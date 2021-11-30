Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 30, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Rebecca Ann Miller

1937 – 2021

Rebecca Barnes Atwood Miller, age 84, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Monday, November 22, 2021. She was born September 26, 1937 in Boone, NC but lived many years in Winston-Salem, NC. She loved gardening and baking with friends and children of all ages. She lived her life in service of others, especially if others needed gardening advice or company with baking.

She experienced great adversity throughout her life, but it only strengthened her compassion and patience. As her granddaughter said, “She showed us that forgiving others is one of the hardest things to do, but is do-able and should be done frequently. She pushed us all to be kind to others because you never quite know exactly what someone may be going through behind the scenes. She demonstrated to us being grateful should be second nature and that pushing forward even when it seems impossible is not only the right thing to do-it is necessary.”

Rebecca’s love extended not only to those who passed on before her-her parents, Stewart and Estella Barnes and her eldest son, Brian Atwood, her older brother James Barnes and sisters Mary Elizabeth Richards and Betty Ruth Elliott, but most unforgettably to those closest who still remain-her son, Thomas Atwood, Jr. of the home, and daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Atwood and Charles Hildebrand of Cypress, TX. She also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren-grandson Thomas Atwood III, and wife Beth as well as granddaughter Autumn Grace Hildebrand. Additionally she was blessed with three great-granddaughters-Emberly, Jacklynn and Cindie Atwood.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, November 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone.

For those not able to attend, the family will be streaming the ceremony at the following Zoom link.https://riceuniversity.zoom.us/j/92140312762?pwd=bStFUG5adm5pM0U2RWxWQnJlcEdTUT09 Meeting ID: 921 4031 2762 Passcode: 184396

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to either the American Heart Association or the American Stroke Association.

Online condolences may be share with the Miller family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, NC is serving the Miller family.

.

.

Glen David Luttrell

1969 – 2021

Mr. Glen David Luttrell, age 52, of Warrensville, entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Davis Regional Medical Center. Born May 17, 1969 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late William Dale and Eunice Tester Luttrell. Glen was a faithful member of Clifton Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years. He started out serving as an Associate pastor for several years and then later moved into the youth director position. Glen was very gifted and very passionate at ministering to youth. Along with teaching them about Jesus you would always find him cracking jokes, playing and having just as much fun with it as the children. Glen also served the Hope After Dope ministry as assistant director for many years while living at the halfway house alongside the men to help and minister to them. Glen served the Lord in many capacities but his most valued ministry in life was leading, serving ad loving his wife and children. In Glen’s free time he enjoyed collecting sports cards and RC racing. Glen was a proud US Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Ward Luttrell, a son, Tristin Nardi, two daughters, Alexis Nardi, and Ava Luttrell, three brothers, William Kent Luttrell of Virginia Beach, Timothy Wayne Luttrell and wife Lisa of Yadkinville, and Bobby Dale Luttrell and wife Melissa of Lewisville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and his church family at Clifton Baptist Church.

Funeral service for Glen David Luttrell will be conducted Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1 PM at the Clifton Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Jimmy Galgano and Rev. Curtis Presnell. Burial will follow in the Boones Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at the Clifton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Clifton Baptist Church’s youth group in memory of Glen Luttrell. The donations can be sent to 972 Carl Eastridge Road, Warrensville, NC 28693.

Online condolences may be shared with the Luttrell family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Luttrell family.

.

Hugh “Hughie” Aldridge

January 9, 1946 – November 23, 2021

Mr. Hugh “Hughie” Aldridge, age 75, of Foscoe, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Hodges Aldridge of the home and two daughters: Connie Aldridge of Tucson, AZ and Kellie Suggs and husband Benny of Raleigh, NC. Also, one grandson of which he was very proud Nicholas Suggs of Raleigh. Two brothers Elmer Aldridge (Glenda)) of Vilas and Charles Aldridge (Helen) of Roan Mtn.TN. Two sisters Janice Taylor of Newland NC and Karen Church (Mike) of Vilas, NC Two sisters in law Dorthy Dancy of Vilas and Lois Aldridge of Marion and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and boyhood, lifelong friend, and brother-in-law Warren Hodges of Boone.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Stuard and Marie Johnson Aldridge. Two brothers Earl and Tommy Aldridge, nephew Brian Aldridge and brother-in-law Joe Taylor of Newland.

After proudly serving in the Army, Hugh began to learn his lifelong profession of a telephone and cable TV engineer under the guidance of his uncle Tom Johnson. He traveled extensively through North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia and made many friends as he never met a stranger and like all his family liked to talk. He was an avid sports fan enjoying NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves, ACC basketball and football to name a few. He also was a deer hunter his entire life and made many happy memories while hunting with his father, brothers, uncles, nephews and cousins and his extended hunting family in Virginia. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the bounty with friends and family.

He loved God, his family, and this country.

A private graveside service will be held at a later time. The body will lie in repose Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM for friends at Hampton Funeral Service in Boone.

The family respectfully request no food or flowers with contributions being made to Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Denise Greer, 368 Arvil Greer Rd, Vilas, NC 28692

Online condolences may be sent to the Aldridge Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Arthur “Art” Matthew Gaunt

August 19, 1932 – November 25, 2021

Arthur M. Gaunt was born in the suburb of Waynedale, Fort Wayne IN on August 19, 1932, the son of Rev. & Mrs. Harry Gaunt, Sr., deceased; three brothers, Harry, Jr., Gaylord, and Irvin, deceased.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Neuenschwander) Gaunt; children, Jennifer (Gerry) Harris, DesPlaines, IL; Michele (Angel) Ortiz, Elizabethtown, PA; Matthew (Marianne Satterfield) Gaunt, Newland, NC; 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and Fort Wayne Bible College.

He was a member of the Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone, NC,

He has served the Lord in ministry for 50 years. His ministries began when he was in college. He was the Director of Fort Wayne Area Youth for Christ for 6 years.

He served as pastor in four churches located in Indiana, Illinois, California and New York, a total of 24 years. He was an evangelist in church evangelism for 16 years in the United States and Canada. Following his retirement he assisted part-time in the Western PA District and the Southern District of the C&MA.

On March 3, 2021, he and Phyllis celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary at their home in Linville Land Harbor, Newland, NC.

For medical reasons he was transferred to the Novant Health Medical Center in Mint Hill, NC, November 22. He went to be with the Lord Thanksgiving morning, November 25.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

Online condolences may be sent to the Gaunt Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Mary Frances Winans

February 3, 1931 – November 27, 2021

Mrs. Mary Frances Stuart Winans, age 90, of Banner Elk, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be conducted in Alabama at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winans family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Steve Gray Stanbery

November 30, 1936 – November 27, 2021

Mr. Steve Gray Stanbery, age 84, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center. Born November 30, 1936, in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Glenn Wilburn and Vanna Miller Stanbery.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Hicks Stanbery and sister, Edith Stanbery Schieder.

Mr. Stanbery was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was an avid NASCAR fan enjoying going to the races with his son. In his younger years he raced at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Known for his strong work ethic he was partner with the late Bill Foltz with Piedmont Fence Company in Winston-Salem.

Mr. Stanbery is survived by his wife, Judy Tester Stanbery; his son, Wayne Stanbery and wife Marty of Lexington, NC; Grandson, Stephen Stanbery and wife Lindsey and their children, Sloane, and Clark Stanbery, all of Greensboro, NC; 4 sisters, June Parks of Boone, Rosella Freeman of Springfield, MO, Shirley Smith of Granite Falls, NC, Glenna Hollar, and husband A.C. of Boone, and one brother, Alvin Stanbery, and wife Betty Jo of Boone. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Hampton Funeral Chapel with Reverend Gary Watson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, C/O Judy Hampton, 3004 N. Pine Run Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stanbery Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Lawford Critcher

September 29, 1930 – November 26, 2021

Mr. James Lawford Critcher, age 91, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Cranberry House in Newland. Born September 29, 1930, in Boone, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Critcher and the late Margaret Cook Critcher Teague. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Aretta Cook Critcher and second wife Shirley Davis Auton Critcher and his brother, Robert Larry Critcher. He is also preceded in death by 3 half-brothers, George, Mack and Kenneth Teague and half-sister, Betty Ann Teague.

Mr. Critcher spent his life protecting others as a US Army veteran during the Korean Conflict and as a law enforcement officer serving both the sheriff’s department and police departments. He later retired from Watauga Medical Center in security.

Mr. Critcher is survived by 4 daughters, Deborah Kay Page, and husband Gerald, of Hickory, Miriam Byrd, and husband John, of Rockingham, Martha Janine Dotson, and husband Chris, of Newton and Monika Ann Dixon and husband Clay of Vilas. He is also survived by 6 stepsons, Bob Auton and wife Karen of Greensboro, Wayne Auton and wife Terrie of Blairsville, GA, Bill Auton and wife Julie of Lenoir, David Auton and wife Tracy of Hartland, WI, Scotty Auton and wife Katrina of Pewaukee, WI, and Chris Auton of Boone. 11 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Hampton Funeral Chapel with Minister John Byrd and Minister Josh Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Cranberry House in Newland or Medi-Home Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Critcher Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Claude Burl Miller

February 21, 1929 – November 28, 2021

Mr. Claude Burl Miller, better known as “Burl” age 92, of Fleetwood passed away Sunday morning, November 28, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.D. Walton and Rev. Jerry Moretz officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021; prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Miller was born in Watauga County on February 21, 1929 to the late John Franklin and Josephine Proffitt Miller. Burl was a member of Blackburn’s Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed gardening but most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Pearl Main Miller; a grandchild, Claude Moretz, a great grandchild, Nathan Nelson; two brothers, Denver Miller and Arlie Miller; two sisters, Eyvone Miller and Lundy Trivette.

Mr. Miller is survived by: four daughters, Edith Worley (Brandon), of Todd, Linda Hopkins, of Fleetwood, Betty Moretz (Carroll), of Boone and Barbara Walton (J.D.), of Todd; six sons, Robert Miller (Barbara), of Fleetwood, Ronnie Miller (Kim), of Fleetwood, Lonnie Miller (Jennie), of Fleetwood, Larry Miller (Betty), of Fleetwood, Dennis Miller, of Fleetwood and Austin Miller, of Fleetwood; six sisters, Minnie Alice Carrier, of Claremont, Gladys Bentley, of Lenoir, Lula Faye Trivette, of Fleetwood, Gertrude Flannery, of Fleetwood, Joann Flannery (Carroll), of Fleetwood and Mary Lou Miller of Fleetwood; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, a great great grandchild; three step great grandchildren; three step great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Flowers will be appreciated.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Burl please visit our Tribute Store.

Boone Family Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

