had seven siblings. She has eight children which seven are living. She loved spending time with her family. She had a smile that lit up the room especially when her grandchildren or great grandchildren were around. She was loved by many and loved to make new friends. She loved to do puzzles, play games on the phone, crochet, and listen to country music.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mable Daniels, her mother, Mable McLamb, her father, Gardner McLamb, her brother, Gary McLamb, and her grandchildren, Timmy Malafronti, Tonya Daniels, Candice and Adam Biederman.

She is survived by her siblings, Randy McLamb, Ricky McLamb, Deborah McLamb, Sandra Daigrepont, Kathy Phillips, and Gail Volpe, her children, April Bender, Ruth Baker, Martha Shumate-Cason, Thomas Daniels, Joseph and spouse Penny Daniels, Lorena Crouse, Loretta Lynne Biederman, and Stephanie Crouse, along with 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2020 at 3 o’clock at the Smyrna Clayton Moose Lodge located at 2035 South Dupont Boulevard, Smyrna DE 19977.

George B. Younce

June 13, 1947 – August 08, 2020

George B. Younce age 73, of Zionville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence.

The son of the late Charles Olen Younce and Bonnie Powell Younce Mast. Mr. Younce was born June 13, 1947 in Watauga county. He was a member of Mabel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Smith Younce of Zionville; one son, Jason Younce and wife Charlotte of Charleston, South Carolina; two daughters, Sarah Gilliam and husband William of Zionville and Skylar Younce of Zionville; one step-son, Michael Dunn of Kingsport, Tennessee and one step-daughter, Missy Morefield of Mountain City, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Joseph Morefield, Madelyn and Wyatt Gilliam, Townsend and Riley Younce, one sister-in-law, Becky Younce of Boone and one brother-in-law, Dick Henson of Bristol, Tennessee. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by, one sister, Jean Younce Henson, two brothers, Paul and Jerry Younce and his step-father, Roe Mast.

Funeral services for George B. Younce will be conducted Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Cindy Lunsford will officiate. Military graveside rites and burial provided by American Legion Post 130 will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friend from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or to Mabel United Methodist Church, 5932 Old US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina 28698 or to the American Cancer Society, c/o Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Younce family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mancy Stephens Setzer

April 02, 1935 – August 09, 2020

Mancy Emma Stephens Setzer, age 85, of Rainbow Trail, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Glenbridge Health Care And Rehab.

Mancy was born April 2, 1935 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late William Aaron Stephens and Jessie Wilson Stephens. She retired from IRC/TRW after 45 years. Mancy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Mancy was survived by her children, Aaron Carl Setzer and wife Sherry of Zionville, and Lisa Setzer Connor and husband Mike of Colonial Heights, Virginia; one granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Connor Reyes anad husband Broderick of Petersburg, Virginia; two grandsons, Samuel Thomas Connor of Colonial Heights, Virginia, and Andrew Joseph Connor and wife Amber, and their children, Noah John Connor and Jude Michael Connor, all of Petersburg, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest Setzer, and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna Mae Stephens Williams and her husband Jim, and Mary June Stephens Wallace and her husband Bruce.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. A private burial will take place at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Setzer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Jimmy Parlier

January 15, 1962 – August 6, 2020

Jimmy Parlier, age 58, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home in Newland.

He was born on January 15, 1962 in Maryland, a son of the late Jimmy Parlier and the late Willa Wise Parlier.

He retired from Baxter Health Care in North Cove after 34 years of service. Jimmy enjoyed working on and repairing old clocks.

Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 14 years, Marinda Calhoun Parlier of Newland, NC; Daughter, Jamie Marie (Kedron) Payne of Old Fort, NC, Daughter, Amanda Jean Parlier of Old Fort, NC, Daughter, Michelle Lynn Parlier of Marion, NC, Granddaughter, Kaylee Payne, Granddaughter, Amie Payne, Very Special Friends, Steve Gilliam and Family of Banner Elk, NC, and Shelia Ruppard and Family of Banner Elk, NC.

Graveside services for Jimmy Parlier will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Newland Cemetery with Pastor Bradley Calhoun officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Parlier family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jimmy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.