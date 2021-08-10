Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 10, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Hilda Fletcher

1938 – 2021

Hilda D. Fletcher, age 83 went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Dock and Ruth Dishman.

Hilda was a member of Hudson United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mom, granny, great granny sister and friend. She loved with her whole heart. She was a second mom to many when her children were growing up.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Fletcher, grandson, Jeremy Fletcher, sister Geneva Dishman, best friend, Vivian Cook and her step-mother Ruby Baird Dishman.

Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Tim Fletcher (Layla), daughter, Lisa Fletcher, grandsons, Bradley Hughes (Alycia), Joe Fletcher, granddaughter, Holly Lance (Tyler), great grandchildren, Anna Hughes, Preston Hughes and Ivy Lance, sister, Gail Fox (James), God son, Chase Story, son-in-law, Marty Hughes, best friend, Joyce Warren, second grandmother to Rob Byerly (Brianna), Peyton Byerly and Weston Byerly, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Hilda’s life will be held in the chapel of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1 PM, officiating will be Rev. Holly McKim. The body will lie in state at the chapel from noon until 1 o’clock. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir, with Rev. Edd Warren officiating the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hudson United Methodist Church, 383 Main Street, Hudson, NC 28638.

Online condolences may be shared with the Fletcher family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Fletcher family.

Mary Diane Ruble

1944 – 2021

Mary Diane Brown Ruble passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2021. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 12, 1944 to the late Stanley and Bernice Brown. Mary worked for 33 years at ASU Library and over 25 years at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Nursery. Mary was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Mary was a strong and driven single mother providing for her children and completing her education at ASU while working full-time and several part-time jobs. Mary was also a mother to many fur babies that randomly showed upon her doorstep. After a diagnosis of breast cancer in 1994, Mary became very involved with Relay for Life and was a captain of her team, Metamorphosis. Mary opened her home to anyone needing shelter and made many lifelong friends doing so. Always thinking of other and never missing a birthday or important day in the lives of those she cherished.

Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are daughter Melissa Harmon (Gary), and son, Matthew Ruble. Grandchildren Zachary Parrish, Madison Parrish (Collin), Hunter Harmon, Megan Harmon and David Harmon (Kaya). She is also survived by her bonus children, Donald Ray, David Graham (Regina) and their children Evan, Abby and Alyssa. Great grandchildren Tanna and Arya. One sister, Karen Brown and daughter Lori.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1837, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be shared with the Ruble family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ruble family

Maxine Puckett Sparks

July 17, 1929 – July 13, 2021

Maxine Puckett Sparks, age 91, of Blowing Rock, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2021, at The Foley Center.

She was born August 17, 1929, in Avery County, North Carolina. The daughter of the late James and Phebe Hoilman Puckett.

She is survived by two daughters, Gina Triplett and husband Butch of Blowing Rock and Lisa Abernathy of Blowing Rock; one son, David Sparks, and wife Sandra of Concord; one grandson, Zack Abernathy of Charlotte; two Great-grandsons, Chance and Kyler Abernathy of Kannapolis and two sisters, Judy Poole and Jimmie McClellan. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Tate Sparks, one brother, Taylor Puckett, and five sisters, Lucy Crowder, Hazel Forbes, Kathleen Grindstaff, Bonnie Puckett, and Edna Singletary.

A celebration of life for Maxine Sparks will be conducted Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 3:00 o’clock at the American Legion Hall in Blowing Rock.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sparks family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William Van Herman

August 21, 1960 – February 07, 2021

William “Van” Herman, age 60, of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

He is survived by his mother, Reba Watson Herman of Vilas; one sister, Vivian Woodward and husband J.C. of Purlear; three brothers, Michael Herman of Vilas; Junior Herman and wife Linda of Boone and Tommy Herman and wife Debbie of Asheville; two aunts, Betty Hollars of Boone and Mildred Herman of Vilas; one uncle, Arlie Watson of Boone; a special friend, Brenda Wallace and her daughter, Kelly Lewis and grandson, Chandler Lewis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Valle Crucis Park. Pastor Zane Tester will officiate.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Kenneth Herman.

Online condolences may be sent to the Herman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Rosemary Horowitz

December 20, 1952 – August 07, 2021

Dr. Rosemary Horowitz, age 68, of Boone Passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hyman of Boone; one sister, Vicky Horowitz of New York; two nieces, Isadora Reisner of Massachusetts and Rachel Mann of New York; one nephew, Elan Reisner of Berlin; grand-nephew, Anton Reisner of Berlin and godson, Daniel Freidmutter of New York, and countless friends and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Perry Safran, her father and mother, Ignac Horowitz and Esther Dominitz and her second mother, Helen Horowitz.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the Horowitz family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

William R. Potts

June 03, 1953 – August 08, 2021

William R. Potts, age 68, of Sugar Grove, passed away Sunday August 8, 2021, at The Foley Center.

He is survived by one niece Mika Elliott and three nephews, Jameel Bumpass, William Davis and Sherman Davis and one brother-in-law, Michael Elliott all of Sugar Grove.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Raymond Potts and Gladys Isaacs Potts, and two sisters, Pamela Evonne Potts and Judy Elliott.

A memorial service will be held by the family. At other times the family will be at the home of Michael Elliott.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harvest House Church, 247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be sent to the Potts family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard “Dick” Berryman

November 07, 1934 – August 08, 2021

Richard “Dick” Berryman, age 86, of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his residence.

Richard Lee (Dick) Berryman, formerly from Raleigh, then Beaufort, N.C. and Blowing Rock. He was born November 7, 1934 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Henry and Helen Berryman. The Berryman family moved from Bryan, Texas in 1949 to Raleigh, N.C. where Dick graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1953.

Dick worked in the oil fields every summer in Oklahoma and Louisiana until graduating from Oklahoma State University with a B.S. degree in geology and a minor in chemistry.

He started his professional career with Dowell, the oil field division of Dow Chemical Co. in Oklahoma City. Dick returned to North Carolina in 1962 and married Mildred Barnhardt. He joined NCDOT Geotechnical Division in Asheville, N.C. In 1967 Dick joined Nello L. Teer Company in Durham as their company geologist. He helped in estimating construction costs throughout the Eastern United States for many interstates and Appalachian Development Highways. Dick also traveled to Tanzania, East Africa in 1969 for Teer Co. to locate acceptable sources of construction materials to build much of the Great North Road. The last half of his professional career was as Corporate Business Development Director for S&ME, Inc. a geotechnical and environmental engineering company in Raleigh.

Dick was preceded in death by his first wife of almost 40 years, Mildred Berryman in 2002. A year later, he met Penni Gerhart in Beaufort who had lost her husband the same year after 32 years of marriage. A little over four months later, on the top of Grandfather Mountain on a beautiful November day, he proposed marriage to Penni. They were married on April 24, 2004.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Penni Farina Berryman of Beaufort and their pup Razzi. He is also survived by his three daughters Monica Berryman of Stone Mountain, Ga., Tamara Berryman and partner Julie Davis of Avondale Estates, Ga., and Craiglynne Cameron and husband Joe of Washington, D.C. Also, three grandchildren: Jessica, Ethan, and Emily. One great grandson, Zade. There are two sisters: Barbara Noggle and husband Donnie of Powder Springs, Ga., and Carole Banks of Eden, N.C. Three nephews: Eric, Bryan, and Skip. One niece, Laura.

Dick’s love of geology, and especially for many of the world’s most beautiful mountains led him to travel to numerous foreign countries. Among his personal visits included: The

Matterhorn in Switzerland, Mount Fuji in Japan, Mount Everest in Nepal, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Denali in the state of Alaska, and his beloved Mount Mitchell and Grandfather Mountain, both in North Carolina which Dick has climbed many times with friends and family.

He also taught the Dale Carnegie Course in Raleigh in the early 1970’s. He credits this wonderful course as one of the most beneficial learning experiences in his life. Dick was also, very active with Habitat for Humanity in the Boone area where he served on the Board of Directors for five years, as well as helping to build numerous homes. He traveled to Nepal where he helped build a home for Habitat for Humanity in the year 2000.

During the 1970, and early 1980’s Dick was very active in long distance running and competing in long distance races throughout the Southeast. Of the numerous medals he won, the two most outstanding were gold medals in the half marathon Southeastern S. Masters Championship held at N.C. State University in 1978 and in 1979 in the age 40 to 49 division.

As a young lad growing up in Oklahoma City, Bryan, Texas, and later in Raleigh, he had big dreams about success, adventure, and love. He says he has been rewarded beyond all expectations, and considers himself to have been the most fortunate man in the world. He has been blessed with two wonderful marriages, three beautiful daughters, and three wonderful grandchildren. His professional career was most rewarding.

Graveside service for Richard “Dick” Berryman will be conducted Friday August 13, 20212 at 2:00 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Doctor Michael Brown will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Berryman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Christine Cassidy Nadel

October 22, 1970 – August 09, 2021

Christine Cassidy Nadel, age 50, of Boone, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at her residence.

She was born October 22, 1970, in Garland, Texas. The daughter of Sheri Davis and the late Arron Rogers. She was a register nurse and loved being an EMT and this is where her and Gary met while partners on the ambulance together while in Jacksonville, Florida. Her passion was working out and had competed in figure competitions. She had an unbelievable love for pets and at one time had thirteen cats and three dogs. Her favorite place was to be at the beach, and she loved scuba diving.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Nadel and one daughter Emily Nadel both of Boone; her mother, Sheri Davis of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Kim McIntyre and husband Mark of Jacksonville, Florida; Melanie Rogers of Maryland and Linda, one brother Nathan Davis of Orlando, Florida; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steven and Kathleen Nadel of Blowing Rock; cousins, Russell Sweet and Pamela King both of Jacksonville, Florida and best friends, Mike and Shelia Nuelle and their son Jordan of Boone.

Funeral services will be conducted at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Thursday August 12, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. Pastor Michael Gragg will officiate.

Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00, at the chapel, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 or to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Nadel family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rexie Jo Hughes

June 13, 1928 – August 4, 2021

Rexie Jo Hughes age 93, of Newland entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk. She was born on June 13, 1928 in Avery County to the late Ernest Hughes and Lucy Pittman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hughes.

Rexie was a faithful and devoted member of The Peoples Church. She enjoyed spending time in her garden. Rexie loved to grow her own flowers and vegetables.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM at The Peoples Church in Newland Pastor Chris Nance and Pastor Dan Nance officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.rsfh.net

The care of Rexie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

Mary Smith Pope

July 17, 1926 – August 6, 2021

Mary Smith Pope, age 95, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on July 17, 1926 in Avery County, North Carolina, to the late Otts Smith and the late Essie Puckett Smith.

Mary was a longtime member of the Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, NC and Eau Claire Presbyterian Church in Columbia, SC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Walter C. Pope, Jr.; Son, Walter Otts Pope; Granddaughter, Amy Lee Powell; Son-In-Law, Geary L. Powell; Brother, Herman G. Smith.

She is survived by Four Daughters, Novelene Powell of West Columbia, SC, Linda Martin (Furman) of Elgin, SC, Jane Hudson (Marty) of Chapin, SC, Lane Yates (James) of Banner Elk, NC; Three Grandsons, Michael Ellinger, Brian Ellinger (Sarah) , Justin Yates; Granddaughter, Ashley Copeland (Jim); Great Grandchildren, Lola and Mackie Ellinger, Ethan Ellinger, Zach and Zoe Thompson, Syler Yates; Four Brothers, Henry Smith of Mobile, AL, J.B. Smith, D.C. Smith, Cris Smith all of Banner Elk, NC.

Services for Mary Smith Pope will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm prior to the services.

Private interment will be in the Smith Family Cemetery – Banner Elk.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Pope family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mary and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

