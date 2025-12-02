Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 1st, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Jeanne (Banner) Combs

July 31, 1946 ~ November 21, 2025

eanne Banner Combs, 79, of Hartland Road, Lenoir, passed away Friday afternoon, November 21, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center. Born July 31, 1946 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Robert Lee and Nina Hayes Banner. Jeanne was a member of Grandview Park Baptist Church in Lenoir. When her health permitted, Jeanne loved to visit yard sales and gospel singings and always enjoyed watching devotions on TV.



She is survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Teague of Boone, NC and nephew, Anthony Teague of Bexley, Ohio; great nieces, Sophia, Samantha, Phoebe and Clementine Teague and great-nephew, Joel Teague, all of Augusta, GA; special cousins Mary Hess of Granite Falls, NC, Alice Faye Kiser of Statesville, NC, and Rebekah Hayes of Boone, NC; uncle Dale Hayes (Betty) of Boone; aunts, Carolyn Farthing of Boone, NC, Eva Nell Alexander of Newland, NC,Jenny Banner of Edgefield, SC, and Dodie Banner of Boone, NC; 52 first cousins and many friends.

Celebration of Life services for Jeanne Combs will be conducted at a later date at Cove Creek Baptist Church

A special ‘Thanks’ to Jeanne’s close friend, Ruby Church and to her neighbors, Stephen Sajak, Jeff Coffey, Moncia Kirby and their families for their kindness and assistance when called on for assistance.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Steve Combs, 1330 Sherwood Rd, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnewfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Combs family.

Joyce Anne Anderson

October 17, 1945 ~ November 25, 2025

Joyce Anne Conner passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 25, 2025 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 17, 1945 to Queenie Inez Conner and Charlie Webb of Marion, North Carolina.

Joyce received an associates degree from CPCC in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she spent most of her adult life. Joyce had a long work history at Belk department store, and retired from the city of Charlotte where she was a code enforcement and housing inspector for the city. She also spent time with community outreach to educate people on recycling and other services available to residents. She was an integral part, not only to her fellow inspectors, but also to the community at large. She often met with community leaders to help find ways to improve various neighborhoods in Charlotte.

Joyce’s entire life she leaned on her natural cooking abilities. Friends and family often stated that she could take almost anything and make a delicious meal out of it. Joyce was also an extremely talented writer and photographer. Sharpening her skills in college. She wrote many short stories and poems that were progressive and avant-garde in nature. Joyce was an avid reader who boasted of reading the several thousand books that were in her personal library more than once. she enjoyed a wide variety of genres, including, but not limited to science fiction, fantasy, history and religion. Some of her favorites were Star Trek, Harry Potter, and the Angelique book series. Family was also a very important part of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved Chihuahua, Micki.Joyce would also feed the stray neighborhood cats and racoons.

Joyce is survived by husband Thomas Anderson. Children Jason Wayne Noblitt, Angelique Noblitt Covington husband, Christian, Graham Covington. Grandchildren, Sunshine Camille Martin husband Kyle Edward Martin, Christian Graham Covington II wife Kerstin Marie Covington, Forrest Zebulon Covington, Gethan Andrew Condron, Emma Morgan Condron, Summer Anne Covington, Davis Wayne Noblitt, Honor Dell Covington, Promise Izabela Covington, Merritt, Oliver-Grey Covington; Great grandchildren, Violette Freya Martin, Ophelia Rose Martin, Christian Graham Covington III, Honorary sister, Alice Martin as well as nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

She’s preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Hunter West Covington. Her brothers Bobby and Ulysses Conner. and her sister Judy Lovingood.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday November 30, 2025 at The Barn located at 9260 Three Top Rd, Todd, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM -1:30 PM. Services will follow after the visitation.

Online condolences may be made to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Anderson family.

Margie (Shoemake) Lewis

November 19, 1948 ~ November 27, 2025

Mrs. Margie Shoemake Lewis of Boone, NC passed away November 27, 2025 at home. Born November 19, 1948, the daughter of Ed and Blanche Shoemake.

Margie loved growing vegetables and flowers which she shared with neighbors and friends. She said often that “you plant one for yourself and two for the neighbors.” Margie was a very moral and devoted Christian and put going to church very high on her priorities. No one ever heard a foul word from her mouth. She enjoyed cooking large meals for her family on special occasions.

Margie is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Walter Lewis, one son Jeff Winkler and wife Sonya. Three grandchildren, Hannah Hartzog, Holden Hartzog and wife Laiken and Jacob Winkler. Four sisters, Patricia Shoemake, Debbie Sloan, Mary Miller, Betty Milligan, one brother Bob Shoemake, and special friend Evelyne Greene.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Bill Shoemake, two brother in laws Dr. Ronnie Milligan and Kenny Sloan.

Graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Mike Townsend at Meat Camp Baptist Church on December 7th, 2025 at 2:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lewis family.

Martha Elizabeth “Betsy” (Wellborn) Hill

June 15, 1945 ~ November 9, 2025

Martha Elizabeth “Betsy” Wellborn Hill passed away on November 9, 2025. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Laurie Keith Hill, a daughter, Keri Elizabeth Hill, a son-in-law, David Paul Jenkins, and a granddaughter, Helena Elizabeth Hill Jenkins.

She is also survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Betsy was born on June 15, 1945, the middle daughter of Hayes and Mary Wellborn.

She spent a truly happy childhood on a working farm in eastern Watauga County, North Carolina. She was part of a close-knit community of family, extended family, and neighbors

Betsy was always physically fit and abundantly healthy throughout her life until the last few years. The roots of that vibrancy can be traced to her childhood. She loved the out” of-doors and participated enthusiastically in chores on the farm: milking cows, gathering hay, mowing, picking fruit, churning butter, tending the large garden, weekly washing and drying clothes, caring for aging grandparents, and even driving a school bus for 2 years. Although Betsy seldom ventured beyond Watauga and Wilkes counties, she considered her childhood to have been a wonderful experience which gave her the values, confidence, and optimism to transition successfully to adulthood.

After graduating from West Wilkes High School in 1963, Betsy attended Appalachian State University for 3 years, majoring in biology. There she met her future husband, Keith, in the spring of her sophomore year. They married after her junior year, and she transferred to Radford University in Virginia and completed her degree in 1967.

Betsy soon began a teaching career which lasted 34 years. Twenty-nine of those years were spent in Wilkes County teaching 7tl and 8tl grades science and math. She taught at 2 schools: first at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School and finished her career at Woodward Middle School. She was a beloved and respected teacher cherished by her students and colleagues alike. She retired in 2001 and entered a merry and most satisfying 20 plus years of carefree living.

Although teaching was an intense and time-consuming career, Betsy had a fulfilling life outside of her profession. Once her daughter, Keri Elizabeth, was born in 1977, she and her mother were intimately involved in each other’s lives until her mom’s last breath.

They rode to school together for the entire 12 years of Keri’s time in public schools. Betsy also took Keri to ballet classes twice a week from early childhood through high school. She was deeply involved in Keri’s ballet, not only attending her practices, but also assisting in preparing for performances and during the events.

A most stimulating part of Betsy and Keith’s long marriage was spent traveling. They were passionate advocates for “road trips”. These began with their honeymoon and lasted into the 21 st century. These auto adventures covered nearly every state in the continental United States and parts of Canada. When their daughter, Keri was born she soon became an eager companion in all of these mostly summer ventures. These trips made for wonderful memories whenever the family gathered.

Frequent trips to the North Carolina coast were also an indelible part of family life. Weeks were spent at the beach each summer, along with additional weekend trips during the fall and spring. Emerald Isle became like a second home. Such vacations continued into 2025.

Betsy’s retirement was blessed with the birth of her granddaughter, Helena Elizabeth, in 2010. “Oomey” became involved joyfully with Helena from the birthing process and on into high school. Whether Keri, Paul and Helena lived in California, Connecticut or present-day Can t, North Carolina, “Oomey” and “Baba” were ‘present much of the time, hardly ever missing important holidays, birthdays, or other special occasions.

Betsy remained committed to a healthy lifestyle through her 80+ years. She was dedicated to her physical, nutritional and emotional wellbeing. She and Keith were involved in daily physical activities including hiking, biking, gym workouts and other sports activities.

Betsy had a long, lighthearted and healthy period of retirement. She remained as busy during retirement as she had been in her teaching and parenting years. While still involved in many physical activities, her greatest passion was playing doubles tennis.

After her retirement, she played on a regular basis. She continued to play a high level of competitive tennis until her late seventies.

One of Betsy’s defining characteristics throughout her life was her love of people. She was highly extroverted and engaged with everyone she met. She was kind, tolerant and followed the “golden rule” in her interactions with others. Betsy was without prejudices or biases. She did not concern herself with an individual’s station in life, race, color, ethnicity, nationality, religion, geographical origins, or sexual orientation. Such a delightful approach to her fellow human beings was a great benefit to Betsy and all those with whom she came in contact.

Betsy will be lovingly missed by her family, friends and everyone with whom she blessed with her acquaintance. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring-a time she especially loved after winter’s dreariness.

The family especially appreciated the kindness and devotion shown to Betsy and her family by UNC Hospice in Chapel Hill for 5 months. Medi Home Health & Hospice in Boone also showed the same warmth and caring attitude during her final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UNC Hospice. Checks may be made payable to UNC Hospice with “Martha Elizabeth “Betsy” Wellborn Hill in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to the address below:

UNC Hospice

% UNC Health Foundation

123 West Franklin Street, Suite 510

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

You may also donate online at: https://www.uncmedicalcenter.orq/uncmc/care-

treatment/hospice/make-a-qift/

Online condolences may be shared ay www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hill family.

Kitty Broyhill Bumgarner

February 27, 1956 – November 25, 2025

Kitty Denise (Broyhill) Bumgarner was born on February 27, 1956, in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, to Taft and Catherine Broyhill. Kitty passed away on November 25, 2025, in Yukon, Oklahoma, at the age of 69.

Kitty grew up in Blowing Rock, North Carolina where she met the love of her life, Johnny Bumgarner. The two were married in January of 1981 and shared a devoted partnership that spanned more than four decades. From early on, Kitty had a love of fast cars and drag racing. She could hold her own with her ’71 Mustang and enjoyed supporting Johnny and friends with their racing for years and later she still followed any kind of drag racing that was on TV.

Kitty became a National Certified Pharmacy Technician, a profession she was extremely proud of and dedicated over 20 years of her life to. Her work took her and Johnny to Texas before they eventually settled in Hinton, Oklahoma, where she continued her career in pharmacy, where they have lived for more than 20 years.

When Kitty first arrived in Hinton, she quickly developed a love for the outdoor life. She enjoyed feeding cattle, running tractors, and especially cherished the smell of fresh dirt. She adored her cows and found great joy in caring for them. Kitty was also a woman of many interests. There wasn’t much you could ask Kitty about that she didn’t know at least something on the subject. She took real estate classes with hopes of becoming a realtor, studied to learn how to fly an airplane, and nurtured a deep love for plants. Her indoor plant collection grew so lush and vibrant that her grandchildren fondly referred to it as the “Jumanji Room.”

Known for her honesty and straightforwardness, Kitty often said, “If you ask my opinion, you may not like the answer,” yet her loved ones always asked—because they valued her wisdom and candor. Kitty loved her daughter and grandchildren and was unwavering in her support. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Bumgarner of Hinton, Oklahoma; her daughter, Tara Bumgarner of Boone, North Carolina; her grandson, Logan Harrell of Boone, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Taft and Catherine Broyhill; her granddaughter, Amie Coffey; her grandson, Michael Teague; and her brother, Norman Broyhill.

Family will receive friends at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until service time.

Memorial services will be held at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in Hinton, Oklahoma, with Reverend Mike Davis officiating.

A memorial and committal service will take place at a later date in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com turnerfh.net, or on Facebook at facebook.com/TurnerFuneralHomes.

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Mary Schutt

August 25, 1940 – November 26, 2025

Mary Schutt age 85, of Todd passed away Wednesday November 26, 2025, at her home.

There is no service for Mrs. Schutt scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the services.

Benny Dollar

April 7, 1958 – November 26, 2025

Benny Wade Dollar age 67 of Todd, entered in to his rest in the Lord, Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

He was born on April 7, 1958, in Watauga County. The son of David Dollar and the late Bonnie Jean Canter Dollar. He was a contractor and a member of Blue Ridge Mountain Church where he served as an elder. He loved his Lord and savior and loved working at the church and caring for the needs of the church. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and teaching them the important things in life. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his wife Karen Dollar of Todd; three sons Brandon Dollar and wife Ashley of Todd; Matthew Dollar and wife Michelle of Boone and Aaron Dollar and wife Deanna of Boone; one daughter Sarah Edmisten and husband Joe of Pineola; two brothers Johnny Dollar and wife Connie of Boone and Mark Dollar and wife Joy of Boone and one sister Harlene Ray and husband Bill of Boone and his grandchildren Cody Dollar, Zach Dollar, Kaitlynn Edmisten, Chloe Edmisten, Ashlynn Dollar, and Benson Dollar. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister Teresa Presnell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday December 1, 2025, at Blue Ridge Mountain Church, 2267 Blevins Creek Road Elk Park, North Carolina 28622. Pastor Stacy Stines and Brother Joe Edmisten will officiate. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Mountain Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the services.

Betty Ward Cornett

July 30, 1950 – November 27, 2025

With deep love and grateful remembrance, the family announces the passing of Betty Ward Cornett, a cherished woman whose life was faithfully devoted to her family, her church, and most of all, her Lord. Betty’s days were marked by kindness, steady faith, and a heart always ready to serve others.

Betty was a gentle soul whose love for Christ radiated through every aspect of her life. Whether offering a quiet prayer, sharing an encouraging word, or lending a helping hand, she lived her faith with grace and sincerity. Her presence brought warmth, comfort, and reassurance to all who knew her.

Her greatest joy was her family. She’s survived by her daughter, Amy Cornett of the home; her son, Travis Cornett and wife Amanda; and her beloved grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure: Brooklynn Hagie, Caleb Cornett, and Joseph Len Cornett.

She is also survived by her sisters, Peggy Nicely and husband Jim, and Stella Chambers and husband Darell; her brother, Harley Ward; her sister-in-law, Naomi Ward; and her best friend and pastor, Eric Cornett and wife Mary. Betty treasured her role as an aunt and is survived by a number of nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.

Betty was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Len Cornett, with whom she shared forty-seven loving years of marriage; her parents Lonnie and Annie Ward; and her brother, Russell Ward.

Though she has left this earthly home, Betty is now rejoicing in the presence of the Lord she faithfully served throughout her life. Her legacy of faith, love, and devotion will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.

The family would like to express their appreciation to their church family for all of the support during Betty’s illness, and to Medi Home Hospice and all of the caregivers who lovingly cared for her.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 Pm Sunday November 30, 2025, at Mountain Dale Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Eric Cornett and Pastor Daniel Lawrence will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Dale Baptist Church Mission Fund c/o of Travis Cornett 521 Bamboo Heights Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the services.

Gerald Guynn

August 29, 1947 – November 28, 2025

Gerald Guynn age 78, of Boone passed away November 28, 205, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

He was born August 29, 1947, in Dade County, Florida. The son of the late William C. Guynn and Donna Jean Moore Guynn.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert “Bobby” Leonard Idol, Jr.

July 27, 1966 – November 25, 2025

Bobby Idol, born July 27, 1966, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2025, leaving his family and community heartbroken. A devoted husband, dad, “Pop”, and friend. Bobby lived a life marked by humility, service, and steadfast faith.

A proud graduate of Appalachian State University, Bobby earned his degree in 1990 and remained a passionate supporter of Appalachian State football throughout his life. On August 1, 1992, he married the love of his life, Alison. Together they built a life and a home filled with love for each other, service to their community, and commitment to their family and friends.

Bobby spent 38 years working for Carroll Companies, where he was known for his dedication, work ethic, and quiet integrity. From his early days bagging groceries at the A&P to his long and meaningful career with Carroll Companies, Bobby approached every task with diligence and pride.

He loved to spend time in the outdoors, especially fishing with his son Austin. Yet his favorite hobby was carpentry. A perfectionist by nature, Bobby found joy in building and creating with his hands. His family will forever cherish the many things he crafted with care, each one a reflection of his patience and his eye for detail.

Bobby was a man of deep faith. He was honored to serve on the Samaritan’s Purse Board of Directors, a role that reflected his lifelong desire to quietly help others. Bobby would sacrifice anything for anybody—never seeking recognition, always serving with a gentle spirit and a heart devoted to the Lord he loved and worshiped. Today, his family finds comfort knowing he is with Him in Heaven.

Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Alison; their three children: Maggie Caudill (Matthew) and their daughters Caroline and Clementine; Callie Northern (Austin) and their son Miller; and Austin Idol (Lauren) and his brother Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Evelina Idol.

A man of unwavering kindness, humility, and faith, Bobby leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and quiet strength. His impact lives on in the family he adored, the friends he cherished, the work he devoted himself to, and the countless lives he touched through simple acts of goodness. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

On Tuesday, December 2 a celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at Laurel Spring Baptist Church in Deep Gap, NC. Bobby loved his church and every role he had in serving there. After leading the music for 40 years, serving as a deacon for 26 years, Bobby had most recently spent his time faithfully watching and teaching the babies and toddlers. They all called him “Pop” and his littlest of friends knew just as we all did, that they were loved and safe when he was taking care of them.

The service has been planned so that all who loved him can participate, grieve and celebrate Bobby’s life. He loved nothing more than a gospel song and a good fellowship. It is our desire that since we know he is praising in the presence of the Lord, that we can and will do the same on this side of Heaven.

A Service of Praise and Worship will take place at 4:00 PM Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Laurel Springs Baptist Church with a Funeral Service beginning at 5:00 PM. A Private Burial will take place on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 7504 US-421 S, Deep Gap, NC 28618.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy Scott Ellison

May 25, 1974 – November 26, 2025

Fleetwood, NC- Mr. Randy Scott Ellison, age 51, of Fleetwood, died Wednesday, November 26, 2025 in Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Haller

July 8, 1949 – November 25, 2025

Robert “Bob” Haller went to his heavenly home on November 25, 2025, after several illness over the last two months.

Bob was born July 8,1949 to the late Bob and Jean Haller in Denver Colorado. He grew up in Long Beach California where he loved to surf. Bob served in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War. Bob proudly told stories about his time of service on submarines.

Bob loved watching all types of sports. He especially loved football and golf. Bob was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Jean Haller, his brother Randy, son Jason and his first wife Keri.

Bob is survived by his wife Gail, of Newland, Two Daughters Jenni (Ryan) Campbell of Grovetown Georgia, Laurie Anne (Jameson) Kinard of Arlington Virginia. Grandchildren Alex Campbell, Kaylee (Chris) Heard, Grayson Kinard, Shanna, Patriot and Ava Haller. Great Grandson Dawson Heard.

The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care of Banner Elk and the staff of Amorem Hospice. A private celebration of Bobs life will be held at ta later date with Bob’s wife and family.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Haller family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

David Paul McCoury

March 25, 1966 – November 27, 2025

David Paul McCoury, age 59, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2025 at the Greens of Spruce Pine following a lengthy illness.

He was born on March 25, 1966 in Washington County, Tennessee but had lived most of his life in Cranberry, a son of the late Elbert McCoury and the late Johnnie Nicely McCoury.

He attended with his parents, the First Baptist Church of Elk Park. Halloween was his favorite time of the year, and at one time he liked cartoons, walks and going swimming in Wildcat Lake.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all his aunts and uncles, and his best friend, Janice.

David is survived by his brothers, Dale McCoury of Cranberry, NC, Kent McCoury of Raleigh, NC; niece Wendy McCoury of Wake Forest, NC; nephew, James McCoury of Raleigh, NC.

Services for David P. McCoury will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 12:00 noon in the Rhododendron Chapel in Roan Mountain, TN with Rev. John McCoury officiating. Music will be under the direction of Ms. Grace Calhoun. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Thursday at the chapel.

Interment will be in the Ashley Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Blue Ridge and the Greens of Spruce Pine for the loving and gentle care they provided to David.

David was loved by all who knew him.

Austin Winters

March 5, 1956 – November 27, 2025

Austin Blake Winters, age 69, of Elk Park, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on November 27th at Cranberry House where he was a resident.

He was born on March 5, 1956 in Crossnore, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Ralph Marchal Winters and Mary Ruth Turbyfill Winters. He was proceeded in death by both parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Katelyn (Brandon) Baker, his grandson, Jaxon Taylor, of Bristol, VA. His sister, Pamela (Micky) Dial, of Elk Park, NC, his nephews Brian Keener, Brandon Keener (Krystal), and Mitchell Dial. His great niece Rachel Keener, and great nephews Jacob Keener (Kayla), Tate, Ty and Hayes Keener. Tristan and Rowan Dial. Great great niece Raelianna Webb.

Austin retired from the Public Works department of Johnson City, Tennessee after 32 years of service. He was a member of Elk Park Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trips to the beach, eating sea food and family meals. He loved playing with his grandson Jaxon and his adopted grandson Coleton.

Funeral services will be held on December 3, 2025 at the Elk Park Christian Church in Elk Park, NC. The family will receive friends at 1 pm followed by the funeral at 2 pm.

Interment will be private at the Winters Cemetery on Buck Mountain below Taylor Chapel cemetery.

The family would like to express their immense gratitude to Cranberry House staff and Medi Home Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Medi Home Care Hospice or Cranberry House.