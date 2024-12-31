Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 31, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Jessie Wayne Bennett

August 16, 1963 ~ December 27, 2024

Jessie Wayne Bennett, age 61, of Hickory Lane, Boone, passed away Friday morning, December 27, 2024 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born August l6, 1963 in Watauga County, he was a son of James Daniel and Melvaline Watson Bennett. He spent his working career in construction as a heavy equipment operator until failing health forced his retirement. Jessie never met a stranger, was loved by all who knew him, and was always willing to help anyone in need. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dog and constant companion, Rebel.

Jessie is survived by his sister, Charlotte Bennett of Boone and half-sister, Samantha Bennett, of South Carolina; and half-brothers, Jessie James Barnett of South Carolina and Teddy David Watson and wife, Virginia, of Boone. Also surviving are his niece Anna Nichole Bennett of Virginia and nephew, Theodore Hensley of Tennessee; and three grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Grace.

Memorial services for Jessie will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Austin & Barnes to assist the family with expenses.

Carolyn Jean Lawrence

May 26, 1944 ~ December 27, 2024

Carolyn Jean Lawrence, age 80, passed on December 27th, 2024

She was born on May 26th, 1944 in Watauga to Clifford Bunton and Juanita Gragg Bunton. Carolyn loved to crochet, watching western movies, and in her younger years she enjoyed the outdoors watching the birds but spending time with her family was most important.

Carolyn was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Juanita; husband, Charles Edward Lawrence, and son, Mark Lawrence.

Carolyn in survived by her son, Ricky Lawrence of Zionville; two grandsons, Stacy Lawrence of West Jefferson and Christopher Betz of Raleigh; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Lawrence of Zionville; brother, George (Jo) Bunton of Valle Crucis; brother, Gary Bunton of Zionville; two granddaughters, Samara Betz of Zionville and Katie with husband, Jeff Michal of England.

The family would like to thank Carolyn’s sweet caregiver Beverly Harmon for her loving compassionate care.

Services for Carolyn Lawrence will be held on Friday January 3rd, 2025. Visitation will begin at 10 AM followed by a service officiated by Pastor Derick Wilson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is located at 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, NC, 28698. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Frank Linney Thomas

December 21, 2024

Frank Linney Thomas, of Zionville NC, passed away Saturday evening, December 21, 2024. Frank celebrated many accomplishments during his 95 years. Most of all, he cherished his role as husband of 60 years to his wife, Evanell Trivette Thomas.

They lovingly raised two children: Brent Thomas (Asheville) and Brenda Warren (Zionville). Frank took great pleasure in his most important role as “Papaw” to his grandchildren, Emily Warren (Durham) and PO2 Nathaniel Thomas Warren (Banner Elk).

Frank demonstrated a life of service and faith to both his country and community. He enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War. He was proud to be a Veteran. Frank was a lifelong Member/Deacon of Union Baptist Church. He had an active voice and presence in the Watauga County PTA/School System, Zionville Volunteer Fire Department, Meals on Wheels, Local Election Sites, and Mountaineer Ruritan Club.

Frank served to make our nation, community, city and state better places by volunteering/serving for over a total of 150 years with and for the important organizations listed above.

Frank was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Thomas, brothers, Otto Thomas, and Bower Thomas.

In lieu of food or flowers, please consider a donation to: Mountaineer Ruritan Club, 1161 US-321, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Frank and Evanell at Union Baptist Church on Saturday, January 4, at 11:00 am. Refreshments will be served after service. All their friends are welcome to attend. Burial will follow at a later date at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jo Sadler Watson

March 6, 1948 – December 23, 2024

Jo Watson of George’s Gap passed away on December 23, 2024. Jo was born in Lexington, NC to Carlene Hartman Call and Dewey Oliver Sadler, and she graduated from Lexington Senior High School. She earned her Bachelor’s in Nursing from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing, and moved to Boone, NC in 1971 where she worked as a nurse at Watauga County Hospital. Jo served as Assistant Director of Nursing until she retired, and then went on to work full time in the picture framing business – Jo & Willie’s Framing – that she had opened with her husband, Willie Watson.

Jo loved crafts of all sorts, but she especially loved quilting and cross stitch. She loved her dogs and cats, and she loved her family. She is survived by her husband, Willie Watson; her son Josh, his wife Emily, and their children, Callum and Elsie; her stepdaughter Martha, her husband Chris, their children Eli, Connor, and Macy; her stepdaughter Christy and her husband, Mike; her sister Debbie; her brother Craig; her stepfather Foster; and her great-grandson Carson.

Jo did not want a funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to charities that support causes Jo cared about: animals, the environment, and women’s health.

Harry Sidney Smith

February 4, 1953 – December 23, 2024

Harry Sidney Smith age 71 of Banner Elk passed away Monday, December 23, 2024, at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Harry was born February 4, 1953, in Banner Elk, to the late Roy Sidney Smith and Kitty Elouise Smith. Harry spent his entire adult life as a land surveyor in Avery County, also partnering with his little brother Wayne to start Smith Brothers Tree Farm in Banner Elk. Harry took great pride in mastering both professions, which has always shown by the result. Harry had an energetic, outgoing personality shown by his lifelong work ethic and dedication to friends’ and family. As passionate as he was about work Harry also believed in service to his community, serving as a proud member of the Board of Directors for Mountain Electric Cooperative for more than 30 years. Harry was never at a loss for words and enjoyed meeting new people, in his free time Harry enjoyed the outdoors taking in all of God’s beauty. Harry was a proud member of the Elk River Fishing Club for many years. Harry will be missed dearly by his many friends’ and family members.

Harry is survived by his lifelong fiancé, Glenda Shook of the home, son Nathan Elliott and Angela of Zionville. One sister, Nancy Ramsey of Hudson, NC. He is survived by one granddaughter, Millie Ann Elliott of Zionville. He is survived by a niece, Lou Anne and Neil Annas of Granite Falls, a nephew, Jake and Robin Ramsey of Hickory. He is survived by many close friends’ and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roy Wayne Smith of Banner Elk.

A service of remembrance will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Avery County. The family would like to thank the staff of Medi-Home Hospice who assisted with the loving care of Mr. Smith.

Jeanne A. Musewicz

January 17, 1943 – December 23, 2024

Jeanne A. Musewicz, formerly of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, and recent resident of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on December 23, 2024. Born on January 17, 1943, in Washington, DC, Jeanne earned her Ph.D. at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania and dedicated over 25 years of her life to serving as a psychologist, both in her local community and at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High Schools in Drexel Hill, PA. Her career went beyond a profession, as she derived great joy from supporting and observing the successes of those she cared for.

In life, Jeanne loved to spend time with her late husband, John (and never stopped missing him), her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the community of friends she cultivated in and around Swarthmore. A devoted member of Saint John Chrysostom Catholic Church in Wallingford, PA, she cherished her faith and the friends she built there. Jeanne also loved quiet mornings and sunny days at the family vacation spot on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, where she could read, do puzzles, eat good food, watch movies, and enjoy the view of Barnegat Bay while surrounded by her favorite red geraniums and Shasta daisies. Through her whole life, she treasured the time she had caring for her family, and ultimately received that same gift in return in the final years of her life.

Jeanne is deeply grateful to the wonderful family, friends, and caregivers who supported her, made her comfortable, and enabled her to stay at home from the time of a major stroke in November 2020 until her death.

She is survived by her three children, Robert, Therese, and John, their spouses Jane, Frank, and Eli, her longtime friend Chris, her grandchildren Scott, Karen, Anna, and Justen, and her great grandchildren Trenton and Steven. Her generosity, gratitude, and acceptance for all of life’s ups and downs lives on as a model for us all.

A Memorial Mass for Jeanne will be held in September 2025.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church 617 South Providence Road Wallingford, PA 19086

Virginia Miiler Watson

July 11, 1942 – December 29, 2024

Virginia Miller Watson age 82 of Brownwood Road, Deep Gap passed away Sunday December 29, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Preacher Thomas William “Bill” McGuire

April 23, 1953 – December 29, 2024

“Preacher Thomas William “Bill” McGuire age 71 of Georges Gap Road, Vilas passed away Sunday December 29, 2024, at his home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Sylvia Miller Coffey

February 22, 1955 – December 29, 2024

Sylvia Miller Coffey, age 69 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a native and former resident of Watauga County passed away Sunday December 29, 2024.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

