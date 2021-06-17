Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 16, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Gladys Louise Stevens

1930 – 2021

Gladys Louise Main Stevens age 90, went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. Mrs. Stevens was born on June 29, 1930 in Todd, North Carolina, to David Winton Main and Hazel Emma Miller Main. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 66 years McKinley Odell Stevens, her brother Gene Main, her sisters Edith Greer, Geraldine Hoffman and Mary Lou Eldreth, and a great-grandson Bradley Lookabill.

She was a long-time member of the Christian Biblical Church of God and retired from TRW in Boone, NC.

She is survived by her only daughter Judy Lookabill and husband George Lookabill, granddaughters Sherry and her husband Brian Williams, Carrie Lookabill, and grandson Dale Lookabill and wife Denise, great-grandchildren, Stacey Bennett, Garrett Williams, Daylan Lookabill, Dylan Lookabill and one great-great granddaughter Cadence Bennett, one sister, June Eldreth and a number of nieces and nephews.

Our hearts are broken, and our lives will never be the same. Your love was a sustaining force in our family and will never be forgotten. We were so blessed to have you in our lives and will keep you in our hearts forever. You were faithful and loved God above all.

John 11 25-26; Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?

Graveside services will be held at Hopewell Community Church Cemetery, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11am.

Flowers are appreciated of memorials may be made to the Hopewell Community Church Cemetery, in care of Johnnie Davis, 4061 NC Hwy 194 North, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Stevens family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Stevens family.

Kimberly Diana Herald

1968 – 2021

Kimberly (Kim) Diana Watson Herald, 52, of Lenoir, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Duke University Hospital. She was born in Watauga County, North Carolina, on November 5, 1968 to parents Johnny and Shirley Watson, whom she adored and were two of her closest friends.

Those who treasure the memories include the love of her life, husband, Ronny; the two she gave life, son Ethan Winkler, wife Marissa of Boone, NC and daughter Emily Golds, husband Matt of Lenoir, NC; and stepdaughter, who she loved as her own, Bailey Quick, fiancé Michael Santos of Lenoir, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Brad Watson of Richmond, VA.

Kim was proud to be a nurse and spent her career caring for others, most recently employed at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Kim lived life to the fullest, was fashionable, sarcastic, witty, and a wise woman. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh that brought happiness to everyone in her presence. She and Ronny enjoyed spending time with their children, spoiling their furbabies Charlie and Riley, riding with the Foothills Jeep Brigade, and sharing laughs with their friends and family.

Kim was a beautiful, genuine woman and will be missed by family, friends, and friends who became her family. Her legacy will live on through those she loved the most, her children.

A Celebration of Life Service, officiated by Rev. Lance Wilson, will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Boone Advent Christian Church. A Receiving of Friends will be held prior to the service at 2:30 pm, also at Boone Advent Christian Church. Graveside services will be private. Serving as Pallbearers are Jamie Rader, Donnie Felming, Tres Widner, John Setzer, Jr., Matthew Setzer, and Daniel Setzer. Honorary Pallbearer is Brent Pope.

The family extends special appreciation to Kim’s friend and physician, Dr. Timothy Patrick Dailey of Boone, NC.

Parking will be available at the First Baptist Church on King Street, and the ASU parking lots across from the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Herald family in care of Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC.

Online condolences may be shared with the Herald family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Herald family.

Nancy Kay Melton

1952 – 2021

Mrs. Kay Anderson Melton, age 69, of Boone, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born January 8, 1952 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Lewis B. and Ruby Vines Anderson. Kay was retired from Skyline Telephone where she worked in customer service. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. Kay was a very giving and loving person and enjoyed helping others. She was a second mother to her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by one sister, Jane Ann Hodges and husband Bobby, one brother, Hal Anderson and wife Gail, two nieces, Cheryl Anderson and Michelle Swann (Julian), two nephews, Greg Anderson (Melanie), and Michael Hodges, and great nieces and nephews, Callie, Gracie, Cody, Abigail, Judge, Emma and Amelia,

three step children Angie Rollinson (Tony), Randy Melton (Shelia), and Jennifer Pleasant (Charles, 6 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren, 2 aunts and a numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Melton, nephew, Lewis Hal Anderson, Jr., and a great nephew, Cory Ronnie Dunn.

Memorial services for Kay Anderson Melton will be conducted Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Greg Anderson. Graveside services will be private.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from noon until 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests no food, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lewis Hal Anderson, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, 347 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with Kay’s family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Melton family.

Grady Lee Watson

1940 – 2020

Grady Lee Watson, age 80 of Deep Gap, the Stoney Fork Community, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.

He was the son of the late Dallas and Stella White Watson. Lee was a retired timber cutter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Neil Watson, and one sister, Shirley Bristol.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorene Hamby Watson; two sons, Roger Lee Watson and wife Sharon of Chestnut Mountain, and Rev. R.D. Watson and wife Betsy of Deep Gap; one daughter, Lori Sanders and husband Mark of Sparta; one sister, Josephine Shumake and husband Jerry of Ferguson.

Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

Memorial services for Mr. Grady Lee Watson will be conducted Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Rick Cornejo and Rev. Roy Smith.

Online condolences may be shared with the Watson family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Watson family.

Vivian Beach

1924 – 2021

Mrs. Vivian Wheeler Beach, age 97, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Foley Center. Born May 11, 1924 in the Triplett Community, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Connie Hampton Wheeler. She worked for a number of years at the ASU Laundry and retired from IRC/TRW. Vivian was a long time member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her garden and her flowers.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Beach and wife Diane and Brent Beach and wife Barbara all of Boone, three grandchildren, Stephanie Beach of Boone, Meredith Beach Speight and husband Jay of Spring Hill, TN, and Brittany Beach Jackson and husband Brian of Vilas, five great grandchildren, Olivia, Ruthie and Zachary Speight all of Spring Hill, TN and Charlie and Ada Jackson of Vilas, three nieces, Mary Ellen Bennett and husband Ronnie of Georgetown, TX, Sharon and Richard Bennett of Macon, GA and Joanne and Fred Goodman of Todd, and one nephew, Kirk Wheeler, of Ridgeway, SC.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Allen Wray Beach, two sisters, Eula Wheeler Harrison and Jeanetta Wheeler Hayes, and one brother, Stanton Wheeler.

Funeral services for Mrs. Vivian Wheeler Beach will be conducted Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2 PM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 o’clock at Mt. Vernon. Those attending are requested to wear a mask. At other times, the family will be at Vivian’s home on Deerfield Road.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607, or to the International Mission Board, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, in care of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607, or to Samaritans Purse International Projects, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Beach family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Beach family.

Everett Eugene “Sonny” Hicks

1938 – 2021

Everett Eugene ‘Sonny’ Hicks, age 82, of Roby Greene Rd., Boone, passed away Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021 at his home. Born August 22, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Cluster Eli and Hazel Dare Hicks. Most of his life was spent in Watauga County. He served a tour in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1960 during the Korean War before retiring from Appalachian State University as Maintenance Mechanic over Food Services. Sonny was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He truly loved his church family. Sonny was a great story teller, especially when proudly talking about his family. He would tell anyone who would listen all about the history of his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team whom he has followed since the l950’s. Sonny was a farmer at heart and loved being outdoors at any opportunity. He loved his family more than anything.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Sylvia Bingham Hicks; children, Norman Eugene Hicks and wife, Penny, of Boone, Diane Hicks Coffey and husband, David, of Vilas; grandchildren, Kelley Denise Parson and husband, Jamie, Dustin James Hicks and wife, Macy, Allison Nicole Taylor and husband, Cameron, Samuel Logan Coffey; great-grandchildren, Blake Allen Parsons, Lucas Martin Parsons and Blaine Bennett Taylor; and brothers, Glenn Hicks and wife, Donna, and Dean Hicks and wife, Peggy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dayton, Jim, Evelyn, Lucy, Carlene and Phyllis.

Memorial Services for Sonny Hicks will be held 2:00 PM Satruday, June 19, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Gary Watson.

The family suggests memorials to Tabernacle Baptist Church, in care of Judy Hampton, 3004 North Pine Run Rd., Boone, or to Medi-Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hicks family.

Cubie Gragg

April 20, 1934 – June 02, 2021

Cubie Gragg, age 87, of Elk Park, NC passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his residence.

Cubie Gragg, 87, of Old Beech Mountain passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2021 to be with His Lord. Born April 20, 1934, he was a devoted father and husband to his wife, Velma, of 64 years. He was a member of Beech Mountain Regular Baptist Church; worked in the furniture factories, then at Grand Father Golf and Country Club while also farming.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Gragg and Beatrice Baldwin Hartley; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Cubie is survived by his loving wife Velma Gragg, his daughter Janice Gragg Surgeon of the home, his son Bobby Ray (Carrie) Gragg of Old Beech Mountain; 3 grandchildren Justin Wayne (Misty) Surgeon of Granite Falls, Tonya Marie (Brian) South of Old Beech Mountain, Jason William (Deeann) Surgeon of N. Wilkesboro; 8 great-grandchildren Ethan (Brooklyn), Chris, Alex, Tyler, Holden, Landon, Colton, and Raven.

Funeral services for Cubie Gragg will be conducted Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7:30 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Keith Church will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30, prior to the service, at the chapel. There will be a small graveside service at Beech Mountain Regular Baptist Cemetery on Saturday June 12, 2021, at 2 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

David J. Graham

January 07, 1938 – June 06, 2021

David J. Graham, age 83, of Boone passed away Sunday, June 6, 2012 at his residence.

Mr. Graham was born January 7, 1938 in Canada. He was a retired manager for the marketing industry and served honorably in the Royal Canada Military as a flight cadet.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Graham family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Judy Ann Jones

July 09, 1952 – June 08, 2021

Judy Ann Jones, age 68, of Zionville, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born July 9, 1952, the daughter of the late William Clarence Baker and Mary Elizabeth Carrier Baker. She loved her flower garden, and a special love for dogs, cats and birds. She loved the ocean and never met a stranger and was strong willed, feisty and very independent. She was retired from Watauga County. She was a five time cancer survivor.

She is survived by, one sister, Geraldine Craddock of Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, Jerry Baker and wife Patti of Bluff City, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William Clarence Baker and Mary Elizabeth Carrier Baker, and two brothers, Bill Baker and Bob Baker.

A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Eugene Townsend

March 06, 1947 – June 09, 2021

Larry Eugene Townsend, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Novant Huntersville Medical Center.

He was born on March 6, 1947 to the late Herbert H. Townsend and Ruth Lail Townsend in Catawba County. Larry was a member of Denver Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents who he was raised by from six months old, Henry and Elizabeth Townsend; sisters, Vicki Townsend, Patsy Townsend; brothers, Bob Townsend, Marty Lail; mother-in-law, Edna B. Miller and son-in-law Jeff Saltzman.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Miller Townsend of the home; daughters, Alecia T. Saltzman of Denver, Lora T. Sigmon of Denver; sons, Allen Townsend of Caser, Billy Townsend and wife, Paula of Hickory; grandchildren, William Saltzman and wife, Brandy of Denver, Brandon Townsend of Catawba, Katy Nesbit and husband Josh of San Diego, CA, Bailey Sigmon of Denver; great granddaughter, Lilly Saltzman of Cornelius; sisters, Arlene Spann of Hickory, Anita Parker and husband Lanny of Hickory, Lisa Townsend of Rutherford College, Renae Helms of Taylorsville, Susan Roop of Lenoir; brothers, Gary Townsend of Hickory, Mike Townsend and wife Debbie of Icard, Jackie Townsend of Hickory; special father-in-law, Hansford Miller; brothers-in-law, Gary Miller, Randall Miller and wife Angela of Boone; sisters-in-law, Linda Miller of Asheville, and Gwen Townsend of Granite Falls.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Meat Camp Baptist Church in Boone. The body will lie in state 30 mins prior. The Rev. Garry Miller and Rev. Jerry Moretz will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hickoryfh.com

Hickory Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Jesse Parks Royster

July 27, 1993 – June 10, 2021

Jesse Parks Royster, age 27, of Vilas, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his residence.

He was born July 27, 1993 In Las Vegas, Nevada. A son of Joanna Royster and the late Stephen Parks Royster. He was an executive chef.

In addition to his mother he is survived by two brothers, Damian Ross Petrella of St. Petersburg, Florida and Logan Nichols Royster of Maiden, North Carolina; one sister, Vivian Lynn Blossom of Vilas and his step-father, Ronald Lee Blossom of Vilas.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolence may be sent to the Royster family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Laura Jane Harrison

August 09, 1962 – June 13, 2021

Laura Jane Furman Harrison, age 58, of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

She was born August 9, 1962 in Harlan Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dr. Lowell Benjamin Furman, Sr. and Peggy Jackson Furman. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Boone.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Harrison of Blowing Rock; her step-mother, Faythe Furman of Boone; two sisters, Susan Furman Clawson and husband Michael Clawson of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina and Barbara Furman Hall and husband Steven of Flat Rock, North Carolina; three brothers, Lowell Benjamin Furman, Jr and wife Beth of Bloomington, Indiana; Robert Houck, Jr. and wife Michelle of Summerville, South Carolina and Christopher Houck of Asheville, North Carolina. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Delbert and Amy Furman.

Funeral services for Laura Jane Furman Harrison will be conducted Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bill McGuire and Pastor Carl Osborne will officiate. Interment will follow in Boone Fork Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service, at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boone Fork Community Cemetery c/o Don Harrison, 283 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harrison family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tony Allen Miller

February 01, 1966 – June 14, 2021

Tony Allen Miller, age 55, of Boone, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born February 1, 1966 in Caldwell County. The son of Allen Glenn Miller and Julia Sentelle Miller. He was an automobile mechanic and was formerly employed with Watauga County Sanitation Department.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Dishman Miller, of Boone; one daughter, Adrieanna Ray and husband Jacob of Morganton; two sons, Greg “Bumble Bee” Miller and wife Mandi of Boone; Bryce Miller of Boone; one step-son, Alden Dishman of Boone; three grandchildren, Ottman, Kaycee and Kendel, one brother-in-law, Ronnie Dishman and wife Toni Leigh of Boone; one sister-in-law, Tracy Dishman of Morganton and a special friend Gregg and wife Lori Bryan and family. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and Mt. View Speedway race family.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffery Miller and Chris Miller.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Buddy Cook

August 27, 1969 – June 16, 2021

Buddy Cook, age 51, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cook family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rose Mary Arnett McCracken

April 4, 1961 – June 5, 2021

Rose Mary Arnett McCracken, age 60, of Bristol, Virginia passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

She was born on April 4, 1961 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Claude Cleveland Arnett and the late Dorothy Owens Arnett.

She was a member of Ruth Street Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James, Stevie, and Mike Arnett; sisters, Ruby Holtsclaw, Bonnie Arnett, Patricia Hefner and Tracy Huffman.

Rose leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, William Dee McCracken of Bristol, VA; Three Daughters, Jennifer Little Hatcher, and husband Billy of Bristol, VA, April Little of Bristol, VA, Shelly Leatherman of Nashville, TN; close friend, David Cresong of Bristol, VA; grandchildren, Little Billy, John, Ricky, Wesley Hatcher, Brittany Sheets, and husband Jacob, Abigail, Joshua, Katelynn Cox, Logan, Skyla Pulcini; great grandchild, Lyric Hatcher; brother, Bobby Arnett of Bristol, VA; sisters, Brenda Lail of Hickory, NC, Loretta Black of Lincolnton, NC; brother, Tim Arnett of Cherryville, NC.

Services for Rose Mary Arnett McCracken will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4:30 pm from the Grandfather Chapel with Roy Arnett officiating. Interment will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the service hour Sunday at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McCracken family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Rose and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Maude Mitchell

April 15, 1924 – June 7, 2021

Maude Rachel Miller Mitchell, age 97, of Elk Park, North Carolina (the Beech Mountain Community) passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on April 15, 1924 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late McKinley Miller and the late Nina Cook Miller.

Maude was well known for the time she spent running Will’s Grocery with her husband. The store was a staple in the Beech Mountain Community for many years. It was a place where everyone was welcome and no one left empty handed. She loved spending time with her family, working in her garden and all her beautiful flowers. Maude was a devoted Christian and was saved on August 24, 2014 and baptized on October 12, 2014. She loved Fall Creek Baptist Church and her many friends there.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband of 56 years, William (Will) Mitchell and a brother, Paul Miller of Elk Mills, TN.

Maude leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Daughters, Barbara (James) Isaacs of North Wilkesboro, NC, Lois (Marshall) Estep of Elk Park, NC; Son, Tommy (Chris) Mitchell of Clemmons, NC; Sister, Mary Gray of Beech Mountain, NC; Brother, Mack (Shirley) Miller of Hampton, TN. She was also blessed with five granddaughters, thirteen great grandchildren and twenty six great great grandchildren.

Services for Maude Rachel Mitchell will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Fall Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Jones and Rev. Kevin Arrowood officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday at Fall Creek Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Fall Creek Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Charles Cannon Memorial Hospital, Cranberry House, Hospice of the Blue Ridge, C.A.P. workers, Kindred at Home and all her many friends and neighbors.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Mitchell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Maude and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Robert Braswell

September 12, 1941 – June 10, 2021

Robert Lee Braswell, Sr., age 79, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home in Newland after a brief illness.

He was born on September 12, 1941 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Leonard Braswell and the late Faye Sparks Braswell.

Robert graduated from Newland High School and enlisted in the United States Army. Upon leaving active duty he was always ready to serve his country again by enlisting in the National Guard and the Air Force Reserve. He was a proud member of the Pat Ray Post VFW Honor Guard. He could always be counted on to see his comrades to their final resting place with honor, dignity and the appreciation of a grateful nation.

Robert was a Mason with the Cranberry Lodge and the Linville Lodge and a proud member of the Oasis Shriners. He worked for many years at Avery Machine and Welding and then taught welding at Mayland Community College. He was a member of the Elk Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed fabricating and Blacksmithing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Brother, Tip Braswell.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Wanda Gay Woody Braswell of the home; Daughter, Tammy (Jim) Hebert of Ellijay, GA; Two Sons, Robert Lee Braswell, Jr. of Hanson, KY, Charles Christopher Braswell of San Jose, CA; Four Sisters, Gail Maltba of Elk Park, NC, Judy Gardiner of Boone, NC, Kay Braswell of Newland, NC, Katie Downing of Marion, NC; Brother, Sam (Judy) Braswell of Acworth, GA; grandchildren, Jessie Long, Lee Braswell, Trevor Braswell, Samantha Hebert; great grandchildren, Alyssa Long, Ansley Long, Jonah Braswell, Elisa Braswell.

Services for Robert Lee Braswell will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 beginning at 7:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Carver officiating. Masonic Rites will be provided by the Masons of Avery County and Military Honors will be provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Braswell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Benny W. Norris

July 7, 1949 – June 11, 2021

Benny W. Norris, age 71, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at his residence in Elk Park.

He was born on July 7, 1949 in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late Floyd Norris and the late Mamie Johnson Norris.

Benny was a member and Deacon of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where he also served as a Sunday School Teacher. He retired from the City of Elizabethton after many years with the Parks and Recreation Department. He loved Deer hunting with his family, bird watching and riding on the Parkway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Byrl, Roger, Jimmy, Doyle, Leon and Estel Norris; sisters: Barbara Miller, Doris Davis and Alma Norris.

Benny leaves behind to cherish his wife of 48 years, Bobbie Bare Norris of the home; Son, Travis (Catherine) Norris of Kinston, NC; Two Granddaughters, Elizabeth Norris of Kinston, NC, Rachel Norris of Kinston, NC; Brother, Gerald (Carolyn) Norris of Elizabethton, TN; Sister, Alice (Carrol) Shell of Elizabethton, TN; a host of nieces and nephews and extended friends and family.

A celebration of Benny’s life will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Doug Bare and Rev. Lynn Pierce will be officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Health and Hospice, Fresenius Nurses and Dr. Robert Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1365 Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Norris family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Benny and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

George Browning Didier

January 1, 1942 – May 10, 2021

George Browning Didier, 79, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden heart attack on May 10, 2021, at his home in Banner Elk, NC. George was born on January 1, 1942, in Royal Oak, MI, to Cecil and Gladys Didier. While in high school, he especially enjoyed playing baseball, winning the team MVP award, and played cornet in the band. He earned B.S.E. and M.S.E. degrees in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan. While in college, he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, where he was elected President, and was a member of the UM Marching Band.

After graduating, he had a successful career in healthcare management and consulting at various locations throughout the eastern United States.

George fell in love with the mountains after spending a summer in the Tetons while in college, returning there many times. He attained his goal of moving to the mountains upon his early retirement, building a “dream home” near Hendersonville, NC, and finally ending up on the ridge of Sugar Mountain.

The last ten years of his life George dedicated himself to the Joy in Unity Foundation and its mission to provide education scholarships to Mayan youth in Guatemala. As founder and administrator of the Foundation, George made numerous trips to visit the Guatemalan villages and was always eager to share his passion with others.

George is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, sister Ethel (John) Miller, brother Gordon (Elaine) Didier, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Howard Didier, and another daughter.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11:00 am at the Boone United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the columbarium at the church. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Joy in Unity Foundation P.O. Box 3286, Boone, NC 28607, or the Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd, Boone, NC 28607.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Didier family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of George and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

