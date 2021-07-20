Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 20, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Asher Ray McLemore

2021 – 2021

Asher Ray McLemore, infant son of Stephanie Howell and Andrew McLemore of the Foscoe Community, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was born April 27, 2021.

His parents Stephanie and Andrew are originally from Mooresville, but call the Foscoe Community home. Stephanie has worked at the Grandview Restaurant for the past 6 years.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Stevi J. Williams,

his grandparents; Steve Howell, Michael and Tammy McLemore and Patty Craven,

Maternal great grandmother Jeanette Kirkman, his great uncle Shawn Kirkman, aunts and uncles; Erin and Taylor MacDonald, Ian and Stacey McLemore, Nikki and Brian Spivey, and Dylan Howell, cousins; Annabelle Spivey, Cameron and Reid MacDonald, Rylee and Aubrey McLemore.

“FAMILY NOT ONLY NEED TO CONSIST OF MERELY THOSE WHOM WE SHARE BLOOD, BUT ALSO FOR WHOM WE’D SHED BLOOD.”

Bonus family, Stephanie Stamey Nichols “Nana” and entire family.

Bonus sister, Chloe Cook and the Taylors.

Funeral services for Asher Ray McLemore will be conducted Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Grace Baptist Church, Foscoe. The family will receive friends prior from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the church.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery in Foscoe.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McLemore family.

Rebecca Corum

1952 – 2021

Mrs. Rebecca Noblett Corum, age 69, of Vilas, passed away Tuesday evening, July 13, 2021 at her home. Born May 6, 1952 in Hickory, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Frances Cummings Noblett. Rebecca was a member of Charity Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and worked on the farm for many years alongside of her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Corum and two brothers, Clyde Noblett and Clarence Noblett.

Graveside services for Rebecca Noblett Corum will be conducted Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1 PM at Forrest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Lee Reece.

Frankie Smith

1947 – 2021

Mrs. Frankie Greenway Smith, age 73, of Zionville, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Novant Health in Winston-Salem. Born December 21, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Louise Martin Greenway. Frankie was a preschool teacher and a member of First Presbyterian Church. Her life was centered around her family, children for sure, but especially grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Smith, one daughter, Karen Haury and husband Myk of Sugar Grove, three grandchildren, Cameron Haury, Jake Haury and Melia Haury, and three brothers, Bud Greenway, Doug Greenway and wife Leisa, and Randy Greenway and wife Lecia, all of Rutherfordton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Smith of Deane Kentucky, sisters Sara Lovelace and Sandy Hill, and brother Rusty Greenway.

Memorial services to be announced.

Terry Don McAlister

1949 – 2021

On Thursday, July 15, 2021 Terry Don McAlister, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 72 peacefully in his home.

Words fall short of describing the pure and unconditional love Terry demonstrated for his family. He had a wonderful heart, and always knew what was important. He had brilliant, perceptive one-liners when you needed them.

Terry always gave his best, and his best was topnotch, in every aspect of his life, whether leading his high school football team to victory, serving his country, giving a phenomenal presentation at work, or for his family. A highly honorable man, it was always important to him to do what is right.

In his younger years, he enjoyed Nascar racing, elk hunting in Montana, motorcycle riding, and he always enjoyed football, the mountains, and visiting Grandfather Mountain and the old swinging bridge. He had a beautiful voice and a deep appreciation for music. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching his granddaughter cards, how to ride a bike, shoot a bow and arrow, and many other things. More recently, he enjoyed taking walks on a beautiful day at Bass Lake and relaxing on his front porch. He appreciated the simple things in life.

In addition to his parents, Lola Mae and John Lewis McAlister, he was preceded in death by his brother Harold Dean McAlister, sister Hayesalene Killian, and sister Wanda Gay Richards of Lincolnton.

He is survived by his wife Anna, daughter Christy Jean, granddaughter Sonne Liese, sisters Betty Joe Cruse of Newton and Trilby Stockner and husband Jim of Newton, and brother-in-law Harold Killian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandfather Mountain at https://grandfather.com/support/make-a-donation/.

Darrell Wayne Greene

1953 – 2021

Darrell Wayne Greene, age 68, of Meat Camp Road, Boone, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home. Born April 13, 1953 in Watauga County, he was a son of Burl and Gladys Jones Greene. Darrell loved his family beyond measure, and being the ‘people person’ that he was, he enjoyed visiting friends and neighbors. He was known as a man of hard work with strong work ethics. After retiring as production manager at Goodnight Brothers in Boone, Darrell continued his passion of raising cattle on the farm and always enjoyed friendly rivalries with other cattle farmers. He also enjoyed growing and marketing Frazier Fir Christmas trees. Darrell was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to good gospel music.

He is survived by one son, Kevin Greene and wife, Vladina, of Charlotte; daughters, Kim Greene and husband, Ben, and Keshia Brannock and husband, Travis, all of Boone; his mother, Gladys Jones Greene of Boone; eight grandchildren, Parker Greene, Sam, Wil, Abe and Gus Greene, and Anna, Beau and Crue Brannock; one sister, Lanetta Byrd and husband, Gary, of Marion; two brothers, Bill Greene and wife Sherry, and Robert Greene and wife, Renee, all of Boone; and special friend, Becky McDonough. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, J. B. Greene.

Funeral services for Darrell Greene will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, July 20th, at 1 o’clock at the Meat Camp Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Mike Townsend, Rev. Burl Greene and Kevin Greene. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at the church.

Graveside services will follow in the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Evelyn Ruth Bowman

April 19, 1935 – July 12, 2021

Evelyn Ruth Bowman, age 86, of Newland, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Cranbery House.

She is survived by two sons, Gregory Bowman of Spruce Pine and Randal Bowman of Linville; one granddaughter, Kaitlin Bowman of Linville; one grandson, Daniel Bowman of Jonas Ridge; two great-grandsons, Henry, and Huxley Bowman of Linville and one sister, Linda Hanna of Linville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Bowman, Jr., her father and mother, Ernest and Edith English, three sisters, Joyce Carpenter, Shirley Hunnicutt and Mildred Caminiti and two brothers, Jack and Charles English.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Tanglewood Cemetery. Reverend Rufus Henley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357, Newland, North Carolina 28657.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Maxine Puckett Sparks

July 17, 1929 – July 13, 2021

Maxine Puckett Sparks, age 91, of Blowing Rock, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2021, at The Foley Center.

She was born August 17, 1929, in Avery County, North Carolina. The daughter of the late James and Phebe Hoilman Puckett.

She is survived by two daughters, Gina Triplett and husband Butch of Blowing Rock and Lisa Abernathy of Blowing Rock; one son, David Sparks, and wife Sandra of Concord; one grandson, Zack Abernathy of Charlotte; two Great-grandsons, Chance and Kyler Abernathy of Kannapolis and two sisters, Judy Poole and Jimmie McClellan. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Tate Sparks, one brother, Taylor Puckett, and five sisters, Lucy Crowder, Hazel Forbes, Kathleen Grindstaff, Bonnie Puckett, and Edna Singletary.

A celebration of life for Maxine Sparks will be held at a later date.

Troy Clayton Perry

October 14, 1942 – July 14, 2021

Troy Clayton Perry, age 78, of North Wilkesboro, a former resident of Boone, husband of Diana Hicks Perry, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Wilkes General Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Hicks Perry of the home; one son, Barry Perry of North Wilkesboro; two daughters, Monica White of Pearce, Arizona and Kathy Geary of Delran, New Jersey; one sister, Charmayne Delargy and husband John of Durham; a special niece, Melody Wrenn of Mebane, North Carolina; and a special nephew, Mark Ward of Hudson, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Allen Perry and Margaret Williams Thacker, and one son, Jay Perry.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Joe Sturgill will officiate. Interment will follow in Hicks Family Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 130 and Masonic Rites will be provided by Snow Lodge 363.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service at the chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital For Children, www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org or to the Masonic Home For Children at Oxford, www.mhc-oxford.org

Allen Ashley Harmon

June 03, 1936 – July 14, 2021

Allen Ashley Harmon, age 85, of Elk Park, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Harmon was born June 3, 1936 in Avery County. The son of the late Earl Roger Harmon and Senia Hicks Harmon. He was a farmer and a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church

He is survived by his wife Shirley Vines Harmon of the home, one sister, Betty Montelene of New Jersey and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Harmon, Jr. and Ira Harmon, and two sisters, Helen Harmon Buchanan and Louise Taylor.

Funeral services for Allen Ashley Harmon will be conducted Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Dean Estep and Mr. Steve Ward will officiate. Interment will follow in Flat Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service at the chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Elmer Jones, 1212 Highway 321 North. Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Stephanie H. Young

July 30, 1971 – July 16, 2021

Stephanie H. Young, age 49, of Minneapolis, North Carolina, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, John Young of Minneapolis; one sister, Sherry Shotwell of Ohio; one brother, Jason Hatcher of North Carolina one step-daughter, Casey Spradling, two nieces, Danny Shotwell and Tylynn Shotwell and two nephews, Coltin Shotwell and Moseley Hatcher her Father and God given mother, Thomas and Nelda Moseley Hatcher of Dowling Park, Florida and was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Starling Hatcher.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

The family respectfully request no food or flowers.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Gideon International, Boone Camp, P.O. Box 3602, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Tessie Icenhour Miller

August 09, 1947 – July 18, 2021

Tessie Icenhour Miller age 73, of Lenoir, a former resident of Watauga County, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Gateway Rehab and Health Care.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Lowman and Teresa Hicks, one granddaughter, Sierra Owens, one grandson, Jason Miller, two great-grandchildren, Kevin and Gracie Owens, brother, David Icenhour and wife Shirley, two sisters, Ruby Bratton and husband Jeff and Nancy Parker and husband Randy. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Annalee Miller, father, Willie Icenhour, Step-father, Robert Miller, son, William Hicks, three brothers, Ivy, Mack and Carl Icenhour and one nephew, Wilson Icenhour.

A memorial service for Tessie Icenhour Miller will be conducted Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend David Icenhour will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 2030 Harper Avenue, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Lane Johnson

May 20, 1939 – July 19, 2021

Lane Johnson, age 82, of Boone, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

He was born May 20, 1939, in Watauga County. The son of the late Grady and Texie Walker Johnson. He graduated from Cove Creek High School, was a Magistrate in Watauga County, was a veteran having served in the US Army and was a farmer.

He is survived by one daughter, Heather Shipman and husband Josh of Weaverville; one son, Boyd Johnson and wife Emily of Granite Falls; one grandson, Connor Johnson of Granite Falls; four sisters, Zola West, Shirley Frierson, Carolyn Overholt all of Sugar Grove and Maxine Beaver of Kannapolis and one brother, George Johnson and wife Eula of Boone. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death, two brothers, Bennie and Herman Johnson, and five sisters, Peggy Sutton, Kathleen Jordan, Merle George, Mary Johnson and Mae Heath.

A private family graveside service for Lane Johnson will be held at St. John’s Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion, Post 130.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

