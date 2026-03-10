Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 10th, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Grayson Lovill Trivette

July 4, 1940 ~ March 2, 2026

Grayson Lovill Trivette, 85, of Boone, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2026. He was born July 4, 1940, in Boone to the late Ossie Proffitt and Ray Trivette.

Grayson was married for 60 years to Mary Phyllis Canter Trivette of Boone, NC. Together they built a life centered around family and faith. He loved spending time outdoors fishing, farming, and caring for his cows, and he especially treasured time with his family.

In 1989, Grayson gave his life to Christ, and in 2021 he publicly professed his faith through baptism. His faith remained an important part of his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise Jones and husband Doug Jones; his son, Tony Trivette; and his six grandchildren: Anthony Trivette and wife Erica Trivette, Jacinda Jones, Joseph Jones and wife Megan Jones, Jordan Jones, Julie Haynes and husband Justin Haynes, and Daniel Jones. He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters: Evelyn Hicks; Doris Greer and husband Johnny Greer; Barbara Ashley and husband Buddy Ashley; Marilyn Watson; Juanita Miller, all of Boone; and June Weaver and husband Joel Weaver of Crumpler along with multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

A receiving of friends will be held Friday, March 6 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church in Boone, with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Proffit’s Grove Cemetery.

Grayson will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to his family, his steadfast faith, and the many years of memories he leaves behind. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family.

Kitzi Jo Burkett

March 3, 1969 ~ March 4, 2026

Kitzi Jo Burkett, 57-and-a-day, of Boone, NC passed quietly and independently on March 4, 2026 while in hospice care in Winston-Salem. Kitzi was born in Boone on March 3, 1969, to Harold and Mary Jo Burkett, becoming a little sister to her two brothers, Randall and Donny, which completed the Burkett family.



We all knew Kitzi in different capacities, situations, and seasons of life – which makes each of our relationships and memories unique. You may have spotted Kitzi in pigtails running around the Burkett Surveyors office or playing outside near Willow Valley Golf Course. You might have been Kitzi’s classmate at Cove Creek School or Watauga High School, where she rocked her saxophone and Q-tip hat in the Marching Band. Maybe you took a ride in her Chevette or her Jeep on the back roads of Watauga and Ashe Counties. Perhaps you worked alongside her at Wendy’s or Tweetsie, where she drove the Mouse Mine train. (She could still sing that song after all these years!) You might have been her softball teammate being motivated by her from the catcher’s position behind home plate, or perchance you shared a visit to the tattoo studio. You could have met her in Arizona wearing her Kokopelli necklace while hiking in the desert she loved, or possibly you hopped into a kayak to float down the river together. You may have shared an RC Cola and a rousing 80s music sing-a-long, or maybe you spent time together musing through 80s nostalgia (popped collars, handwritten notes, Glamour shots, mullets). You may have shared good times or rough times. You might have drifted apart or reconnected. Knowing Kitzi meant you definitely encountered her sharp wit, impeccable memory, classic sarcasm, and her enjoyment of puns and word play. Her love for her furry and feathery family members was boundless – Beaumont, Morgan, Rizzo, Bisbee, Mojo, Gypsy, Karma, Echo, Rio, and all others would surely agree! In whatever magnitude you knew Kitzi, you became part of her life story, and she was grateful for every page you wrote together.



Kitzi always said she was not afraid to die, and she held this brave belief strong in her heart.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Jo Burkett, her brother, Randall Burkett,

some close friends, and her precious pets over the years, Kitzi’s homecoming was most

certainly special.



Kitzi is survived by her brother, Donny Burkett (Ruth Ann); her niece, Kortni Farthing (Shaun);

her nephews, Garrett Burkett (Joanna), Dereck Burkett, and Brandon Burkett; her great nieces,

Riley and Raylyn Hollars; and her beloved service dog and buddy, Rio.



No visitation or funeral services are planned at this time, but, in true Kitzi fashion, there will be a

Celebration of Life gathering when the trees are green and the weather is warm enough for us

to be outdoors together with our families, friends, and pets in the mountains that Kitzi loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Watauga County Humane Society (or an animal care and

adoption agency of your choice) in Kitzi’s memory or continued donations to the family through

Kitzi’s GoFundMe are gratefully appreciated.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Burkett family.

Ashley Denise Graybeal Ward

September 30, 1993 – March 2, 2026

Ashley Denise Graybeal Ward age 32 of Boone went home to be with the Lord on Monday March 2, 2026.

She was born September 30, 1993, in Watauga County. The daughter of Jeff and Betty Ford Graybeal.

She is survived by her husband Wayne Ward and her children Allie, Waylon and Addisyn all of Boone, one brother Dustin Ford and wife Hannah of Boone, one sister Sarah Clark of Boone, three nephews Luke Ford, Hank Ford and Ty Clark all of Boone, and one niece Alixas Clark of Boone and her paternal grandmother Linda Graybeal of Boone.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Pete and Faye Ford and her paternal grandfather Wayne Graybeal.

Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday March 6, 2026, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Pete and Faye Ford Cemetery. Reverend Derick Wilson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wayne Ward for the trust fund for her children.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth Nelson Still

August 20, 1947 – March 3, 2026

Elizabeth Still, 78, of Boone, NC, passed away on March 3, 2026 after a long illness. She enjoyed time with friends and family until the very end. In true “Elizabeth” style, she hosted her book club in January, combining two of her favorite things, friends and books, into her last hurrah.



Elizabeth was born on August 20, 1947 in Birmingham, AL, to Edward and Mary Nelson. She grew up in Montgomery, AL, alongside her siblings Malone, Edward, and Nancy. The Nelson home was happy and bustling, a place where friends always loved to hang out. Elizabeth graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1965 and went on to study Christian education at Samford University, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.



At Samford, Elizabeth met Charles Still on a blind date, and they never parted. They married in 1969, had their daughter, Emily, in 1974, and lived in the Atlanta area until 1978. From there, they moved to Columbus, GA, where their son, David, was born. As a young mother, Elizabeth stayed busy at home and volunteered at church. She was active in the Women’s Missionary Union and volunteered in Vacation Bible School and other children’s ministry programming. She also worked as a kindergarten teacher at Piedmont Baptist Church School in Marietta, GA.



In 1984, the Stills moved to Charlotte, NC, where Elizabeth resided for 35 years. She and Charles started serving in their church, Providence Baptist, where they made fast friends. They were at church every time the doors were open, and they were the last to leave after Sunday morning worship. Elizabeth taught preschool for many years at St. Stephen’s UMC and then moved into full-time ministry in 1990 as the Director of Christian Education at University City UMC, but she still kept a foot in the community at PBC. When Charles passed away from cancer in 1995, Elizabeth found herself forging a new path.



After Charles’ death, Elizabeth built a meaningful life in Charlotte. She spent years working in church ministry, later serving at Centre Presbyterian in Davidson, NC, and at Westminster Presbyterian in Charlotte. She read voraciously, and she joined a book club that met for over 15 years with friends who became some of her dearest. She invested in her neighbors, young and old alike, and walked with many through difficult life circumstances. She also started traveling and never, ever said no to a trip. She traveled through Europe with friends, into Asia and Africa with her family, and on mission trips. In the last year of her life, she even visited her daughter Emily and her family in the Middle East.



Elizabeth was everyone’s best friend, including her sisters and children. If someone needed a listening ear or help with any task, she would make time for them. She was notorious for asking anyone she met all kinds of questions, and people always left a conversation with Elizabeth feeling better. Her smile lit up every space she entered, and being around her meant feeling welcomed, included, and at ease. She truly embodied the Great Commandment, loving God and her neighbor as herself.

For the last five years, Elizabeth lived in Boone, NC, where she built a house next door to her son David and showered love on her grandchildren. Her favorite times were when all of her children and grandchildren were at her house. Though she was exhausted when they left, she loved “being a part of the madness” and would not have traded their visits for the world.



Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Emily (Randy) Fink of Atlanta; David (Erin) Still of Boone; and her grandchildren Vivian, Walter, and Watson Fink and Ellie and Warner Still. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her parents, William Edward and Mary Malone Nelson, and her siblings Malone Nelson Pilgrim and William Edward Nelson, Jr.



A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, they also request that donations be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation and Shriners Hospital for Children in honor of her grandson, Watson.



Elizabeth’s warm spirit, generosity, and compassion touched the lives of many. She will be deeply missed by her family, many friends, and all who knew her.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy Greer Jones

November 1, 1933 – March 7, 2026

Surrounded by loving friends and family in her home, Mrs. Nancy Lee Greer Norris Jones, age 92, a true saint of God, passed from this mortal life to eternal life in Heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Nancy Jones was born in Watauga County on November 1, 1933 to the Reverend Arnt Greer and Mrs. Hazel Eggers Greer. She was a faithful member of Proffits Grove Baptist Church in Boone.

For most of her adult life, Nancy served as a church organist and pianist. She enjoyed gospel music, caring for her family, gardening, and working with her husband.

Nancy is remembered for her gentle nature, her kindness and generosity to others, and for being a true Christian friend. She was a faithful prayer warrior, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She gave of herself and her resources generously to those in need, and served as a shining example of the Proverbs 31 woman in her family, on the job, in her church, and community.

Nancy Jones is survived by her beloved daughter Charlene Norris of Zionville, her sister-in-law Jewel Winebarger Greer, and several loving members of her late husband’s family including his children Patty Jones Bryan, Martha Jones Phelps, Jerry Jones and wife Lana, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even a great-great grandchild, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy Jones was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Glenn Norris of Zionville, second husband Clyde Thomas Jones of Boone, as well as her parents, one sister Sally Kate Greer Coffey and husband Herman, one brother G. Curtis Greer, one great granddaughter Edith Fleshman, and a son-in-law Tommy Phelps.

Memorial services for Nancy Greer Norris Jones will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 and are as follows:

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 PM at Proffits Grove Baptist Church on Meat Camp Road in Boone, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM conducted by Rev. Derick Wilson, Rev. Delmar James, and Pastor Phillip Woodring. Graveside services will then follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery on North Fork Road in Zionville. The family respectfully requests no food, but welcomes flowers or memorials to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses, caregivers, and staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care, and to all who have shown kindness during this time.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Veronica Gale Guy

December 9, 1946 – March 7, 2026

Veronica Gale Guy, age 79, of Patterson, died Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone

Luther Ray Norman

December 9, 1946 – March 3, 2026

Luther “Ray” Norman, 79, was called to his heavenly home by his Savior on March 3, 2026 at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, TN. Ray was born to the late Paul and Ruby Norman on December 9, 1946 in Banner Elk, NC.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Robin Norman, Sister Dorothy Carpenter, Brother Tom Norman and half brother Rhonda Norman.

Ray was drafted into the US Army shortly after graduating high school during the Vietnam conflict, he served his country in the 51st Infantry in Crailskeim, Germany. He worked for years as a painter and co-owner of J & Ray Painting with his life long friend Larry Jones; he was beloved and cherished in the local construction community. He was a faithful member of Heaton Christian Church and enjoyed the fellowship each week with his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. Ray was always happy, laid back and easy going, even when life handed him a lot of challenges. He loved to be outside working in his garden or in his yard, playing golf, hunting, bee keeping, watching sports but especially spending time with his family. He was a wonderful father and grandfather always cheering on and helping his children and grandchildren in whatever interests or endeavors they had. Ray will be missed by so many but his friends and family find peace and comfort in knowing he is spending eternity with his Lord and Savior.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Russell (Summer) Norman of Banner Elk, NC, Jake (Katie) Norman of Banner Elk, NC, Megan (Preston) Jennings of Plumtree, NC, and Grant (Kaitlin) Norman of Bluff City, TN. His grandchildren; who brought him so much joy, Cole Norman, Savannah Norman, Ainsley Rae, Olson, Amelia, Eliza and Evie Mae Jennings. Sisters; Pauline Vance, Brenda (Bobby) Blackwell and Penny Johnson. Sister in laws; Marie Norman and Judy Ledbetter. Loving girlfriend and caregiver Ellen Wiley.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Heaton Christian Church with Pastor Bo Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 at the church. Burial will follow at Banner Cemetery in Elk Park, NC with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

The family would like to extend deep and sincere appreciation to their church family at Heaton Christian Church, the James Quillen VA Hospital and to the Ballad Health Hospice in Bristol, TN.

The care of Ray and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.