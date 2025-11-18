Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 18th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Rebekah “Bekah” Jean (Reese) Adams

July 18, 1956 ~ November 9, 2025

ebekah (Bekah) Jean Reese Adams, age 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, on November 9, 2025.

Born in Boone, Bekah was the daughter of Dr. Gene L. Reese and Mary Frances Allred Reese. She attended Watauga High School and graduated from Wilkes Community College.

Bekah worked for many years in banking, where she was known for her dependability, wit and the personal care she gave her customers. Her dedication was unmatched. She famously rarely missed a day of work, even convincing her husband, Virgil, to drive her through Hurricane Hugo and more than a few snowstorms to ensure she arrived on time.

A devoted mother, Bekah poured her heart into her love for her children, Carli and Daniel. She instilled in them the values she lived by: gratitude, kindness, humility and a belief that everyone deserves respect. She shared her love of music and humor with them, blessings they are lucky to have. A standout on the dance floor, Bekah passed down her natural rhythm to her daughter, a gift that will forever enrich Carli’s life. Ever the music lover, Bekah once asked a surgeon to play Childish Gambino during a procedure, much to the doctor’s surprise and amusement. Bekah also loved her granddaughters, Drew and Avery, deeply, and took great pride in their accomplishments and silliness, surrounding her home with their photos.

A fan of true crime and John Grisham novels, Bekah loved to read. Friday evenings were a special tradition reserved for watching Unsolved Mysteries with Daniel, always accompanied by a well-done steak with A1 sauce, much to the chagrin of Chef Virgil.

Her spirit and humor endeared her to everyone she met, including her friends and caregivers at Rose Glen Village, where she made her home in later years. The family is deeply grateful for the compassion and sincere care she received from the Rose Glen staff and caregivers, Stephanie Church, Debbie Woods, Megan Kilby and Jennifer Wyatt, as well as the generous care provided by Dr. Jerry Pinkerton.

Bekah will be remembered for her humor, beauty and selfless devotion to her family. Her charming spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Bekah was preceded in death by her stepmother, Katherine Reese; her husband, Virgil Adams; and her brothers, Dr. Ronnie (“Doc”) Reese and William F. Reese.

She is survived by her brother Johnny (J.R.) Reese of Boone; sister Patricia Reese Yale and her husband Rick Yale of Hays; daughter Carli Bryce Adams, her partner Kevin Bauguess, and granddaughter Drew Hoofnagle of Asheville; son Daniel Belk Adams, his wife Alisha Adams, and granddaughter Avery Adams of Silver Spring, Maryland. She is also survived by step-siblings Boyd, Travis, Evin and Elaine.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support the resting place of Bekah and her family at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens in Boone. Donations to the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association can be made here: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=37CV72ZLD42EEThe family kindly requests that donors add a public comment on the campaign page stating, “In memory of Rebekah Reese Adams.”

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone, NC.

Dr. Charles L (Jr.) Czermak

May 19, 1940 ~ November 10, 2025

Dr. Charles L. Czermak, Jr., age 85, of Vilas, NC died on November 10, 2025

He was born in Reform, AL and grew up in Tarrytown, NY. Dr. Czermak graduated from the University of Virginia, and attended medical school and residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. He served in Vietnam as an Air Force Captain. Dr. Czermak moved to Boone, NC in 1974 where he practiced as a radiologist for 31 years.

Charlie’s passion was flying airplanes. He also loved dogs and had several Newfoundlands and Labrador Retrievers.

Dr. Czermak was preceded in death by his best friend and loving wife of 51 years, Jean Watts Czermak.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Community Care Clinic, 141 Health Center Drive #B, Boone, NC 28607 or Hunger and Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Drive #C, Boone, NC 28607

Nan (Ragan) Barnes

November 6, 1937 ~ November 14, 2025

Mrs. Nan Ragan Barnes, age 88, of Howard’s Creek Road, Boone, passed away Friday morning, November 14, 2025 at her home. Born November 6, 1937 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Ronald “”Ron Larkin and Edna Caroline Greene Ragan. Nan was an active member of Doe Ridge Baptist Church. She loved her Lord, her family, and her church. Nan always enjoyed being outdoors tending to her flowers, gardens, and canning vegetables.

She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Janta Winkler and husband Lee; granddaughter, Ann, all of Boone; and sisters, Mary Bryant of Boone and Brenda Phillips and husband James, of Ocala, Florida.

She was the devoted wife of her husband Dick who passed away in 2021, and in addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Eggers and her brother, Bill Ragan.

Private graveside services for Nan were conducted Sunday afternoon, November 16, 2025 at the Skyland Cemetery on Rich Mountain, officiated by Pastor Arville Hardy.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers, and suggests memorials be made to Doe Ridge Baptist Church, in care of Orbie Glenn, 4486 Howards Creek Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Skyland Cemetery Fund in care of Rita Ragan, 186 Ragan-Culler Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Oscar Dean Potter

February 17, 1950 – November 10, 2025

Oscar Dean Potter age 75, of Fleetwood passed away Monday November 10, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born February 17, 1950, in Watauga County. A son of the late Roy and Irene Potter.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte Potter, two daughters, Shannon Murphy and Rachael Potter, and one son Michael Spurlock.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Nancy Miller Hurley

Nancy Miller Hurley, age 73, of Boone passed away Monday November 10, 2025, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born on September 29, 1952, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Turner Miller and Effie Mae Carroll Miller. She was an employed with Glenbridge Health and Rehab as a CNA.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Bodie and Marty of Fleetwood and Paula Norris and Patrick of Boone; three grandsons, Thomas Johnson and Maggie of Traphill; Greg “Bumblebee” Miller and Mandi of Meat Camp and Kevin Elliott and Natalie of Boone and five great-grandchildren Linley, Westen, Gabe, Ottman and Kaycee.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Watson, two sisters, Virginia Watson and Pansy Leftwich, two brothers, Johnny Miller and Dennis Miller, and a special friend, Gilbert “Sunny” Barnes.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday November 16, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Mike Townsend will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service.

Jim Fredric Steele

August 8, 1938 – November 13, 2025

On November 13, 2025, James Fredric Steele was welcomed into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim’s greatest triumph was to know and love the Lord with all his soul, all his strength, and all his might. This achievement, however, was not accomplished by Jim’s larger than life personality or his determined will, but rather by believing the truth of salvation that Jesus offered to all of us when He died for our sins, was buried, and was raised on the third day (1 Corinthians 15: 3-5). Not by any good works, but by Jim’s simple act of faith in Jesus, can we all rejoice in knowing Jim is now eternally in the presence of God.



Jim was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 8, 1938, but spent his formative years in Wellesley, MA. After graduating from Colgate University in 1960, Jim moved into a career which consisted mostly in selling office furniture for Herman Miller. In 1978, Jim married the love of his life, Gwen Nolan, and together they lived in Wellesley, MA, Chicago, IL, and Greensboro, NC before finally settling for nearly 27 years in Blowing Rock, NC. It was in that idyllic mountain town which Jim loved so dearly that he gave much of his energies towards golfing with friends and serving in various capacities—he was a member of the Planning Board, a member of the Town Council, and on the Blowing Rock Foundation Board. Jim was a member of First Baptist Church, and later a member of Middle Fork Baptist Church, as well as a charter member of the Men’s Connection Bible Study. Jim and Gwen have mostly lived in Spartanburg, SC since 2022 where they attend Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Jim was one of those people who had a presence about him that was palpable. Christmas didn’t officially begin until Jim walked into the house wearing his special red socks and crisp red sweater, his voice booming and that infectious smile spreading across his face. For many, he was a great encourager, always fighting for their future, especially as he mentored young men when they needed guidance or a father figure. Half-truths, laziness and inefficiencies were unacceptable to Jim, and he managed to bring out the best in others even when it had to be squeezed out of them.



May Jim’s example be a model for us—how to love God with all our heart and love others that we might make a difference. The world may seem a dimmer place when people like Jim leave us, but there have been visible, lasting effects from his life that carry on and fuel us to be more Christlike, so his legacy lives on.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blowing Rock Foundation, Spartanburg Regional Hospice, or Westminster Presbyterian Church.



In honor of Jim, a celebration of life reception will be held on Wednesday, December 10 between 11 am – 2 pm at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Armor, 962 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock, NC.

George Henry Cook

August 18, 1930 – November 13, 2025

Boone, NC- George Henry Cook, age 95, of Boone, died Thursday, November 13, 2025, at his home. Born August 18, 1930, in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Jordan Vilas and Martha Elizabeth Wheeler Cook and husband of the late Louise Tate Cook.

Mr. Cook started his career as a sawmill operator and bulldozer operator. He later was an aircraft mechanic and then a roofing estimator.

He will certainly be remembered as a professional musician where the banjo was his passion.

Other than his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by 5 brothers, Jordan Cook, Stuart Cook, Dee Cook, Joseph Cook and David Cook and 3 sisters, Carolyn Carlton, Ellen Ashley, and Jeanette Greene.

He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Cook and wife Brenda of Bristol, FL; Phyllis Cook Mendez of Pembroke Pines, FL; Lisa Cook Freeman and husband Bobby of Boone; 3 sisters, Janice Cook Tester of Boone; Shirley Cook Triplett of Boone; and Naomi Cook Greene of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by 6 Grandchildren, Jennifer Cook Teichman and husband James of Lenox, MI; Melissa Mendez of Pembroke Pines, FL; Victoria Jones and husband Bradley, Jr. of Pembroke Pines, FL; Kimberly Matar & husband Jon of Boone; Chase Cook and wife Genevieve of Bristol, FL; Clinton Freeman and wife Lillian of Cary, NC; and 10 Great-Grandchildren, Caleb Cook of Bristol, FL; Michael Matar of Boone; Brennan Matar of Boone; Winnie Wu Freeman of Cary; Henry Freeman of Cary; Bradley Jones, III of Pembroke Pines, FL; Henry Jones of Pembroke Pines, FL; Jacob Cook of Bristol, FL., Colt Teichman of Lenoix, Michigan and Bradley Jones, III of Pembroke Pines, FL.

A celebration of Mr. Cook’s service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 17, 2025 at Laurel Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Featherstone officiating.

Howard McGuire

June 11, 1935 – November 17, 2025

Howard McGuire age 90, of Sugar Grove passed away Monday November 17, 2025, at the Foley Center.

He was born June 11, 1935, in Watauga County, the son of the late James and Martha Rominger McGuire.

He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Ellen Hicks McGuire of Sugar Grove; one daughter Donna Sue Reese of Boone; four sons Timothy McGuire and wife Debbie of Boone, Thomas Howard McGuire of Raleigh, Bradley McGuire of Rockingham and Jack McGuire of Tennessee; five grandchildren Scott McGuire, Hanna Reese, Brant Reese, Shane McGuire and Dana Smith and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded by two sisters and five brothers.

A private memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St Judes Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org

Richard “Ricky” Thomas

October 1, 1962 – November 12, 2025

Richard Thomas, age 63, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on October 1, 1962 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Susann Johnson Thomas of Roan Mountain, TN and the late Roy Oscar Thomas, Jr.

Ricky, as he was known to his family and friends, worked for many years as a painter and was a member of the Cranberry Missionary Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Oscar Thomas, Jr.; brother, Robert “Bobby”Thomas; step son, Tyrone Vorgity; his loving partner of many years, Lorrie Hornbuckle.

Rick loved his family, especially his grandkids, and he leaves behind to cherish his memory two Daughters, Christina (Travis) Deeth of Elizabethton, TN, Jennifer (Charles Izor) Thomas of Roan Mountain, TN; four grandchildren, Tanner Thomas, Solomon Deeth, Carleigh Thomas, Jens Deeth; sister, Carol Thomas of Newland, NC; brother, Oscar Thomas, III of Elizabethton, TN; special friend of many years, Burl Farmer.

Graveside services will be in the Thomas Family Cemetery, 131 Clawson Hollow Rd Roan Mountain, TN on Pastor Howard Clawson officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

