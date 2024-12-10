Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 10, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Gilbert Wesley ‘Sonny’ Barnes

February 2, 1943 ~ December 1, 2024

Gilbert Wesley ‘Sonny’ Barnes, Jr., age 81, of Boone, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 1, 2024 at his home. Born February 2, 1943 in Watauga County, he was the son of Gilbert and Grace Norris Barnes. Sonny loved his career as a long distance trucker driver that allowed him to travel all across the United States. He enjoyed going to auto shows, showing his cars and bring home trophies.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Paul Barnes and Chris Barnes and his two brothers-in-law.

Sonny is survived by his daughter, Kim Barnes of Hudson and his son, Jamie Barnes and wife, Amy, of Galax, VA; sisters, Frankie Bodenhamer of Boone and Jane Cornett of Vilas; four grandchildren, Kolby, Kolton, Kaylin and Matthew Barnes and one great granddaughter, Adeline Grace. He’s also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sonny Barnes will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December 5, at 2 o’clock at the Austin and Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Raymond Spann and Rev. Tim Dockery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, 521 Old East King St., Boone.

At other times, the family may be reached at the home of his sister, Frankie at 2332 Old Hwy 421 South, Boone. The family requests no food. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 336 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

The family wishes to extend a sincere ‘Thank You’ to Alberta Miller with Amorem for her kindness and care of our family and also to all the ladies at Blue Ridge Diner for looking after Sonny.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barnes family.

William H. Hall

January 10, 1939 – December 2, 2024

William Headley Hall of Blowing Rock passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2024 at the age of 85. Bill was born January 10, 1939 in High Point, North Carolina and was the only child of Oscar and Neta Hall. He was fortunate to have traveled with his parents many places which fostered his lifelong love of exploration. Following his graduation from Jamestown High School in 1957, Bill married his high school sweetheart Patricia Carroll of High Point and together they started their family of two girls and a boy. After high school he attended North Carolina State College completing a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.

He worked for Carolina Power & Light Company for 12 years as plant manager of Lee Power Plant in Goldsboro. In 1974 Bill moved to Charlotte working for Hayward, Inc in a successful sales engineer position. While living in Charlotte and working full time he obtained his Masters of Business Administration degree from U.N.C. Charlotte. Bill moved to Blowing Rock in 1995 and began another career in Commercial Real Estate earning the designation of CCIM. Shortly after moving to Blowing Rock, Pat passed away.

In 1996 Bill was fortunate to meet Marianne Crumpler. In 1999, Bill and Marianne married and began another chapter of life together. They established themselves as engaged members of the Blowing Rock community—buying and developing property (such as the Village Grove). Bill partnered with Marianne to create a store of English antiques—assisting with travel, bookkeeping and brute strength.

Bill served on the Blowing Rock Chamber board a number of years, serving as President in 2007. He also was involved in the economic development efforts during his board tenure. He was actively involved at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church during that time serving on the Session and Properties Committee.

Bill was a “founding father” of the Middle Fork Greenway and was instrumental in moving that concept forward to become a reality. He helped review engineering ideas and aided in the purchase of property and easements for the proposed trails.

Bill continued to enjoy traveling—by air, by train, by motorcycle and by his Air Stream camper affectionately called “Bambi.” He and Marianne enjoyed trips all over the U.S., especially with family members and friends. He fulfilled his 35 year quest of traveling to all 50 states just a few years ago. They also travelled to Ireland, Scotland, England and Nova Scotia.

Bill was a genuine friend to many and made considerable efforts to maintain those friendships over the years. Most years he wrote an annual Christmas letter keeping his nearest and dearest abreast of his family and their activities.

He was a generous, kind soul who remarked many times over the past few years that he had been given a blessed life. Those of us who knew and loved him are saddened by his absence but were indeed blessed by his presence. As many have remarked, we lost a good one.

Bill is survived by his wife Marianne, daughter Holly Pritchard and husband Charley of Luling, Texas, daughter Laurie McDowell and husband John of Morehead City, daughter in law Kathy Hall of Hillsboro, Oregon and step-daughter Catherine Scantlin of Boone. He is also survived by his grandchildren William Ian McDowell, Connor McDowell, Emily Rose Hall of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Grace Scantlin of Boone; and his four legged companion Sally Bee. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and his son William David Hall.

A service of remembrance will be scheduled in Blowing Rock at a later time. For those who wish to honor Bill, a donation to the Middle Fork Greenway (416 Aho Road, Blowing Rock NC 28605) would help further his efforts.

Linda Isaacs Clark

Aug 10, 1948 – Nov 30, 2024

Linda Isaacs Clark, age 76, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.



She was born on August 10, 1948 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late J D Isaacs and the late Helen Vance Isaacs. Linda was a Homemaker.

In addition to her parent’s she was preceded in death by her husband Julias Clark.



Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory son, John Wesley Clark of Johnstown, PA; two daughters, Patricia Ann Clark of Marshall, NC, Juanita Kay McKinney Caleb of FL; Her four grandchildren Caleb Mckinney and wife Lakeisha, Shelby Mckinney, Austin Mckinney and Aaron Mckinney, Two Great grand children Blair Mckinney and Ruth Mckinney.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Amorem Hospice and the staff of Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Dennis Ray Horney

Feb 17, 1948 – Dec 1, 2024

Dennis Ray Horney, age 76, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at his residence.

He was born on February 17, 1948 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Marion Horney and the late Annie Harmon Horney.

Dennis worked in construction and masonry most of his life and was a member of the Elk Valley Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran and enjoyed old cars.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Mae Horney; father, Marion Horney; first wife, Carolyn Elaine Horney; three sisters, Lucille Smith, Wilma Blankenship, Mary Buchanan; two brothers, John Horney, Joe Horney.

Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Janice Clawson Horney of the home; two sons, Randy (Judy) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, Danny (Jessica) Horney of Banner Elk, NC; two brothers, Dallas (Kitty) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, Jimmy (Kathy) Horney of Banner Elk, NC; two sisters, Hazel (David) Douthat of Greeneville, TN, Gladys Farmer of Banner Elk, NC; grandchildren, Matthew, Heather, Luke, Chelsea and Dakota; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Dennis Ray Horney will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024 beginning at 12:00 pm from the Elk Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Carver and Rev. Billy McGuire officiating. Interment will be in the Elk Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2024 at Elk Valley Baptist Church from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Elk Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Donald Carl Eggers

Oct 25, 1936 – Dec 1, 2024

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and He whispered “Come to Me” With tearful eyes we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us , He chose to take the best.

Donald Carl Eggers age 88 of Vilas NC passed away peacefully December 1, 2024 in Newland NC.



Dad was a US Army veteran, who loved sharing memories of his time spent there, and we loved hearing them. He had worked in several trades from sawmilling to manufacturing but his favorite was working alongside his two sons in construction.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Stella Louise Pope Eggers, who passed on February 22, 2024. His parents Edgar and Hester Reece Eggers, brothers Cecil Eggers and Curtis Eggers Survivors include his sons Ronald Eggers of Vilas and Darryl Eggers (Sue) also of Vilas, NC. Daughters Anita Hildreth (Jack) of Azle, Texas, Denise Barlow (Darryl) of Mountain City, TN.



Granddaughters, Ashley Agosto (Sam) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Allison Hildreth, (partner David Silva) of Cumming Georgia, Alexis Eggers, of Wilmington NC.



Step Granddaughter Tara Marshall (Terry) Mountain City, TN Great grandchildren, Parker and Cora Agosto, of Albuquerque New Mexico. and Victoria Stella Silva of Cumming GA Step Great grandchildren Chasity and Clayton Osborne Mountain City TN He is also survived by his sisters, Louise Morefield, Abingdon VA, Lucille Cress Mountain City TN, Juanita Eggers Mountain City TN, Cara Johnson Boone NC, Joella Leonard Mountain City TN. and by a Brother Norman Ray Eggers Trade TN.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.



It was dads wish to be cremated and no formal services held. A private scattering of his and moms ashes will be held in the Spring The family would like to thank the staff of the Cranberry House of Newland NC and Medi Health for taking such good care of our precious Daddy.

Memorials or donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Alexis Marie Sutton

Oct 3, 2001 – Dec 1, 2024

Alexis Marie Sutton, age 23, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2024 as the result of an automobile accident.

She was born on October 3, 2001 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of Dwight Lee Sutton of Elk Park and Carol Marie (Oscar Sutton) Shumate of Winston-Salem, NC.

A stay at home mom, she loved doing activities with her family, especially four wheeling.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Teresa Shumate; uncle, Wayne Shumate, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Alexis leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Bentley Wayne Hicks of Roan Mountain, TN; fiancé, TJ Hicks of Roan Mountain, TN; brother, Brandon Lee Sutton of Illinois; maternal grandfather, Wayne (Melinda) Shumate of Winston-Salem, NC; paternal grandparents, Everett and Shirley Sutton; paternal great grandfather, Hubert Ward of Heaton, NC; paternal great grandmother, Doyle Ward of Elk Park.

Services for Alexis Marie Sutton will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Powdermill Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Parlier officiating.

Patsy Lucille Carpenter

Jan 18, 1927 – Dec 7, 2024

Patsy Lucille Carpenter, age 97, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk.

She was born on January 18, 1927 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Madge Carpenter and the late C.W. Griffin.

Patsy had been a member of Big Meadows Baptist Church for 72 years. She loved her Lord and Savior, loved reading her bible and attending church. She taught Sunday school class, served as Secretary and Treasurer and even janitor down thru the years. She worked for Sluder Floral and Baxters for many years. Patsy loved quilting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, growing flowers and visiting with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Misher Brown Carpenter; son, William “Bill” Carpenter; grandson, Richard Dale Carpenter; son-in-laws, Leon Whitfield, Jim Woodie; daughter-in-law, Claudine Carpenter.

Patsy leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Sherry Woodie of Newland, NC, Sarah Whitfield of Cedartown, GA; sons, Charles (Judy) Carpenter of Newland, NC, Jerry Carpenter of Ingalls, NC; grandchildren, David Whitfield, Jeff Whitfield, Bruce Carpenter, William Carpenter, Connie Burleson, Chrystal Winslow and Angela Clark; great grandchildren, Griffin Whitfield, Andrew Whitfield, Adrian Rickman, Brittany Burleson, Jordan Burleson, Joe Burleson, Stephanie King, Justin Carpenter; great great grandchildren, Sophia Burleson, Joey Burleson, Bentley Rickman, Kenneth Clark and Henry Burleson.

Services for Patsy Lucille Carpenter will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 1:00 pm at the Big Meadows Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Calvert officiating. Interment will follow in the Big Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bruce Carpenter, Jacob Horney, Roger Singleton, David Whitfield, Jeff Whitfield and Bryan Winslow. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center for taking such good care of our mom. Also special thanks to the CAP workers who took care of her at home.

