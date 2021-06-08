Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 8, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Kinsey Madison Greene

1998 – 2021

Kinsey Madison Greene, age 23, of Boone, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born May 19, 1998 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Kelly Hayes and Keith Greene. Kinsey was a graduate of Caldwell Community College and worked as a preschool teacher. She also enjoyed playing bluegrass music.

She is survived by her parents, Kelly Hayes of Boone and Keith Greene of Vilas, her sister, Kloie Greene of Boone, her paternal grandparents, Junior and Audrey Greene of Vilas and a number of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, C. J. and Polly Hayes and an uncle, Chuck Hayes.

Memorial services for Kinsey Greene will be conducted Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 5 pm at the Boone Advent Christian Church. Officiating will be Rev. Gordon Noble, Rev. Mitch Marlowe and Rev. Josh Hamby. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon prior to the service from 3 PM until 5 PM at the Boone Advent Christian Church.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers. Memorials may be made to Tomorrow’s Blue Grass Stars, Inc., PO Box 58244, Louisville, KY 40268.

Online condolences may be shared with the family of Kinsey Greene at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Dorothy Hodges Jackson

1938 – 2021

Dorothy Hodges Jackson, age 82, of Boone finished her race of faith surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 2

Born on August 25, 1938, to the late James Lewis and Margaret Gragg Hodges, Dorothy was the first of three children. From her parents she learned the value of faith, family, service and giving your best effort.

From the time she took her first job at the age of 14, she did her best at whatever she did. Whether it was in her long career of thirty-three years in the lighting industry, serving in the High Country Home Builder’s Association, on the Reunion Committee of Cove Creek High School Class of 1956, or the tireless hours sewing clothes for her children or growing vegetables in the garden or serving at church, she always made sure that the job was well done. In the spare time she had, she loved to read, garden, and enjoy the beauty of God’s creation.

The roots of Dorothy’s faith in Christ ran deep, being first planted by her church family at Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was faithful at Oak Grove as a member, children’s Sunday School teacher and choir member. She saw to it that her children were there each Sunday. Later, she was a faithful member at Mt Vernon Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School, sang in the adult choir and served on the choir Hospitality Committee. She loved singing the hymns of faith, and in her later years those lyrics were fresh on her mind and brought her much joy.

Dorothy deeply loved and cared for her family. “Her children rise up and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31) and are thankful for the honor of serving her and caring for her during the final years of her life here on earth.

She is survived by four children, Susan Hodges and husband Gerald, of Roxboro, NC, David Jackson and partner Darcy Rhodes, Sandra Stanbery and husband Mark, Sharon Lee and husband Bob, all of Boone, nine grandchildren (Robert, Brad, Adam, Brian, Brandon, Amber, Trevor, Callie and Nathan) and sixteen great grandchildren, one sister, Mary Ruth Smith and husband Robert of Newport, NC and one brother Bobby Hodges and wife Jane Ann of Boone.

Funeral services for Dorothy Hodges Jackson will be conducted Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 306 Oak Grove Road, Boone, NC 28607. Officiating will be Rev. Jonathan Taylor and Dr. Bob Ellison. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday afternoon prior to the service at Oak Grove Baptist Church from noon until 1:30 PM.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Jackson family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Jackson family.

Jacqueline Mae “Jackie” Royer

1952 – 2021

Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Mae Royer, age 69, of Pineola, NC, passed away Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson after a hard fought battle with cancer.

She was born May 20, 1952 in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Jack Wayne and Mae Violet Baker Davis. Jackie achieved her high school diploma from Theodore Roosevelt High School, Kent Ohio in 1988. In her youth, she worked at Mr. Hero of Kent, Ohio. She also worked at Apples Grocery Store in the Dairy Department, all the while a single Mom, raising her two children and giving them good values to live life by. She married Rich Royer in Las Vegas in January 31, 2000, and for the past 18 years, they have resided in the mountains of North Carolina in Pineola.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Rich Royer; three children, Robert Sours and wife, Tara, of Marion, Jonathan Royer and wife, Jamie, of Grand Island, NE, and Jessica Royer of Lincoln, NE; six grandchildren, Ashleigh Lee of Tucson, AZ, Kyra Sours of Ravenna, OH, Brandon Sours of Pineola, Sloane and Everly Royer of Grand Island, NE, and Ryker Walker of Lincoln, NE; and one great-grandchild, Emilia Marshall of Ravenna, Ohio. Also surviving are her sisters, Susan Kelley of Pikeville, KY and Shirley Miller and husband, Tillman, of Kent, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Marie Sours.

Memorial services for Jackie Royer will be conducted Tuesday evening, June 8, 2021 at 6 o’clock at the Church of Christ in Banner Elk.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the Church of Christ, 220 Blaine Norwood Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Royer family.

Winston Church

1940 – 2021

Winston Church, age 80, of Elk Park, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at The Waters of Roan Highlands. He was born on September 9, 1940 in Avery County to the late Truman and Erleen McGuire Church.

Winston was a member of Beech Mountain Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and traveling in his spare time and loved working as a taxidermist as well as immensely enjoying being outdoors. He loved animals and all of nature. Winston worked on Grandfather Mountain over a span of 40 years. His duties included gift shop manager as well as assisting Mr. Hugh Morton, owner of Grandfather Mountain, with various duties which included helping with getting pictures of Mildred the Bear and other animals in the habitat. Winston also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Those he left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn Church of the home; Son, Bradley Church of Deep Gap; Step Daughters, Donna (Jerry) Bare of West Jefferson and Pam Davis of Fleetwood; Grandsons, Nathan (Becca) Cheek of Fleetwood and Josh Bare of West Jefferson; Great Granddaughters, Kendra and Kylie Cheek of Fleetwood; Brothers, Hansel (Doris) Church of Canton, GA and Curtis Church of Elk Park; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Winston will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Beech Mountain Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC.

Interment will be at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Deep Gap, NC.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33131

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family at our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Winston and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland (828) 733-2121.

Robert George Presnell

November 21, 1973 – May 31, 2021

Robert George Presnell, age 47, of Linville, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.

To most, Rob was a shy and exceedingly quiet, hardworking, and kindhearted guy, but those who knew him well knew his sharp wit, biting humor and playful nature were much more in keeping with his true demeanor. He loved to sing, but his pure, rich tone and perfect pitch only ever rung out when he was riding in his truck or singing in church. Rob loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, dubbed ‘the assassin’ by those who were aware of his deer and elk hunting expertise. Recently, Rob had been roaming hunting country in Watkinsville, Georgia where he spent time with the “love of my life,” Andrea Edmunds.

Rob grew up the youngest of six siblings and was beloved by nearly everyone who met him. He spent much of his time working to help elderly community members and family who needed him. He often committed these random acts of kindness without ever being asked and when asked, was always at the ready with a helping hand, no matter the need. Rob was always prepared to brighten someone’s day with a kind word or a wisecrack he’d thought of in the moment. He was best known amongst those who knew him well for speaking very little but saying a great deal.

The brightest light in Rob’s life was his daughter, Hannah. A rising senior at Western Carolina University, Hannah was consistently responsible for his beaming pride and broad smile. As a young child, Hannah travelled with Rob to New York City, multiple father daughter dances and the occasional beach – he often reflected on his trips and excursions with Hannah as the most wonderful moments of his life.

The sudden loss of Rob from his family, friends and communities will leave a gaping space that will never quite be filled with the fond, beautiful (and funny} memories of this quiet, soulful man. He will be forever loved and deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Presnell of Elk Park; two sisters, Donna Gallo and husband Pat of Ohio and Jeannie Kahle and husband John of Deep Gap; two brothers, James Presnell and wife Rita of Sugar Grove and Phil Presnell and wife Cindy of Vilas; three aunts, Sue Edwards and husband Don of Morganton; Gloria Presnell of Boone and Diane Presnell of Boone; two uncles, Larry Presnell and wife Peggy of Mocksville and Robert Crane of Morganton and his loving companion, Andrea Edmunds of Watkinsville, Georgia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Junior Presnell and Hannah Presnell, and one brother, Wayne Presnell.

Funeral services Mr. Robert George Presnell will be conducted Friday June 4, 2021 at 5:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Elder Kenneth Presnell will officiate. Interment will follow in Presnell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 4, 2021, from 3:00 until 5:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Here is a link for those wishing to donate to Rob’s family: https://gofund.me/afe87601

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cathy Mains Pickett

August 23, 1957 – June 01, 2021

Cathy Mains Pickett, age 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 1, 2021.

A resident of the Boulder Gardens Community of Foscoe North Carolina Cathy was part owner and operator of the Greater Foscoe Mining Company. She also owned her own cleaning business. An avid gardener she was an extremely hard worker with an incredible attention to detail. Two of her favorite pastimes were spending time in her flowers and listening to the Rolling Stones. A woman of faith she never allowed her declining health to affect her love for people by doing all that she could whether you were a friend or stranger. She was born August 23, 1957, in Watauga County to the late Arlie and Rosa Mains.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her brother Spencer Ray Mains.

Those left to cherish her memories are husband Kenneth Pickett, daughter Bianca and Josh Davis, son Matthew and Jennifer Lambert, granddaughters Isabella Greene and Olive Davis, sisters, Ellen and Eddie Roark, Pam and Greg Issacs, Sharon and Chad Corum, Karen, and Randy McClure along with numerous nephews, nieces, and special friend Barbara Oliver.

Funeral services for Cathy Mains Pickett will be conducted Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Chad Corum and Brother Randy McClure will officiate. Interment will follow in Potter-Main Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pickett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ann Ruffin Hines

November 04, 1936 – June 01, 2021

Ann Ruffin Hines died on June 1, 2021, at her home in Hound Ears, Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Services will be held at Chetola in Blowing Rock, NC, Monday June 7th at 2:00 PM, with a reception to follow. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edenton, North Carolina, June 12th, at 11:00 AM. Burial of her ashes will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery after the service, with a reception afterwards at Greenfield.



Ann was born on November 4, 1936, to the late Eleanor Tyson Ruffin and Alger Coleman “Bits” Ruffin. She grew up in Greenville, North Carolina. She attended St. Mary’s College and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She spent most of her life in Edenton, but also lived in Nags Head and Blowing Rock, North Carolina.



She was the wife of Dr. Richard Norfleet Hines, Jr. and mother of Margaret Coleman “Coles” Hines Jones and Richard Norfleet “Skipper” Hines, III.

After college she became a teacher and taught for many years – teaching 3rd grade to both her children and the children of many families and friends.



Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dr. Richard Norfleet Hines, Jr., son, Richard Norfleet “Skipper” Hines, III and wife, Cathi Stewart Hines, daughter, Margaret Coleman “Coles” Hines Jones and husband Hubert Reid Jones, Jr. Grandchildren Hubert Reid “Reidy” Jones III and fiancée Jennah Brynn Fahey and Ruffin Norfleet Jones. Other survivors include her brother, Alger Coleman Ruffin and his wife Suzanne Forbes Ruffin, (Deceased) and his children Virginia Caroline “Carrie” Ruffin Hoover and her husband, Joshua Hoover, and Kirkland Forbes “Kirk” Ruffin. Her sister Margaret Ruffin Scott and husband Dr. Harry White Scott, and their sons, Harry White “Scott” Scott, Jr. (Deceased) and his wife Lori Trombley Scott, and Walter Ruffin Scott.



Ann loved beauty and creating it in many ways, from decorating, to gardening, to painting. She restored Sycamore, her home in Edenton, built in 1718. She will be remembered for all her creations as well as her soft-spoken kindness and ability to love and make friends wherever she went.



She was a member of the Colonial Dames, Chi Omega Sorority, and numerous watercolor societies. She had a deep love for her Scottish heritage.



The family would like to express its appreciation to Dr. Tim Dailey and his staff, Tracy Trice Dishman and Crystal Isenhower, the caregivers for Ann at home, Compassionate Hearts Home Care, Appalachian Home Care, Medi-Home Health and Hospice, and Lincare.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Mary’s School, 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 or to The National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of North Carolina, 224 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.



Online condolences may be sent to the Hines family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com



Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Pat Estep

March 23, 1941 – June 01, 2021

Pat Estep, 80, of Beech Mountain, NC passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2021, after almost a three year battle with Alzheimer’s. Pat was born on March 23, 1941 to the late Finley and Addie Stines Estep.



In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by the love of his life of fifty five years, Betty

Estep, One brother, Chester Estep, Sister-In-Law Louise Estep, and one Sister Diana Hicks and a

brother-in -law Charlie Hicks.



Pat is survived by his five children, Daryl Estep, Michael Estep (Sherry), and Michele Estep all of Beech Mountain. Diana Morefield (Bill) of Mountain City, TN and Rebecca Pukansky of Vilas, NC. Pat is also survived by one brother, Captain Estep (Carrie Lee) of Beech Mountain, and two sisters,

Blanche Clark (Joe) of Hudson, NC, and Beverly Tigner of Seattle, WA. Pat is survived by sixteen grandchildren, Lliam, Jackson, Andrea, David, Tyler, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Ashton, Zachary, Bridgett, Trevor, Cody, Logan, Kaelyn and Micah and Bella. Pat is survived by six great grandchildren, Austin, Ava, Jase, Amelia, Billy Ray, Becca. Also surviving is a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Pat worked hard his whole life to provide for his family. He was a contractor, building well over 100 houses in his lifetime. After getting out of building houses, Pat had his own woodworking shop and there he worked countless hours making pieces of art out of wood which was his custom cabinets and furniture. His work, his wife, and his children were his life. Pat was a devoted and faithful Christian man his entire life. The love of Jesus shone through him everyday and he is being rewarded for his lifelong commitment to his Savior. His smile, his laughter, his sense of humor, his love, and his heart of gold will be missed the most.



The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, June 2, 2021 from 7 until 9 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.



A private service will be conducted at Stines Cemetery.



Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be sent to: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of Lenoir, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir NC 28645.

A special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Hospice for the care they showed Pat in his last days.

Online condolences may be sent to the Estep family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

JB Mitchell

November 30, 1937 – June 5, 2021

JB Mitchell (JBo) was born on Beech Mountain on November 30, 1937 and passed away on June 5, 2021. He grew up on Buck Mountain close to the Floyd Hayes family who encouraged him to work and achieve his goals.

JB attended Elk Park School until he joined the Navy for four years. After he left the Navy, he worked in Smithfield and Old Fort while finishing school at Glenwood High School in Marion, NC. He graduated from ETSU in Johnson City, TN and worked for State Farm Insurance for several years. He then owned and operated Elk Park Supermarket and presently owned Elk River Supply. During various times in his life, JB loved showing horses, coonhunting and raising chickens, pigeons, and goats. He had champion horses, hounds, and chickens. JB enjoyed watching all sports, especially watching his children and now his grandchildren play. He especially enjoyed coaching his girls in middle school basketball.

Those who preceded JB in death were his Mother, Bessie Harden; Sister, Phyllis Ledford; and Brother, Vance Mitchell.

Those who loved and cherished JB in his life were his wife Beckye Mitchell; Daughter, Stephanie (John) Pritchard and son Caleb; Daughter Jeanne (Scott) Wilson and daughters Cayley (Thad) Webb and Leah, great grandchildren, Thomas and Leighton; Son, Chad (April) Mitchell and sons, Dalton and Luke.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM in the Chapel at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 5:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Mitchell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of JB and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

