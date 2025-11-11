Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 11th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Louis “Allen” Ray

July 10, 1950 ~ October 27, 2025

Louis Allen Ray (Allen), 75, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on October 27.

Born on July 10, 1950, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, Allen lived a life defined by service, curiosity, and a deep love for nature and American History. A proud United States Navy veteran, he carried the values of discipline and honor into every chapter of his life.

Allen built a long and dedicated career as a postal carrier, known by many for his reliability, friendly spirit, and steadfast commitment to his community. In his spare time, Allen turned his attention to the outdoors, where he was truly in his element. Whether bushcrafting, fishing, tracking, or simply walking in nature, Allen found peace and purpose beneath the open sky.

A passionate historian and Revolutionary War reenactor, Allen took great pride in educating others about North Carolina and Tennessee’s pivotal role in the founding of our nation, especially the contributions from the Appalachian regions he called home. His storytelling and enthusiasm inspired many to see history not just as words in a book, but as a living legacy worth preserving.

Allen is survived by his daughter, Beth Ray Whitfield (Brian), and his sons, David Ray, Daniel Ray (Monica), and John Ray, as well as four grandchildren, Landon, Charles, Hunter, and Finley. His mother, Bonnie Bare Ray, and five siblings also survive him in the Greensboro/High Point area: Jackie Ray Moore, Karen Ray Pearman (Ron), Michael Ray, Richard Ray, and Jefferey Ray (Eve).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to a veterans’ organization or the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association.

Those who knew Allen will remember his quiet strength, deep respect for nature, and unwavering dedication to sharing the stories of the past. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and in the landscapes, he loved so deeply.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ray family.

John James Bond

December 28, 1939 ~ October 29, 2025

John James Bond passed away Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at the age of 85.

Born to Louis Carlton Bond and Verna Simpson Bond December 28, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. John, following in his father’s footsteps was educated at Kentucky Military Institute in Lyndon, Kentucky and Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. Upon graduation, he served three years in the U.S. Army as a linguist in South Korea after a year long training at The Presidio in Monterey, California.

In 1971, he completed his PhD in plant pathology at NCSU and joined the biology department faculty at ASU where he retired as professor emeritus in 1996 having mentored a generation of ASU students.

He and his wife Bettie, enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Their time in Boone has been joy-filled with a love of their NC mountain home and friends. John will always be remembered as a gentleman, a noble soul.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Friends of Watauga County Library-Renovation Project 140 Queen St, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bond family.

Judy (Gragg) Phillips

October 1, 1948 ~ October 31, 2025

Judy Phillips, 77, received her Heavenly reward on October 31, 2025, when she went home to be in the presence of the Lord. She was a gentle, Christian lady that was devoted to her Lord and her church family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, especially Aaron, Carol Jean, Rebekah, John Thomas and her “best buddy” Elisabeth Cook.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Phillips family.

Claudia (Miller) Aldridge

August 30, 1939 ~ November 2, 2025

Claudia Miller Aldridge, 86, of Foscoe North Carolina, passed surrounded by family on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025.

Claudia was born in Watauga County, NC, on August 30th, 1939, to the late Olen Carson Miller and Ella Triplett Miller. She was married to the late James (Jim) H. Aldridge. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, Triplett, NC.

She had a deep love for music and a special talent for growing flowers and plants, always bringing color and life to the spaces around her. She will greatly be missed by all who loved her.

In addition to her husband and parents, Claudia was preceded in death by three sisters, Brenda Miller, Faye Rhymer, Betty Ford; three brothers, Earl Miller, Hugh Miller, Darrell Miller and a grandson Brandon Aldridge.

Those left to cherish her memory include five children, Sandy Denney (Bart), Jamie Aldridge, Mark Aldridge, Harvey Aldridge (Tanya), Tonya Aldridge-Hill (Greg); two sisters, Linda Eggers, Leta Greene (Rick); four grandchildren, Shona Parris (Kayla), Nolen Hill, Bryson Aldridge, TJ Hill; and one great grandchild Leigha Trivette.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a memorial service following on Friday, November 7th at Foscoe Christian Church with Chris Wilson officiating.

Flowers are appreciated in her honor.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Aldridge family.

Elizabeth “Libby” (Eggers) Hicks

April 14, 1962 ~ November 5, 2025

Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Eggers Hicks, age 63, of NC Highway 194 South, Vilas, passed away Wednesday morning, November 5, 2025 at her home. Libby was born April 14, 1962 in Watauga County to Carl Douglas and Mattie Ragan Eggers.

Her family was the love of her life and especially close to her heart was her grandchildren.

She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Libby was employed as an inspector at Shadowline in Boone and later at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation where she truly enjoyed working with her patients. She enjoyed raising her family, gardening, canning and shopping.

She is survived by her husband Gary Hicks of the home; daughters, Erica Hicks (Chris) and Kristy Hicks (Cole), both of Vilas; grandchildren, Austyn, Bailey and Makennah Norris, Kaisyn Miller, Oakley and Logan Hicks and Laikyn Poe; and brother, Robert Douglas Eggers (Judy) of Wilkesboro. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Libby Hicks will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 9, 2025 at 2 o’clock in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Andy Watson and Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 o’clock prior to funeral services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services, officiated by Rev. Bobby Hicks, will follow at the Adams Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hicks family to assist with expenses.

The family may be contacted at the home of her daughter, Erica Hicks, at 1011 Linville Creek Rd, Vilas, NC 28692

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Judith “Judi” Neill Browne

December 8, 1942 – October 31, 2025

Judi Neill Browne, age 82, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on October 31, 2025, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC. She was a cherished wife, mother and friend who touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.



Judi was born on December 8, 1942, in Cherryville, NC to the late Flay and Lois Mauney Neill.



She found joy in spending time with her family and friends, traveling, interior decorating, and, of course, shopping.





Judi is survived by her two daughters, Christie Harris and husband Wendell of Blowing Rock, NC and Shannon Rushing and husband Doug of Indian Trail, NC as well as her brother, Wayne Neill of Huntsville, AL. In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her loving husband, Terry Keith Browne.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at The Foley Center, Liberty Hospice, and Medi Home Hospice for their compassionate care and support during this difficult time.



A celebration of life will be held in Myrtle Beach at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or All4Paws Animal Rescue (www.all4pawssc.org).



For those who wish to send their condolences online, you may do so at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Joanne Kathleen Oberbeck

February 3, 1946 – November 5, 2025

oanne Kathleen Oberbeck, age 79 of Clearwater, Florida passed away Wednesday November 5, 2025, at the Cranberry House in Newland, North Carolina.

She was born June 23, 1946, in Springfield, Massachusetts. The daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Phaneuf. She was a homemaker and a volunteer minister.

She is survived by three daughters, Lisha Ruth Nunes and husband Joe of Newington, Connecticut, Erika Jean Burch and husband Shawn and Amy Jo Bax and husband Chris of Linville, North Carolina and one son, Joseph G. Martin and wife Shawnya of Weeki Wachee, Florida. She is also survived by eight grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded by her husband, Richard Edwin Oberbeck, one sister Linda Sears and one brother Arthur Napoleon Phaneuf.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Rosie Harmon Medynski

January 5, 1965 – November 7, 2025

Rosie Harmon Medynski, age 60 of Vilas passed away Friday November 7, 2025, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born January 5, 1965, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Houston and Margie Ward Harmon.

She is survived by two daughters, Shawna McLean and husband Michael Galgano of Vilas and April and Michael Medynski from Maine; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Noah Galgano and Ray Miller and Michael Medynski, two brothers, Roger Harmon and wife Noreen of Hudson and Claude Harmon of Kingston, North Carolina and a sister-in-law Donna Harmon. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday November 14, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Jimmy Galgano will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one brother, Don Harmon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.