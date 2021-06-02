Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 2, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Elizabeth Ann Mueller

1934 – 2021

Elizabeth A. Mueller – Daughter of William L and Lillie Mueller (Daiss). Born November 7, 1934 in LaGrange, IL, the youngest of eight Mueller children; pre-deceased by half-siblings Erica, Cordula, William, and siblings Lillie, Frieda, Caroline, and Carl. Beth attended St. John’s Lutheran School in LaGrange through 8th grade and was a 1951 graduate of Lyons Township HS, received a BSE from Valparaiso University in 1956 and in 1963 received an MLS from the University of Chicago. She began her professional working life as a teacher of grade school students in Hicksville, NY and Mahwah NJ, returning to the Chicago area to work at J Walter Thompson Advertising as a researcher where she worked on the Ford Mustang project, among others. In 1963 she graduated from the University of Chicago beginning a career with the Chicago Suburban Library System in Cook County, rising to become Consulting Services Director. Headquartered in Burr Ridge Illinois, she worked with the 115 libraries in the Cook County system, helping many small municipalities through bond referenda, architect selection, grant applications and public approvals to build or expand their own libraries. She received the Illinois Librarian of the Year Award in 1993.

Beth retired in 1989, moving to North Carolina where she became Director of the Appalachian Regional Library System including Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes Counties. There she oversaw the expansion of the library system, adding a new Watauga County library in Boone and building a new library in in Wilkes in 1999.

Beth retired (again) from a formal role in 2000 remaining active in support of library, church and civic activities. She served as Program Officer of the High Country Branch of American Association of University Women North Carolina, and as Treasurer and Volunteer Coordinator of Watauga Literacy Association. She believed in the power of books and education and loved to drive, as her father had, and after retiring spent time delivering books to rural families with children through the Reading and Rolling program.

A member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boone since 1993, Beth was active in the Fellowship Ministry and the Finance Team as well as the Lizzie-Estelle Women’s Circle, and the Choir. She participated in an aid trip to Haiti.

Beth was a thorough professional, but also a warm and generous person. She was always interested in the people around her, as well as her extended family, attending family celebrations, often with her older sister Frieda, all across the US, keeping in touch with dozens of relatives. She was the family archivist, collecting old photographs and memorabilia. A lover of music, she traveled widely to Europe with friends, attending the Mozart Festival in Salzburg Austria, and bringing her sister Kiki (Caroline) to the Passion Play in Oberammergau. Following a Mueller tradition of Sunday coffee cakes she opened her home to many, sociably or when they were in need. She was always a sympathetic ear for her many nephews and nieces, and their children. She owned several beloved dogs, including Emma and lastly Princess. She participated fully in the several communities in which she lived, as well as many national and international charitable organizations

Beth is survived by 13 of her 19 nieces and nephews, and dozens of grand-nieces and nephews. Beth made many very close friends over the years, keeping ties for 65 years or more, and she made new friends constantly; her several dear friends in Boone, NC keeping her company and caring for her until the end.

A memorial service for Beth will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 115 East King Street, Boone NC 28607

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Watauga Literary Association, Watauga Humane Society and Valparaiso University (Indiana).

Craig Halsey Hershberger

1943 – 2021

Craig Hershberger, of Deep Gap, the Powder Horn Community, passed away peacefully at home the evening of May 26th. Prior to his retirement, Craig’s career was in Information Technology working on Disaster Recovery for Kemper, First Union, and Wachovia. His early avocations included repairs of clocks and cameras, as well as raising small birds and fostering birds for the San Francisco Zoo. After moving to the High Country, Craig was an active member of the Brightwood and Powder Horn communities.

Craig is survived by his wife, Maria Jamell, his son, Eric Hershberger, his stepdaughter, Monée Bengtson, grandson, Jonathan Bengtson, and his sisters Candace Booth and Carol Dubrinsky.

Memorial Donations may be made to the David Lynch Foundation, healing traumatic stress in veterans through TM.

https://guest.davidlynchfoundation.org/give/132566/#!/donation/checkout

Online condolences may be shared with the Hershberger family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hershberger family.

William Howard Mastin

1943 – 2021

William Howard Mastin, age 77, of Elk Park, passed away Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk. Howard was a member of the Elk Valley Baptist Church. He retired from food services at the Elk River Country Club.

Mr. Mastin is survived by one sister, Ruth M. Townsend and one brother, Charles Mastin and wife, Judy, all of Banner Elk. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Stines Mastin; his parents, William Carson and Camoline Ward Mastin; one brother, Ray Mastin; and five sisters, Mary M. Townsend, Clara M. Smith, Juanita M. Carpenter, Jean M. Banner and Carolyn M. South.

Memorial services for Howard Mastin will be conducted Sunday, June 6, at 3:00 PM at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Richard Trivette and Preacher Donnie Thomas. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to services (at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel).

A private burial will be at the Matney Liberty Church Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Life Care of Banner Elk for their thoughtfulness and care of William.

The family suggests memorials to the Matney Liberty Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Vanessa Rupard, 1078 Upper Crab Orchard Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mastin family.

Martha “Marty” LaFrance

1950 – 2021

Martha Storie ‘Marty’ LaFrance, age 71, of Juniper Dr., Boone, passed away May 31, 2021. Born May 9, 1950 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Stanford and Gertrude Norris Storie.

Marty is survived by her husband, Dan LaFrance; son, Chris Tugman of Deep Gap; brother Richard Storie and wife, Roxie, of Hickory; sister-in-law, Linda Tugman Johnson and husband, Johnny, of Boone; and brothers-in-law, Joe Tugman and wife, Sally, of Mountain City, TN and Frank Tugman and wife, Martha, of Deep Gap. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Johnnie Tugman; sisters, Tudy, Smitty and Libby; and brothers, Bart and Buddy.

Celebration of Life servicers for Marty will be conducted Saturday morning, June 5th, at 11 o’clock at Boone Advent Christian Church, officiated by Ministers Gordon Noble and Pastor Mitch Marlow. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the LaFrance family.

Robert Blaine Trivett

1955 – 2021

Robert ‘Bob’ Trivett, also known as ‘Tex’ to his closest friends, moved to eternity with Jesus on Monday, May 31, 2021. His earthly fight with Alzheimer’s disease is now over.

Bob was a loving husband, father, Pawpaw and dog dad. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, competitive shooting and archery. He was a past member of the Watauga Gun Club, Carolina Traditional Archers and a Life Member of the NRA.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janet; son, Dale and wife, Amy; daughter, Bobbie Sue Hood and fiancé, Adam Gragg; and daughter, Emily Ragan and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Jayden, Jazmine, Ella, Nicholas and Ariel. He is also survived by one brother James Trivett; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Ella Mae Trivett; paternal grandparents, George Trivett and June Trivett Shore; maternal grandparents, Bynum and Lucy Anderson; farther-in-law, Roy Hodges; and his beloved furry companion, Diesel. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also preceded him in death.

Funeral services for Robert Trivett will be conducted Thursday afternoon, June 3rd, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Seth Miller and Minister J. C. Anderson. The family will receive friends Thursday from noon until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215, or to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivett family.

Craig A. Trivett

November 03, 1958 – May 25, 2021

Craig A. Trivett, age 62, of Banner Elk, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 3, 1958 in Watauga County, a son of Peggy Trivett and the late William Trivett.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Townsend Trivett, two sons, Jason Trivett and wife Michelle and Justin Trivett and wife Megan, two grandchildren, Taylor and Tyson Trivett all of Banner Elk; one sister, Lisa Anderson and husband Kenny of Boone; two brothers, Tony Trivett and wife Paula of Thomasville, North Carolina and Steven Trivett of Boone. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Craig A. Trivett will be conducted Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock, at Clarks Creek Baptist Church. Reverend David Lunceford will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service, at the church.

Online condolence may be sent to the Trivett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Michael Winslow

November 10, 1959 – May 26, 2021

Thomas Michael Winslow, age 61, of Fleetwood, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

A memorial service for Thomas Michael Winslow will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winslow family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Howard Jessie Harmon

September 08, 1925 – May 26, 2021

Howard J. Harmon, age 95, of Fletcher, North Carolina, passed away on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Asheville, NC. He was born on September 8,

1925, in Sugar Grove, NC, where he was raised.

Mr. Harmon moved to Ohio as a young man, along with his wife, Doris, and

developed his skills as a tree expert and landscaping professional before

returning to his home state. He spent many years as the Grounds Supervisor for

UNC Asheville, and retired from that position. On the UNCA campus, there is a

permanent plaque beside “The Harmon Oak,” a tree that was planted and

dedicated to Mr. Harmon and wife Doris, also a UNCA retiree, to honor their

years of service to the University.



He was thought to have never met a stranger, and his kindness was evident as

he always looked for the best in people. He loved playing the guitar and

mandolin, and spent countless hours during his lifetime making music with

fellow musicians.



The well-deserved love and devotion from his family was his greatest treasure

on earth, and his steadfast faith provided comfort and promise throughout his

life.



Mr. Harmon was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph G. Harmon and Mary

Moore Harmon, and by his brother, Russell L. Harmon.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Doris Sparks Harmon of the home; his brother Edgar Harmon of Sugar Grove, NC; his five daughters, Marilyn Byrd (Marvin) of Kernersville, NC; Ladonna Brawley (David) of Charlotte, NC; Marcia Harmon of Fletcher, NC; Alicia Shope (Dale) of Fairview, NC; and Andrea Wilson of Hendersonville, NC. He was so proud of his five grandchildren, Meghan Brawley Woodlief (Bryan) of Raleigh, NC; Melissa Brawley Antaya (Mike) of Bend, OR; Matthew Duncan (Jen) of Carrboro, NC; Adam Brawley of New York City, NY; John Wilson of Wilmington, NC; and step-granddaughter Jami Byrd Rohde (Seth) of Winston-Salem, NC; as well as his great-granddaughters, Kaylee Woodlief, Cameron Woodlief, and Ava Woodlief, and step-greatgrandson Miles Rohde.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC. The graveside service and burial will be private, with Pastor Daniel Lawrence of Antioch Baptist Church officiating.



Online condolence may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Shanty Grason Greer

May 26, 1938 – May 28, 2021

Shanty Grason Greer, age 83 of Boone passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

Shanty was born in Triplett, NC on May 26, 1938 to the late Virgil MacDonald and Clara Church Greer, the 9th of 12 children. He and his family attended Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in his youth and the family was an integral part of a vibrant church community. Being one of so many children Shanty had the special privilege of being named by his brother (Paul) and Doc Watson. Growing up in such a large family Shanty shared many memories of his sisters cooking, fighting with his brothers and working with his brothers on the family farm. He also often talked of hitchhiking with his brothers to Boone to see a movie and grab a coke and popcorn for less than a dollar. He also recalled walking to Stewart Simmons Country store often to have cokes and Moon Pies. Growing up in the South Shanty was an avid NASCAR fan and attended many races in person. Richard Petty was always his favorite racer even after Petty retired and Shanty never missed a race on TV. Over the years Shanty was always a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He was well known in Boone for owning/operating many different service stations and always making the kids days by providing free bubble gum and candy to them all. Shanty also had one other well-known trait. His hair. Everyone who met Shanty always commented on what a great head of hair he had. Even during his final days the hair was still there!

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Hollar Greer, brothers, Paul Greer, Silas Greer, Brook Greer, Joe Greer, Zeke Greer, sisters, Mozelle Miller, and Dare Greene.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Greer Wilson and husband Travis of Boone, NC , sons, Steven Greer and wife Zsuzsa of Charlotte, NC, Michael Greer and wife Jennifer of Holly Springs, NC, grandchildren, Traver Wilson and wife Lindsey, Tanner Wilson and wife Sydney, Mary Greer, Brooke Greer, and Charlotte Greer, great-grandchildren, Cole Wilson, Bella Wilson, and Brinley Wilson, brother, Mack Greer of Boone, NC, sisters, Juanita Welch of Boone, NC, Lezette Greer of Boone, NC, Joann Greer and husband Bill of Lenoir, NC, and sisters-in-laws Joyce Greer of Boone, NC, and Diana Greer of Clayton, NC, Jeanette Williard and husband Walt of Jacksonville, FL and Helen Miller and husband Richard of Kernersville, NC.

Funeral services for Mr. Greer will be Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gordon Noble officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health Care, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the Greer Family.

Jesse Floyd Fuller

April 18, 1936 – May 29, 2021

Jesse Floyd Fuller, 85, of Boone, North Carolina passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021 at his home.

Floyd was born on April 18, 1936 in Clinton, South Carolina, a son of the late Ben T. and Lena C. Fuller. He proudly served in the United States Navy and Marine Corps for four years, after which he attended Presbyterian College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He later earned a Master of Arts degree in Business Education at Appalachian State University. He also attending the University of Northern Colorado for advanced graduate study in Business Education. He held certifications as a Certified Computer Professional and Certified Data Educator.

He was passionate about teaching, learning, writing and serving the High Country Community. He served as a professor at Middle Georgia College, South Georgia College, Delta State University, Appalachian State University, and Lees-McRae College. He authored over 15 collegiate textbooks on the topic of computers and information processing. Floyd served on the Boone Rural Fire Service District Board for the Boone Fire Department for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Edith M. Fuller; a daughter, Cindy Fuller and husband, Scott Cooke of Boone; a son, Michael Fuller and wife, Jennifer, of Southport, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Jenna Sigmann, Eli Fuller, William Soule, Benjamin Fuller, Caillean Cooke, Samuel Cooke, Sophia Gohn, and Benjamin Gohn. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ben T. and Lena C. Fuller; two daughters, Deborah and Jessica; brother, Johnny Fuller; and three sisters, Agnes Blalock, Doris Marsh and Nell Adams.

A family graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Hebron Colony Ministries or Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service is serving the Fuller family.

James Moretz

June 07, 1942 – May 31, 2021

James Moretz, age 78, passed away May 31, 2021, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

He was born June 7, 1942, in Watauga County. The son of the late Ralph M. Moretz, Sr. and Verlia Winebarger Moretz. He was the owner of the art school for Floral Designing.

He is survived by, three sisters, Jane Moretz Grubb of Knoxville, Tennessee; Estelle Moretz Dinan of Zanesville, Ohio and Kay Moretz of Mt. Holly, North Carolina, four brothers, Glenn Moretz of Arlington, Texas; Edwin Moretz of Charlotte, North Carolina; Jerry Moretz of Clinton, Tennessee and Ray Moretz of Boone, North Carolina. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Moretz Cook, six brothers, Roy Moretz, Ralph Moretz, Jr., Charles Moretz, John Moretz, Bill Moretz and Paul Moretz.

A memorial service for James Moretz will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moretz family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Ann Ruffin Hines

November 04, 1936 – June 01, 2021

Ann Ruffin Hines, age 84, of Hound Ears, Blowing Rock, former resident of Edenton, North Carolina, wife of Dr. Richard N. Hines, Jr., passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements for Ann Ruffin Hines are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hines family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pat Estep

March 23, 1941 – June 01, 2021

Pat Estep, 80, of Beech Mountain, NC passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2021, after almost a three year battle with Alzheimer’s. Pat was born on March 23, 1941 to the late Finley and Addie Stines Estep.



In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by the love of his life of fifty five years, Betty

Estep, One brother, Chester Estep, Sister-In-Law Louise Estep, and one Sister Diana Hicks and a

brother-in -law Charlie Hicks.



Pat is survived by his five children, Daryl Estep, Michael Estep (Sherry), and Michele Estep all of Beech Mountain. Diana Morefield (Bill) of Mountain City, TN and Rebecca Pukansky of Vilas, NC. Pat is also survived by one brother, Captain Estep (Carrie Lee) of Beech Mountain, and two sisters,

Blanche Clark (Joe) of Hudson, NC, and Beverly Tigner of Seattle, WA. Pat is survived by sixteen grandchildren, Lliam, Jackson, Andrea, David, Tyler, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Ashton, Zachary, Bridgett, Trevor, Cody, Logan, Kaelyn and Micah and Bella. Pat is survived by six great grandchildren, Austin, Ava, Jase, Amelia, Billy Ray, Becca. Also surviving is a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Pat worked hard his whole life to provide for his family. He was a contractor, building well over 100 houses in his lifetime. After getting out of building houses, Pat had his own woodworking shop and there he worked countless hours making pieces of art out of wood which was his custom cabinets and furniture. His work, his wife, and his children were his life. Pat was a devoted and faithful Christian man his entire life. The love of Jesus shone through him everyday and he is being rewarded for his lifelong commitment to his Savior. His smile, his laughter, his sense of humor, his love, and his heart of gold will be missed the most.



The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 7 until 9 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.



A private service will be conducted at Stines Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be sent to: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of Lenoir, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir NC 28645.

A special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Hospice for the care they showed Pat in his last days.

Online condolences may be sent to the Estep family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dewey Lilly Jr.

May 6, 1948 – May 27, 2021

Dewey Lilly Jr., age 73, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home in Linville Land Harbor.

He was born on May 6, 1948 in Raleigh County, West Virginia, a son of the late Dewey Lilly and the late Wanda Atkinson Lilly.

Dewey retired from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, where he worked as an electrician. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. His passion was cars. He restored several antique cars, including a 65 Ford Falcon and both a 29 and 30 Model A.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Wanda Lilly; Father, Dewey Lilly, Sr.; Wife, Julia Ann Lilly; Sister, Evelyn Fisher.

Dewey leaves behind to cherish his memory Two Sons, Michael (David Brown) Lilly of Warrenton, NC, Gregory S. (Sherry) Lilly of Harrisburg, NC; Two Half-Sisters, Terri (Ricky) Wallen of Indian Trail, NC, Debra Lilly of Charleston, WV; Two grandchildren, Harrison Lilly, Olivia Lilly; Two Sister-In-Laws, Jackie (Newman) Wills of Greensboro, NC, Linda (Roy) Farley of Roanoke, VA.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lilly family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dewey and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Tina Jarvis

November 9, 1929 – January 31, 2021

Tina Jarvis, age 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, NC.

She was born on November 9, 1929 in Smyth County, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Ernest Riddle and the late Ena Jane Foglesong Riddle.

She retired from the Avery County Public Schools after many years Teaching Special Education at Newland Elementary. She was a devout member of Crossnore First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carrol Ray Taylor; her second husband, Walter Glenn “Pop” Jarvis; brother, Ken Riddle.

Tina leaves behind to cherish her memory her: sons, Jim (JoAnn) Taylor of Newland, NC and Chuck (Robin) Taylor of Hillsborough, NC, sister, Helen (Charlie) Cordell; brother, John (Carolyn) Riddle; sister-in-law, Maryann Riddle; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Services for Tina Jarvis will be held at a later date in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Tina was an avid supporter of many organizations and charities, and in recognition of her specific request, the family respectfully requests no flowers, and would encourage memorials be made to Crossnore First Baptist Church, Avery County Senior Center, Hospice, RAMs Rack or to the charity or organization of your choice.

A celebration graveside will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the the Walnut Grove Cemetery with Pastor Brent Price officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jarvis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Tina and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

