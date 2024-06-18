Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 18, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Wilby Frank Summit

March 19, 1955 ~ June 9, 2024

Wilby Frank Summit, age 69, of Angola, LA, passed away June 9, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. Born March 19, 1955 in Coshocton, Ohio, Frank was the son of William (Bill) Summit and Anna Lee Hayes Summit. Frank was a truck driver and a Master Woodworker making beautiful furniture and other items and gifts for his family and friends. Frank loved his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frank attended Cove Creek Elementary School while living in North Carolina with his Uncle and Aunt Harold and Alta Hayes. Frank was an avid reader of novels and history books and enjoyed Muscle Car magazines. His favorite song was “Against the Wind” by Bob Seger and his favorite bible verse was the 23 Psalm.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ann Summit, and older sister, Cynthia Summit Ingalls. Those left to cherish his memory are Charlotte Summit of Columbus, OH, Douglas Summit of Monterey, IN, Mia (Rick) Cooper of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Penny Brittan of Apex, NC, brother- in- law Preston Ingalls, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Two uncles, Bill Hayes (Carrie) of Monroe, NC and Robert (Georgia) Summit of West Lafayette, OH. Two aunts, Sherry (John) Grimm of Columbus, OH and Martha Owens of West Lafayette, OH. A special aunt, Alta Townsend Hayes, with whom he shared a special life long bond.

Frank loved the North Carolina Mountains and his final resting place will be in Vilas, NC, the place he called home. RIP Frank, you are home.

A graveside service will be held June 23, 2024 at 1:00 at the Howell Cemetery in Vilas, NC. Any friends, family or school mates that would like to come celebrate Wilby Frank Summit are welcome.

Robert Dallas Shoemake, Jr.

February 26, 1946 ~ June 15, 2024

Robert Dallas Shoemake, Jr., age 78, of Boone, NC, passed away June 15, 2024. Robert was born February 26, 1946 to Robert Dallas Shoemake, Sr. and Pauline Whitesides Shoemake Ramsey.

Robert was a graduate of Watauga Highschool and Appalachian State university where he earned his Industrial Art Degree. Just out of college he taught industrial classes for a year in Pennsylvania. He then joined the Peace Corp. Over the years he was involved in several businesses. He worked for Boone Cablevision and then with his mother built the Bavarian Apartments. Later came Appalachian Electronics and Wes-Tel Communications. He loved and appreciated all things electronics.

He was an active member of Boone Civitan Club for 31 years. He served on several committees as well as being elected to the offices of President, President- elect, and Treasurer.

Robert is survived by his wife Sue Thomas Shoemake.

Instead of sending flowers, consider donating to Special Olympics North Carolina, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd. St. 201, Morrisville, NC 27560 or to First Baptist of Boone- Mission Program, 375 W. King St. Boone, NC.

Graveside Service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Thomas Cemetery, Green Mountain, NC.

James Robin Quinn

April 14, 1956 – June 13, 2024

Mr. James Robin Quinn, age 68, of Sugar Grove, died Thursday, June 13, 2024 at his home. Born April 14, 1956 in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late James Baxter and Virginia Ruth Smith Quinn.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Ruth Quinn.

He was owner/operator of Robin Quinn Window Washing and had been in construction. Many will remember him as a collector of many odds and ends.

He is survived by his wife Robin Elaine Sanders Quinn, of the home; and 4 children, Michael Sabin Quinn and wife Paula of Cherryville; Andrew B. Quinn and wife Katie of Valdese; Alyssa Elaine Quinn and fiance Evan Kuehn of Indian Trail; Brian Christopher Quinn of Valdese; 6 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Quinn Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is serving the Quinn Family.

John Edward Hempfling

December 1, 1981 – June 14, 2024

John Edward Hempfling, age 42, of Vilas, died Friday, June 14, 2024 at his residence.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Molly Atkins Bowden

December 3, 1932 – June 17, 2024

Molly Atkins Bowden, age 91 of Blowing Rock passed away Monday, June 17, 2024, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Michael Malone

AUG 15, 1953 – JUN 7, 2024

Mike Malone’s life story embodied the American Dream. He rose from modest Midwest roots to achieve success as an investment banker in Charlotte, N.C. – traveling the world, rising to the top of his profession, finding joy in giving back to others. Mike understood the true meaning of success. He cherished his family above all. He put education, especially his children’s, first. He was a loyal friend. He could talk to anyone, whether it was closing a deal over dinner or enjoying a conversation with the men and women who served the meal. He expressed his strong faith through his charitable spirit, whether it was giving to Hospice, United Way, Christ Episcopal Church, the arts, law enforcement causes or the Allegro Foundation to benefit kids with special needs. Even when Mike lived inpatient at the Mayo Clinic in August 2022 to be treated for cancer, he spent his spare time volunteering at Ronald McDonald House, forging friendships and adding light to the lives of many. His story was the best of the American Dream come true. Michael Day Malone died unexpectedly yet peacefully in his sleep at the family’s mountain home 12 days before he was to undergo heart surgery for the second time. He was 70. Mike, as most everyone knew him, grew up in Yellow Springs Ohio, the oldest of John and Patricia Malone’s six children. His parents were educators, which explains Mike’s lifelong love of learning. He rode his bicycle all over town, mowed lawns and served as an altar boy at church. He attended the University of Kentucky, where he earned a B.S. degree in General Studies in 1976 and developed a lifelong passion for Wildcat sports, especially basketball. He started his career in commercial banking with Citizens & Southern National Bank before deciding to pursue his passion for deal-making through investment banking. He joined North Carolina National Bank in Charlotte in 1984. NCNB eventually became Bank of America. Mike put down professional and personal roots in Charlotte. He rose to become a senior executive with Bank of America, running a number of investment banking businesses, including real estate, gaming, lodging and leisure, and the financial sponsorship businesses. He did so well that Bank of America’s legendary CEO, Hugh McColl Jr., one year awarded Mike the “Baccarat Crystal Hand Grenade for Unparalleled Performance.” Mr. McColl was legendary for keeping hand grenades around the office, thus his tough guy persona. Mike’s love of golf led to what he considered his greatest business achievement: he helped structure the deal that led an American consortium to buy back the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Course in California from a Japanese company. The nearly 30 years that Mike called Charlotte home offered blessings beyond banking. He met his wife, Julie, in 1996 on a blind date set up by friends. Their first date? Dinner at Primo Prime. When the romance turned serious, Mike surprised Julie by taking her to Tiffany’s in New York to choose her favorite from among three engagement rings he had preselected. The “winner” was inscribed “4/1/96 INF” – April 1, 1996, I’m No Fool.” That trip included an added bonus. Mike and Julie cheered on his Kentucky Wildcats to the NCAA basketball title in nearby East Rutherford, N.J. Mike and Julie were married on July 10, 1998. Together, they raised their children, Jack and Jenna, in Charlotte. They took them as teenagers to Primo Prime to show them where it all began. Mike retired from Bank of America in 2007 after nearly 24 years and became a Managing Director of Fortress Investment Group LLC from 2008-2012. He was in charge of its Charlotte office and led the firm’s capital formation across the Southeast. Though formally retired at the time of his passing he was a board member and lead director for Walker & Dunlop, a commercial real estate finance and advisory company. He also served on the board of Mr. Cooper Group, a family of companies that provide mortgage services and products. Empty nesters, the Malones moved to John’s Island, Florida, in 2020, where Mike discovered a new community of friends and neighbors with whom to share life. Mike is survived by his wife, Julie; two children – their son, Jack, of Dallas, and Jenna, a rising junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.; his mother, Patricia Day of Fayetteville, N.C.; three sisters – Mollye Malone and Amy Fugate, both of Springville, Ohio, and Margaret Larson and her husband, Michael, of Fayetteville, N.C.; and one brother, John Malone and his wife, Kathryn, of Yellow Springs, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Malone, and sister, Kathleen Malone. A service to celebrate Mike’s life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte. The service will be livestreamed at https://christchurchcharlotte.org/watch-live-funerals/. Visitation follows at Quail Hollow Country Club, 3700 Gleneagles Road, where he enjoyed the friendships and laughter as much as the golf. One of Mike’s proudest accomplishments came in 2017 when he launched a fellowship program at the University of Kentucky in partnership with the nonprofit organization Management Leadership for Tomorrow. The objective was to prepare lower-income students of color for jobs at major business institutions, thus transforming their families’ economic trajectory. Immediately, the career outcomes for the first 20 Mike Malone fellows showed tremendous success and attracted additional support from other major foundations. Today, more than 260 students at the university are benefiting from what Mike started. A gift in Mike’s memory can be made to the Michael D. Malone Memorial Fund at University of Kentucky to help in-state students attend UK. Gifts can go to UK Philanthropy, P.O. Box 23552, Lexington, Ky. 40506. You can also go to www.uky.edu, click the “Give Now” button and designate your gift in memory of Mike Malone. Gifts can also go to Christ Episcopal Church (www.christchurchcharlotte.org), 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28207. The family is deeply grateful for the care and kindness shown by Dr. Geoffrey Rose and Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. What a life. After his first heart surgery in 2019 at age 65, a stroke forced him to learn to read again. How he loved books, especially historical fiction. He loved sports, too, including the Panthers, and relished memories of taking his father and then Jack and Jenna to numerous Final Fours for Kentucky. There was nothing better than taking the family to dinner. BrickTop’s and Toscana were favorites. His favorite moments at Grandfather Mountain were spent cruising the Blue Ridge Parkway with the top down, dinners with the family, and afternoons on the golf course with his son. Ever the romantic, his favorite movie was “My Fair Lady,” a musical about the power of love. For his 60th birthday, his son toasted him by singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” It was the song he sang to his children as they fell asleep throughout their childhood. Mike’s lifelong heart defect wasn’t discovered until he was in his 30s. He learned as much as he could about it from books and talking with friends. He was never afraid, always optimistic, even after his first heart surgery. The day after he was told he’d need a second heart surgery, Mike, unable to sleep, texted Julie at 1:45 a.m. It read in part: “I have great faith and optimism that I will successfully come through all of this in the next few months. I only ask that you provide Jack and Jenna the same optimism…that I will beat all of these problems. It may not be easy but I will succeed. My love for the three of you is the greatest gift of my life, and I want many more years of it together.” Spoken like a man with a heart full of strength and love. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, N.C., is taking care of the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.rsfh.net

Nancy Fisher Campbell

APR 21, 1939 – JUN 10, 2024

Nancy Fisher Campbell passed away on June 10, 2024, at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk, after spending the last 26 years living at her home in the North Carolina Highlands.



Born on April 21, 1939, in Louisville, KY, she was the middle child of three sisters. Nancy was a younger sister to the late Betty (Louis) Craddock and older sister to Mary (John) Frisbie. Even though the sisters all moved away from Kentucky at various points during their lives, they all stayed in touch with one another almost daily with each other and their mother.



A graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, KY, Nancy withdrew from Western Kentucky University when her father passed away unexpectedly. She returned to Louisville to work and help her family. In 1958, she married her beloved Charles Campbell the day after Christmas while he was on weekend leave from the U.S. Army. They spent 47 years together, traveled extensively, and raised a family while moving from Kentucky to Ohio (twice) to Florida (twice), before she and Charles settled in North Carolina for retirement. Upon his passing in 2005, she decided to stay and live independently on her own in the mountains.



Nancy’s love extended to her two sons and their wives, Charles, Jr. (Nancy L.) and Jeffrey (Jane), her two grandchildren, Riley and Brian, and the various pets they welcomed into their families over time.

An avid reader and cook, Nancy loved sharing her original and passed down recipes and southern home-cooked meals. Her gatherings always centered around good food and family.



Predeceased by her parents, her husband and her older sister, Nancy’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.



A private family service will be held at a later date.

Cynthia Hill Stonesifer

APR 10, 1942 – JUN 12, 2024

Cynthia Hill Stonesifer, age 82, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at her residence near Matney.

She was born on April 10, 1942, in Roanoke, Virginia, a daughter of the late Lease L. Hill and the late Hester Garrett Hill. She attended Bridgewater College where she met her husband of 61 years, James Arthur Stonesifer. The two eventually moved to Banner Elk where Jim was the Academic Dean for many years and Cindy became active in college life, especially theatre. Motherhood was important to her with the birth of their son, Garrett.

Cindy was an avid supporter and participant in the theatre with her strong singing voice and natural comic talent. Performances included roles as Miss Hannigan in “Annie”, Goldie in “Fiddler on the Roof”, Mother Superior in “Nunsense” at LMC Summer Theater while also assisting in productions at Blue Ridge Community Theater and starring in the title role of “Mame.” She could always be counted on to offer a smile and guidance to those she was assisting with acting and preparing for performances.

Cindy’s theatre work continued as she volunteered to work with incarcerated persons in local prisons with acting workshops. Travel took she and Jim to New York City for Broadway shows; cruises through the Panama Canal, Alaska and Europe. Her skill with flower arranging lead to a part-time business “Deck the Halls” with a commission to fully decorate homes for the Christmas holidays and making wreaths for friends. Spring would find Cindy and Jim helping her brother Buddy with selling plants and assisting with his farm. An avid reader, loving grandmother to Mallory and great-grandmother of Emmylou Hardy, family remained her focus all her life.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Lease L. Hill; and Mother, Hester Garrett Hill.

Cindy leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 60 years, James Stonesifer; son, Garrett (Cathy) Stonesifer; grandchild, Mallory (Ryan) Hardy; brother, Buddy (Debbie) Hill; great granddaughter, Emmylou Hardy; Best friend, Charlotte (Lamar) D’Armond Talbert; cousins, Cathy Davis, Bob Davis, Linda Broughman, Steve Broughman, Gina Broughman, Doug Broughman.

Cindy requested a gathering to celebrate her life and the family will do so at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have called and/or written their sympathies. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stonesifer family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Judes Children’s Hospital or to Amorem Hospice in the High Country of NC.

The care of Cindy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

