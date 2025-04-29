Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 29th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Malcolm Yukio Tanigawa

July 16, 1941 – April 22, 2025

Malcolm (“Mal”) Yukio Tanigawa, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Whether teaching Tai Chi in Boone, volunteering at the Watauga County Public Library, or serving in various ministries at Alliance Bible Fellowship, Mal was a rare beacon of light and love who faithfully represented the hope of Jesus throughout his community. While his absence is a profound loss for all who loved and knew him, we grieve with joy, taking comfort in the assurance that he is now home in the presence of his Lord and Saviour.

Mal’s personal story was published in the Winter 2022 edition of The Journey:

https://www.journeync.com/blog/2023/1/6/ancient-of-days?rq=Malcolm%20tanigawa

Mal is survived by his beloved fiancée, Betsy Keith of Marietta, Georgia; his son, David Tanigawa and wife Alyssa of Morganton, North Carolina; and his daughter, Susan Saule and husband Eric of Lenoir, North Carolina; his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother Carl Tanigawa and wife Helen of Pearl City, Hawaii; his sister-in-law, Donna Tanigawa of Honolulu, Hawaii; his brother-in-law, Edward Goodwin of Taylors, South Carolina; his sister-in-law, Janice Burdge of Boone, North Carolina. He is also survived by aunties and uncles in Hawaii, numerous cousins, his wonderful nieces and nephews and their families and loving friends.

The memorial service will be at 3 pm on Friday, April 25 at Alliance Bible Fellowship

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship. Memo Line for checks: Benevolence Fund

Alliance Bible Fellowship 1035 Hwy 105 Bypass Boone, NC 28607

The memorial service will be at 3 pm at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

The service may also be livestreamed: https://www.abfboone.com/livestream/



Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements

James “Jim” C. Hastings

April 20, 2025

James “Jim” C. Hastings, 81, of Boone, NC and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Easter Sunday,April 20, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, leader, and friend, Jim lived a life marked by deep purpose, unwavering faith, generous love, and boundless adventure. Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Jim Hastings gave his life to others-his family, his friends, his faith, and his community-and in doing so, he built a legacy that will endure for generations. He lived a life defined not by titles or accolades­ though he had many- but by three unwavering commitments: Faith, Family, and Friends.

Jim was born in his grandparents’ home in Casar, NC, a place lovingly called “Delight,” and from the beginning, his story was marked by resilience. Declared stillborn at birth, it was his grandfather’s insistence that gave the doctor reason to try one more time-and Jim’s first breath was taken. From that moment on, he was a fighter.

He survived polio as a child, overcame a ruptured appendix in the eighth grade that should’ve taken his life, and went on to become the first person to graduate from his high school lettering in three sports. Jim was a walking testament to resilience and purpose but often credited the “angels” in his life for helping to shape his path.

Jim was a true Southern gentleman-debonair,dignified, and deeply kind. He believed in doing your best, keeping your word, and treating everyone with respect-whether they were a CEO, a server, or his favorite clerk at the Pantry. He remembered names, birthdays, and stories with a memory like the elephants he adored. And he had a gift for making everyone feel seen, heard, and valued.

He was a devoted husband of 61 years to his beloved wife, Karen, a proud father to Michaele and Cory, and a superman “Pappaw” to his eight grandchildren. He cherished holidays, family vacations, and porch swing singalongs at the Oak Island beach house. Whether traveling the globe-from the Amazon to the Alps-or gathering around the dinner table, Jim brought joy, curiosity, and generosity to every experience.

He was a man of deep faith, rekindled on his Walk to Emmaus in 1998, and he served in and with his church families at Deerfield UMC in Boone and Siesta Key Chapel in Florida with the

same heart he brought to all areas of his life-delivering Meals on Wheels, leading Bible studies, mission trips, and co-founding Santa’s Toy Box to bring joy to children at Christmas.

Jim had a passion for public service. He served on an extensive list of boards and councils, including the NC Zoological Council, The Appalachian State Board of Trustees, and the Sarasota Meals on Wheels Board. His political work and lifelong involvement in the Republican Party reflected his desire to make a difference. He served as Chair for the Watauga County and North Carolina Republican Party and worked tirelessly on many local, state and national campaigns.

He was an advisor for the James E. Holshouser for Governor campaign and served as NC’s Director of Tourism under him. He helped bring Presidents Reagan and Bush, Sr to NC for fundraising endeavors and was a three-time recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest honors. Whether you agreed with him or not, you always knew where Jim stood-and respected him for it.

His career path was as diverse as it was impactful-from being the first Director of Watauga County Parks and Rec to becoming a successful business leader. As a Hardee’s franchisee, Jim helped open restaurants in five states and generously supported the communities they served. But perhaps his most transformative experience came through the Jaycees, where he held numerous leadership roles (including NC State President and US Vice President) and helped shape future leaders across the nation. His involvement in the Jaycees gave him lifelong friends, the ability to positively impact the world around him … and even the opportunity to share a moment with Elvis Presley.

Jim loved a good story and was a captivating speaker, a connoisseur of fine dining (and good barbecue), a radio show co-host, a sports enthusiast, an avid reader, a road-tripper, and a generous soul who never met a stranger. One of his grandchildren’s favorite memories is of him handing out money to strangers on Christmas Eve-just to make their day.

As part of the Jaycee Creed, he often said that “service to humanity is the best work of life,” and he lived those words every day. Jim ran the good race and fought the good fight. His life was a testament to grit, grace, laughter, and love – and to the quiet power of showing up for others, right to the very end.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Blalock Hastings; daughter, Michaele Haas and husband, Bryan of Boone; their children, Connor Smith, Cameron, Carrington, and Cailey Haas; son, Cory Hastings and wife, Lesley, of Pawleys Island, SC; their children, Cole, Kursten, Alec, and Aiden Hastings; his sisters, Linda Black (Clift) of Nebo and Debbie Lechner of Asheville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. Hastings and Selma Short Hastings, and his sisters, Shirley Hastings Brown and Jan Hastings.

A heartfelt thank you to Marco Moya and Denise, who became like family to Jim, (and his family) offering extraordinary care, compassion, and love. We are also deeply grateful to the Affinity Hospice staff for their support and kindness during his final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Deerfield United Methodist Church in Boone, NC, with a greeting and lunch to follow in the Fellowship Hall. The service will also be live-streamed on Facebook. (Search FB for Deerfield United Methodist Church)

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to be made to Meals on Wheels, Sarasota (PO Box 178, Sarasota, FL 34230); Santa’s Toy Box (PO Box 1337), 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607); or the NC Zoo Society (4403 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205).

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of local arrangements.

Juella Francis

June 23, 1935 – April 19, 2025

Juella Arlene Hampton Francis, 89, Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2025 at her home. She was a Watauga Co., Boone, North Carolina native, and daughter of the late Darius S. Hampton and Lena Carroll Hampton of Boone.

Juella accepted the Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God on May 11, 1958 at Annie Wilder Stratton School. The church was meeting there in the gym while the new sanctuary at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church was being built. She was the second person baptized in the new sanctuary at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church by Rev. Howard T. Rich on September 21, 1958.

Juella graduated from Steed Business College and attended East Tennessee State University. She was employed at Memorial Hospital and Citi Group the former SPS in Gray as an account Resolution Specialist, where she retired in 2001.

Mrs. Francis has been a lifelong member at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. During this time she served on many various committees including: an interpreter for the hearing impaired, sang in the choir, and visited the sick. She witnessed everywhere she went, not only with her voice but by her actions.

She was a true caretaker in every sense of the world, from her family, to her church, to her home and the people she came in contact with. Juella never met a stranger, and her smile lit up any room she was in. She was a selfless person who was always welcoming and inviting. She always went above and beyond in everything she did. Some of her favorite hobbies were cooking, outdoors, gardening, sewing, and mowing.

Juella is preceded in death by her husband of almost 61 years, David Francis, brothers, Denver and Wayne Hampton, and brother-in-law, J.B. Jones.

She is survived by her children, daughter, Delena Renee Francis, son, James David Francis (Kimberly) and grandchildren, Greenlee and Brynlee Francis; sister, Muriel Jean Jones; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hampton and Avis Hampton, as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 pm with Reverend Bill McDaniel and Reverend Mike Tyson officiating . A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in Mountain Home National Cemetery, all attended are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm in the historic section.

n lieu of fresh cut flowers memorial contributions may be made to Unaka Avenue Baptist Church building fund or in the form of live plants that the family can plant as a reminder of her each year.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, is serving the Francis family. (423) 282-1521

Obituary Information provided, courtesy of Hampton Funeral Service.

Rick Clark

March 27, 1950 – April 28, 2025

Rick Clark age 75 of Boone passed April 28, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald Lee Bishop

Feb 21, 1946 – Apr 23, 2025

Ron was a Vietnam Veteran (US Navy) and recently retired as a nationally recognized certified concrete master who worked directly advising the DOD, US Navy, San Francisco Golden Gate bridge, and many other high-profile projects around the country on earthquake retrofitting, and developed several unique anchoring systems for seismometers in the San Francisco Bay.

Ron was a generous soul who loved to laugh. He always enjoyed sitting out on his back porch with friends watching all his various birds and critters which he kept very well fed. He was a volunteer for Hospice of California and played Santa for the kids. He really enjoyed riding with the Avery Sheriff’s Office at Christmas handing out toys to the children. Ron is preceded in death by his loving wife Patty of 46 years, his father George and mother Gerty, his sisters Jean, Joan, and Carol.

He is survived by his loving son Ron Bishop, his wife Lisa, Cara (granddaughter)& Joby Wiseman and Thomas (great grandson), grandchildren Colin & Cailin Bishop, of Michigan, Steven (grandson)& Amanda Nagy & Zelda and Zepplin (great grandchildren) of Hickory NC, Eric (grandson) &Michelle Millisor of PA, and many, many other family in Massachusetts and Albuquerque, NM., and California and his very dear friends Phillip & Ramona Odom. & A very special thank you to all of the staff of Amorem Hospice.

Olivia Braswell Tate

Dec 21, 1946 – Apr 6, 2025

Olivia Braswell Tate, of Avery County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Deerfield Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

Daughter of the late J. Ray Braswell and Margaret S. Braswell, Olivia was born on December 21, 1946 in Chapel Hill, NC and grew up in Montezuma, NC. She often told stories of swimming, fishing, and ice skating on the pond in their front yard with her beloved brother, Edward Braswell. Other stories included riding horses and working at the Linville Grocery Store as a teenager.

Olivia, a woman of remarkable independence and strength, had a thirst for knowledge and an interest in serving others, which led her to a career in nursing. Being the career-driven woman that she was, she put herself through the MBA program at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. As a single, working mother, this was quite an accomplishment! She ultimately found her calling at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salisbury, NC as the Chief Nurse in Clinical Practice, Counseling, & Ancillary Medical Service until her retirement in 2009.

Olivia found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved diving into a good novel while savoring a hot cup of tea, and the warmth of sunshine on the beach was something she eagerly anticipated every summer. Her love for a satisfying breakfast was evident, especially when it came to poached eggs on toast accompanied by crispy bacon. Her sweet tooth led her to a lifelong appreciation for dark chocolate, and she could often be found enthusiastically answering trivia on Jeopardy each evening. Whether engaging in a competitive game of Scrabble or Words with Friends, Olivia found solace in these small moments that balanced the demands of her professional life. But, above all else, she cherished her family the most.

Olivia leaves behind her most valued treasures, two daughters, Melissa Parker of Jacksonville, FL, Angela (Bill) Tuck of Banner Elk, NC and her four grandchildren: Madison Parker, Avery Parker, Campbell Tuck, and Alden Tuck. Her family, whom she loved most in the world, will cherish her memory forever!

Services for Olivia Tate will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025 (Derby Day…If you know her love of horses, you’ll understand why!) at Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma with Reverend Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church entrance. Interment will follow in the Montezuma Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Life Care Center of Banner Elk, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center and her loving caregivers, Debbi Hagna and Barbara Shell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645 or Aaron Baptist Church 280 Old NC 181 Montezuma, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Tate family by visiting our website: www.rsfh.net .

The care of Olivia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

