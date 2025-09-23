Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 23rd, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Gaither Hamilton Cooke

November 18, 1944 ~ September 10, 2025

Gaither Hamilton Cooke, 80, passed away September 10, 2025, at Frye Medical Center, Hickory, NC. Gaither was born November 18,1944, to Rev. Robert Clell Cook and Velma McLean Cook in Boone, North Carolina. He grew up in the Globe area of Caldwell County. He entered the United States Army, serving three tours in Vietnam, tours in Germany and Korea, and was stationed in Alaska working on the pipeline. He remained in the Army Reserves until retirement while also serving as a diesel mechanic for American Airlines.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Linda Combs Wolfferts. His children include Monica Cooke Fausti (Luca), Daryl Cooke, Dave Cooke, Julia McDade and special family Hunter Wolfferts, Amy Wolfferts, Jeffrey Wolfferts and Shandra Wolfferts. Grandchildren include Megan Ard, Gavin Ard, Giulio Fausti, Giada Fausti, Joseph Cooke, Jacob Cooke, Sean McDade. Great grandchildren include Levi Marshall, Leighton Marshall, Teagan Marshall, Sutton Marshall, Stevie Ard, Lennon Ard, Emerson Cooke, Jameson Cooke, and several nieces and nephews. His constant and steadfast companion of 14 was his beloved Chihuahua, Lady.

Gaither was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jobe Cook, Herman Cook, Bobby Cook, sister Sarah Jane Cook Thompson, and his oldest son Dwain Cooke. Gaither truly loved his family and friends. He was generous, kind and always willing to find time to help anyone in need. Stories from his past were freely shared to anyone interested. His colorful personality and love will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Watauga County Veterans Services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral and Crematory is serving the Cooke family.

Ernest Hoover Miller

February 4, 1928 ~ September 15, 2025

Mr. Ernest Hoover Miller, age 97, of Laurel Fork Road Vilas, passed away Monday morning, September 15, 2025, at his home. Born February 4, 1928, in Watauga County, he was a son of Henry Wyatt and Etta Jones Miller.

Ernest was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a long -time member of Meat Camp Baptist Church and was employed as a salesman for Glenns Auto Parts in Boone for more than 34 years. His favorite pastime was restoring old cars, watching auto racing, episodes of the Andy Griffith Show on TV, and traveling with family.

However, most important to Ernest was his love of the Lord and the love of his family. Ernest is survived by his wife, Darline Phillips Miller; sons, Michael Miller of Zionville, Geoff Miller and wife Ciss, of Marietta, GA; granddaughters, Georgie Miller of Boone, Iowa, Ashlee Sasser and husband, Holt of Holly Ridge; grandsons, Adam Miller of Hickory, Eric Miller of Boone, Derek Cox, Adam Miller and wife Kim; great-grandsons, Zane Presnell, Caden and Cooper Cox, Chaney Miller and Riley Sasser; stepchildren, Charles, Ginger. Gene and Barbara; step grandchildren, Brad, Austin, Brent, Brandon, Brian and Candace; and step great-grandchildren, Dakota and Lane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Miller.

Funeral services for Ernest Miller will be conducted Thursday afternoon, September 18, 2025, at 2 o’clock at Meat Camp Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Mike Townsend, Rev. T. J. Jackson and Rev. Herbert McCoy. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post130. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home in Winston-Salem, 2640 Reynolds Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 to the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, NC 28607.

James Caswell Goodnight Jr. (Jim)

August 19, 1942 – September 15, 2025

James Caswell Goodnight Jr., known to all as Jim, passed away peacefully at his home in Valle Crucis on Monday morning, September 15, 2025. Born in Watauga County to J.C. and Rosalie Goodnight, who preceded him in death, Jim lived a life defined by family, community, and hard work.

A graduate of Watauga High School, Jim went on to study at Appalachian State Teachers College and later at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was well known for his sharp wit, often joking, “After earning my degree from UNC, I allegedly taught history at York High School in South Carolina. Thank goodness they didn’t have Google back then.”

In 1968, Jim returned to Boone to join his father and uncles in starting the family’s country ham business. With the support of his cousin and many loyal employees, he helped grow the company into one of the largest employers in Watauga County. By the mid-1990s, after moving operations to the local industrial park, the business employed more than 160 men and women from Watauga and surrounding counties.

Jim was a passionate fan of UNC football and basketball, and he cheered on the Carolina Panthers—especially when they were winning. He proudly attended two Super Bowls to support them. Beyond sports, Jim had a deep love of travel and adventure. He visited Antarctica, where he loved to tell the story of slipping on penguin poop. On a safari in Africa, he spent a sleepless night convinced he was hearing the hiss of a snake or scorpion, only to discover it was the sprinklers. He also explored England, France, Spain, Russia, and many other countries, always bringing home stories that made others laugh.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetery on Friday, September 26, at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in late October… time and place to be determined.

Jim’s life reflected his devotion to family, his service to the community, and his leadership in business. Goodnight Brothers will continue to operate proudly, as it has for more than 75 years.

W. Boyd Bolick

September 18, 2025

W. Boyd Bolick, age 88, of Lenoir passed away Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Atrium Health Wilkes Medical Center surrounded by family members. He was born February 4, 1937, in Caldwell County to the late Vernon and Macie Bolick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Rich Bolick; son, Edward Bolick; three sisters, Treva Austin (Atwell), Reba Ford (Alfred), and Lena Tignor (Clarence); and two brothers, Lester Bolick (Ruby) and Dell Bolick.

Boyd served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 in Germany. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in Kentucky for over 40 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Charles Bolick; four grandchildren, Crystal Bolick of Asheville, Matthew Bolick (Callen) of Sammamish, Washington, Forrest Bolick of Boone, and River Bolick of Boone; three great-grandchildren, Jack Bolick, Flynn Bolick, and Simon Bolick all of Sammamish, Washington; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Bolick of Boone; two sisters, Alice Hicks (Roger) and Elizabeth Pope (Jim), both of Lenoir; two brothers, Glenn Bolick (Lou) and Dan Bolick (Wanda), both of Lenoir; two sisters-in-law, Ina Bolick of Lenoir, and Beatrice Cooper of Scottsville, Kentucky; two brothers-in-law, James Rich of Adolphus, Kentucky, and Johnny Rich of Scottsville, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 2:30 P.M. at Bailey’s Camp Baptist Church with Pastor Brent Bolick and Pastor Chad Cole officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Bolick Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Bolick, Brian Bolick, Ethan Bolick, Nathan Bolick, Mike Calhoun, and Clinton Laws. Honorary pallbearers will be Forrest Bolick and Boyd’s nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NE, Lenoir NC 28645.

The family would like to thank High Country Amorem for their help in caring for Boyd during his lengthy illness.

Henry Glenn Townsend

July 24, 1939 – September 19, 2025

Glenn Townsend, age 86 of Boone, passed away Friday September 19, 2025, at The Foley Center.

He was born June 24, 1939, in Watauga County, the son of the late Allen and Eva Dollar Townsend. He was a member of Boone Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Townsend of Boone; one grandson, Christopher Townsend of Boone; one sister, Barbara Wheeler of Conover; two brothers, Buddy Townsend of Boone and David Townsend and wife Darlene of Patterson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded by his wife, Gladys Miller Townsend, one sister, Pat Greene and one brother Dana Townsend.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service conducted by his Pastor, Kenny Newberry. Burial will follow in Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Boone Baptist Church, PO Box 2058, Boone, NC 28607.

Reverend Walter Frank Johnson

August 5, 1934 – September 21, 2025

“His Lord said unto him, “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:23 KJV

Reverend Walter Frank Johnson, affectionately known as “Preacher Frank,” age 91, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, September 21, 2025, following an extended illness. Born on August 5, 1934, he was a son of the late Donald Allen Johnson and Geneva Belle Edmisten Johnson.

Frank was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was also a distinguished soldier in the Army of the Lord, having been in the ministry for over fifty years. He was a retired funeral home employee and was a member of Mabel Baptist Church.

As a young man, Frank assisted in the organization of and was one of the first members of Calvary Baptist Church of Mountain City, where some years later, he was a song leader, taught Sunday School and he was ordained to preach the gospel. He served as pastor of Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church in Mountain City for over 34 years and then at West View Baptist Church in Boone, Elk Mills Baptist Church in Butler, and Mabel Baptist Church in Zionville. “Preacher Frank” was the voice of Bible Truth Radio Broadcast on WMCT for over 30 years and preached in countless revival meetings and bible conferences in many states. He served on the boards of Grace Baptist Missions and Central Medical Missions Operation Renewed Hope, in addition to serving on the Cold Springs Water Commission.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, and the mother of his children, Vilena Mae Graybeal Johnson and his four brothers, Allen, O’Dell, Scott and Glenn “Cotton” Johnson.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Crowder Johnson; his son, Walter F. Johnson, Jr. (Pam) of Johnson City, Tennessee; his two daughters, Janet Raynor (Jim) Hellertown, Pennsylvania and Diana Allen (Danny) of Concord, North Carolina; one grandson, Zack Johnson (fiancée, Taylor Clodfelter); four granddaughters, Beth Tupper (James), Annie Ellis (Doug), Hannah Raynor, Kaylee Johnson (fiancé Andy Clark); four great grandchildren, Lucy Tupper, Luca Tupper, Lena Smothers, and Adaline Smothers. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow 6 p.m. with Pastors Daniel Lawrence, Daniel Jones, and Bill Morefield officiating. A private burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Richard Hammons, Jack Cress, David Campbell, Rick Wallace, Larry Smith, and Mike White. Honorary pallbearers are Zack Johnson, Jim Raynor, Ronnie Johnson, Jerry Stansberry, Charlie Roark and ministers in attendance.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Central Missionary Clearinghouse (CMC), PO Box 219228, Houston, TX 77218-9228, specially designated for Brother Daniel Jones or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family respectfully requests no food.

Expressions of gratitude and thanks are extended to the staff of Amedisys Home Health, Watauga Medical Center, the Foley Rehabilitation Center, and Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Earlene Miller Holaday

October 9, 1938 – September 22, 2025

Earlene Miller Holaday age 86, of Boone passed away Monday September 22, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born on October 9, 1938, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Alfred Clint Miller and Suma Gay Proffitt Miller.

She is survived by one sister, Faye Cline and husband Joe Ben of Morganton; one brother-in-law, Richard Holaday of Boone; one aunt, Jewell Thomas of Zionville; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Gene Holaday and an infant sister, Jewell Miller.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday September 27, 2025, at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Eric Proffitt will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 279 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Herbert Marshall Isaac

January 5, 1940 – September 16, 2025

Herbert Marshall Isaac, age 85, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC following a short battle with lung cancer and pneumonia.

He was born on January 5, 1940 in Duval County, Florida, a son of the late Max Isaac and the late Nettye Puldy Isaac Cohen.

Herb was a well known trader of opportunities having been involved in real estate, construction, and car sales. He was a proud and dedicated member of Greater Joy Fellowship in Newland and was very active with Avery County Fair, Woolly Worm Festival and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed talking to anyone, tinkering with cars, and antiquing. He could always be counted on to tell a story and make you smile.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jean Isaac.

Herb leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters, Penny (Bob) Cartwright of Wellington, FL, Karen (Tim) Bounds of Newland, NC; son, Scott (Kim) Isaac of Roan Mountain, TN; sister, Nyra Stinson; brother, Paul (Phyllis) Isaac; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

At Herb’s request, no services are planned at this time.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the amazing staff of Watauga Medical Center for the wonderful and loving care they provided and to the Avery County Community for the outpouring of love that has been shown to them.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Greater Joy Fellowship or the American Cancer Society.

