Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 25th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

James Douglas “Doug” Guy

October 8, 1956 ~ February 16, 2025

James Douglas (Doug) Guy, age 68 of Vilas, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Forsyth Medical Center.



He was the son of the late J.D. Guy and Loy “Merle” Combs Guy.



He is survived by sons Terry Guy and wife Loretta of Vilas, Keith Guy of Trade, TN, and Kevin Guy and wife Natasha of Todd. Grandchildren Cody Guy and wife Kaitlyn, Hannah Corbin and husband Brian, and Taylor Sluder and husband Evan. One great grandson Waylon Corbin. Also surviving is one sister Debbie Guy, and two nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Tara Guy. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Guy- Combs Cemetery, Sugar Grove.



The family requests no flowers or food please. Memorial donations may be made to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, 1928 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679. Online condolences may be shared with the Guy family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Guy family.

Mark Steven Canter

January 5, 1963 ~ February 16, 2025

Mark Steven Canter, age 62, of Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday morning, February 16, 2025 at the home of his mother. Born January 5, 1963 in Bristol, TN, he was the son of Jean Presnell Canter and the late Robert Wayne Canter.

Mark is survived by his mother, Jean Canter of Boone; sisters, Kimberly Hall of Boone and Lori Brainard and husband, David of Phoenix, AZ; and his life partner, Linda Seamon of Vilas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Spencer and Ruby Presnell.

Private services will be held with the family.

The family wishes to thank all the special people of Watauga Medical Center, especially Dr. Jesse Illich and Dr. Robert Qualheim, the staff of Caldwell Community Hospital, and all the special caregivers at Amorem Hospice for caring for our family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Canter family.

Joan Edna (Phillips) Bingham

December 28, 1932 ~ February 17, 2025

Joan Edna Phillips Bingham, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away on February 17, 2025, in her hometown of Boone, North Carolina, following a brief illness. Born on December 28, 1932, to Edna Blanche Lewis Phillips and Rondah Burrell Phillips in Boone, Joan lived a life full of faith, love, and service to others.

Joan is preceded in death by her cherished husband, John Bingham, and son, Kirk. She is also reunited with her siblings: Opal Reece (Cecil), Gordon Phillips, Lawrence Phillips (Dorothy), Margaret Noland (Brett), Keith Phillips, Gail Phillips, and Elizabeth Smith (Kenneth). She is survived by her son, Brent (Nancy), along with several nieces and nephews who will carry her memory forward.

Joan and her late husband, John, were longtime members of Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, North Carolina, and their involvement in the church was a cornerstone of their lives. Joan contributed to several church ministries and especially cherished her membership in the chancel choir. Her musical talents were shared with her sons and inspiredthem to embrace music as a lifelong pursuit.

Joan also found joy in the kitchen, where she delighted in cooking and baking for her family and church community. Her pound cakes were legendary, and she will be fondly remembered for the warmth and love she poured into every dish she prepared.

Joan’s life was marked by faith, family, and a gentle spirit that touched everyone she met. Sheleaves behind a legacy of love, music, and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all whovknew her.

Memorial gifts may be made to the music ministry of Main Street United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bingham family.

Dr. Jeffrey Allen Butts

May 25, 1947 ~ February 19, 2025

Dr. Jeffrey Allen Butts, 77, of 752 Cardinal Lane in Boone, passed away on February 19, 2025.

Jeff was born May 25, 1947 to Carroll and Jane Butts in Lansing, Michigan. Jeff received his undergraduate degree in Biology from Albion College. He earned a Masters and Doctorate in Biology at Bowling Green State University. He was a professor and Assistant Chairperson at UNC Charlotte from 1977-1981. He taught for 32 years at Appalachian State University until his retirement in 2013. During that time, he served as Chairperson of the Biology Department and as Director of the Hubbard Center for Faculty and Staff Support. Throughout his career, he worked actively with the American Association of University Professors to protect academic freedom for his fellow professors. He served as President of the ASU chapter and NC conference and also as the national organization’s Secretary-Treasurer and First Vice-President.

His greatest honor was to teach, and his students remember his classes as tough but rewarding. He always appreciated hearing from former students. Biology faculty at ASU give the Jeff Butts Award to the graduating senior each spring with the highest GPA in the Biology Bachelor of Arts degree.

Jeff had a rich bass voice and participated in Appalachian Chorale for many years along with the choirs of Boone United Methodist and First Presbyterian Church of Boone. He will be remembered by his colleagues and friends for the loaves of cinnamon bread he baked as presents for Christmas. His grandchildren will remember that there was never a game of strategy that he couldn’t win. He loved to birdwatch and read mysteries. He was on time for everything.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 55 years Diane Butts, his sons Jonathon and Aaron Butts, and his daughter Adrienne Stumb. He is also survived by his grandchildren Hannah and Elias Butts along with Charles and Madelyn Stumb.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Appalachian State University’s Biology Department Endowment fund. Here are the ways in which you can give:

Online: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=cas94014& to make a gift online. In the In Memory Of field, please include “Jeff Butts”

By check: To give by check, please make payable to “App State University Foundation”

In the memo line, please include “Bio Dept Endowment, IMO Jeff Butts”

Checks can be mailed to:

University Advancement

PO Box 32176

Boone, NC 28608

Attention: Jasmin McFayden

Margery Trivette Pitts

February 6, 1948 – February 19, 2025

Margery Trivette Pitts, age 77 went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

She was born February 6, 1948, in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Elmer William and Pearl Ford Wood. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church and retired from IRC after forty-three years of employment.

She is survived by two sons, David Trivette and wife Pam of Blowing Rock and Phillip Trivette and wife Janae of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; husband Brent Pitts of Zionville; stepdaughter, Sherry Setzer and husband Aaron of Zionville; one sister Elma Wood of Greensboro, and six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenny Trivette, great-grandson, Joshua Autrey, brother, Cecil Wood, and one sister, Margaret Cole.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Bud Russell and Reverend Tim Kirby will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Amorem Hospice for their compassionate care.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Odell Presnell

April 17, 1939 – February 20, 2025

Banner Elk, NC- Mr. John Odell Presnell, age 85, of Banner Elk, died Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Watauga Medical Center, Boone. Born April 17, 1939, at Watauga County, he was a son of the late John Wesley and Elizabeth Hicks Presnell and husband of the late Ruby Dean Presnell.

Other than his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Eugene and Dexter Presnell.

He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Hollars and husband Greg of Vilas; Leona Barnes and husband Stanley of Boomer; 2 brothers, Earl Presnell and wife Diane of Gamewell; Wade Presnell and wife Sue of Stoneville; one sister, Maxine Wilcox of Vilas; 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. A special friend Hattie Bell Phillips also survive him.

Funeral services for Mr. Presnell will be conducted 2:00 PM, Monday, February 24. 2025, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Tim Bunton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Presnell Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Edward Oakley Merritt

September 21, 1932 – February 20, 2025

Edward O. “Ed” Merritt, 92, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on February 20, 2025, in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Ed was born on September 21, 1932, in Mineola, New York to Verona Ruth Oakley and Harold F. Merritt, Sr.. He later pursued his college education at the University of Maryland. Upon graduating, he joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country. Following his military service, Ed began a successful 35-year career in the financial services industry in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After retiring in 1998, he relocated to Blowing Rock, North Carolina, where he continued to embrace life with dedication and purpose.

Faith was the cornerstone of Ed’s life. He was deeply devoted to Jesus and spent much of his time studying the Bible and praying for his family and friends. His commitment led him to serve as a deacon at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale and later attended Calvary Chapel in Fort Lauderdale. In North Carolina, he became a faithful member of Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone.

Beyond his faith and professional accomplishments, Ed found great joy in gardening. He took immense pride in maintaining a beautiful flower-filled yard and dedicated countless hours to its care well into his early 90s. His dedication to community service matched his passion for horticulture; he was a long-term board member, avid supporter, and incredibly hard-working volunteer at the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show for over 30 years.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Quantz Merritt; his brother, Harold F. Merritt Jr.; two daughters, Suzanne Elizabeth Merritt (Bowling) and Elizabeth Oakley Merritt; and two sons, Stephen S. Allen, and James B. Allen. Grandchildren Noah Bowling, Luke Bowling, Emma Bowling, Madison Allen (Rogers), Dawson Allen, Jade Allen and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jeannette Vogt Merritt.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM at Alliance Bible Fellowship, located at 1035 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass in Boone, North Carolina. A funeral service will follow at the same location at 2:00 PM. A graveside service for family members will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

Ed’s unwavering faith and kindness toward others, and love for his family and friends will be remembered by all who knew him. May his memory bring comfort and inspiration to those whose lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass Boone, NC 28607; or Samaritan’s Purse Hurricane Helene Relief for Western North Carolina, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-for-those-in-helenes-path/; or the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 650, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Kirk McLure Hamilton, Jr.

March 16, 1973 – February 21, 2025

Psalm 4:8

“In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety.”

Kirk McLure Hamilton, Junior was born in Gastonia on March 16, 1973, to Sharon Rawlings (McPhail) and Kirk McLure Hamilton, Senior. He came from two beloved families in Gastonia—the Hamiltons and the McPhails—and thrived in athletics and choral arts. As one of the youngest freshmen to attend Governors School, his gift of singing set him apart, and he cherished the close circle of friends he made in high school, youth group, and beyond.

Kirk attended the Brevard School for Music before transferring during his junior year to NC State, where he was an active member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Many of his lifelong friends were forged during this time. While studying Soil Science at NC State, Kirk also worked in maintenance at various golf courses.

After holding several positions in golf course management and running Luxury Fabrics in Knoxville, TN, Kirk moved to Litchfield, South Carolina, in 2002 to manage a satellite operation of Luxury Fabrics. His innovative approach to bringing fabric directly to customers led the business to flourish—until local real estate opportunities redirected his path. It was in Litchfield that he met Leigh, his former wife. They were married in 2006. Together they welcomed daughter Anne in 2009, moved to Boone, NC in 2010, and later celebrated the arrival of son Nathan in 2013.

In 2010, after overcoming his personal addiction and experiencing profound freedom in Christ, Kirk discovered his true calling: helping other men break free from addiction. He dedicated his life to guiding others toward the freedom he found, particularly through his cherished work with Hebron Colony Ministries—a ministry dear to his heart for over 14 years.

The last few years brought significant personal and professional challenges. Kirk understood that mental illness is a silent killer for many and is often misunderstood by those closest to us. If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges, please reach out for help. There are many resources available, and taking the first step can be the hardest part. Stay connected with your loved ones and lean on close friends.

Kirk resided in Boone, NC, and is survived by his children, Anne Rawlins Hamilton (15) and Nathan McKinnon Hamilton (11); his sister, Beth Hamilton Hall, and her husband Richard; his nephew Will and niece Laney; his aunts, Patricia McMillan (husband Michael), Elizabeth (Liz) McPhail Hyde (husband Marc), and Martha McPhail; his stepsister, Crystal Gayle McPhail (husband Sebastian); and his stepbrother, Richard (“V”) Vardry McPhail III (wife Wimberly).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hebron Colony Ministries (www.hebroncolony.org).

A private gathering to celebrate Kirk’s life will be held in early May, with further details to follow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Anna Mae Shook

July 21, 1934 – February 23, 2025

Anna Mae Davis Shook age 90 of Zionville, passed away Sunday February 23, 2025, at her home

She was born July 21, 1934, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Smith and Florence Davis.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Crowder of Mountain City, Tennessee and Debby Saulman and husband Larry of Morganton; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Taylor, two sons, Keith and Mike Taylor, one great-grandson, Cameron Crowder and one brother William Howard Davis.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bonnie Gilbert Redmon

January 18, 1940 – February 23, 2025

Bonnie Gilbert Redmon age 85 of Blowing Rock passed away Sunday February 23, 2025, at The Foley Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Paige & Delaney Johnson Roach

Feb 18, 2025

Paige Alexandra Johnson (28) and her daughter, Delaney Grace Roach (3), both of Newland, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Paige was born on March 13, 1996 in Watauga County, North Carolina. Delaney Grace was born October 6, 2021 in Buncombe County, NC.

Paige worked for Avery County Headstart as a cook. She enjoyed helping her friends and neighbors, especially during the aftermath of Helene, she loved her family and her daughter. Laney was a beautiful child, who could brighten any room with her angelic smile and personality. Paige and Laney loved their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Left behind to cherish the sweet memories of Paige and Laney are their husband and father, Tyler Roach; Paige’s parents, Mike and Cindy Johnson of Newland; Tyler’s parents, Melanie and Andrew Fite of Morganton; great grandmother, Barbara Jo Tate; the family includes, Jalea and Jaxon Fite, Tabby (Daren) Brewer, Joey Johnson, Luke Johnson, Bethany and Josh Sommerville – Lukas and Elijah; Diane and Jay Heffner, Butch Clark, Greg Clark, Heather and Kent Hayes, David and Jeanette Johnson, Jodie and Steve Turbyfill, along with a host of cousins and extended family.

A joint service for Paige and Delaney will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at the Crossnore First Baptist Church starting at 2:00 pm. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Cooke and Pastor Bill Shoupe. Private graveside services will follow. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday starting at 12:30.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone in the community for the love and support.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Billy Gene Ferguson

Nov 23, 1961 – Feb 19, 2025

Billy Gene Ferguson, lifelong resident of Newland North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 after a brief illness.



He was proceeded in death by his father Charlie Robert Ferguson and his mother Marie Maxine Thompson Ferguson. Billy is survived by his brothers Rocky Ferguson of Lenoir, NC Steve and Linda, Ferguson, Mike and Pat Ferguson and Jim Ferguson all of Newland, NC, Bobby and Sheila Ferguson of Elizabethton Tennessee. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Billy was a man of few words. He enjoyed his favorite football teams, Miami and Minnesota and NASCAR driver number 22 Joey Logano. Bill was always a constant companion to his younger brother Jim A visitation with the Ferguson family will be held on Monday, February 24, 2025 from 2 to 3 PM at the Newland Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Medi Home hospice in Boone. The care of Billy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Margie Beck Daniels

Mar 29, 1937 – Feb 22, 2025

Margie Beck Daniels, age 87, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a very brief illness. Margie was surrounded by family and close friends who loved her dearly. She was born on March 29, 1937 in Burke County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Grady Silas Beck and the late Vinnie Pritchard Beck.

Marge had a knack for making everyone feel seen, heard, and valued. She listened with genuine interest, offering sage advice and a shoulder to lean on. Her words were like a calm breeze, soothing worries and offering strength. She was the heart of her family, the glue that held them together. Her love was a constant like a beacon in the storm, a warm embrace on a cold day. And her love was unconditional, freely given, without expectation or reason. It was pure and radiant that touched everyone in her orbit. She taught us the importance of simple pleasures, the beauty of a shared meal, the power of a kind word, and the joy of a journey. She often spoke of how blessed she was to have the opportunity to attend events and festivals, to have people show up just to meet her, hear her stories, and hug her neck. She spread the true value of living to love and loving to live. To everyone who reads this, know that if you met Marge, she loved you.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Grady Silas Beck; Mother, Vinnie Mae Beck; Husband, John Henry Daniels; Son, Alan McFalls; Granddaughter, Dawn Warren;Brother-in-law Dwight Johnson; 4 legged companion, Chase.

Margie leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Patricia Daniels Renfro (Mark) of Roan Mountain, TN, B-J Daniels of Roan Mountain, TN; Grandchildren, Dustin Calhoun, Kalee Strickland Blair (Noah), Shian Strickland Mathes (Christian), Lincoln and Colsen Renfro of Roan Mountain, TN, Holly and Megan McFalls, Morganton, NC; great- grandchildren, Ezekiel and Aurora Calhoun, Hudson and Saylah Mathes, and Brynlee and Tytan Blair, of Roan Mountain, TN; sister, Elaine Johnson of Roan Mountain, TN; niece Lisa Johnson Burleson of Roan Mountain, TN and nephew Eddie Johnson of Newland, NC; several great nieces and nephews. Special lifelong friend, Nickie Strickland (Jim) of Roan Mountain, TN. Marge also leaves behind other extended friends, who have become family: Blake and Holly Ellege, Tim Brock, Jimmy and Kathy Ricker, Lillie Setzer and Timmy, Jason Vess, Sam and Amy Blankenship, Melinda and Kevin Allmon, Allison and Troy Crosby, Whey and Taryn Jennings, Theresa Mayes and Donnie Benton, Kenneth and Lacey Putman, Jennifer Neeley, Josh Owens, Carol and Tiffany Welch, Brooke Madison and many, many more.

Services for Margie Louise Daniels will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Rhododendron Chapel in Roan Mountain, TN with Noah Blair and Sam Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow at the Daniels Cemetery, in Newland, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm on Friday, at the Tetrick Chapel in Roan Mountain. Active pallbearers will be Christian Mathes, Noah Blair, Kenneth Putman, Josh Owens, Sam Bunch, Jimmy Ricker, Tim Brock, Robert Leeper. Honorary Pallbearers, Dustin Calhoun, Whey Jennings, Darren Knight, Scott Lane.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all of Marge and in Charge’s friends, fans, and moonshiner family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 400 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604.

The care of Margie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

