Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 29, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Augustus Lane Newton

1938 – 2021

Augustus Lane Newton (Gus), 82, of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, passed away from an extended illness on June 25, 2021. Just as he dealt with all experiences in life, Gus managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final days, he was at home surrounded by his family.

Gus was born on December 12, 1938 to Ira Parker Newton and Eleanor Johnson Newton on their family farm near Millen, GA. After graduating from Wadley High School in 1956 he attended North Georgia College. After studying for two years at the military college, he went on to study Forestry at the University of Georgia. Soon after graduation, Gus began his lifelong career as a hardwood lumber salesman.

While at the University of Georgia, the lovely Miriam Whaley caught Gus’s eye. After a whirlwind romance, Gus and Miriam married in 1960. Both Gus and Miriam had always wanted children and decided to start their family. Gus’s proudest accomplishment was becoming a father. He considered himself extremely lucky to have had three daughters. His girls, Nancy, Susan and Ann, called their dad a superhero. As adults they all still see him that way. He taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer regardless of its ups and downs.

Gus loved the water. He spent much of his youth at St. Simons Island where his love of the ocean and fishing began. In later years he would take his family and friends on many “Newton Family Adventures” that involved the salty water.

His career as a lumber salesman led the family to Statesville, NC where he was involved with the Statesville Jaycees and where many lifelong friendships were made. After moving to Wilkesboro, NC, Gus became a member of the North Wilkesboro Rotary Club. Through his work with the Rotary Club, he was able to raise funds for a project that was near and dear to his heart. His efforts raised the funds to rebuild a playground at an orphanage in St. Petersburg, Russia that was destroyed by fire.

Gus was quite the storyteller who loved to share the tales of his life with his children, grandchildren or anybody that would listen. Stories of his youthful antics were numerous and kept listeners laughing for hours. We will forever miss his stories and the sound of his laughter. Gus, also known as Daddy, Pop, A.L., Papa, G.G., Grandpa and Uncle was a man of character and friend to all who met him. To know him was to love him.

Gus was preceded in death by his parents, son in law David Melvin Blair and grandson Samuel Lane Blair. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Miriam; daughters Nancy Blair of Hubert, NC, Susan and husband Brian Becker of Blowing Rock, NC, Ann and husband John Pegram of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren Lane, Noah, Sydney, Katie, William, Parker, Thomas and Sophie; great grandchildren Gus and Valentina; brother Tom Newton and wife Patti of Lodi, CA; nieces and nephew Kimberly, Andrew and Helen; cousins Emily and Glen Taylor; sisters in law Virginia Gerrett and Christine Reeves and many other beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, NC at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, NC or to Medi Home Health & Hospice in Boone, NC.

Online condolences may be shared with the Newton family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Newton family.

Robert Andrew Reed

1936 – 2021

Robert A. (Bob) Reed, M.D. of Blowing Rock, North Carolina passed away of a sudden heart attack at his home on June 26, 2021. Dr. Reed was a Radiology Specialist in Boone, North Carolina and a retired Radiologist with over 59 years of experience in the field of Radiology. He was licensed and practiced in North Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky.

Dr. Reed, the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. R. Glenn Reed, Sr., was born April 16, 1936 in Acworth, Georgia. He attended Marietta High School, graduated from Emory University, and received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 1962. While at Emory, he was a member of Chi Phi social fraternity and Phi Delta Epsilon medical fraternity. Dr. Reed was also a Navy veteran, acting as ship doctor while in service.

Dr. Reed is preceded in death by his brother, Dr. R. Glenn Reed, Jr. and sisters Ruth Reed Hamner, Roselyn Reed Mills, and Gladys Reed Ragland. He is survived by his wife, Camille Strickland Reed and son, Robert David Andrew Reed of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Sister in Law, Jean Stillwell Reed of Marietta, Georgia; nieces, Marianne Mills Alfaro of Huntersville, North Carolina, Cathy Reed Nelson of Big Canoe, Georgia, and Susan Reed Laubacher of Marietta, Georgia, Peggy Hamner Egan of Beech Mountain, North Carolina; nephews Frank Mills of Canton, Georgia and John Mills of Woodstock, Georgia; great nieces and nephews.

Dr. Reed dedicated his life to the service of others and was known for his loving and caring nature. He was well loved and respected by many and will be missed by his family, friends and associates from his years in the field of medicine. Memorial donations in honor and remembrance of Dr. Reed can be made to the Salvation Army or the Watauga Humane Society.

Online condolences maybe shared atwww.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reed family.

Britini Lorrainne Sexton

August 29, 1988 – June 27, 2021

Britini Lorrainne Sexton, age 32 of Banner Elk passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Frye Medical Center in Hickory.

She is survived by mother and step-father, Rosa and Mark Ivey, two sisters, Maggie Ivey and Gabriella Ivey all of Banner Elk, Louisville, Kentucky and Naples, Florida; her paternal-grandfather, John Sexton, her father, Michael Sexton, her maternal-grandmother, Anna Savory all of Naples, Florida and her paternal-grandparents, Mark and Betsy Ivey. She is also survived by several loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal-grandmother, Margaret Sexton and her maternal-grandfather, Lester Savory.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 3:00 o’clock at First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. Pastor Rusty Guenther will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service, at the church. A reception will follow the service at First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, July 7th, at 11:00 AM at Naples Memorial Garden in Naples, Florida. Instead of flowers being sent for the service in Blowing Rock, the family request flowers be sent for the service that will be held in Naples, Florida.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sexton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Greg Oliver

June 04, 1964 – June 23, 2021

Greg Oliver, age 57, 2021, of Marion Thomas Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday, June, 23, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Byrd Oliver of Zionville; one son, Robert Gregory Oliver and wife Alex of Charlotte; one daughter, Taylor Denise Oliver of Yuma, Arizona; one stepson, Chandler Brown of Zionville; his mother, Barbara Knight Oliver of Vilas; one sister, Lisa Hudson and husband Tim of Mooresville; two brothers, Kenneth Robert Oliver and wife Ruth of Cornelius, and David Christopher Oliver of Stanley; three nieces, Candance Schultz and husband Kevin of Fort Rucker, Alabama; Ashley Turman and husband Dillon of Belmont, and Rebecca Nobles and husband Landon of Cornelius; three nephews, Andrew Ryan Oliver and wife Emma of Cornelius; Dylan Oliver and Matthew Oliver both of Stanley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin Oliver.

Funeral services for Greg Oliver will be conducted Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Vernon Eller will officiate. Interment will follow in Mabel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the chapel, prior to the service.

At other times the family will be at the home of Barbara Oliver, 3477 Old US Highway 421, Vilas.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Marcus Kreed McKinney

April 20, 2021 – June 22, 2021

Two month old Marcus Kreed McKinney, the son of Cody and Makayla McKinney from Old Fort, NC. went home to be with Jesus, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born April 20, 2021 in Buncombe County.

Sweet Marcus is survived by his twin brother Isaiah of the home and his half big brother Skyelar Crowder of Pineola, NC; paternal grandparents, Shana (Shane) Eggers of Elizabethton TN and Brian (Buffy) McKinney of Elk Park; maternal grandparents, Melissa (Donald) Roberts of Old Fort, NC; paternal great grandparents, Linda Murphy of Burnsville and Marsha Hughes of Roaring Creek; maternal great grandparents, Danny and Norma Crowder of Pineola, NC; paternal uncles, Tommy (Cristin) McKinney of Elk Park, NC Johnny McKinney of Elk Park and James McKinney of Knoxville, TN; maternal aunts and uncles Adam (Melissa) Warren of Old Fort, DJ (Lauren) Roberts of Weaverville, NC, Kyle (Destiny) Warren of Pineola, NC, Dionna (Randy) Hancock of Hendersonville, NC, Felecia Roberts (Jacob) Mills of Morganton, NC, and Serena Roberts of Black Mountain, NC; and a whole host of cousins and extended family.

Little Marcus was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Henry Warren Jr.; paternal great grandparents, Lee Elm (JD) McKinney and Tommy Murphy; maternal great grandparents, Henry (Gertrude) Warren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland with Pastor Donald Gragg Officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be made be shared with the McKinney family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

The care of Marcus and his family has been entrusted to Rein-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sidney (Sid) Lee Yoder

December 17, 1946 – June 22, 2021

Sidney Lee Yoder, 74, of Linville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN. He was born on December 17, 1946 to Phillip and Nell Gouge Yoder in Banner Elk, NC. In addition to his parents Phillip and Nell Yoder he was preceded in death by his Brother, Sam Yoder; Grandson Tanner Yoder; Nephews Phill Arkansas and Mike Arkansas.

Sid is survived by his loving spouse, Joy Yoder of the home, Sons, Andy Yoder (Terri), Michael Yoder (Marsha)

Grandchildren: Alecia, Ashlie, Makayla and Carlee; Great-Grandchildren: Asher and Adriyan; Sisters: Lou Yoder, Margie Arkansas; Nieces and Nephews; Michelle, Charles, Christy, Carmen, Kimberly, Regina, Angelena, Steve and Martin. Father and mother-in-law Ralph and Alma Hoilman; Brother and sister-in-law Charles and Judy Burroughs; Brother-in-law Allen Hoilman

Sid enjoyed his family and friends.

He taught school for 31 years and enjoyed every minute of it, he sincerely cared about his students.

Online condolences can be given at www.rsfh.net.

The care of Sid and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland

Robert (Bob) Owen Clouser Jr.

October 9, 1943 – June 28, 2021

Robert Owen Clouser, Jr. age 77, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his residence.

Bob was born on October 9, 1943 in Washington, DC, a son of the late Robert Owen Clouser, Sr. and the late Kathryn Grimm Clouser.

Bob owned and operated the Elk Park Mini Market for many years before retiring. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and playing golf and pickle ball. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and could always be counted on to help a friend.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Owen Clouser, Sr.; Mother, Kathryn Virginia Clouser.

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 53 years, Susan Campbell Clouser of the home; Daughter, Pamela (Chris Britt) Clouser of Elk Park, NC; Two Sons, Joe (Dawn Cook) Clouser of Elk Park, NC, Robert O. (Pamela Vance) Clouser, III of Buck Mountain, TN; Three Granddaughters, Seigie (Erik) Lee of Elk Park, NC, Skylar (Justin) Wilson of Hampton, TN, Riley Jennings of Elk Park, NC; Grandson, Mason Clouser of Elk Park, NC; Two Great-Granddaughters, Kinsley Wilson, Raylein Lee; Great-Grandson, Asher Lee.

A service to celebrate the life of Bob Clouser will be held at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clouser family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

