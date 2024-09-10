Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 10, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Robert Thomas Kampfer

December 24, 1959 ~ August 30, 2024

Robert Thomas Kampfer took his final ride on Earth on Friday, August 30, 2024 to join the angels in heaven. Robert was described by many friends as creative, funny, hardworking, outgoing, and personable. Whenever he was needed, he would always be there for anyone, never met a stranger, and always taught outside the box. Robert blessed his co-workers with a menagerie of tunes on his speaker system. Robert was just a wonderful, all-around person who meant so much to so many.

Robert, Semper Fi, was always a faithful soldier in the Marines. He served as Staff Sergeant and was a jet-engine mechanic and he brought these skills to everyday life, Love was a trait he carried around and played as an avid tennis opponent. The outdoors was a place of solace for Robert as he loved to hunt, fish, and enjoyed many other outdoor activities.

Robert entered this world as a blessing to so many on December 24, 1959 to Joyce Elizabeth Kampfer and John Brennan Kampfer. Regina Kampfer, his sister and Dezmin Marie Kampfer, his daughter survives him. His son, Jonathan Brennan Kampfer, and Valerie and Elizabeth Kampfer, all proceed him in death.

Services to celebrate Mr. Kampfer’s life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Boone in the Chapel.

Michael Brendon Holmes

November 3, 1972 – September 3, 2024

Mr. Michael Brendon Holmes, age 51, died Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at his home with his Mother by his side.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Claudia Virginia Robbins

Oct 2, 1938 – Sep 5, 2024

Claudia Robbins, age 85, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, NC.

She was born on October 2, 1938 in Randolph County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Robert Franklin Brittain and the late Ulnah Allred Brittain.

Claudia retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, where she taught Kindergarten and First Grade for 34 years. She was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Crossnore, NC and loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing the piano, working in the garden and watching the birds in her flower garden.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Franklin Brittain; mother, Ulnah Brittain; sister, Peggy Woodruff; brother, Bobby Brittain.

Claudia leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 63 years, Page Robbins; two daughters, Angela Robbins of Charlotte, NC, Phyllis (Doug) Gordon of Denver, NC; three grandchildren, Bobbie (Caleb) Grant of Huntersville, NC, Brittany (Justin) Jones of Raleigh, NC, Megan (Fiance’ Troy Gregor) Gordon of Charlotte, NC.

Services for Claudia Robbins will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 3:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Cooper Starnes and Doug Gordon officiating. Music will be under the direction of Donna Abernathy, Bobbie Grant and Brittany Jones, Violinist. Interment will follow in the Pineola Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine and to the members of Fellowship Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 1336 Walt Clark Rd. Crossnore, NC 28616.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Robbins family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Claudia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Craig Allen Baird

Jul 4, 1965 – Sep 7, 2024

Craig Baird, age 59, of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at SECU Mountain Valley Hospice House in Yadkinville, NC.

He was born on July 4, 1965 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of James Baird of Newland and the late Sandra Phillips Baird.

Craig worked for many years as a Stone Mason and was a member of the Flat Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed sitting and talking with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Sandra Sue Baird.

Craig leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, James Baird of Newland; brother, Randy (Missy) Baird of Elk Park, NC; a host of extended family and friends.

Interment will be in the Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Baird family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Craig and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

