Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 11th, 2025

Beulah Dean (Harmon) Cannon

July 21, 1934 ~ March 4, 2025

Beulah Dean Harmon Cannon,90, of Kimmswick Road, Charlotte, NC, passed away on March 4, 2025.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30 pm on March 7 th , 2025 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, Boone, NC, with the Rev. Jack Homesley presiding. Interment will follow at Mt Lawn Cemetery, also in Boone.

Mrs. Cannon was born on July 21, 1934, in Watauga County, to Boyd and Bessie James Harmon. She married her husband, Hencil Cannon at age 19. Early in her marriage she worked at Appalachian Teacher’s College, Watauga Hospital, and for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System. After the birth of her children, she was a homemaker and a partner with her husband in their company, Tender Fry, Inc.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Hencil Cannon; son, Edward Cannon (Jessica) of Concord, NC; daughters, Sarah Underwood of Lincolnton, NC, and Lisa Cannon of Charlotte, NC; 6 grandchildren; Matthew Underwood (Sarah), Ashley Underwood, John Cannon, James Cannon, Austin Cannon, and Eli Cannon along with three great grandchildren, Alexander, Jefferson, and Cora Underwood. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by five sisters, Willis Hollars, Gladys Byrd, Zola Cook, Ruth Foster and Thelma Cornett, and three brothers, Robert, Max and Donald Harmon.

Memorials may be sent to the building fund for Calvary Baptist Church, 2727 Mt Holly- Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfunerlhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cannon family.

Joyce Jeanette (Greene) Eggers

October 5, 1944 ~ March 5, 2025

oyce Greene Eggers, age 80, of Vilas, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 5, 2025 at home. Born October 5, 1944 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Fred Lemuel and Wilma Miller Greene. Joyce was a member of Willow Valley Baptist Church. She was employed for a number of years at Blue Ridge Shoe Company and retired from the Walmart store in Boone. She loved decorating Willow Valley Baptist Church for holidays and special occasions and always enjoyed cooking, baking and tending her vegetable and flower gardens.

Joyce is survived by two brothers, Lynn Greene and wife, Kathy of Mountain City, TN and William Perry Greene of Inman, SC.

Graveside services for Joyce Eggers will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 9, at 2 o’clock at Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family respectfully requests no food.

The family suggests memorials to the Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brandon Greer, 436 Clark Swift Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eggers family.

Josh Scott Stanbery

May 3, 1973 – March 3, 2025

Josh Scott Stanbery, age 51, of Carraway Crossing, Chapel Hill, formerly of Ridge Road in Boone, NC, passed away on March 3. Born at Watauga County Hospital on May 3, 1973, to parents Scott Stanbery and Ollie Jackson Stanbery, Josh grew up in Boone and graduated from Watauga High School in 1991. He was active in the Young Republicans during this time, serving in various youth campaign roles for then-N.C. Senator Jesse Helms. Josh was a staunch conservative, much to his dad’s delight and his mother’s dismay. He pursued postsecondary studies at UNC-Chapel Hill, graduating in 1996 with a degree in political science.

Josh excelled at all sports he played, especially tennis, and he worked as an assistant tennis professional at the Hound Ears Club in Boone for several years. It was there that he met the love of his life, Geri Carrol. He and Geri spent the next 25 years together living in Florida, before Josh returned to North Carolina in recent years.

Josh was an avid sports fan his entire life, especially any sport involving his beloved alma mater’s North Carolina Tar Heels. He held men’s basketball coach Dean Smith in the highest regard, and was fortunate to attend UNC during Dean’s tenure, enjoying all home games in prime seats behind the bench as an active and leading member of both the Carolina Fever spirit group and the Carolina Athletic Association. Josh was involved in all aspects of UNC life and became well-known on campus not only for his fervent support of the Tar Heels, but also his side-splitting sense of humor, which he used to regularly regale family and friends throughout his life.

The majority of his professional career was spent serving as Director of Operations for several real estate development companies.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents and the many four-legged companions he owned during his life. (Josh never met a dog he didn’t like).

He is survived by his parents, Scott and Ollie Jackson Stanbery of Ridge Road, Boone; one sister, Jill Stanbery Carlson and husband Brian of Apex, NC; two nephews, Gunnar and Jackson Carlson of Apex; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will forever miss his kind heart, unforgettable laugh and quick wit.

At Josh’s request, there will be no funeral; however, a Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday in May.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC, 28607, or any charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Ira Welch

June 10, 1947 – March 4, 2025

John Ira Welch of Vilas passed away peacefully in his home on March 4th, 2025. Born on June 10th, 1947, in Watauga County, he was the son of Clyde Earl Welch and Mary Magdalene Welch. In order to honor his wishes, there will be a small gathering of his children and grandchildren.

John took pride in his career with Vermont American where he served over 20 years. Shortly after leaving Vermont American, he started his own business: Woodcraft Bands. While in business he valued the relationships he built with his customers and strived to put their interests first. He operated under the idea that everything he did was to the best of his ability and his objective was to do all things with honor. John was generous to all around him and worked hard to ensure this was possible. He had a love for books, movies and tv shows, especially westerns. He regularly visited the Watauga County Library to check out books and interact with the staff. He was always known for how well he dressed and presented himself and his desire to conversate with those around him. All it took was one conversation or interaction with him to see how soft, loving, and absolutely hilarious he was.

He was preceded by his father Clyde Welch, mother Mary Magdalene Welch, brother Clyde Welch Junior, his sisters Loretta Hampton and Linda Whittington. His memory will be carried on by his two daughters, Tina Welch and Heather Welch Murray and husband Dustin Murray. His sister, Sharon Childers. His grandchildren, Jacob Maltba and Kadisha Fields with her son Alex Aguero, Joseph Maltba, MacKenzie Blake and husband Alexander ‘Alec’ Blake, Gracee Kleeberger, Victoria Dare Cool, and David Lutabingwa.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Watauga County Library. He would want to give back to those who brought him joy and the community he loved.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty McGee Teem Gill

August 25, 1933 – March 6, 2025

Betty McGee Teem Gill, devoted Wife, Mom, and Grandma, passed away on March 6, 2025 at the age of 91.

Betty was born on August 25, 1933 in Lenoir, NC to parents Roy McGee and Ruby Andrews McGee. After graduating from Lenoir High School, she attended Appalachian State University where she earned her undergraduate degree and then Master of Library Sciences. She married the love of her life, William Delbert Teem, in 1955 and they had 3 children together, working and building homes in Boone, NC and Raleigh, NC where Delbert served as Colonel of the NC Highway Patrol. After Delbert passed away in 1991, Betty met and married Ronald Gill and they spent many years traveling the world and enjoying the mountains at their home in Banner Elk, NC.

Betty’s life was defined by her faith in Christ as she attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC and then Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone, NC.

Betty was proud to serve as a Librarian for over 30 years and she enjoyed a lifetime passion for reading and learning new things. Betty especially loved traveling and was able to visit every continent and many countries around the world, either on mission trips or with the idea of taking treats to leave with others.

Betty was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and found ways to spoil her grandkids with treats, picnics, games, and stories.

Betty spent her life finding ways to encourage and bless others, usually with chocolate, flower arrangements, “treasures,” or a kind note. Her love for her family, her creativity and zest for living, along with her sense of humor and thoughtfulness brought joy to everyone around her. Betty has left quite a legacy and she will be greatly missed!

Betty is survived by her three children: son Michael Teem and wife Gail of Okatie, SC; son David Teem and wife Allyson of Washington, NC; daughter Carol Teem Ayers and husband Brian Ayers of Youngsville, NC; sister Theresa McGee of Lenoir, NC; and sister Jean Benfield of Lenoir, NC. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Rachel Teem Gentry, Ryne Teem, Emily Peters, Timothy Ayers, Caleb Ayers, Maggie Ayers, Rebekah Ayers; and 6 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, William Delbert Teem; husband Ronald Gill; father Roy McGee; mother Ruby Andrews McGee; and grandson Hogan Teem.

A Celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Sunday, March 16 at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone, NC.

Visitation starts at 1:30 pm, with her Memorial Service following at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to honor Betty at her favorite ministry, Samaritan’s Purse in Boone, NC, which she faithfully supported.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Herman “Hank” Wise

Mar 12, 1937 – Mar 1, 2025

Herman Junior Wise, age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. He was born on March 12, 1937 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Roscoe Nelvin Wise and the late Mary Pittman Wise. Herman, also known as Hank, graduated from Crossnore High School and left Avery County to serve his country in the United States Army. He and his wife, Dianne, lived in El Paso for about 10 years before returning to Avery County in 1967. He worked for Brad Regan Trucking in Spruce Pine for 21 years and then worked in house construction. He enjoyed working on cars, building many things from wood, including picture frames and bird houses.

He was preceded in death by his son, William “Bill” Wise; father, Roscoe Nelvin Wise; mother, Mary Wise.

Hank leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 68 years, Dianne Deyoe Wise; children, Laura “Cissy” Wise, and husband Mike of Linville Falls, NC, Gerald “Jerry” Wise of Linville Falls, NC, Marilyn Wise of Linville Falls, NC; grandchildren, William Wise, and wife Kelsey of Ingalls, NC, Victoria Banner, and husband Brent of Burnsville, NC, Echo Parker, and husband Nick of Newland, NC, Holden Clawson of Linville Falls, NC; brother, Elmore “Shorty” Wise, and wife Pam of Huntsville, AL; seven great grandchildren, Haylee, Khloe, Hank, Sawyer, Elaina, Liam and Lolita.

Services for Herman Junior Wise will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Pisgah Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday evening at the Pisgah Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Valor Hospice at the VA Medical Center. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Hank and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Dana Sue Thompson

Jul 27, 1965 – Mar 4, 2025

Dana Sue Thompson, age 59, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at her residence.

She was born on July 27, 1965 in Avery County, North Carolina, a of Carolyn Lewis of Newland, NC and the late Toby Lewis.

Sue worked for several years in various jobs, including Baxters , Quik Jax and the Banner Elk Cafe. She liked to watch NASCAR, attend concerts and was a lover of animals, especially her cats, Samson and Sneakers.

She was preceded in death by father, Toby Lewis and her beloved dog, Spike.

Dana leaves behind to cherish memory husband Larry Thompson; sons, Michael (Brittany) Childress of Newland, NC, Terry (Claire) Thompson of Newland, NC; daughter, Tina (Randy) Rose of Foscoe, NC; brother, Brantley Lewis of Marion, NC; grandchildren, Jonathon, Joshua, Emily, Leona, Henry; great grandchildren, Waylon and Walker; special niece, Myra Brooke of Pineola, NC.

Services for Dana Sue Thompson will be held on Monday, March 10, 2025 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Newland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Thompson-Jones Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Haley with Medi Home Hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Thompson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sue and family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

