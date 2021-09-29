Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 29, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Frances Kaye Walker

1954 – 2021

Frances Kaye Walker, born November 26, 1954 was the daughter of the late Jess and Jacqueline Matheson. Frances Kaye Walker sadly passed away on September 20th, 2021 at Yadkinville Health and rehabilitation facility.

Ms. Frances Walker is survived by her son Jason Walker and his wife Mikaela Walker of Wilkesboro. Additionally Her grandchildren, Zylah-Grace Walker of Lenoir, NC, and Serenity and Gabriel Bolick of Boone, NC., Jackson Arwood and Colton Velazquez of Vilas, NC. Ms. Walker’s one brother,Wayne Green of Lenoir, NC, Her three nephews, Kenneth and Nathan Greene of Lenoir, NC, and Charlie Green of Myrtle Beach, SC. One niece Jennifer Smith of Lenoir, NC, Her great Nephew, Nathaniel Green of Lenoir, NC. Her five cousins, Joel Critcher, Donna Coffey, Patty Nolen, and Zachary Dixon all of Boone, NC. Finally Ms. Walker’s special friends, Patty White of Blowing Rock, NC, and Jackie and Sonny Ward of Vilas, NC.

Frances Walker is preceded in Death by her mother Jacqueline Matheson, her Father Jess Matheson, and her two brothers Jess Allen Walker and Michael Greene.

Services for Ms. Walker will take place Saturday September 25th, 2021 at Boone United Methodist Church at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends at 1:00pm prior to the memorial service.

The Family will accept any donations made to cover the expenses of the memorial service duringthis tragic circumstance. Flowers may also be Donated or brought to the service. Donations can be given to Jackie Ward or sent to 482 Fox Hill Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Walker family.

.

.

Georges Maurice Coudeville

1932 – 2021

Georges Maurice Coudeville passed away Tuesday, September 21 at his home in Boone. He was 89 years old and was preceded in death by his wife Delores Coudeville.

Born in Lille, France, Georges was 8 years old at the start of WWII. He joined the French Air Force after high school and completed Flight Training in Missouri where he met his wife. The newlyweds returned to France where Georges flew missions to North Africa.

The couple eventually moved back to America and settled in Ft. Myers, FL. where they raised three children, twins, Maurice and Patrice and a younger daughter, Carla.

In 1980, the couple moved to Valle Crucis with Carla. Georges was employed by Appalachian State University and retired as the Front Desk Manager at the Broyhill Inn and Conference Center.

He was a devout Christian who loved and prayed for all those he met.

Georges is survived by his sons, Maurice Coudeville of Foley, Alabama and Patrice Coudeville and wife Carlene of Stapleton, AL. and daughter, Carla Cole and husband Larry of Boone.

Funeral services for Georges Maurice Coudeville will be conducted Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone.

The family will receive friends Friday beginning at 12:00 noon until the service time.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be sent to Appalachian House of Prayer where Georges served 10 years as elder. (PO Box 2227, Boone, NC 28607 or www.apphop.org)

Online condolences may be shared with the Coudeville family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Coudeville family.

.

.

Glenn Hal “Hal” Main

1942 – 2021

Glenn “Hal” Main, age 79, of Vilas, NC passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC. He was born March 22, 1942 in Watauga, a son of the late Earl Harmon Main and Annie Lou Tester Main.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Billie Harmon Main, two sons, Glenn Hal Main, Jr. (Suzanne) of Asheville, NC and Jeffery Lee Main (Doreen) of Covington, VA. Two daughters, Gina Main Arnette (Bill) of Boone, NC and Kimberly Main Earp (Charlie) of Vilas, NC.

Ten grandchildren, Natasha and Brittney Main of Asheville, Amber Main of Hampstead, NC, Kayla Main Oglesby (Steven) of Covington, VA, Carol Main Brown (Zeke) of Stoney Fork, NC, Alisha Perry Welborn (Ray) of Cherryville, NC, Cassie Perry Gladney (Curtis) of Clayton, NC, Andrew Earp (Kaitlin) of Arapahoe, NC Jeremy Earp (Tiffany) of Vilas, NC and Jacob Earp (Aden) of Vilas, NC.

He is also survived by 23 great grandchildren. Three sisters, Earlene Main Williams (Frank) of Zionville, NC, Betty Main Townsend (Larry) of Banner Elk, NC and Margaret Cable (Sanford) of Sugar Grove, NC and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Pamela and Patina Main, one sister, Emogene Main Miller and two nieces, Rebecca Miller and Leigh Anne Cable.

Due to Covid-19 services for Glenn “Hal” Main will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Antioch Cemetery Fund, in care of Worley Robbins, 266 Honey Dew Lane, Banner Elk, NC 28604 or the Church of Jesus Christ, PO Box 38, Newland, NC 28657.

Online condolences may be shared with the Main family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Main family.

.

.

Brenda Kay Setzer

1941 – 2021

Brenda Kay Barlow Setzer, age 79, of Boone, passed away Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Carolina Medical Center. Born December 7, 1941 in Lenoir, she was a daughter of the late James Walter and Cora Belle Rivers Barlow. Brenda was retired from the NC Department of Corrections where she worked as a computer technician. Brenda enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, but especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sports.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela West and husband Dan of Boone, three grandchildren, Corey West, Zachary West and Laurel West, one sister, Doris Payseur and husband Jerry of Lincolnton, her former husband and friend, Rodney Setzer, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Margaret Angley and husband Bill, Virginia Davis and husband Scottie, Marion Moore and husband George, Jim Barlow and wife Sofie, and Shirley Weyrauch and husband Paul, one nephew, Mitch Benfield and his father Carlton Benfield.

Funeral services for Brenda Kay Barlow Setzer will be conducted Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Boone United Methodist Church at 2 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 o’clock at the church. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Setzer family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Setzer family.

.

.

Franklin Keith Hicks

1957 – 2021

Franklin Keith Hicks, age 64 of Sugar Grove, NC died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center from complication of acute kidney failure after a brief illness. Born March 20, 1957 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Elmo and Pauline Vines Hicks. Keith was a long time member of Boone United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the NC Locksmith Association and Girl Scouts of the USA. He recently retired from Appalachian State University after 26 years of service.

Keith loved his family, especially his grandchildren. They were the light of his life. He was a talented carpenter and mechanic that could build or repair almost anything. He loved his animals, Beach trips, long walks with his wife and good BBQ. He had a quiet but strong faith and was a Godly man. As Keith would have said, “It was a Life” and a good one.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine W. Hicks, two sisters, Judy Branch of Zephyrhills, FL and Marilyn LaPorte of Spooner, WI, children, Ronnie Hicks of Boone, Beth Rhodes and husband Jeremy of Vilas, NC, Sara Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC and Christina Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC, grandchildren, Hailey Dills and husband Brad of Hampton, TN; Lana Natusch of Sugar Grove, NC; Gunner and Archer Rhodes of Vilas, NC, Honorary daughters, Chika Watanabe, Aya Horikoshi and Anastasia Shagdaron

Nieces and Nephew – Terri Anne Darby and husband Ted of Creedmoor, NC; Andy Branch and special friend Greg of Chicago, IL; Kristen Brenenstall and husband Jimmy of Spooner, WI; Katherine LaPorte, of Spooner, WI

Aunts & Uncles – Shirley Johnson of Sugar Grove, NC; John “Pete” Vines and wife Jean of Christiansburg, VA; Nancy Glenn and husband Gale of Sugar Grove, NC

Several Great nieces, nephews and multiple cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, April Hicks.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Valle Crucis Park, PO Box 581, Valle Crucis, NC 28691 or Boone United Methodist Church Women’s Education Fund, 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hicks family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hicks family.

.

.

Holly Mae Smith

1945 – 2021

Mrs. Holly Greene Smith, age 76, of Clyde Lane, Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

Born August 31, 1945 in Wilkes County, she was a daughter of Calvin Early (Callie) and Hazel Ackless Greene. Mrs. Smith was a member of the Full Gospel Fellowship Church. Hollie treasured the love of her family second only to her love and devotion for the Lord. Mrs. Smith enjoyed being outdoors and would often be found tending to her vegetable gardens and flower beds.

She is survived by her sons, Roy John Smith and wife, Renee, and Randy Smith and wife, Donna, all of Deep Gap, Richard Smith and wife, Kendra of Zionville, and Russell Smith of Deep Gap; brother, Travis Greene and wife, Judy, of Miller’s Creek; and eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Harold Smith; sisters, Jewel Greene and Irene Felts; and brothers, Dennis, David, Clyde and Creed Greene.

Funeral services for Holly Smith will be conducted Thursday morning, September 30, at 11 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Allen Miller, Rev. Jerry Grogan and Rev. Cecil Hamby. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside service will follow at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Smith family

.

.

Janet Leigh Berry

1963 – 2021

Janet Leigh Berry, aged 57, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, North Carolina. Janet was born on November 3, 1963 in Blowing Rock, NC to James and Judy Berry.

Janet was a lifelong resident of Watauga County. She attended Watauga High School and graduated from Wilkes Community College and Caldwell Community College. She worked at Blowing Rock hospital for several years and enjoyed taking care of the elderly patients.

Janet was a kind woman – holding fast to her beliefs, defending those she loved, and always seeking to help anyone that was in need, she would give away items she needed just to help someone else.

Janet was of the Baptist faith and strongly believed and rejoiced in getting to meet the Lord and be reunited with loved ones that had passed before her. She loved having family and friends around and made friends wherever she went.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Stacia Hatley, her son, Joseph Strickland, grandson, Randy Steven Hatley, her mother, Judy Berry, sisters Robin Triplett and husband Jim, Amy Yates and husband Jamey, brothers Douglas Berry and wife Billana and Jeffery Berry and wife Beth and her very loved dog, Daisy. In addition, she had many nieces, nephews, and her best friend Norma Kyte.

Janet was predeceased in death by her father, James Berry, infant sister, Anita Jean Berry and son, Steven Hatley.

A private, family graveside service will be held at the Middle Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home to help with arrangements.

Address: 194 Queen St, Boone, NC 28607

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Berry family.

.

.

Eston Roby “Dick” Barnes

1934 – 2021

Eston Roby ‘Dick’ Barnes, age 87, of Howard’s Creek Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021 at his home. Born April 23, 1934 in Watauga County, he was a son of Fred and Ida Greene Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a member of Doe Ridge Baptist Church and was a long time employee of Vermont American. Dick was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family whom he loved immensely. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering on old vehicles, potato farming, gardening and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nan Ragan Barnes; daughter, Janta B. Winkler and husband, Lee and granddaughter, Ann Winkler, all of Boone;

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Tester and Pearl Penley; and brothers, Earl, Ed and Ted Barnes.

Graveside services for Dick Barnes will be conducted Thursday afternoon, September 30, 2021 at 4 o’clock at the Skyland Cemetery. For everyone’s safety, the family encourages social distancing and the use of masks.

The family also respectively requests no food or flowers, and suggests memorials to Doe Ridge Baptist Church, in care of Wanda Winkler, 220 Cub Ward Road, Vilas, NC 28692 or to the Skyland Cemetery Fund, in care of Rita Ragan, 186 Ragan-Culler Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinanadbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barnes family.

.

.

Bobby Ray Isaacs

August 14, 1967 – September 23, 2021

Bobby Ray Isaacs, age 54, of Boone, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born August 14, 1967, in Watauga County, the son of Elizabeth Eldreth Isaacs and the late Paul William Isaacs. He was employed with Ingles Grocery Company, a veteran having served in the US Navy as a linguist, serving from 1986 until 1997 and was a member of Three Fork’s Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by, three sisters, Patricia Ward and husband James of Elk Park; Janet Isaacs of Boone and Debbie Blake and husband Randy of Vilas and a special friend, Richard Painter of Boone. He is also survived by several nephews and a niece and several great-nephews and a great niece and many cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by, his maternal-grandparents, Worth and Marie Eldreth and his paternal-grandparents, Dewey Isaacs and Louise Isaacs Phillips.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Three Fork’s Baptist Church, 1922 US Highway 421, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Relief Fund, 144 VFW Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

.

.

Ricky Lynn Billings

May 31, 1955 – September 23, 2021

Ricky Lynn Billings, age 66, of State Road passed away peacefully in the night of September 23, 2021.

He leaves behind a son and daughter in-law Shane and Misty Billings of Todd; three sisters, Doris Hall of Mount Airy; Joann and husband Windell White of Elkin and Shirley Murphy of State Road, one brother Lester and wife Becky Billings of Jonesville, and one brother in-law Russell Williams of State Road. He is also survived by five nieces, Tina Collins, Theresa Reece, Retha Holbrook, Angela Murphy and Cindy Cross and eight nephews, Alvis Hall, Kevin Murphy, Shannon Minton, Jessie White, Jason Billings, Nicholas Minton, Brandon Minton and Dustin Murphy.



He was preceded in death by was his wife Marlene Billings, his father and mother Sherman and Sarah (Sally) Billings, two sisters Carol Williams and Nellie Minton, one niece Monica Minton, and one nephew Chris Murphy.

With wonderful memories and love in our hearts we say: This isn’t goodbye, but until we meet again. We love you Ricky.

A visitation and a time for family and friends to share the memories and stories of Ricky will be held, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church from 5:00 until 7:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or to Liberty Grove Baptist Church, 3289 Liberty Grove Church Road, Fleetwood, North Carolina 28626 or to Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1998 Traphill Road, Hayes, North Carolina 28635.

Online condolences may be sent to the Billings family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Denise Slawter

October 06, 1968 – September 26, 2021

Denise Slawter, age 52, of Banner Elk, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her residence.

She was born October 6, 1968 in Savannah, Georgia. A daughter of Joan Cook Broxton and the late Curtis Broxton.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Slawter of Banner Elk; two daughters, Sarah Slawter of Burnsville and Ashley Benton of Walterboro, South Carolina; two sons, James Slawter and wife Dokota Broxton Slawter of Banner Elk and Tommy Benton and Fiancé Megan Lovelace of Charleston, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Sawyer Malphrus of Burnsville; Cheyenne Chaplin and Trey Chaplin both of Walterboro, South Carolina; Cameron and Jr. Benton both of Charleston, South Carolina and one brother, Ron Broxton and wife Brenda of Columbia, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Slawter family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

John Rodgers Kennedy

December 9, 2009 – September 27, 2021

John Rodgers Kennedy, age 11, of Boone, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Johnson City, Tennessee.

He is survived by his father and mother, David and Hannah Kennedy of Boone; his siblings, Grace (and Andrew) Barry, Heidi, Hope Greta, Schuyler, Thomas, Faith, Sudie, Stephen, Mercy, nieces: Hannah Joy and Lydia Barry, his grandparents: Nancy Kennedy and Pete Chamberlin of Beech Mountain, North Carolina and Bill and Beth Hanger of Montreat, North Carolina.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kennedy family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

