Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 14, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Wanda (Ward) Harrell

April 3, 1947 ~ January 7, 2025

Wanda Ward Harrell, age 77, of Old US Highway 421, Zionville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center. Born April 30, 1947 in Avery County, she was a daughter of Arnold and Effie Mae Ward. Mrs. Harrell was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Wanda enjoyed loving and caring for her family, gardening and being out of doors working in her yard. She was formerly employed by TRW, Shadowline, and private and commercial housecleaning, but her prized career was being a wife, mother and homemaker.

Wanda is survived by her husband, David Harrell; sons, Avery Harrell of Zionville and Adam Harrell and wife, Emerald and grandson, Jim Arnold Harrell, all of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Birdie McKinney and husband, Jack, of Zionville, Lucille Stanberry and husband, J.R., of Butler, TN and Joy Greene and husband, David, of Elk Park; and brothers, Dennis Ward and wife, Judy, James Ward and wife, Trish, and Roy Ward, all of Elk Park, and Lester Ward and wife, Rita, of Butler, TN. Five aunts, one uncle and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends with visitation being held Thursday evening, January 9, 2025 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home from 6:00- 7:30 PM . Graveside services for Wanda Harrell will be conducted Friday morning, January 10, 2025 at 11 o’clock at the Ward Family Cemetery, 4721 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park. Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Lawrence.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harrell family.

Herbert Clevland Moretz, Jr.

March 14, 1924 ~ January 9, 2025

Herbert Clevland (H.C) Moretz, Jr., Age 100 ½, of Stadium Dr. Boone passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2025, at his home. H.C was born March 14, 1924 a son of the late Herbert Clevland, Sr. and Pearl Carpenter Moretz.

H.C was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. At the age of 19 H.C was drafted to serve in the U.S Army as a part of the 78th Lightening Division Infantry during WWII. A courageous soldier, he fought bravely in the battle of the Bulge, one of the war’s most pivotal and brutal campaigns to deny Adolf Hitler’s last chance at victory. H.C was wounded on his 20th birthday by shrapnel while fighting in the Ardennes Forest earning him a Purple Heart. H.C’s unwavering dedication and service to his country were just one part of the remarkable man he was.

After the war, H.C was honorably discharge with the rank of private 1st class and returned home to attend Appalachian State Teacher’s College where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and social studies. H.C would then spend 15 years teaching business education courses at West Yadkin High School and managed Elkin Business College. H.C’s servant’s heart extended beyond the classroom and into the greater community. In 1966, he served as the director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps program under W.A.M.Y and became W.A.M.Y Exectutive Director until 1992. During that time initiated multiple successful programs that are still in operation today, including the development of Appalcart, the introduction of the Breakfast program in the public schools, the local Head Start Program and Blueridge Hearthside Crafts, in addition to WIC programs, housing rehabilitation and basic education to name a few community efforts. H.C also filed income tax returns for about 70 years. On June 10, 2012, H.C received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award for his services to our community and to the State of North Carolina.

H.C is survived by his four children – Dorinda Moretz, Michael Moretz(Janet), Monica Styron (Craig), and Veronica Johnson (Brian). Eight grandchildren – John Younce, Mike Younce (Julie), Gwen Younce, Ashley Moretz-Elks (Amber), Zachary Styron (Ashley), Sydney Styron Anding (Josh), Aidan Styron, and Sophie Johnson. H.C was also survived by four great grandchildren – Grayson Younce, Amira Younce, River Younce, and Bradley Styron. H.C was also survived by one brother John Walter Moretz, a number of nieces and nephews and his 4 legged companion, Lil Bit.

H.C is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Wilson Moretz. He is also preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Moretz Coffey and brothers George Moretz, Roy Moretz, Clayton Moretz, and Willis Moretz.

H.C was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Boone. He loved to be with his family, play cornhole, solitare, and kept his wife’s tradition going by making her homemade yeast bread.

Funeral Services for H.C Moretz Jr. will be conducted Thursday morning, January 16, 2025 at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church. The body will lie in state from 10:00-11:00am. Officiating will be Pastor Laura Weant. Military graveside rites and burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, January 15, 2025 from 5-8pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and case workers from Amorem, therapists from Medi Home Homecare and caregivers from Ashe Home Care, INC.

Betty Lou Norwood

May 31, 1938 ~ January 9, 2025

Betty Lou Norwood passed on Thursday January 9th, 2025. Born May 31st, 1938 to parents Jeffery and Beulah Shook. Betty loved the Lord and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She was always willing to help anyone in need. Betty also loved gardening and spending time with family. She loved all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jeffery and Beulah; husband, Buster Norwood; daughter, Melissa Miller, and grandchild, Jason Norwood.

Betty is survived by son William Norwood; daughter Linda and husband Kevin Warren; grandkids Chelsey Norwood, Jessica Norwood, Jeffrey Norwood, Chad Miller, Travis Miller, Dustin Miller, and Elesha White; great grandchildren Ella Smith, Madison Norwood, Bella Norwood, Ava Norwood, Jacob Norwood, Abby Norwood, Landon Norwood; and great great grandchild Paisley Norwood.

Services for Betty will be on Friday January 17th, 2025 at 2 PM. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Pastor Shane Gold.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice.

The Norwood family would like to thank the staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for their tender love and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Norwood family.

Opal M Phipps

September 23, 1927 ~ January 11, 2025

Opal M. Phipps stepped into glory Saturday, January 11, 2025. Opal was born in Franklin County, Missouri on September 23, 1927.

Opal was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she had a talent for cooking and serving. She served food in her church and community.

Opal is survived by her daughter Karen Johnson and husband Alvin, two sons, Dean Mantle and wife Kathy, David Phipps and wife Jane; Grandchildren twenty-two, great grandchildren thirty, great great-grandchildren twelve.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Phipps, sister, Mildred Hillebrand and husband Archie, two brothers; Howard Shoemaker and wife Kathleen, Kenneth Shoemaker and wife Blanche, nieces and nephews and two cousins.

Services of celebrative and memories will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Washington Missouri, date and time to be announced.

Mary Davis

November 21, 1997 – January 6, 2025

Mary Davis age 27 of Boone, passed away Monday January 6, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born November 21, 1997, in Watauga County.

She is survived by her children, Leo and Lilith Davis of Boone; her father and mother Jessie and Angela Davis of Boone; two sisters, Jessica Winebarger and husband Aaron of Boone and Cassie Davis and friend Austen Jones of Boonesville; maternal grandfather, James Potter of Boone; one aunt, Patricia Hicks and husband Glenn of Boone; six uncles, Arlie Potter of Boone; Randy Potter of Mountain City, Tennessee; James Davis and wife Alice of Foscoe; Jody Davis of Foscoe; John Davis of Foscoe and Jerry Davis of Foscoe and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Shirley Potter, paternal grandparents, Roy and Rebecca Davis, and one cousin, Ricky Sutherland.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, January 9, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Sonny Younce will officiate. Interment will follow in Potter-Main Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 until 7:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Samuel C. “Sam” Reep

January 4, 1938 – January 5, 2025

Samuel C. “Sam” Reep, aged 87, passed away on January 5, 2025, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone, NC. He was born on January 4, 1938, in Morganton, NC, to Dallas W. Reep and Ruth Branch Reep. He was a wonderful husband, father, Granddaddy, and Grandpa-daddy to his loving family.

Sam graduated from Morganton High School in 1956, where he was on the track and football teams, and played quarterback his senior year. After high school, Sam attended Lees-McRae College, North Carolina State University, and Appalachian State University. At Appalachian he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. While at Lees-McRae he met the love of his life, Marilyn Bolick Reep. Though Sam never attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he became a fan when his children were students there and remained a superfan for the rest of his life.

At the beginning of his career, Sam taught mathematics at Lexington Senior High School, Mitchell College (Statesville), and Fred T. Foard High School (Hickory), where he also coached the track team. In 1966, Sam was awarded a National Science Foundation fellowship to attend graduate school in mathematics at Florida State University. His young family packed their bags and moved to Tallahassee, a year they all remember fondly. Sam was always quick to tell folks that he didn’t much like math, but he was good at it.

After his time at Florida State, Sam joined the math department at Richmond Technical Institute (now Community College), in Rockingham, NC. Sam and Marilyn raised their children in Rockingham where Sam was very active in the local community. During those years, he coached Pee Wee football, was in various PTAs, was president of the high school band boosters, and served as president of Richmond Pines Country Club. Sam was an avid golfer who once made a Double Eagle on the country club course. He would tell anyone who would listen that it is much more difficult to make a Double Eagle than a Hole in One, because the Double Eagle requires two amazing shots in a row rather than just one lucky shot. Sam was known around town as The Smartest Man in Richmond County because of his math abilities. He wasn’t crazy about his unofficial title, but his children loved it and teased him endlessly. No one knows how many bags of Indian River oranges were sold during the years he was band booster president, but it was enough to ensure that the band could perform in places like the Kentucky Derby parade and win an absolutely ridiculous number of marching band competitions across the state. Sam and his family were also active in the First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham.

In 1984, Sam became head of the math department at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. In addition to his work at Central Piedmont, Sam also provided his expertise in statistical process analysis to companies such as Duke Power and Lay’s corporation. Sam also authored a college math textbook. Again, not because he liked math, he was just good at it. While in Charlotte, Sam and Marilyn began a lifelong love of shag dancing and were members of the Charlotte Shag Club and the Ocean Drive Shag Club.

In 2003, Sam retired, and he and Marilyn moved to her hometown of Blowing Rock, NC, where he resided until his death. Sam and Marilyn joined the Boone Shag Club and made many great memories over the years at SOS, Duck’s, and Fat Harold’s with their close group of friends. He also spent many enjoyable afternoons at Kenan Stadium, the Smith Center, and Boshamer Stadium watching his beloved Tar Heels play.

Sam is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bolick Reep, of the home, and his two children, Lynn Reep Fell (James) of Pittsboro, and Sam, Jr. of Blowing Rock; his two grandchildren, Katie Fell (Greg Frederick) of Westford, MA, and Jim Fell (Alisha) of Riverview, FL; and his four great-grandchildren, Emma and Jake Frederick and Graham and Luca Fell. He is also survived by numerous nephews and their families. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Dallas Reep and Ruth Branch Reep, and his brother Dallas S. “Bucky” Reep (Nebo).

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 1:00 PM at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, followed by a reception at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

The family would like to thank the skilled nursing staff at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Amorem Hospice who assisted in Sam’s care during his extended illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Edwin Norris

January 18, 1946 – January 7, 2025

John Edwin Norris, 78 of Ridge Road, Boone, passed away on January 7th, 2025, at home surrounded by family. Born January 18, 1946, to Elbert and Ethel Norris. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a cherished member of the Bethelview Methodist Church, Mountain ‘Thunder Men’s Singing Group, and the community. He was known for always lending a helping hand to those in need. He was a hard-working dairy, cabbage, and tobacco farmer; carpenter and house painter; and always raised a huge garden that he loved to share with everyone around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters; Nina (Robert) Norris; Denver (Helen) Norris; Clara (Roby) Painter; Sally (Linwood) Lafferty; Lola (Shuford) Edmisten; Paul Norris; Jake Lutz; and Brother-in-law Dorman Winkler.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty; son Kevin and wife Shelly; treasured pets Sadie and Snowball; grandchildren John and Anna; sister Adelene Winkler; all of Boone; and Sister-in-law Joyce Lutz of Lawndale, NC. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends. Thank you to all of his friends, family, neighbors, and nieces and nephews for all the good deeds over the past 6 months. Also thank you to Robin with Medi Home Health and the Hospice nurses for the care, kindness, and support to Daddy.

His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Edwin, your legacy of kindness and compassion will live on forever in the hearts of those you touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery, care of Sandra Stanbery 2010 Ridge Rd. Boone, NC 28607.

If you come to his service, please wear red in memory of Edwin.

Funeral services for Edwin Norris will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday January 9, 2025, at Bethelview Methodist Church. Pastor David Green, Pastor John Jackson and Pastor Larry Young will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00 prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sherra Lynn Pennell

April 3, 1956 – January 9, 2025

Sherra Lynn Pennell, she was known by Sherry to most. She loved the Lord and her family. She always told her children we may not have much but we have love. That love is why she worked and sacrificed for her family and gave 53 years to her husband through thick and thin. She worked for 41 years in the restaurant industry and known by many for her service. Her hard work and dedication was all for her family. She was best known for her cooking and how it was her ministry. If you ever were invited over or had something brought to you it was because she felt lead to do so. She made everything with love and wanted it known, and that it was made just for you. She had a nack for figuring out just what you liked and made it. As she made traditions something special for her family and friends anyone was welcome always at her door.

Sherra is survived by her husband Teddy R. Pennell of Boone. Her Four children, Sharee Brown and husband David Brown of Boone. Brian Pennell, Matthew Pennell, and Hope Pennell of Boone. Two grandchildren Alex Carwile of Boone, and McKinley Carwile of Boone. She is survived by her sisters Peggy Vannoy and husband James Vannoy of Vero Beach, Florida. Betty Austin of Lenoir, North Carolina. Wanda Proffit and husband Gary Proffit of Boone, North Carolina. She is survived by her half siblings Sharon Nunn of South Carolina, Shelia Bryan of North Carolina, Denise Greenberg of Arizona, Monique Kleinfinger of California, and Darren Ahumada of California. She is also survived by many beloved Nieces and Nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents William H. Jones and Frances E. Jones. Her brothers and sisters Harold Jones, Louise Ragan, Ted Jones, Roy Jones, Wilma Wilson, Gladys Greene, Shirley Salas(sister/ biological mother).

Arrangements for Sherra will take place with a receiving of friends at Hampton Funeral Service in Boone, Saturday January 18th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Sherra’s celebration of life will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church Sunday January 19th at 2:00 pm. The celebration of life will be officiated by David Brown, Pastor Dwayne Tester, and Pastor Mike Barfoot.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, and donations may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Bryan Quinlan at 998 Mountain View Baptist Church Road, Deep Gap North Carolina 28618.

The family would like to Thank the staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for their support, tender love, and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pennell Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Carol Baumgartner McCubbins

January 9, 2025

In Loving Memory of Carol McCubbins: A loving wife, mother, and nurse who lived a vibrant life

relishing and serving family and friends.



Carol Baumgartner McCubbins, 86, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away peacefully on January

9, 2025, surrounded by loved ones shortly after a stroke.



Carol was the daughter of the late Jack and Miranda Baumgartner. She was also preceded in

death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Paul Swicegood McCubbins, MD.



A devoted mother, she is survived by her son, Paul S. McCubbins Jr. (Jeannine) and granddaughter, Sarah Green; daughter, Carol Michele McCubbins (Fred Martin) of Butler, TN; and step-grandchildren, Kaya Martin of San Francisco, CA, Hunter Martin of Greenville, NC, and Addison Martin (fiancé, Jenson Weaver) of Valle Crucis, NC; and daughter, Sara Kathleen Jones and grandsons, Forest, Slate, and Holden Jones of Marietta, GA.



She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline B. Walker of Grand Junction, CO; nieces Susan Jouflas Walker Harris (John), also of Grand Junction, CO; and Sara Jean McCubbins Maness (Phil) of Salisbury, NC.



Carol was born in Jacksonville, FL, and raised in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, GA. She

graduated from Glynn Academy High School (St. Simons Island, GA) and pursued studies at

Emory University. Carol graduated as a RN from the Medical College of GA, which prepared her

for a lifetime of service and care.



After raising her children, she worked alongside her internist husband as a registered nurse at

Rowan Memorial Hospital. She focused her life on her family, volunteering, and serving her

community.



Earlier, she was involved in the community as President of the Salisbury PTA and the Rowan

Medical Auxiliary. She was an enthusiastic member of several Bible, book, bridge, and tennis

groups and an avid reader, movie buff, and sports fan.



A woman of deep faith, Carol was a dedicated member of the Lutheran churches in Salisbury

and Boone, NC. She found particular joy in leading the Card Ministry at Grace Lutheran Church

in Boone, ensuring others felt celebrated in their triumphs and supported during life’s

challenges.



Carol had a lifelong love of both the beach and the mountains. She cherished time spent with

family at their homes in Holden Beach and Blowing Rock, NC. Her vibrant spirit, steadfast

devotion to her family, and commitment to her community will be fondly remembered by all who

knew her.



Special thanks to the medical professionals and staff at Watauga Medical Center Stroke Center

in Boone, NC, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and the Kate B. Reynolds

Hospice House in Winston-Salem, NC. Thank you for your outstanding and compassionate

care.



Donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Boone, NC, or a charity of your choice in

Carol’s honor.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Home is serving the family.

Patricia Saunders Shelton

January 29, 1972 – January 9, 2025

Vilas, NC- Patricia Saunders Shelton, age 52, of Vilas, died Thursday, January 9, 2025, at her home. Born January 29, 1972, in Tazewell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Frazier Stanley and Lucy Hubbard Saunders.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Steve Presnell.

Patricia had worked for Winn-Dixie and Ingles for over 27 years. She loved to talk to her friends and customers and was known to enjoy her gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Shelton, of the home; her son, Josh Presnell and wife Cheyenne of Valle Crusis; her daughter, Elizabeth Presnell and fiancé Trenton of Vilas; 2 brothers, Stanley Ray Saunders and wife Irene of Deep Gap; Michael Wayne Saunders of Tazewell County, VA; 2 sisters, Sabrina Ann Presnell of High Point; Hannah Saunders of Mt. City, TN; and three grandchildren, Paisleigh, Cora and Wyatt Presnell.

Funeral arrangements are pending due to the weather.

Online condolences may be sent to the Shelton and Presnell Families at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the NC Special Olympics, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd, Suite 201, Morrisville, NC 27560.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold Dewain Huffman

January 17, 1943 – January 11, 2025

Zionville, NC– Mr. Harold Dewain Huffman, age 81, died Saturday, January 11, 2025 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Online condolences may be sent to the Huffman Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Villee Elaine Weatherly

Sep 22, 1946 – :Jan 5, 2025

Villee Elaine Weatherly, age 78, of Kernersville, NC, previously of Montezuma, NC, passed away on Sunday January 5th, 2025, after an extended illness. Villee was born in Marion, NC on September 22, 1946, to Samuel Thomas Weatherly and Angie Justice Weatherly. She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, John and Lucy Justice and Annie Greer Turbyfill; paternal grandparents, Gilmer Burns Weatherly, Sr. and Charmian Thomas Weatherly. Villee is survived by her sister, Terri Lynn Weatherly Vaughan and brother-in-law Jack Vaughan as well as many loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



As a young child, Villee loved flying with her Daddy, especially liking his fondness of “loops”. She has always enjoyed traveling with family and her friend “Tobie” Frances Ledford. During a standout trip, she enjoyed the window seat of a single seat truck on a family camper trip from Montezuma across the southern US, including Route 66, turning north through the redwood forests to Lake Shasta in northern California and back south to Sonoma, where she and her parents enjoyed living a short time in an apartment nestled in a pear orchard in Sonoma, California.



Villee was a devout Christian and longtime member of Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma. Villee loved reading, especially the Bible and scholars’ explanations of the scripture, and every history book she was given or could borrow from the library. Villee was guided through school before special education classes were an option by caring teachers who helped her find her love of history. She read and learned by copying every history book into her notebook. Her knowledge of history made her a favorite pick for her friends’ Trivial Pursuit matches, with her answers generally bringing the win for her team.



In later years, Villee loved coloring and completed several frame worthy pieces. After her parents both passed Villee lived with her sister and brother-in-law enjoying many hours of fishing on the Pamlico River in Beaufort County, NC. Villee loved the family dogs, most recently two very energetic poodles, Mimi and Lily.



Throughout her life, and especially as she braved cancer treatment, everyone Villee encountered mentioned her lovely smile and described her as “a precious soul”.



Villee faced a very long illness with the prayers and help of family, friends, doctors and their staffs. The family is especially grateful for over 10 years of care given by Dr. Magdalena Bilska, M.D., Dr. Heather Shearer, M.D., Tayla Brown, PA-C, and Dr. Richard P. Bonsall, M.D.



An inurnment service will be scheduled for April in Montezuma Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Villee’s honor to Montezuma Cemetery, P.O. Box 1, Montezuma, NC 28653 or to Carolina Poodle Rescue, PO Box 1325, Pacolet, SC 29372.

Powell Calloway

Mar 24, 1938 – Jan 7, 2025

Virgil Powell Calloway, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab in Boone, NC.



He was born on March 24, 1938 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ezell Calloway and the late Dollie Coffey Calloway.



Bro was a “jack of all trades” to say the least. If you needed something to be fixed, he was your man. He was known for his creative yard art work and ingenuity. He had a love for writing poetry, bingo, NASCAR, scratch-offs, and the Washington Redskins. Powell was certainly one of a kind and never met a stranger!



He was preceded in death by his wives, Barbara Clark Calloway and Mary Daniels Calloway; mother, Dollie Calloway; father, Ezell Calloway; four sisters, Betty Murrow, Mary Hodges, Grace Johnson, Georgia Calloway; three brothers, Clyde Calloway, Claude Calloway, Bobby Calloway.

Powell leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, Monet (Kenneth) Samuelson of Pineola, NC; two sons, Steven (Cassie) Calloway of Indian Land, SC, Derrick (Katie) Calloway of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, Bella, Callie, Kesler, Harper, Brock, Reagan, Cole, Lainey, and Maggie. Powell also leaves behind several special step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services for Powell Calloway will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2025 at the Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ronnie Pyatte officiating. Interment will follow in the Calloway Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 until 12:00 at the church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Nick and Gina Daniels, as well as all of Powell’s other special neighbors who took care of him on Horney Road. The family would also like to thank the Hospice workers from both Avery and Watauga counties for their overwhelming support over the past few weeks.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Calloway family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Powell and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

