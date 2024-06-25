Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 25, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

James Nunn

May 2, 1974 – June 17, 2024

James Nunn, age 50 of Boone passed away Monday June 17, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

Services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Susan Lutz

June 27, 1950 – May 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Lutz on May 6, 2024, in Todd, NC.

Susan was a nurturing and loving mother and a dedicated dance professor.

She is survived by her children, Andrea Siede of Portland, Oregon and son, Hunter Siede of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a loyal and kind-hearted sibling to her brother, Bob Lutz of Mississippi and her sister Sally Ehrlich and husband Uwe of Moravian Falls, NC.

Susan was admired and loved by her students at ASU and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. A scholarship fund is being created in her honor as a memorial. The Department of Theatre and Dance and the College of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University will provide donation information.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at Cook Memorial Park in Todd, NC, on July 6,2024, at 2:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the Susan’s Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond Cyril “Ray” Pariseau

January 17, 1931 – June 22, 2024

Raymond Cyril “Ray” Pariseau, age 93, of Boone, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 22, 2024, entering into the presence of his Lord and Savior.



Ray was born on January 17, 1931, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the beloved son of the late Cyril and Susan Pariseau. He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Linda Pariseau, whom he loved and cherished. He is also survived by his two daughters, Lynda Pariseau Webb of Wilton, Connecticut, and Tenessia Hayes and her husband Patrick, along with their children Cayman Patrick, Ireland Yve, and London Cy of Boone; his granddaughter Tiffany Primmer and her husband Josh, along with their children Jake, Talan, Tyson, Jax, and Jarrett of Tampa, Florida; beloved niece Tricia Pariseau; and three sisters-in-law, Betty Miller of Deep Gap, Vicky Miller and her husband David of Wilkesboro, and Libby Ward and her husband Randell of Boone.



In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Ann Davis, his brothers Godfrey and Earl Joseph Pariseau, his mother-in-law Bertha Lee Shirley, and his son-in-law Vincent C. “Jeff” Webb.



Ray was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who exemplified the love of Christ through his compassion and willingness to help others. He had a servant’s heart and sought to uplift those around him, living out his faith in every aspect of his life.



A celebration of Ray’s life and faith will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Rick Page officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the service.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr Unit 101, Boone, NC 28607. The Pariseau family is greatly appreciative of the loving care Medi Home Hospice provided.



Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to serve the Pariseau family. May Ray rest in eternal peace.

Arthur Richard “Dick” McDonald, Jr.

October 10, 1943 – June 23, 2024

Wilmington, NC– Mr. Arthur Richard “Dick” McDonald, Jr. age 80, died Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Phyllis Gay English

Oct. 12, 1946 – Jun. 21, 2024

Phyllis Gay English, age 77, lovingly called Sue of Newland passed away on June 21, 2024 at her residence.

Sue was preceded in death by her Husband, Larry English.

Sue is survived by her very special nephew, Stephen Davis; Sisters, Ruby and Franda; and several nieces and nephews.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.rsfh.net.

The care of Phyllis and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

