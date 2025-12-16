Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 16th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Ivey Robert Moore

August 17, 1945 ~ December 9, 2025

Ivey Robert Moore Jr., age 80, of Vilas, NC passed away Tuesday December 9th, 2025. He was a graduate of Cove Creek High School where he was a proud member of the wrestling team. He was honored to serve his country in Vietnam – 101st Air Borne. Robert was a builder; he built many houses and loved to help with any project. His favorite pass time was to cut, split, and stack wood up until the very end. He faithfully served his church (Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church) alongside his wife as custodian for 40 years. You could always find Rob drinking a cup of coffee and telling stories. Robert was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ivey Robert Sr. and Ada Moore of Vilas, and brother in law Boyd McCloud of Elk Park.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Mildred Moore. two daughters; Sandra Hodges of Vilas, and Janet Guy and husband Waylon of Beech Creek, two grandchildren; Jonah Hodges of Bethel and Chelsi Greer and husband Austin of Beaver Dam, sisters; Dora Lee Story and husband Harvey, Ruth McCloud, and Marie Bumgarner and husband Billy Joe, brothers; Raymond Moore and wife Jan, and Floyd Moore and wife Sue. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, Friday December 12th, from 5:00-8:00 PM. The funeral service honoring Roberts life will be held at Mt.Lebanon Baptist Church, Saturday December 13th, at 1:00 PM. Pr. Jason Cornett and Pr. Burl Greer will officiate the funeral service, and Pr. Jeff Wilson will officiate the graveside service at the Danner Cemetery.

Online condolences may be may to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Moore family

Kathryn Winkler Stephens

December 14, 1943 – December 7, 2025

Kathryn Winkler Stephens, 81, of Old Town, Florida, passed away on December 7, 2025. She was born on December 14, 1943, in Boone, North Carolina to Fred and Essie Winkler.

Kathryn was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking and hunting.

Kathryn is survived by son Neil (Kathy) Stephens of Apopka, Florida, daughter-in-law, Mary Stephens of Apopka, Florida, grandchildren Amanda (Dustin) Williams, Crystal (Sammy) Pruitt, Neil Jr (Katelyn) Stephens, Matthew (Mya) Stephens, great grandchildren Logan Curry, Skylar Curry, Trace Williams, Abby Pruitt, Sloane Stephens, Neil Stephens III, Stetsen Stephens, Maisley Stephens, Mav Stephens, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Ned Stephens, son Michael Stephens, and daughter and son in-law Gaylia (Junior) McLeod.

Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the Chiefland Cemetery with Brother Benny Heath officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral Service.

Judy Triplett Greene

May 3, 1944 – December 9, 2025

Judy Triplett Greene age 81 of Boone passed away Tuesday December 9, 2025, at her home.

She was born on May 3, 1944, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Frank W. Triplett and Ruby Wilson Triplett. She was a faithful member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church where she served as music director, and she retired from Shadowline as a head seamstress. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by one daughter, Terri Mitchell and husband Robert of Myrtle Beach; one son, Wesley Isaacs and Janine of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Haley Mitchell of Euless, Texas; Tessa Isaacs and Dominic Isaacs both of St. Paul, Minnesota and one brother, Bill Triplett of Boone.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Gaither Greene.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM on Saturday December 20, 2025, at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Dr. Daniel Featherstone will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce G. Morrison

August 9, 1938 – December 12, 2025

Mr. Bruce G. Morrison, age 87, of Banner Elk, and formerly of Greeneville, TN, died Friday, December 12, 2025, in the Life Care Center in Banner Elk.

Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

W. Thomas Jamison

July 28, 1939 – December 10, 2025

Dr. William Thomas Jamison, a dedicated educator, beloved father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home after a long and impactful life. Born on July 28, 1939, in Washington D.C., Dr. Jamison dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the education of others.

Dr. Jamison was a proud alumnus of East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC, “Class of 57”. He continued his academic journey at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned an A.B. in History and an M.A.T. in Secondary Education. After beginning his career teaching Social Studies at the high school level in Maryland, his commitment to his field led him back to UNC, where he earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in History and Philosophy of Education.

In 1970, Dr. Jamison moved to the mountains of North Carolina and joined the faculty of the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University in Boone. For 43 years, until his retirement in 2013, he focused on adhering to the highest academic standards and prioritized student success, profoundly impacting countless students and colleagues. He truly was a lifelong educator, whose passion shaped generations of teachers and educational leaders.

Beyond his professional life, Dr. Jamison was known for his compassion for others, curiosity, and civic involvement. He was a faithful member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone.

He held a unique and lifelong passion for collecting flags. He enjoyed displaying them at his home and later during retirement sharing his knowledge and his enthusiasm by giving presentations at local elementary schools.

Dr. Jamison was preceded in death by his parents, William Russel Jamison and Mary Ethel Jamison, and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Jamison.

He is survived by his son, David Thomas Ruston Jamison, and his daughter-in-law, Lenore Brown Jamison of Boone; along with his two grandchildren, Lillie Grace Jamison and Noah Wilson Jamison.

Services for Dr. Jamison will be held at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Boone on Saturday December 20, 2025, at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am in the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Care Charity Inc, PO Box 1928, Lexington, SC 29071 and the Watauga County Human Society, 312 Paws Way. Boone, NC 28607

Ruth Mabel Gragg

July 11, 1923 – December 12, 2025

Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and faithful child of God. She was born on July 11, 1923, on Apple Tree Ridge. She was the beloved daughter of Walter and Ellis Gragg and lived a life marked by humility, strength, and unwavering faith. Ruth was the very picture of a true mountain woman; steady, resilient, and guided always by the Lord.

Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ervin Odas Gragg, with whom she shared a deep and enduring love. Their devotion to one another was so strong that they once ran off to Tennessee to be married, beginning a lifelong partnership built on faith, hard work, and love. Together, they built their home on Pilot Ridge, where they raised their family, worked the land, and created a legacy of love that will endure for generations.

Ruth was also preceded in death by her brothers, Rome, Howard, and Dallas; her sister, Ethel; and her daughters, Wanda Lambert and Margie Matheson, whom she carried forever in her heart.

She is survived by her sisters, Irene, Alma, and Rachel, and by her loving children: Anna Story, Lucille Gragg Bolick, Margaret Hackney, Barbara Hodges (Bobby), Roger (Linda) Gragg, Douglas (Karen) Gragg, Danny (Deborah) Gragg and Kevin Jestes. Ruth was the proud matriarch of a vast and beautiful family, blessed with 148 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, each one deeply loved and cherished.

From an early age, Ruth attended school at New Hopewell Baptist Church, where she later became a proud member. Her relationship with the Lord was the cornerstone of her life. Through both joy and hardship, her faith remained steadfast, and she lived her beliefs quietly but powerfully, showing Christ’s love through her actions.

Ruth’s life was marked by honest labor and quiet sacrifice. She cooked on a wood cook stove, chopped her own wood, sewed clothes for her family, tended her garden, and cared for her home and mountainside with diligence and gratitude. Through those hard jobs, she showed us that work done with faith is a form of worship. Her perseverance, humility, and love shaped who we are today and will continue to guide generations to come.

She found joy in the simple gifts God gave, reading His word, singing “The Tennessee Waltz,” and watching the beautiful birds and squirrels that visited her feeders. Loving her family was her earthly calling, and serving the Lord was her lifelong purpose.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to the compassionate team at Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, whose special hearts, kindness, and devoted care comforted Ruth and supported our family during her final months. Your presence was a true blessing, and we will forever be grateful.

Funeral service for Ruth Gragg will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 1:00 pm in the New Hopewell Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

Online condolences can be made at www.rsfh.net.

The care of Ruth and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, 296 Ash Street Newland, NC 28657

Bertie Gwyn

December 22, 1943 – December 14, 2025

Bertie Lou Gwyn, 81 of 1915 Curtis Creek Road, Elk Park, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Bertie was a lifelong member of the Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church, where she had served as assistant treasurer. She also was a loving, and caring nurse, where she had retired from Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital, after 46 years of service.

Bertie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Elbert and Pearl Edith Cable Gwyn; five brothers, William (Jenny), Elbert (Georgie), Henry (Ilene), Sampson (Linda), and Charles (Phyllis) Gwyn; one sister, Mary (Jim). She was also preceded in death by three brothers, and another sister who died in infancy.

She is survived by her sisters, Rosalee Cable Youngman of Tacoma, WA. And Voreta Caraway of Elk Park; brother, Jimmy Gwyn of Millers Gap, Newland, NC. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bertie was well loved by her family and friends. She was a light that flitted from person to person making lives better. She will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 12:30 pm in the Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Birchfield and Charlie Trivett officiating. Interment will follow in the Fox Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:15 pm on Friday at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Davie Beck, Zane Bass, Tim Gwyn, Justin Hodges, Phillip Carver, and Travis Crowder.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Derek Benson, Dennis Benson, Alex Caraway, Bobby Gwyn, and Steve Goetz.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Avery Humane Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.rsfh.net

The care of Bertie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Charles Clinton Clawson

April 13, 1956 – December 14, 2025

Charles Clinton Clawson, 69, passed away on December 14, 2025 at his residence in Buck Mountain, NC.

Charles was born on April 13, 1956 in Roan Mountain, TN to parents James Lloyd and Nancy Kathleen Johnson Clawson.

Charles worked for Calvin Winters Nursery for many years. Not a Dad but the BEST Dad. He loved family get togethers, especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charles enjoyed draft horses and working in his sawmill, cook outs, fishing and target practice.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Son, John Sherman Clawson; Granddaughter, Sarah Nicole Clawson; and Brother, James Allen Clawson.

Charles is survived by his Spouse, Patricia (Trish) Clawson; Children, Travis Clawson (Nikki) of Buck Mountain, Sam Clawson (Crissie) of Buck Mountain, Daniel Clawson (Rachel) of Elk Park, Clinton Clawson (Dawn) of Beech Mountain, and Tina Clawson of Buck Mountain; 9 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren, 6 Brothers, 1 Sister, and numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at Buck Mountain Holiness at 1:00PM.

Online condolences can be made at www.rsfh.net.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, 296 Ash Street Newland, NC 28657,