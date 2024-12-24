Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 24, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Raymond Lloyd Buckner

May 3, 1939 ~ December 15, 2024

Raymond Lloyd Buckner, age 85 of Blowing Rock, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2024.

He was the son of the late Lloyd and Ella Frizsell Buckner.

He served in the United States Marine Corp and retired after many years in the maintenance department at the Blowing Rock Hospital.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Cleta Coffey Buckner, a son, Jason Buckner, a daughter-in-law Nichole Buckner, brothers Earl and Benny Buckner, sisters, Grace, Neal,Esther and Ruth.

He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Greene and husband Mark of Blowing Rock, 2 sons, Lloyd J. Buckner and wife Patricia of Blowing Rock, and Doug Buckner and wife Betty of Zionville, one brother Grady Buckner of Hudson, one sister, Madeline Carver of Lenoir.

Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Buckner family.

Rena (Hodges) Lowrance

September 3, 1939 ~ December 16, 2024

Mrs Rena Hodges Lowrance, 85, of Hodges Gap Road, Boone, passed away Monday

December 16, 2024.



She was born on September 3, 1939 in Watauga County to Curtis Wesley and Bonnie Hodges.

Rena was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she took pride in arranging the

flowers for the sanctuary and decorating the church for each season. She was a member of the

choir and enjoyed singing her favorite hymns each Sunday. As her voice began to fail, she

loved having them sung to her.



Rena was employed by Blue Ridge Shoe for many years. She also took great pride in her role as homemaker, lovingly caring for their beautiful home.



Rena was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Jimmy Lowrance, and their son Dwaine Eddie Lowrance, her sisters, Billie Ann Coffey, Mary Wanda Danner, her twin sister Lena Hodges Bateman, as well as her brothers, Elden and Lowell Hodges.



Left to cherish her memory are Steve and Piper Woodring, Callie, Matt and Lizzie Mak Crump,

Ethan Woodring, several nieces and nephews, as well as her many neighborhood friends.



Visitation and Funeral services for Rena Hodges Lowrance will be conducted on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. The visitation will begin at 1:30 followed immediately by the funeral service at 2:00. Graveside services will be private.



We would like to take this opportunity to thank Amorem Hospice, specifically, Jodie,Tammy,

Billy, and Katie. Rena’s journey was made so much smoother by all of you.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Lowrance family.

Virginia Lee Harris

November 12, 1944 ~ December 16, 2024

Virginia Harris, age 80 of Boone, NC passed Monday, December 16, 2024.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harris family.

.

.

Captain Estep

March 20, 1945 ~ December 17, 2024

Captain Estep, age 79, passed on December 17th, 2024.

Born March 20, 1945 in Avery to Finley Estep and Addie Stines. Captain loved doing carpentry with his brother Pat and nephew Daryl. They worked for many years until the mid-90’s when he opened his own business, Estep Building Stone. Captain worked there until he retired. Captain also farmed, raised tobacco and cattle. He also often enjoyed deer hunting and riding motorcycles along with playing in a country western band.

Captain was preceded in death by his parents Finley and Addie; brothers Pat and Chester Estep, and sister Diane Hicks.

Captain is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carrie Presnell Estep of Elk Park, NC with their sons William Mac Estep and partner Betsy Murry of Elk Park, NC, Bradley and wife Carla Estep of Boone, NC; his sisters Blanche and husband Joe Clark of Hudson, NC, Beverley Nachase of Washington State; granddaughter Katie Bradley of Boone, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Captain Estep will be held on Saturday December 21st, 2024. Visitation begins at 10 AM followed by a service officiated by Dean Estep at 11 AM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Graveside services will be public at Beech Creek Church/Stines Cemetery, 909 Buckeye Road, Elk Park, NC 28622

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes is serving the Estep family.

Minnie Pauline Freeman

April 18, 1962 ~ December 21, 2024

Minnie May Freeman, age 62 passed away on December 21, 2024. She was born April 18, 1962 to Mack and Virginia May in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Benjamin Corey Trivette.

She is survived by her husband, Darren Freeman of Vilas, North Carolina, two sons, Wesley Harold (Valerie) Moretz of Vilas, James Allen (Sandy) Moretz of Meat Camp, two daughters, Savannah Elizabeth Freeman, Amy Leann Freeman, Sister, Rebecca Sue Trivette, brother Benny Paul (Dawn) May, all of Vilas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laurie Kindale Greene of Meat Camp, Harley Page Moretz all of Crumpler, Hollie Dawn Smith of Mountain City, and a great Granddaughter, Clarabelle Dawn Bennett of Crumpler, numerous nieces, nephews and her beloved dog, Theodore Bear. Services will be private.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Freeman family.

Elizabeth Ann Norris

February 7, 1956 – December 19, 2024

Elizabeth Ann Norris, age 68, of Boone, died Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center. Born February 7, 1956 in Randolph County, NC, she was the daughter of Carl and Mary Norris of Zionville.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Wesley Norris.

Ann was a member of Union Baptist Church and spent her career in the hospitality industry in various positions with the most current as an assistant in the corporate office.

Other than her parents, she is survived by her son, Phillip Norris and wife Kelly of Boone; a brother, Gene Norris and wife Lois of Boone; a sister-in-law, Pam Norris of Vilas; and her best friend, Diane Cornett Deal of Bethel. She is also survived by other family members, Joshua (Alysha), Ethan, Hailey and Corbin. Her fur baby, “Cruz” also survives.

A service to celebrate Ann’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Boone Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norris Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Chad Allen Henson

Apr 20, 1984 – Dec 15, 2024

Chad Allen Henson, age 40, of Newland, the Lick Log Community, was welcomed into his eternal heavenly home on December 15, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Dwight “Ike” Henson and Joann Tippins Taylor, and an unborn child that was lost in 2014.

Chad is survived by his beloved wife, Misty Jones Henson, and their cherished son, Eli Henson, both of the home, siblings Jessica Henson and Todd Henson of Newland, several cousins, and his friends who he was blessed to have.

Chad was a passionate music lover, always discovering new bands and sharing them with others. He was a devoted fan of Duke basketball and the Carolina Panthers, often engaging in lengthy discussions about his favorite teams. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, woodworking, small engine repair, and spoiling his beloved English bulldog, Loretta.

Known for his quiet strength, kind heart, and sense of humor, Chad was always willing to help someone in need. Even after his cancer diagnosis when he was so weak and tired, he went out of his way to help others. Above all he was a devoted family man. His love for and dedication to Misty and Eli was unmistakable, and he cherished every minute with them.

His love and support will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A service to honor Chad will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the Forest Home Community Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Henson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Chad and family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Nina Reed Gwyn

Mar 6, 1948 – Dec 21, 2024

Nina Reed Gwyn, age 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21, 2024.



Nina was born on March 6, 1948 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Claude Thomas Reed and the late Melba Sluder Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Jimmie Reed.



Nina leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband Jimmy Gwyn of the home; Newland, daughter Tammy (David) Beck; of Newland, three grandchildren Josh, Addie and Davey Beck, and a sister in law Sherry Ann Reed of Maryland.



Services for Nina Gwyn will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tony Clark oﬃciating.



The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery on White Pine Road.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice and the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amorem Hospice of the High Country 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir NC 28645 and the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gwyn family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



The care of Nina and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

